REVISI 2 PENGOBATAN KUSTA

PENGOBATAN KUSTA Menurut Rekomendasi WHO Prinsip: Multi Drug Therapy (MDT)
Tujuan Pengobatan ￮ Memutuskan mata rantai penularan ￮ Mencegah resistensi obat ￮ Meningkatkan keteraturan berobat ￮ Mence...
Jenis Obat ￮ Rifampisin : bacterisid ￮ DDS: bactericid lemah Bacteriostatis ￮ Lampren: bacteriostatis dan Anti inflamasi kuat
Penderita Pausi Basiler (PB) 4 Jenis Obat < 5 tahun 5-9 tahun 10-15 tahun >15 tahun Keterangan Rifampisin Berdasarkan Bera...
Penderita Multi Basiler (MB) 5 Jenis Obat < 5 tahun 5-9 tahun 10-15 tahun >15 tahun Keterangan Rifampisin Berdasark an Ber...
“ 6 Minum di depan petugas Minum di depan petugas
Untuk anak berumur kurang dari 5 tahun ￮ Rifampisin : 10-15 mg/kg BB ￮ DDS : 1-2 mg/kg BB ￮ Lampren : 6 mg/kgBB per bulan 1 mg/kgBB per hari
Dosis Sesuai Berat Badan
Rifampisin : ￮ Air Seni Merah ￮ Hepatotoksik/Merusak Sel Hati ￮ Shock EFEK SAMPING MDT Dapson : ￮ Ruam Kulit yang gatal--...
PENANGANAN EFEK SAMPING MDT 10 MASALAH NAMA OBAT PENANGANAN Ringan Air seni berwarna merah Rifampisin Reassurance (menenan...
PEMBERIAN MDT PADA KONDISI KHUSUS 11 KONDISI PEMBERIAN MDT Hamil & menyusui Regimen MDT aman untuk ibu hamil/menyusui & an...
Hal yang perlu disampaikan kepada penderita sebelum memulai pengobatan ￮ Lamanya pengobatan, cara minum obat ￮ Efek sampin...
Monitoring Pengobatan Evaluasi Pengobatan 14 ￮ Setiap petugas harus memonitor tanggal pengambilan obat ￮ Bagi penderita ya...
RELEASE FROM TREATMENT (RFT) Penderita kusta PB yang telah mendapat pengobatan MDT 6 dosis (blister) dalam waktu 6-9 bulan...
DEFAULT (ER) Jika seseorang Penderita PB tidak mengambil/minum obat lebih dari 3 bulan atau Penderita MB tidak mengambil o...
TINDAKAN BAGI PENDERITA DEFAULT YANG DATANG KEMBALI 17 Jika Tindakan Hasil Pengobatan Dalam register- monitoring Default p...
Relaps (Kambuh) 18 ￮ Terjadi bila sebelumnya penderita kusta sudah pernah dinyatakan sembuh atau telah menyelesaikan pengo...
RELAPS (KAMBUH) 19 Kriteria Tindak Lanjut Dinyatakan Relaps Dalam kartu/register kohort Pengobatan Penderita kusta telah d...
Catatan: ￮ Dalam kondisi khusus seperti akses sulit ke pelayanan kesehatan, MDT dapat diberikan sekaligus beberapa blister...
REVISI 2 PENGOBATAN KUSTA

  1. 1. PENGOBATAN KUSTA Menurut Rekomendasi WHO Prinsip: Multi Drug Therapy (MDT)
  2. 2. Tujuan Pengobatan ￮ Memutuskan mata rantai penularan ￮ Mencegah resistensi obat ￮ Meningkatkan keteraturan berobat ￮ Mencegah terjadinya disabilitas atau mencegah bertambahnya disabilitas yang sudah ada sebelum pengobatan 2
  3. 3. Jenis Obat ￮ Rifampisin : bacterisid ￮ DDS: bactericid lemah Bacteriostatis ￮ Lampren: bacteriostatis dan Anti inflamasi kuat 3
  4. 4. Penderita Pausi Basiler (PB) 4 Jenis Obat < 5 tahun 5-9 tahun 10-15 tahun >15 tahun Keterangan Rifampisin Berdasarkan Berat Badan 300 mg/bln 450 mg/bln 600 mg/bln Minum di depan petugas Dapson (DDS) 25 mg/bulan 50 mg/bulan 100 mg/bulan Minum di depan petugas 25 mg/hari 50 mg/hari 100 mg/hari Minum di rumah 6 dosis dalam kurun waktu 6-9 bulan
  5. 5. Penderita Multi Basiler (MB) 5 Jenis Obat < 5 tahun 5-9 tahun 10-15 tahun >15 tahun Keterangan Rifampisin Berdasark an Berat Badan 300 mg/bln 450 mg/bln 600 mg/bln Minum di depan petugas Dapson (DDS) 25 mg/bln 50 mg/bln 100 mg/bln Minum di depan petugas 25 mg/hari 50 mg/hari 100 mg/hari Minum di rumah Clofazimine 100 mg /bln 150 mg/bln 300 mg/bln Minum di depan petugas 50 mg 2 kali semnggu 50 mg setiap 2 hari 50 mg/hari Minum di rumah 12 dosis dalam kurun waktu 12-18 bulan
