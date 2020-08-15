REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REAKSI KUSTA
Definisi suatu episode akut dari perjalanan kronis penyakit Kusta yang ditandai dengan PERADANGAN AKUT akibat reaksi imun ...
Faktor Pencetus 1. Penderita dalam keadaan kondisi lemah 2. Kehamilan dan setelah melahirkan 3. Sesudah mendapat immunisas...
Upaya Mengatasi & Mengendalikan Faktor Pencetus 1. Memperhatikan status gizi baik dengan konsumsi gizi seimbang 2. Pemerik...
REAKSI Dapat timbul Sebelum, selama dan sesudah pengobatan TIPE I : Meningkatkan respon kekebalan seluler TIPE II : Mening...
Jenis Reaksi Kusta TIPE I - K.U : Demam ringan/tanpa demam - Kulit: makula meradang kadang timbul bercak baru - Saraf tepi...
Reaksi kusta Tipe 1 = Reaksi Reversal Sistem Kekebalan Tubuh Body’s immune system (Respons seluler) kulit saraf “perang” p...
1. Transition headline Let’s start with the first set of slides
Reaksi Kusta tipe 2 = ENL Kuman patah- patah/hancur  terurai Mengeluarkan Protein kuman Pecahan Kuman mati SARAF Globus /...
Reaksi Tipe I RINGAN • Keadaan umum: demam (-) • Kulit: bercak radang • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri tekan (-)  Gangguan fungsi (-...
Reaksi Tipe II RINGAN • Keadaan umum: demam ada tetapi tdk parah • Kulit: nodul merah panas nyeri • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri te...
19 NO GEJALA/ TANDA REAKSI TIPE 1 REAKSI TIPE 2 RINGAN BERAT RINGAN BERAT 1. Kulit Bercak : merah, tebal, panas, nyeri.* B...
Kesimpulan Pemeriksaan Fungsi Saraf (PFS) untuk Penentuan Derajat Reaksi (Ringan/Berat)  Apakah lagopthalmus baru terjadi...
PENANGANAN REAKSI Prinsip Penanganan Reaksi: 1. Istirahat/ Mobilisasi 2. Pemberian Analgetik/ Antipiretik 3. Atasi Faktor ...
OBAT ANTI REAKSI PREDNISON Hanya Untuk Reaksi Berat LAMPREN ditambahkan Reaksi Type II Berat Berulang Reaksi Type II Berat...
1. Pemberian prednisone pada Reaksi Tipe 1 dan 2 berat Dosis per hari  Minggu ke :  Follow up Pemeriksaan POD      ...
2. Pengobatan Reaksi Tipe 2 (ENL) berat berulang Prednison : Dosis per hari  Minggu ke : Follow up       40 mg 30 m...
CATATAN PEMBERIAN PREDNISON 1. Pemberian prednison harus di bawah pengawasan dokter puskesmas/petugas kabupaten 2. Prednis...
FORM EVALUASI PENGOBATAN PREDNISON 26
INDIKASI PEMBERIAN KLOFAZIMIN Jenis reaksi yang membutuhkan tambahan klofazimin: 1. Reaksi tipe II (ENL) berat berulang a....
28 Penghentian Tiba-tiba Pemberian Jangka Panjang (Terus Menerus) Kontra Indikasi • Demam • Nyeri otot • Nyeri Sendi • Mal...
INDIKASI RUJUKAN REAKSI Penderita reaksi kusta yang dirujuk ke Rumah Sakit: 1. ENL melepuh, suhu tubuh tinggi, neuritis, E...
30 Gejala & Tanda Reaksi Tipe I (Reversal) Kambuh Interval Waktu Kurang dari 3 tahun Lebih dari 3 tahun Timbulnya tanda da...
31 - Reaksi kusta dapat terjadi sebelum pengobatan, Kadang gejala reaksi inilah yang membuat pasien mengunjungi Puskesmas ...
KHUSUS BILA ADA NEURITIS ATAU NYERI TEKAN SARAF TEPI 1mgg Nyeri Blm kurang 50mg Nyeri berkurang 40mg 30mg 1 mgg Nyeri Berk...
MANAJEMEN REAKSI SEBELUM PENGOBATAN PENGOBATAN MDT RFT REAKSI BERAT HARUS DICEGAH !!! PERJALANAN PENYAKIT KUSTA PASKA PENG...
PETUGAS KESEHATAN PENDERITA SENDIRIdan Jangan biarkan ………… …………ini terjadi !!! SIAPA YANG BISA MENCEGAHNYA ??? Harus ada k...
