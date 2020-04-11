Analisis Risiko Pangan Hewani - Yogyakarta, 31 Mei 2004

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 ANALISIS RISIKO PANGAN HEWANI Drh. Tri Satya Putri Naipospos, MPhil, PhD BPPH R-IV Yogyakarta – 31 Mei 2004
  2. 2. 2 Mandat Joint FAO/WHO Food Standards Programme • Melindungi kesehatan konsumen • Menjamin praktek yang fair dalam perdagangan pangan CODEX ALIMENTARIUS COMMISSION (CAC)
  3. 3. 3 Sidang ke-38 Codex Executive Committee • Seluruh Codex Committee yang ada harus mengunakan metoda ANALISA RISIKO (AR) sebagai dasar dalam menghasilkan rekomendasi, pedoman atau standar • Proses AR dalam mekanisme Codex diterapkan pada: – Bahan makanan tambahan (feed additives) – Kontaminan bahan kimiawi (chemical contaminants) – Residu pestisida (pesticide residues) – Residu obat hewan (veterinary drugs residues) – Agen biologik (biological agents)
  4. 4. 4 Definisi ANALISA RISIKO (AR) Menurut CODEX • Definisi AR ditetapkan dalam Sidang ke-41 Codex Executive Committee, Juni 1994 di Roma • Definisi RA: – Suatu proses yang terdiri dari tiga komponen: • Penilaian resiko (risk assessment), • Manajeman resiko (risk management), dan • Komunikasi resiko (risk communications)
  5. 5. 5 PERBANDINGAN KOMPONEN AR ANTARA CAC DAN OIE Komponen Sistem ANALISA RISIKO (AR) CAC OIE Risk assessment Risk management Risk communication Hazard identification Risk assessment Risk management Risk communication
  6. 6. 6 PANGAN = FOOD – Setiap bahan, apakah telah diproses, semi- proses atau mentah yang ditujukan untuk konsumsi manusia, termasuk minuman, permen karet dan setiap bahan yang telah digunakan dalam manufaktur, penyiapan atau perlakuan terhadap “pangan” tetapi tidak termasuk kosmetik, tembakau dan bahan-bahan yang digunakan hanya sebagai obat.
  7. 7. 7 RISK MANAGEMENT • Definisi: – Proses mempertimbangkan alternatif kebijakan menerima, meminimalkan atau mengurangi risiko yang telah dinilai serta menseleksi dan mengimplementasi pilihan tindakan pengendalian yang memadai
  8. 8. 8 RISK COMMUNICATION • Definisi: – Proses interaktif pertukaran informasi dan pendapat mengenai risiko diantara para risk assessor, para risk manager dan pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan termasuk konsumen, industri, komunitas akademik
  9. 9. 9 RISK ASSESSMENT • RA dibuat apabila: – Industri akan memasarkan suatu produk baru dari suatu sumber yang baru – Risiko penyakit diketahui secara nyata, dimana penyakit tersebut belum pernah ditemukan sebelumnya – Suatu agen patogen spesifik diidentifikasikan pada pangan spesifik diperlukan untuk mendemonstrasikan bahwa produk pangan tersebut tidak mengandung risiko yang nyata bagi konsumen – Sebagai respons terhadap perubahan regulasi, apabila informasi baru menjadi tersedia menyangkut bahaya yang ditimbulkan oleh pangan (food-borne hazard)
  10. 10. 10 PERBANDINGAN KOMPONEN RISK ASSESSMENT ANTARA CAC DAN OIE Komponen Model Risk Assessment CAC OIE Hazard identification Hazard characterization Exposure assessment Risk characterization Release assessment Exposure assessment Consequence assessment Risk estimation
  11. 11. 11 RISK ASSESSMENT (menurut CAC) • Definisi: – Evaluasi ilmiah mengenai gangguan kesehatan potensial yang dihasilkan dari pemaparan manusia terhadap bahaya yang dibawa oleh pangan (foodborne hazard) • Proses terdiri dari 4 langkah: 1. Hazard identification; 2. Hazard characterization; 3. Exposure assessment; dan 4. Risk characterization
  12. 12. 12 DEFINISI (menurut CAC) 1. HAZARD IDENTIFICATION: Identifikasi gangguan kesehatan yang dikaitkan dengan suatu agen tertentu 2. HAZARD CHARACTERIZATION: Evaluasi kualitatif dan/atau kuantitatif mengenai bentuk alamiah dari gangguan kesehatan dihubungkan dengan agen biologik, kimiawi, dan fisik yang mungkin ada dalam pangan 3. EXPOSURE ASSESSMENT: Evaluasi kualitatif dan/atau kuantitatif dari tingkat penyerapan (intake) yang mungkin terjadi 4. RISK CHARACTERIZATION: Integrasi hazard identification, hazard characterization dan exposure assessment menjadi perkiraan luasnya dampak gangguan kesehatan yang mungkin terjadi pada suatu populasi tertentu.
