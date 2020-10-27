Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teknik Analisis Korelasi Sampel Kecil Oleh: Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Seorang guru harus selalu istiqomah dan muraqabah
Curah Pendapat 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan analisis korelasi? 2. Uraikan perbedaan antara korelasi, komparasi, dan regresi...
Pengertian Bentuk analisis data penelitian untuk: a. Mengetahui derajat atau kekuatan hubungan, b. Mengetahui arah hubunga...
Beda antara Korelasi, Komparasi, Regresi Korelasi: Mengetahui ada tidak hubungan Komparasi: Mengetahui perbandingan atau p...
Bentuk Hubungan 1. Hubungan simetris =bersamaan. 2. Kausal=sebab akibat 3. Timbal balik=saling mempengaruhi
Teknik Korelasi Teknik Variabel 1 Variabel 2 Korelasi Product Moment Interval/rasio Interval/rasio Tata Jenjang (Rank Orde...
Teknik Uji Statistik Koefisien Korelasi Jeni Uji Statistik Kontingensi, C Kai Kuadrat Phi,  Kai Kuadrat Point Biserial, r...
Teknik Analisis Korelasi Product Moment (Pearson)
Interpretasi Koefisien Korelasi Interpretasi r=0,00 Tidak ada korelasi 0,00 < r ≤ 0,20 Korelasi sangat rendah atau sangat ...
Langkah Penyelesaian 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Analisis prasyarat 3. Menghitung angka indeks korelasi 4. Interpretasi 5. ...
Contoh Sampel Kecil (n≤30) Variabel X Variabel Y 64 62 70 76 74 80 80 78 78 62 64 62 80 82 84 80 72 70 70 68 86 82 70 72 6...
Penyelesaian 1.Merumuskan hipotesis H0: Tidak ada hubungan antara variabel X dan variabel Y Ha: Ada hubungan antara variab...
3.Menghitung angka indeks korelasi No X Y XY X2 Y2 1 64 62 3,968 4,096 3,844 2 70 76 5,320 4,900 5,776 3 74 80 5,920 5,476...
Diketahui: N = 25 ∑X2 = 133.712 ∑ X =1.820 ∑Y2 = 131.100 ∑ Y = 1.802 ∑XY= 132.032 rxy = 0,697
4.Memberikan interpretasi Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata rxy sebesar 0,697 termasuk korelasi kuat atau tinggi,...
b.Menghitung nilai thitung thitung = 4,665 c.Menentukan nilai ttabel Dengan db sebesar 25-2=23 pada taraf signifikan 5% di...
d.Pengujian hipotesis Ternyata thitung sebesar 4,665 tidak terletak di antara –ttabel; dan +ttabel, maka hipotesis nihil (...
Teknik Analisis Korelasi Rank Order (Spearman)
Korelasi Rank Order dilambangkan dengan  (rho). Rumusnya:  = 1 – 6D2 N(N2-1)  = 1 - 6D2 (N3-N) Keterangan:  = Angka ...
Rumus menghitung rangking kembar: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 Keterangan: Re = Urutan (rangking) yang dicari MR = Mean dari rang...
Contoh Skor angket kegiatan ekstrakurikuler Pramuka (Variabel X) dan Hasil belajar mata pelajaran Administrasi Umum siswa ...
No. Subyek Variabel X Variabel Y 1 38 70 2 40 82 3 26 70 4 51 70 5 40 64 6 54 74 7 40 88 8 33 70 9 40 55 10 29 70
Penyelesaian Langkah ke-1 Urutkan kedudukan masing-masing skor No. Subyek Variabel X Rangking Variabel Y Rangking 1 38 7 7...
Menghitung RE variabel X: MR = (3+4+5+6)/4 = 18/4 = 4,5 Jadi MR 2 = 4,52 = 20,25 Menghitung RE variabel Y: MR = (4+5+6+7+8...
Menghitung RE variabel X: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 = 20,25 + ((42 – 1)/12) = 21,50 = 4,61
Menghitung RE variabel Y: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 = 36 + ((52 – 1)/12) = 38 = 6,16
Langkah ke-2: Menghitung D2 No. Subyek Variabel X Rangking Variabel Y Rangking D D2 1 38 7 70*) 6,16 0,84 0,71 2 40*) 4,61...