  6. 6. “ 6 Minum di depan petugas Minum di depan petugas
  7. 7. Untuk anak berumur kurang dari 5 tahun ￮ Rifampisin : 10-15 mg/kg BB ￮ DDS : 1-2 mg/kg BB ￮ Lampren : 6 mg/kgBB per bulan 1 mg/kgBB per hari 7 Dosis Sesuai Berat Badan
  9. 9. Rifampisin : ￮ Air Seni Merah ￮ Hepatotoksik/Merusak Sel Hati ￮ Shock EFEK SAMPING MDT Dapson : ￮ Ruam Kulit yang gatal-- DAPSON SINDROM 9 Lampren : ￮ Perubahan Warna Kulit jadi coklat ￮ Gangguan pencernaan
  10. 10. PENANGANAN EFEK SAMPING MDT 10 MASALAH NAMA OBAT PENANGANAN Ringan Air seni berwarna merah Rifampisin Reassurance (menenangkan penderita kusta dengan penjelasan yang benar), konseling Perubahan warna kulit menjadi coklat Klofazimin Konseling Masalah gastro intestinal Semua obat (3 obat dalam MDT) Obat diminum bersama dengan makanan atau setelah makan Anemia hemolitik Dapson Hentikan dapson Serius Ruam kulit yang gatal Dapson Hentikan dapson, rujuk Alergi urtikaria Dapson atau rifampisin Hentikan keduanya, rujuk Ikterus (kuning) Rifampisin Hentikan rifampisin, rujuk Shock, purpura, gagal ginjal Rifampisin Hentikan rifampisin, rujuk
  11. 11. PEMBERIAN MDT PADA KONDISI KHUSUS 11 KONDISI PEMBERIAN MDT Hamil & menyusui Regimen MDT aman untuk ibu hamil/menyusui & anaknya Tuberkulosis dengan kusta Pengobatan antituberkulosis & MDT diberikan bersamaan dengan dosis rifampisin sesuai dosis untuk tuberkulosis Pasien PB alergi Dapson Dapson diganti dengan klofazimin sampai memenuhi regimen 6 bulan Pasien MB alergi Dapson Pengobatan dengan rifampisin dan klofazimin saja sesuai dengan dosis & jangka waktu pengobatan MB Tidak dapat minum rifampisin Pengobatan selama 24 bulan dengan rincian sebagai berikut: 1. Klofazimin 50 mg ditambah 2 dari obat berikut; Ofloksasin 400 mg atau minosiklin 100 mg atau klaritromisin 50 mg setiap hari untuk 6 bulan 2. Dilanjutkan dengan klofazimin 50 mg ditambah Ofloksasin 400 mg atau minosiklin 100 mg setiap hari selama 18 bulan Menolak minum klofazimin 1. MDT MB 12 bulan; Klofazimin diganti Ofloksasin 400 mg/hari atau Minosiklin 100 mg/hari atau 2. Rifampisin 600 mg/bulan, Ofloksasin 400 mg/bulan dan Minosiklin 100 mg/bulan selama 24 bulan
  13. 13. Hal yang perlu disampaikan kepada penderita sebelum memulai pengobatan ￮ Lamanya pengobatan, cara minum obat ￮ Efek samping obat ￮ Kemungkinan timbul reaksi/tanda-tanda reaksi ￮ Infokan kalau mau pergi/pindah ￮ Kusta dapat disembuhkan, bila minum obat teratur dan lengkap ￮ Bahaya yang terjadi bila minum obat tidak teratur, yaitu dapat menularkan kepada keluarga dan orang lain, juga dapat menjadi cacat dan resisten/kebal terhadap MDT ￮ Bila ada keluhan apapun yang terjadi selama masa pengobatan, diminta segera memeriksakan diri ke puskesmas ￮ Bila penderita saat pertama datang sudah dalam keadaan cacat, maka jelaskan bahwa pengobatan tidak untuk menyembuhkan cacat yang sudah terlanjur diderita 13
  14. 14. Monitoring Pengobatan Evaluasi Pengobatan 14 ￮ Setiap petugas harus memonitor tanggal pengambilan obat ￮ Bagi penderita yang tidak datang mengambil obat (absen), petugas harus melacak untuk mengetahui penyebab ketidakhadiran penderita tersebut, paling lambat sebulan setelah tanggal pengambilan sebelumnya.