Kita bisa berperan untuk mencegah ini
Terima Kasih 36
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA

27 views

Published on

REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

REVISI 2 REAKSI KUSTA

  1. 1. REAKSI KUSTA
  2. 2. Definisi suatu episode akut dari perjalanan kronis penyakit Kusta yang ditandai dengan PERADANGAN AKUT akibat reaksi imun yang berakibat merugikan
  3. 3. Faktor Pencetus 1. Penderita dalam keadaan kondisi lemah 2. Kehamilan dan setelah melahirkan 3. Sesudah mendapat immunisasi 4. Infeksi (spt: malaria, infeksi pd gigi, bisul, cacing dll) 5. Stres fisik dan mental 6. Kurang gizi 7. Pemakaian obat yang meningkatkan kekebalan tubuh
  4. 4. Upaya Mengatasi & Mengendalikan Faktor Pencetus 1. Memperhatikan status gizi baik dengan konsumsi gizi seimbang 2. Pemeriksaan gigi 3. Pemberian obat neurotropic seperti vitamin B1, B6, dan B12 untuk membantu mengurangi dampak efek samping obat 4. Pemberian obat cacing dosis tunggal sesuai berat badan 5. Penanganan infeksi lain 6. Pemberian konseling
  5. 5. REAKSI Dapat timbul Sebelum, selama dan sesudah pengobatan TIPE I : Meningkatkan respon kekebalan seluler TIPE II : Meningkatnya respon kekebalan humoral
  6. 6. Jenis Reaksi Kusta TIPE I - K.U : Demam ringan/tanpa demam - Kulit: makula meradang kadang timbul bercak baru - Saraf tepi:sering terjadi neuritis dan atau gangguan fungsi - Terjadinya: PU segera setelah pengobatan - Dapat terjadi: PB maupun MB - Organ lain: - TIPE II - Deman ringan sp berat disertai kelemahan umum - Timbul nodul ENL, merah, lunak, nyeri tekan kadang pecah - Jarang terjadi neuritis dan atau gangguan fungsi - P.U setelah pengobatan agak lamau - Hanya terjadi pada MB - Sering terkena (sendi, mata, testis, Ginjal,kelenjar getah bening)
  7. 7. Reaksi kusta Tipe 1 = Reaksi Reversal Sistem Kekebalan Tubuh Body’s immune system (Respons seluler) kulit saraf “perang” peradangan kuman kusta Kulit merah, bengkak, panas nyeri tekan dan ggn fungsi saraf.
  8. 8. 1. Transition headline Let’s start with the first set of slides
  9. 9. Reaksi Kusta tipe 2 = ENL Kuman patah- patah/hancur  terurai Mengeluarkan Protein kuman Pecahan Kuman mati SARAF Globus / Kuman hancur KULIT Aliran darah sistemik Protein kuman masuk / ikut Aliran darah sistemik Memacu respon kekebalan tubuh peradangan di mana-mana (di luar bercak kusta/saraf) (respons humoral) ENL: Nodul2 merah,panas,bengkak,nyeri, disertai gangguan ke organ2 lain
  10. 10. Reaksi Tipe I RINGAN • Keadaan umum: demam (-) • Kulit: bercak radang • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri tekan (-)  Gangguan fungsi (-) BERAT • Keadaan umum: demam (+) • Kulit: bercak radang  nyeri tambah parah sampai pecah (ulcerasi) • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri tekan (+)  Gangguan fungsi (+)
  11. 11. Reaksi Tipe II RINGAN • Keadaan umum: demam ada tetapi tdk parah • Kulit: nodul merah panas nyeri • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri tekan (-)  Gangguan fungsi (-) • Organ lain: tidak terkena BERAT • Keadaan umum: demam parah • Kulit: nodul merah panas nyeri bertambah parah sampai pecah • Saraf tepi:  Nyeri tekan (+)  Gangguan fungsi (+) • Organ lain pada umumnya: terkena (mata, sendi, testis)
  12. 12. 19 NO GEJALA/ TANDA REAKSI TIPE 1 REAKSI TIPE 2 RINGAN BERAT RINGAN BERAT 1. Kulit Bercak : merah, tebal, panas, nyeri.* Bercak : merah, tebal, panas, nyeri yang bertambah parah  sampai pecah Nodul : merah, panas, nyeri Nodul : merah, panas, nyeri yang bertambah parah  sampai pecah 2. Saraf Tepi Nyeri pada perabaan : (-) Nyeri pada perabaan : (+) Nyeri pada perabaan: (-) Nyeri pada perabaan : (+) Gangguan fungsi : (-) Gangguan fungsi : (+) Gangguan fungsi:(-) Gangguan fungsi : (+) 3. Keadaan Umum Demam: (-) Demam: ± Demam: ± Demam: (+) 4. Gangguan Pada Organ Lain - - - + (Misalnya pada mata, sendi, testis, dll) Tabel 5.4 Perbedaan Reaksi Ringan Dan Berat Pada Reaksi Tipe 1 dan 2 * : Bila ada reaksi pada lesi kulit yang dekat dengan lokasi saraf, dikategorikan sebagai reaksi berat.