Langkah ke-3: Menghitung angka indeks korelasi Spearman ():  = 1 – 6D2 N(N2-1) = 1 – (6 x 116,38)/(10(100-1)) = 1 – (69...
Langkah ke-4: Memberikan interpretasi  Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata  sebesar 0,29 termasuk korelasi rendah...
Langkah ke-5: Melakukan pengujian hipotesis a.Menentukan rumusan hipotesis Hipotesis nihil (H0): Tidak terdapat hubungan a...
b.Menentukan taraf nyata dan nilai tabel Pada taraf signifikan 5% (=0,05) diperoleh Ztabel sebesar 1,69 (Z(/2)= Z(0,05/2...
d.Melakukan uji statistik Zhitung = ρ/(√1/(n-1)) = 0,29/(√1/(10-1)) = 0,29/ (√1/9) = 0,29/ √0,11 = 0,29/0,33 = 0,879 e.Mem...
Tugas Mandiri mufaesa.blogspot.co.id Terima Kasih ADA SESUATU YANG BAIK PADA SETIAP SITUASI DAN DALAM SETIAP ORANG
  1. 1. Teknik Analisis Korelasi Sampel Kecil Oleh: Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Seorang guru harus selalu istiqomah dan muraqabah
  2. 2. Curah Pendapat 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan analisis korelasi? 2. Uraikan perbedaan antara korelasi, komparasi, dan regresi? 3. Berikan contoh penyelesaian perhitungan analisis korelasi menggunakan rumus Product Moment (Pearson)! 4. Berikan contoh penyelesaian perhitungan analisis korelasi menggunakan rumus Rank Order (Spearman)!
  3. 3. Pengertian Bentuk analisis data penelitian untuk: a. Mengetahui derajat atau kekuatan hubungan, b. Mengetahui arah hubungan, c. Mengetahui besar pengaruh.
  4. 4. Beda antara Korelasi, Komparasi, Regresi Korelasi: Mengetahui ada tidak hubungan Komparasi: Mengetahui perbandingan atau perbedaan Regresi: Uji hubungan antara variabel hingga ke tingkat memprediksikan Uji pengaruh penelitian sosial dan eksperimen menggunakan uji komparasi.
  5. 5. Bentuk Hubungan 1. Hubungan simetris =bersamaan. 2. Kausal=sebab akibat 3. Timbal balik=saling mempengaruhi
  6. 6. Teknik Korelasi Teknik Variabel 1 Variabel 2 Korelasi Product Moment Interval/rasio Interval/rasio Tata Jenjang (Rank Order) Ordinal (rangking) Ordinal (rangking) Kendal Rangking Rangking Biserial Dikotomi buatan (nomial) Interval/rasio Point biserial Dikotomi asli (nomial) Interval/rasio Phi Dikotomi asli (nomial) Dikotomi asli (nomial) Kontingensi Kategori asli atau buatan Kategori asli atau buatan
  7. 7. Teknik Uji Statistik Koefisien Korelasi Jeni Uji Statistik Kontingensi, C Kai Kuadrat Phi,  Kai Kuadrat Point Biserial, rpbi Uji t Pearson, rxy Uji t dan uji z Spearman,  Uji z
  8. 8. Teknik Analisis Korelasi Product Moment (Pearson)
  9. 9. Interpretasi Koefisien Korelasi Interpretasi r=0,00 Tidak ada korelasi 0,00 < r ≤ 0,20 Korelasi sangat rendah atau sangat lemah 0,20 < r ≤ 0,40 Korelasi rendah atau lemah 0,40 < r ≤ 0,60 Korelasi cukup atau sedang 0,60 < r ≤ 0,80 Korelasi tinggi atau kuat 0,80 < r ≤ 1,00 Korelasi sangat tinggi atau sangat kuat r=1,00 Korelasi sempurna
  10. 10. Langkah Penyelesaian 1. Merumuskan hipotesis 2. Analisis prasyarat 3. Menghitung angka indeks korelasi 4. Interpretasi 5. Uji hipotesis 6. Koefisien penentu
  11. 11. Contoh Sampel Kecil (n≤30) Variabel X Variabel Y 64 62 70 76 74 80 80 78 78 62 64 62 80 82 84 80 72 70 70 68 86 82 70 72 64 68 Variabel X Variabel Y 72 74 64 72 74 76 70 76 70 76 60 60 84 82 70 66 78 78 68 64 82 72 72 64 Apakah ada hubungan antara variabel X dan variabel Y?