  15. 15. RELEASE FROM TREATMENT (RFT) Penderita kusta PB yang telah mendapat pengobatan MDT 6 dosis (blister) dalam waktu 6-9 bulan 15 Penderita kusta MB yang telah mendapat pengobatan MDT 12 dosis (blister) dalam waktu 12-18 bulan 1. Dinyatakan RFT Tanpa pemeriksaan laboratorium 2. Dikeluarkan dari register kohort
  16. 16. DEFAULT (ER) Jika seseorang Penderita PB tidak mengambil/minum obat lebih dari 3 bulan atau Penderita MB tidak mengambil obat lebih dari 6 bulan (tidak mungkin bagi penderita menyelesaikan pengobatan sesuai waktu yang ditetapkan) 16 Tindakan bagi Defaulter: 1. Dikeluarkan dari register kohort 2. Jika penderita datang kembali, lakukan pemeriksaan ulang klinis dengan teliti. Bila hasil pemeriksaan ditemukan tanda klinis aktif (kemerahan/peninggian dari lesi lama di kulit, ada lesi baru, ada pembesaran saraf yang baru), maka penderita mendapat pengobatan MDT ulang sesuai klasifikasi saat itu 3. Atau bila hasil pemeriksaan Indeks Morfologi positif 4. Bila tidak ada tanda aktif, maka penderita tidak perlu diobati lagi 5. Bila penderita mengalami default kedua, penderita tidak perlu dikeluarkan dari register kohort. Lanjutkan pengobatan yang tersisa hingga lengkap 6. Jika default lebih dari 2 kali, perlu tindakan dan penanganan khusus
  17. 17. TINDAKAN BAGI PENDERITA DEFAULT YANG DATANG KEMBALI 17 Jika Tindakan Hasil Pengobatan Dalam register- monitoring Default pertama kali Periksa Fisik atau periksa BTA Masih ada tanda/lesi aktif atau Indeks Morfologi positif Obati kembali dari awal dengan regimen sesuai dengan hasil pemeriksaan Masukkan dalam monitoring pengobatan kolom Ulangan sebagai Masuk Kembali Bila tidak ada tanda aktif Tidak perlu diobati lagi Default kedua kali Teruskan sisa pengobatan sampai lengkap Teruskan monitoring pengobatan hingga lengkap Pasien Lebih dari 2 kali default (habitual defaulter) Rujuk untuk menentukan apakah masih diperlukan pengobatan Jika rujukan tidak memungkinkan, konseling dan lengkapi sisa pengobatan terakhir yang kurang Pengobatan, dan pencatatan dalam register-monitoring sesuai hasil dari rujukan.
  18. 18. Relaps (Kambuh) 18 ￮ Terjadi bila sebelumnya penderita kusta sudah pernah dinyatakan sembuh atau telah menyelesaikan pengobatan MDT oleh dokter atau petugas kesehatan, timbul lesi kulit baru di tempat yang berbeda dan bukan lesi lama yang bertambah aktif ￮ Penderita kusta juga dinyatakan relaps jika terdapat penebalan saraf baru yang disertai defisit neurologis yang sebelumnya tidak ada
  19. 19. RELAPS (KAMBUH) 19 Kriteria Tindak Lanjut Dinyatakan Relaps Dalam kartu/register kohort Pengobatan Penderita kusta telah dinyatakan sembuh atau selesai pengobatan MDT kemudian: 1. Timbul lesi kulit baru di tempat yang berbeda dan bukan lesi lama yang bertambah aktif atau 2. Terdapat penebalan saraf baru yang disertai defisit neurologis yang sebelumnya tidak ada 1. Konfirmasi kepada pengelola program atau dokter yang memiliki kemampuan klinis dalam mendiagnosis relaps dan 2. Lakukan pemeriksaan BTA setelah RFT atau 3. Jika tidak dilakukan pemeriksaan BTA saat diagnosis, lakukan pemeriksaan Indeks Morfologi 1. Jika terjadi peningkatan Indeks Bakteri 2+ atau lebih dibandingkan Indeks Bakteri saat diagnosis atau 2. Hasil Indeks Morfologi positif Dimasukkan sebagai penderita ulang dengan status Relaps MDT Maksimal 24 bulan dengan pemeriksaan Indeks Morfologi setiap 3 bulan. Jika: 1. Indeks Morfologi sudah negatif maka hentikan MDT 2. Indeks Morfologi masih positif, lakukan pemeriksaan resistensi MDT Penderita kusta yang mendapat monoterapi Dapson sebelum dikenalkan MDT
  20. 20. Catatan: ￮ Dalam kondisi khusus seperti akses sulit ke pelayanan kesehatan, MDT dapat diberikan sekaligus beberapa blister disertai penyuluhan lengkap mengenai efek samping obat, tanda reaksi dan segera kembali ke pelayanan kesehatan ￮ Obat MDT tersedia di Puskesmas ￮ GRATIS 20