  13. 13. Kesimpulan Pemeriksaan Fungsi Saraf (PFS) untuk Penentuan Derajat Reaksi (Ringan/Berat)  Apakah lagopthalmus baru terjadi dalam 6 bulan terakhir ?  Adakah nyeri tekan pada syaraf tepi ?  Apakah kekuatan otot berkurang dalam 6 bulan terakhir ?  Apakah rasa raba berkurang dalam 6 bulan terakhir ?  Adakah bercak pecah atau nodul ulserasi ?  Adakah bercak aktif di lokasi saraf tepi ?  Jika tidak ada jawaban “Ya”, maka dikategorikan sebagai reaksi ringan  Jika ada jawaban “Ya” dari salah satu pertanyaan, maka dikategorikan sebagai reaksi berat  Indikasi pemberian Obat Anti Reaksi
  14. 14. PENANGANAN REAKSI Prinsip Penanganan Reaksi: 1. Istirahat/ Mobilisasi 2. Pemberian Analgetik/ Antipiretik 3. Atasi Faktor Pencetus 4. Pemberian Obat Anti Reaksi 5. MDT diteruskan dengan Dosis sama Untuk Reaksi Ringan: No. 1; 2; 3; & 5
  15. 15. OBAT ANTI REAKSI PREDNISON Hanya Untuk Reaksi Berat LAMPREN ditambahkan Reaksi Type II Berat Berulang Reaksi Type II Berat Sesudah RFT
  16. 16. 1. Pemberian prednisone pada Reaksi Tipe 1 dan 2 berat Dosis per hari  Minggu ke :  Follow up Pemeriksaan POD       40 mg 30 mg 20 mg 15 mg 10 mg 5 mg 1 - 2 3 - 4 5 - 6 7 - 8 9 - 10 11 - 12   
  17. 17. 2. Pengobatan Reaksi Tipe 2 (ENL) berat berulang Prednison : Dosis per hari  Minggu ke : Follow up       40 mg 30 mg 20 mg 15 mg 10 mg 5 mg LAMPRENE 3 X 100 mg ( 2 bl ) 2 X 100 mg ( 2 bl ) 1 X 100 mg ( 2 bl ) Pemeriksaan POD tiap 1-2 minggu 1-2 3-4 5-6 7-8 11-12  STOP 9-10
  18. 18. CATATAN PEMBERIAN PREDNISON 1. Pemberian prednison harus di bawah pengawasan dokter puskesmas/petugas kabupaten 2. Prednison diberikan sesuai skema. Setiap 2 minggu diperiksa ulang dan hasilnya dicatat dalam form evaluasi pemberian prednisone. Jika kondisi: a. Membaik; dosis diturunkan sesuai skema b. Menetap; Dosis dilanjutkan selama 3-4 minggu c. Memburuk; dosis dinaikkan 1 tingkat di atasnya 3. Prednison diberikan dalam dosis tunggal pagi hari sesudah makan, kecuali jika terpaksa dapat diberikan secara dosis bagi, missal 2x4 tablet per hari 4. Pada kasus neuritis yang terjadi < 6 bulan, dicari dosis awal dengan memeriksa ulang setelah 1 minggu. Jika tidak ada perbaikan, dosis dinaikkan menjadi 50-60 mg/hari & dipertahankan selama 2 minggu 5. Pemberian prednisone untuk pengobatan reaksi berat pada anak perlu dipantau secara ketat. Dosis maksimum tidak boleh lebih dari 1 mg/kg berat badan. Total lama pengobatan maksimal 2 minggu
  19. 19. FORM EVALUASI PENGOBATAN PREDNISON 26
  20. 20. INDIKASI PEMBERIAN KLOFAZIMIN Jenis reaksi yang membutuhkan tambahan klofazimin: 1. Reaksi tipe II (ENL) berat berulang a. Episode reaksi lebih satu kali b. ENL berat dengan dosis naik turun 2. Reaksi ENL berat setelah RFT Klofazimin diberikan dalam dosis tunggal, pagi hari sesudah makan, kecuali jika kondisi terpaksa dapat diberikan secara dosis terbagi, missal 3x1 tablet per hari atau 2x1 tablet per hari