  12. 12. Penyelesaian 1.Merumuskan hipotesis H0: Tidak ada hubungan antara variabel X dan variabel Y Ha: Ada hubungan antara variabel X dan variabel Y 2.Analisis prasyarat Uji normalitas
  13. 13. 3.Menghitung angka indeks korelasi No X Y XY X2 Y2 1 64 62 3,968 4,096 3,844 2 70 76 5,320 4,900 5,776 3 74 80 5,920 5,476 6,400 4 80 78 6,240 6,400 6,084 5 78 62 4,836 6,084 3,844 6 64 62 3,968 4,096 3,844 7 80 82 6,560 6,400 6,724 8 84 80 6,720 7,056 6,400 9 72 70 5,040 5,184 4,900 10 70 68 4,760 4,900 4,624 11 86 82 7,052 7,396 6,724 12 70 72 5,040 4,900 5,184 13 64 68 4,352 4,096 4,624 14 72 74 5,328 5,184 5,476 15 64 72 4,608 4,096 5,184 16 74 76 5,624 5,476 5,776 17 70 76 5,320 4,900 5,776 18 70 76 5,320 4,900 5,776 19 60 60 3,600 3,600 3,600 20 84 82 6,888 7,056 6,724 21 70 66 4,620 4,900 4,356 22 78 78 6,084 6,084 6,084 23 68 64 4,352 4,624 4,096 24 82 72 5,904 6,724 5,184 25 72 64 4,608 5,184 4,096 Jumlah 1,820 1,802 132,032 133,712 131,100
  14. 14. Diketahui: N = 25 ∑X2 = 133.712 ∑ X =1.820 ∑Y2 = 131.100 ∑ Y = 1.802 ∑XY= 132.032 rxy = 0,697
  15. 15. 4.Memberikan interpretasi Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata rxy sebesar 0,697 termasuk korelasi kuat atau tinggi, berarti antara variabel X dan variabel Y memang terdapat korelasi yang kuat atau tinggi. 5. Uji hipotesis a.Kriteria pengujian: Jika –tt  to  tt : Ho diterima; dan jika to > tt atau - to < -tt : Ho ditolak
  16. 16. b.Menghitung nilai thitung thitung = 4,665 c.Menentukan nilai ttabel Dengan db sebesar 25-2=23 pada taraf signifikan 5% diperoleh ttabel sebesar 2,069.
  17. 17. d.Pengujian hipotesis Ternyata thitung sebesar 4,665 tidak terletak di antara –ttabel; dan +ttabel, maka hipotesis nihil (Ho) ditolak. Artinya ada hubungan antara variabel X dan variabel Y. 6. Menghitung koefisien penentu (KP) KP = r2 X 100% KP = 48,62% Artinya bahwa besar sumbangan variabel X terhadap variabel Y sebesar 48,62% dan sisanya sebesar 51,58% disebabkan oleh faktor lainnya.
