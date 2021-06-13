Managing Relationship More Effectively_ Utami Setyaningtyas_4520210071

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSITAS PANCASILA INTERPERSONAL SKILL UTAMI SETYANIGTYAS 4520210071 MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY
• Lebih menyadari peran dan hubungan peran. • Kenali beberapa sinyal yang memungkinkan orang untuk mendiagnosis peran yang...
Managing relationships more effectively Bab ini menawarkan serangkaian kerangka konseptual yang dapat digunakan untuk memb...
Role theory Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku te...
Marlow dan Hardcastle mengilustrasikan poin bahwa orang memainkan banyak peran. Terkadang relatif mudah bagi satu orang un...
Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat dari hubungan antarpribadi. Ini dipelopori oleh ...
INKLUSI 1. mengacu pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang-orang atau menyendiri, untuk memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghi...
2. KONTROL mengacu pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang dan area kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. 3.KASIH SAYAN...
Keberhasilan suatu hubungan dipengaruhi oleh sejauh mana para pihak untuk hubungan melihat potensi untuk memuaskan kebutuh...
Managing relationships more effectively Model konseptual yang disajikan dalam bab terakhir ini memberikan dasar untuk mema...
STRATEGI TINDAKAN UNTUK MENGELOLA HUBUNGAN AGAR LEBIH EFEKTIF TEORI PERAN MEMUSATKAN PERHATIAN PADA PERAN YANG DIMAINKAN O...
STRATEGI TINDAKAN UNTUK MENGELOLA HUBUNGAN AGAR LEBIH EFEKTIF KESADARAN AKAN KEBUTUHAN STAREEGI INI MEMUNGKINKAN ORANG UNT...
10 SUMMARY Kompetensi interpersonal melibatkan kemampuan untuk memahami sifat interaksi sosial, untuk dapat membaca perila...
15/15 THANK YOU! I hope you learned something new!
