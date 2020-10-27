teknik analisis korelasi sampel besar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teknik Analisis Korelasi Oleh: Mukhamad Fathoni, M.Pd.I. Seorang guru harus selalu istiqomah dan muraqabah
Curah Pendapat 1. Apa yang dimaksud Scatter Diagram/Peta Korelasi? 2. Berikan contoh perhitungan analisis korelasi menggun...
Scatter Diagram/Peta Korelasi Keterangan: x’y’ = Jumlah hasil perkalian silang antara frekuensi sel (f) dengan x’ dan y’ ...
Contoh Sampel Besar (n>30) Variabel X (Penerapan metode Mind Maping): Variabel Y (Hasil belajar mata pelajaran Akuntansi K...
Penyelesaian 1.Hipotesis alternatif Ha: Terdapat korelasi antara penerapan metode Mind Maping dan hasil belajar mata pelaj...
Langkah ke-2: Cx’ = fx’/N = 8/50 = 0,16 Langkah ke-3: Cy’ = fy’/N = 8/50 = 0,16
4.Memberikan interpretasi Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata rxy sebesar 0,923 termasuk korelasi sangat kuat atau ...
b.Menghitung nilai thitung thitung = 16,610 c.Menentukan nilai ttabel Dengan db sebesar 50-2=48 pada taraf signifikan 5% d...
d.Pengujian hipotesis Ternyata thitung sebesar 16,610 tidak terletak di antara –ttabel; dan +ttabel, maka hipotesis nihil ...
Korelasi Phi Dipergunakan apabila datanya dikotomik (terpisah atau dipisah secara tajam, misal hidup-mati, lulus-tidak lul...
Contoh Penyelesaian Korelasi Phi Variabel X Data jenis kelamin siswa kelas X SMK Nurul Huda Buay Madang : laki-laki (1) da...
Langkah 1, memisahkan data menjadi data dikotomi. 1. 1. Variabel X menjadi laki-laki dan perempuan. 2. Variabel Y menjadi ...
Jenis kelamin Hasil belajar Laki-laki Perempuan Tuntas IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII IIII Tidak t...
Langkah ke-2; Menghitung frekuensi masing- masing sel Jenis kelamin Hasil belajar Laki-laki Perempuan Jumlah Tuntas 19 =1...
Langkah ke-3: Menghitung angka indeks korelasi Phi = (0,150x0,354) - (0,315x0,181) (0,465x0,535x0,331x0,669) = - 0,004/0,2...
Langkah ke-4: Memberikan interpretasi Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata  sebesar -0,017 termasuk korelasi negati...
b.Menentukan taraf nyata dan nilai tabel Pada taraf signifikan 5% (=0,05) dengan db=n-2=127-2=125 diperoleh X2 tabel sebe...
d.Melakukan uji statistik X2 hitung = n2 = 127 x -0,0172 = 0,0003 e.Membuat kesimpulan Ternyata X2 hitung sebesar 0,0003 ...
Korelasi Kontingensi Digunakan untuk analisis korelasi data ordinal berbentuk kategori atau merupakan gejala kategori, mis...
Rumus C/KK = X2 X2+n X2 diperoleh dengan rumus: X2 =  (fo – ft)2 ft Interpretasi angka indeks korelasi kontingensi:  = C...
Contoh Variabel X (Nilai rata-rata mata pelajaran diniyah siswa SMK Nurul Huda Buay Madang) 43, 62, 52, 48, 66, 65, 43, 48...
Penyelesaian Langkah ke-1: Menghitung nilai rata-rata kedua variabel Mx = Xt/n = 59,86 My = Yt/n = 59,58 Langkah ke-2:...
Langkah ke-3: Menentukan kategori tinggi sedang rendah kedua variabel Kategori TSR variabel X Tinggi = Mx +1.SDx = 59,86 +...
Langkah ke-4: Menghitung frekuensi masing- masing sel Mapel diniyah Mapel keahlian Tinggi Sedang Rendah Tinggi II IIII III...
Mapel diniyah Mapel keahlian Tinggi Sedang Rendah Jumlah Tinggi 2 10 18 20 Sedang 11 51 17 79 Rendah 9 14 3 26 Jumlah 22 7...
Langkah ke-5: Menghitung nilai Kai Kuadrat Sel o t (o - t) (o - t)2 (o - t)2/t 1 2 22x20/125= 3,52 -1,52 2,31 0,6...
Langkah ke-6: Menghitung angka indeks korelasi kontingensi C/KK = X2 X2+n = 48,51 48,51 + 125 = 0,5287
Langkah ke-7: Memberikan interpretasi angka indeks korelasi kontingensi  = C 1 – C2 = 0,5287 1 – 0,52872 = 0,623
Berdasarkan pedoman interpretasi, ternyata  sebesar 0,623 termasuk korelasi sedang atau cukup, berarti antara nilai mata ...
Langkah ke-8: Melakukan pengujian hipotesis a.Rumusan hipotesis: H0: Tidak terdapat hubungan antara mata pelajaran diniyah...
b.Menentukan taraf nyata dan nilai tabel Pada taraf signifikan 5% (=0,05) dan db= n-2 =125-2=123 diperoleh X2 tabel sebes...
d.Melakukan uji statistik X2 hitung = n2 = 125 x 0,6232 = 48,5089 e.Membuat kesimpulan Ternyata X2 hitung sebesar 48,5089...
Tugas Mandiri mufaesa.blogspot.co.id Terima Kasih ADA SESUATU YANG BAIK PADA SETIAP SITUASI DAN DALAM SETIAP ORANG
Pondok Pesantren Nurul Huda
Sukaraja Buay Madang OKU Timur Sumatera Selatan Indonesia 32161