  13. 13. 13 HAZARD CHARACTERIZATION • Dose-response assessment (CAC) = Consequence assessment (OIE) • Dose-response assessment adalah gambaran hubungan antara luasnya pemaparan (dose) terhadap agen kimiawi, biologis atau fisik dan dampak keparahan dan/atau frekuensi yang berkaitan dengan gangguan kesehatan (response) • Untuk agen kimiawi, “dose-response assessment” harus dilakukan, sedangkan untuk agen biologik atau fisik, “dose-response assessment” harus dilakukan apabila data tidak diperoleh
  14. 14. 14 RISK CHARACTERIZATION • Risk characterization mengintegrasikan exposure characterization dan response characterization • Exposure characterization: Penilaian kuantitatif/kualitatif tingkat pemaparan manusia terhadap suatu bahaya tertentu yang cenderung terjadi • Response characterization: Penilaian kuantitatif/kualitatif dose-response dan evaluasi sifat alamiah dari dampak atau gangguan yang disebabkan suatu bahaya yang telah diidentifikasi
  15. 15. 15 Dua Skenario Utama Exposure characterization 1. Dengan skenario yang dibatasi, tingkat probabilitas diperkirakan pada kondisi ‘status quo’, dimana penerapan pilihan manajemen risiko baru tidak ada (absen) 2. Tingkat probabilitas diperkirakan dengan berbagai bentuk usulan skenario manajemen risiko
  16. 16. 16 PROBABILITY OF EXPOSURE 1. Probabilitas kontaminasi (probability of contamination) pangan sepanjang mata rantai pangan oleh agen penyakit 2. Probabilitas pemaparan yang nyata (probability of significant exposure) dari induk semang (orang) terhadap takaran dosis yang cukup untuk menimbulkan penyakit 3. Potensi untuk penyebaran yang meluas dan/atau penyebaran sekunder dari penyakit tersebut
  17. 17. 17 Probability of Contamination • Probabilitas kontaminasi sepanjang mata rantai pangan ditetapkan dengan mempertimbangkan: – Sumber hewan atau tumbuhan – Prevalensi dan distribusi agen penyakit – Panen, pengolahan, penyimpanan, distribusi, penyiapan – Food safety codes of practice – Program pencegahan sepanjang mata rantai pangan
  18. 18. 18 Pedoman Peringkat Probability of Contamination atau Probability of Significant Exposure • N = diabaikan (negligible) • L = rendah (low) • M = sedang (medium) • H = tinggi (high)
  19. 19. 19 Probability of Significant Exposure • Perkiraan terhadap ambang batas kritis dari suatu pendedahan (exposure) atau inokulum yang dibutuhkan untuk menimbulkan penyakit
  20. 20. 20 Pertimbangan Probability of Significant Exposure • Survival dari agen penyakit, potensi pertumbuhan, penurunan atau larut dalam pangan, termasuk pengolahan • Faktor-faktor penyimpanan, distribusi dan penyiapan termasuk temperatur, waktu, pH, air • Kompetisi dan interaksi mikroba • Efektifitas dan waktu pengendalian yang tepat untuk menghilangkan atau menghambat bahaya • Tujuan pemanfaatan dan pola konsumsi pangan hewani • Variabilitas (keragaman) dan distribusi orang-orang yang peka (susceptible people)
