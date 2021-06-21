Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Maulana Fikri Ahmadi 4520210062 Managing Relationships More Effectively
Managing Relationships More Effectively Serangkaian kerangka konseptual yang dapat digunakan untuk membaca perilaku orang ...
Kebutuhan untuk memperhatikan cara-cara di mana sifat hubungan dapat mempengaruhi hasil. misalnya, dikatakan bahwa itu aka...
Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang...
Transactional Analysis
Eric Berne (1964: 72) Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat dari hubungan antarpribadi.
Kepribadian disajikan dalam tiga keadaan ego: orang tua, dewasa dan anak. Ketika orang memulai transaksi dengan orang lain...
Ego States
Model ini dapat digunakan untuk meningkatkan kesadaran orang akan gaya pribadi mereka dan bagaimana hal ini dapat mempenga...
Interpersonal Needs Control Inclusion 01 02 Affection 03 Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang ya...
Inklusi mengacu pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang atau menyendiri, memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari kesepian ...
Kontrol mengacu pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang-orang dan wilayah kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. Control
Kasih sayang mengacu pada perasaan emosional pribadi yang dekat seperti cinta dan benci. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk me...
Model konseptual yang disajikan memberikan dasar untuk memahami mengapa beberapa perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan mungk...
Interpersonal skill at work By John Hayes Sumber
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
39 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Managing relationships more effectively

Interpersonal Skill B
Teknik Informatika
Nama : Maulana Fikri Ahmadi
NPM : 4520210062

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(2.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Managing relationships more effectively

  1. 1. Maulana Fikri Ahmadi 4520210062 Managing Relationships More Effectively
  2. 2. Managing Relationships More Effectively Serangkaian kerangka konseptual yang dapat digunakan untuk membaca perilaku orang lain dan untuk membangun perilaku yang akan meningkatkan kemungkinan bahwa hasil yang diinginkan akan tercapai. Antar pribadi keterampilan mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai tujuan yang diarahkan perilaku yang digunakan dalam interaksi tatap muka yang efektif dalam membawa tentang keadaan yang diinginkan.
  3. 3. Kebutuhan untuk memperhatikan cara-cara di mana sifat hubungan dapat mempengaruhi hasil. misalnya, dikatakan bahwa itu akan menjadi naif untuk melihat wawancara hanya dalam hal satu orang mengajukan pertanyaan dan mendapatkan informasi dari yang lain. Wawancara adalah pertemuan sosial di mana kesediaan salah satu pihak untuk memberikan jawaban yang lengkap, jujur, dan akurat atas pertanyaan yang diajukan oleh orang lain dipengaruhi oleh sejumlah faktor. Salah satu faktor tersebut adalah cara responden mendefinisikan situasi dan peran dari pewawancara. Dalam wawancara seleksi pelamar kerja kemungkinan besar akan menerima hak pewawancara untuk mengajukan pertanyaan dan merasa berkewajiban untuk memberikan jawaban. Ini mungkin tidak terjadi jika pertanyaan yang sama diajukan oleh tiket kolektor di kereta api. Namun, konteks interaksi dan Peran orang yang mengajukan pertanyaan bukanlah satu-satunya faktor yang akan menentukan jenis jawaban yang akan diberikan responden. Persepsi responden tentang sikap, perasaan, dan perilaku pewawancara juga penting. From micro skills to a more macro perspective
  4. 4. Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang-orang yang mereka temui. Itu juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka mengharapkan orang lain untuk berperilaku terhadap mereka. Role Theory
  5. 5. Transactional Analysis
  6. 6. Eric Berne (1964: 72) Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat dari hubungan antarpribadi.
  7. 7. Kepribadian disajikan dalam tiga keadaan ego: orang tua, dewasa dan anak. Ketika orang memulai transaksi dengan orang lain, mereka melakukannya dari salah satu keadaan ego ini. Mereka juga mengarahkan transaksi mereka ke keadaan ego tertentu dari orang lain. Dalam analisis transaksional, struktur kepribadian disajikan secara diagram sebagai tiga lingkaran Transactional Analysis
  8. 8. Ego States
  9. 9. Model ini dapat digunakan untuk meningkatkan kesadaran orang akan gaya pribadi mereka dan bagaimana hal ini dapat mempengaruhi kualitas interaksi sosial. Seperti disebutkan di atas, unit dasar perilaku disebut sebagai transaksi. Ini melibatkan satu orang melakukan atau mengatakan sesuatu kepada orang lain dan yang lain menanggapi. Dengan memperhatikan sifat transaksi, dimungkinkan untuk mendiagnosis keadaan ego dari mana ia berasal.
  10. 10. Interpersonal Needs Control Inclusion 01 02 Affection 03 Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang yang terlibat dalam interaksi sosial dapat menjadi penentu penting kualitas hubungan.
  11. 11. Inklusi mengacu pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang atau menyendiri, memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari kesepian dan kesendirian yang cukup untuk menghindari keterjeratan dan menikmati kesendirian. Inclusion
  12. 12. Kontrol mengacu pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang-orang dan wilayah kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. Control
  13. 13. Kasih sayang mengacu pada perasaan emosional pribadi yang dekat seperti cinta dan benci. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk menghindari terjerumus dalam keterikatan emosional dan kebutuhan untuk menghindari terlalu sedikit kasih sayang dan hidup tanpa cinta dan kehangatan. Affection
  14. 14. Model konseptual yang disajikan memberikan dasar untuk memahami mengapa beberapa perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan mungkin kurang berhasil daripada yang lain atau mengapa hubungan dengan individu tertentu mungkin lebih memuaskan daripada hubungan dengan orang lain. Model-model ini menyarankan serangkaian pertanyaan diagnostik dan strategi tindakan yang menawarkan dasar untuk mengelola hubungan secara lebih efektif.
  15. 15. Interpersonal skill at work By John Hayes Sumber
  16. 16. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik Terima kasih

×