  18. 18. Teknik Analisis Korelasi Rank Order (Spearman)
  19. 19. Korelasi Rank Order dilambangkan dengan  (rho). Rumusnya:  = 1 – 6D2 N(N2-1)  = 1 - 6D2 (N3-N) Keterangan:  = Angka indeks korelasi tata jenjang  6&1 = Bilangan konstanta D = Difference (perbedaan skor) N = Number of cases
  20. 20. Rumus menghitung rangking kembar: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 Keterangan: Re = Urutan (rangking) yang dicari MR = Mean dari rangking skor kembar n = Banyak skor kembar 1 dan 12 = Bilangan konstanta
  21. 21. Contoh Skor angket kegiatan ekstrakurikuler Pramuka (Variabel X) dan Hasil belajar mata pelajaran Administrasi Umum siswa (Variabel Y) sebagai berikut:
  22. 22. No. Subyek Variabel X Variabel Y 1 38 70 2 40 82 3 26 70 4 51 70 5 40 64 6 54 74 7 40 88 8 33 70 9 40 55 10 29 70
  23. 23. Penyelesaian Langkah ke-1 Urutkan kedudukan masing-masing skor No. Subyek Variabel X Rangking Variabel Y Rangking 1 38 7 70*) 4 2 40*) 6 82 2 3 26 10 70*) 5 4 51 2 70*) 6 5 40*) 5 64 9 6 54 1 74 3 7 40*) 3 88 1 8 33 8 70*) 7 9 40*) 4 55 10 10 29 9 70*) 8
  24. 24. Menghitung RE variabel X: MR = (3+4+5+6)/4 = 18/4 = 4,5 Jadi MR 2 = 4,52 = 20,25 Menghitung RE variabel Y: MR = (4+5+6+7+8)/5 = 30/5 = 6 Jadi MR 2 = 62 = 36
  25. 25. Menghitung RE variabel X: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 = 20,25 + ((42 – 1)/12) = 21,50 = 4,61
  26. 26. Menghitung RE variabel Y: Re = MR 2 + n2 – 1 12 = 36 + ((52 – 1)/12) = 38 = 6,16
  27. 27. Langkah ke-2: Menghitung D2 No. Subyek Variabel X Rangking Variabel Y Rangking D D2 1 38 7 70*) 6,16 0,84 0,71 2 40*) 4,61 82 2 2,61 6,81 3 26 10 70*) 6,16 3,84 14,75 4 51 2 70*) 6,16 -4,16 17,31 5 40*) 4,61 64 9 -4,39 19,27 6 54 1 74 3 -2,00 4,00 7 40*) 4,61 88 1 3,61 13,03 8 33 8 70*) 6,16 1,84 3,39 9 40*) 4,61 55 10 -5,39 29,05 10 29 9 70*) 6,16 2,84 8,07 Jumlah 116,38
  28. 28. Langkah ke-3: Menghitung angka indeks korelasi Spearman ():  = 1 – 6D2 N(N2-1) = 1 – (6 x 116,38)/(10(100-1)) = 1 – (698,26/990) = 1 – 0,71 = 0,29
  29. 29. Langkah ke-4: Memberikan interpretasi  Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata  sebesar 0,29 termasuk korelasi rendah atau lemah.
  30. 30. Langkah ke-5: Melakukan pengujian hipotesis a.Menentukan rumusan hipotesis Hipotesis nihil (H0): Tidak terdapat hubungan antara kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pramuka dan hasil belajar Administrasi Umum Siswa (=0). Hipotesis alternatif (Ha): Terdapat hubungan antara kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pramuka dan hasil belajar Administrasi Umum Siswa (≠0).
  31. 31. b.Menentukan taraf nyata dan nilai tabel Pada taraf signifikan 5% (=0,05) diperoleh Ztabel sebesar 1,69 (Z(/2)= Z(0,05/2) = Z(0,025) = 1,69). c.Menentukan kriteria pengujian Terima H0 jika –Zt  Zh  Zt dan Tolak H0 jika Zh > Zt atau - Zo < -Zt
  32. 32. d.Melakukan uji statistik Zhitung = ρ/(√1/(n-1)) = 0,29/(√1/(10-1)) = 0,29/ (√1/9) = 0,29/ √0,11 = 0,29/0,33 = 0,879 e.Membuat kesimpulan Ternyata Zhitung sebesar 0,879 terletak di antara –Ztabel; dan +Ztabel (-1,69≤0,879 ≤+1,69), maka hipotesis nihil (Ho) diterima. Artinya tidak ada hubungan antara variabel X (kegiatan ekstrakurikuler pramuka) dan variabel Y (hasil belajar Administrasi Umum siswa).
  33. 33. Tugas Mandiri mufaesa.blogspot.co.id Terima Kasih ADA SESUATU YANG BAIK PADA SETIAP SITUASI DAN DALAM SETIAP ORANG

×