  21. 21. 28 Penghentian Tiba-tiba Pemberian Jangka Panjang (Terus Menerus) Kontra Indikasi • Demam • Nyeri otot • Nyeri Sendi • Malaise • Gangguan cairan & elektrolit • Hiperglikemi • Mudah infeksi • Perdarahan atau perforasi pada penderita tukak lambung • Osteoporosis • Cushing syndrome: moon face, obesitas sentral, jerawat, pertumbuhan rambut berlebih, timbunan lemak supraklavikuler • Hipertensi • TBC • Diabetes Mellitus • Tukak lambung berat • Infeksi berat Efek Samping Prednison (Kortikosteroid)
  22. 22. INDIKASI RUJUKAN REAKSI Penderita reaksi kusta yang dirujuk ke Rumah Sakit: 1. ENL melepuh, suhu tubuh tinggi, neuritis, ENL yang pecah 2. Reaksi tipe 1 dengan disertai bercak ulserasi, lesi di wajah, edema tangan dan kaki, atau neuritis 3. Disertai komplikasi penyakit lain yang berat missal hepatitis, DM, hipertensi, tukak lambung berat, dll 4. Ibu hamil 5. Reaksi ENL berat berulang pada penderita anak
  23. 23. 30 Gejala & Tanda Reaksi Tipe I (Reversal) Kambuh Interval Waktu Kurang dari 3 tahun Lebih dari 3 tahun Timbulnya tanda dan gejala Mendadak/cepat Pelan-Pelan Lesi kulit Biasanya pada lesi kulit lama (diatasnya) Lesi baru muncul Nyeri dan pembengkakan Ada, pada kulit dan saraf Tidak ada Kerusakan Terjadinya mendadak Terjadinya perlahan Kondisi umum Peradangan Tidak ada Perbedaan Reaksi Tipe I Dengan Relaps (Kambuh)
  24. 24. 31 - Reaksi kusta dapat terjadi sebelum pengobatan, Kadang gejala reaksi inilah yang membuat pasien mengunjungi Puskesmas untuk mencari pengobatan. Petugas jangan lupa untuk menangggulangi reaksi yang terjadi di samping memberikan MDT untuk kustanya. - Reaksi kusta dapat terjadi dalam masa pengobatan Petugas penting mewaspadai adanya gejala reaksi yang mungkin terjadi selama masa pengobatan sehingga reaksi dapat ditanggulangi dengan cepat dan tepat. Jelaskan apa yang terjadi dan ingatkan pasien untuk kembali sesuai waktu yang dipesan oleh petugas. - Reaksi Kusta dapat terjadi setelah RFT (Segera, atau bahkan bertahun-tahun sesudah RFT Catatan :
  25. 25. KHUSUS BILA ADA NEURITIS ATAU NYERI TEKAN SARAF TEPI 1mgg Nyeri Blm kurang 50mg Nyeri berkurang 40mg 30mg 1 mgg Nyeri Berkurang /hilang 20mg 15 10 5 Nyeri hilang Nyeri hilang stop Nyeri hilang Nyeri hilang 2 mgg 2 mgg 2 mgg 2 mgg 2 mgg 60mg Nyeri Blm kurang 1mgg 40mg
  26. 26. MANAJEMEN REAKSI SEBELUM PENGOBATAN PENGOBATAN MDT RFT REAKSI BERAT HARUS DICEGAH !!! PERJALANAN PENYAKIT KUSTA PASKA PENGOBATAN HARUS BISA DIDETEKSI & DIOBATI CEPAT DAN TEPAT DINI HARUS TETAP WASPADA !! monitoring fx saraf
  27. 27. PETUGAS KESEHATAN PENDERITA SENDIRIdan Jangan biarkan ………… …………ini terjadi !!! SIAPA YANG BISA MENCEGAHNYA ??? Harus ada komunikasi dua arah
  28. 28. Kita bisa berperan untuk mencegah ini
  29. 29. Terima Kasih 36

×