Hipokalemia (Hypokalemia) - Presentasi Kasus

Laporan Kasus HIPOKALEMIA Pendamping : dr. Richard S.Nelson dr. Corry Christina Oleh : dr. Aris Rahmanda PROGRAM INTERSHIP...
IDENTITAS PASIEN Nama : Tn. AR Jenis Kelamin : Laki-laki Usia / TTL : 28 April 1997 / 20 th Alamat : Jl.Mandiri 1/31 Tangg...
ANAMNESIS Lemas sejak 2 hari SMRS Keluhan lemas sesisi (-) Lemas  berat dan sulit digerakkan  bersifat perlahan dan m...
PEMERIKSAAN FISIK Keadaan umum : Tampak sakit ringan - sedang Kesadaran : Composmentis, GCS E4 M6 V5 Tanda Vital Tekana...
PEMERIKSAAN FISIK Kepala : Normocephal, wajah tampak menyeringai Mata : Konjungtiva anemis (-/-) sclera ikterik (-/-) Lehe...
PEMERIKSAAN FISIK Jantung Inspeksi : Iktus cordis tidak terlihat Palpasi : Iktus cordis sulit di tentukan Perkusi : Kardio...
PEMERIKSAAN FISIK
PEMERIKSAAN FISIK
PEMERIKSAAN PENUNJANG Darah Lengkap Hasil Nilai Rujukan Leukosit 7.1 5 – 10 ribu /uL Hemoglobin 13 13 – 17,5 g/dL Trombosi...
DIAGNOSIS DIAGNOSIS KERJA  HYPOKALEMIA E.C ? DIAGNOSIS BANDING  1. Hyperthyroid 2. Hypocalcemia 3. Hypomagnasemia 4. Les...
TATALAKSANA Tujuan penetalaksaan untuk terapi simptomatik , terapi kausatif dan tatalaksana suportif Medikamentosa ◦ IVD A...
Pembahasan Kasus ANAMNESIS KU : Lemas sejak 2 hari SMRS Lemas pada kedua kaki (+), terasa keram (+), tanpa penjalaran , ...
Pendahuluan oHipokalemia didefenisikan apabila kadar kalium serum <3.5 mEq/L oDitemukan hampir sekitar 20% pada pasien yan...
Pendahuluan oInsiden 20% pasien rawat-inap oBanyak pada diare, muntah-muntah,malnutrisi (refeeding syndrome) oLaxative abu...
Klasifikasi dan Gejala HYPOKALAEMIA SERUM POTASSIUM SYMPTOM-SIGN Mild 3.0 - 3.5 mmol/L No spesific symptom With heart dise...
Klasifikasi dan Gejala Medicine Information. Guideline for the Management of Hypokalaemia in Adult. Gloucestershire Hospit...
EKG Pada Hipokalemia Sumantri, Stevent. Pendeketan diagnostic Hipokalemia. Departemen Ilmu Penyakit Dalam FKUI. 2009.
Jeffery Pepin and Christopher Shields. Advance in Diagnosis and Management of Hypokalemic And Hyperkalemic Emergencies. EB...
Prinsip Penatalaksanaan Hipokalemia
Hipokalemia( > 2.5 - <3.5 mEq/L ) Ada kelainan jantung? Tidak Ya Berikan K+ sesuai kebutuhan harian (rumatan) 40 mmol Tera...
Hipokalemia ( > 2.5-3.4 mEq/L ) Tanpa kelainan jantung * Jika perlu pada restriksi cairan: bisa ditambahkan 10 mmol KCL ke...
Medicine Information. Guideline for the Management of Hypokalaemia in Adult. Gloucestershire Hospital. 2010 August.
Sediaan Kalium Potassium klorida diberikan 40-60 mEq secara oral setiap 4-6 jam apabila dapat ditoleransi secara oral.
PERBANDINGAN KANDUNGAN KALIUM DAN NATRIUM PADA BEBERAPA CAIRAN INFUS Nama Produk Osmolaritas Elektrolit (mEq/L) Dekstrosa ...
ANJURAN ASUPAN Acuan Label gizi Produk pangan (AKG) 9 Agustus 2007 4700 mg =120 mmol Medline Plus 4700 mg =120 mmol Journa...
Kandungan Kalium di Makanan
Daftar Pustaka 1. Lederer, Eleanor. ( 2016.December 29). Hypokalemia. Retrieved 18/3/2017 from http://emedicine.medscape.c...
Terimakasih
×