  21. 21. 21 Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) • Definisi: – Perkiraan jumlah feed additive (BTM) (yang diekspresikan dalam berat badan) yang dapat dicerna oleh tubuh per hari dalam kurun waktu tertentu tanpa menimbulkan risiko berarti (zero risk) • Level minimal dimana hewan yang dikaji memperlihatkan penyimpangan (deviasi) dari perilaku fisiologik normal • ADI digunakan untuk feed additive, kontaminan kimiawi, dan residu obat hewan
  22. 22. 22 Pendekatan Treshold (ambang) terhadap Dose-response • No-observed-effect-level (NOEL) = level pemaparan dimana hewan yang diberi perlakuan tidak berbeda secara nyata dari hewan kontrol Dose-reponse NOEL Dose(mg/kg/hari) %Response • NOEL memperkirakan ambang (treshold) dimana dibawah level ini gangguan kesehatan tidak terjadi
  23. 23. 23 Code of Hygienic Practice • Konsep disesuaikan dengan “risk-based meat hygiene programmes” (terdiri dari performans parameter dan/atau proses parameter yang dikembangkan menurut prinsip-prinsip RA) • Performance parameter adalah penggambaran daripada pengendalian level of hazard pada suatu step tertentu yang dianggap diperlukan untuk mencapai ALOP • Process parameter adalah pengukuran atau karakteristik terukur pada suatu langkah tertentu atau kombinasi langkah-langkah tertentu yang dianggap dapat mencapai performans parameter
  24. 24. 24 Risk-based Food Hygiene Programme (daging, susu dan telur) • From Farm to Table Risk Assessment – Pendekatan risiko (risk-based) harus diaplikasikan pada setiap titik pada mata rantai pangan (food chain) • Ruang lingkup: – Produksi primer - Informasi produk dan – Disain dan fasilitas consumer awareness – Kontrol operasional - Training – Higiene personal – Transportasi
  25. 25. 25 Maximum Residue Level (MRL) • Definisi: – Level residu didalam tubuh yang masih bisa ditoleransi
  26. 26. 26 Microbiological Risk Management • Risk profile • Farm to fork risk assesment – Salmonella Spp. – Camphylobacter Spp. – E. coli (O157:H7) • Risk management – Breeder - Pengolahan – Hatchery - Distribusi – Broiler - Katering – Transportasi - Konsumsi – Pemotongan
  27. 27. 27 Dukungan Regulasi (Regulatory System) yang Diperlukan • Good Hygiene Practice (GPH) • Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOP) • Hazard Critical Control Point (HACCP) • Semua regulasi tentang ante- dan post-mortem • Regulasi tentang persyaratan standar pengujian mikrobiologik • Regulasi tentang MRL • Regulasi tentang pembuangan “specified risk material” (SRM), menghindarkan kemungkinan penularan BSE • Regulasi tentang program pengendalian dan pemberantasan zoonosis
  28. 28. 28 PENUTUP • ‘Scientific risk assessment’ digunakan sebagai basis untuk keputusan yang menyangkut aspek kesehatan dan keamanan pangan hewani • Untuk dapat memenuhi kewajiban Perjanjian SPS, pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan di Indonesia (pemerintah, akademisi dan swasta) harus lebih intensif mengembangkan kemampuan SDM yang dibutuhkan dalam mengaplikasikan metoda Risk Analysis
  29. 29. Terima kasih 29

