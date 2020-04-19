Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERBANKAN SYARIAH
Perbedaan Wa’ad dan Akad • Janji antara satu pihak dengan pihak lain • Belum ada kewajiban yang ditunaikan oleh pihak mana...
Macam – macam Akad Syariah
a. Segala macam yang menyangkut non profit transaction (Transaksi Nirlaba) b. Ciri akad tabarru’ (bukan transaksi bisnis y...
Skema Akad Tabarru’ Meminjamkan Harta • Akad Qardh • Akad Ariyah • Akad Rahn Memberikan Jasa • Akad Hiwalah • Akad Wakalah...
Qardh • Meminjamkan uang tanpa imbalan (bunga) Ariyah • Meminjamkan barang tanpa imbalan Rahn • Menggadaikan barang untuk ...
Memberikan Jasa Hawalah Wakalah Kafalah Wadiah Memindahkan penagihan utang ke orang lain yang memiliki piutang ke orang te...
Memberikan Harta Hibah Wakaf Memberikan barang kepada orang lain Menahan harta untuk dimanfaatkan bagi kepentingan masayar...
Tijarah a. Tijarah/muawadah (compensational contract) segala macam perjanjian yang menyangkut For Profit Transaction b. Ak...
NATURAL CERTAINTY CONTRACT (NCC) NATURAL UNCERTAINTY CONTRACT (NUC)  Cash Flow & Timing-nya bisa diprediksi dengan pasti ...
Natural Certainty Contract • Jual beli barang dimana penjual memberi tahu harga pokok barang dan margin keuntunganMurabaha...
Natural Uncertainty Contract Musyarakah Mudharabah Perjanjian usaha antara dua pihak atau lebih dimana masing-maing pihak ...
Skema Akad – akad Syariah Wa’ad Akad Tabarru’ Not Profit Transaction a. Qardh b. Wadi’ah c. Wakalah d. Kafalah e. Rahn f. ...
Kombinasi Akad Kesepakatan dua pihak untuk melaksanakan suatu transaksi yang meliputi dua akad atau lebih, sehingga semua ...
Model Akad Berganda (Mujtami’ah) berhimpunnya beberapa akad dalam satu transaksi dengan cara dihimpun atau bertukar yang m...
Istishna/Salam Mawazy IMBT Sale and Lease Back Model Akad Berbilang (Muta’addidah) akad yang berbilang dari sisi syarat, a...
  1. 1. PERBANKAN SYARIAH
  2. 2. Perbedaan Wa’ad dan Akad • Janji antara satu pihak dengan pihak lain • Belum ada kewajiban yang ditunaikan oleh pihak manapunWa’ad • Kontrak antara dua belah pihak yang saling bersepakat • Masing-masing pihak terikat melaksanakan kewajiban yang telah disepakati • Masing-masing pihak menerima sanksi bila tidak memenuhi kewajibannya Akad
  3. 3. Macam – macam Akad Syariah
  4. 4. a. Segala macam yang menyangkut non profit transaction (Transaksi Nirlaba) b. Ciri akad tabarru’ (bukan transaksi bisnis yang mencari keuntungan komersil, dilakukan dengan tujuan tolong – menolong c. Akad dilakukan hanya semata-mata mencari karena Allah, Imbalan akan datang dari Allah bukan dari Manusia Tabarru’
  5. 5. Skema Akad Tabarru’ Meminjamkan Harta • Akad Qardh • Akad Ariyah • Akad Rahn Memberikan Jasa • Akad Hiwalah • Akad Wakalah • Akad Kafalah • Akad Wadi’ah Memberikan Harta • Hibah • Waqaf • Shadaqoh • Infaq Begitu akad tabarru’ disepakati tidak boleh diubah menjadi akad tijarah (komersil)
  6. 6. Qardh • Meminjamkan uang tanpa imbalan (bunga) Ariyah • Meminjamkan barang tanpa imbalan Rahn • Menggadaikan barang untuk mendapatkan pinjaman Meminjamkan Harta
  7. 7. Memberikan Jasa Hawalah Wakalah Kafalah Wadiah Memindahkan penagihan utang ke orang lain yang memiliki piutang ke orang tersebut Suatu pihak mewakilkan suatu urusan kepada pihak lain Suatu pihak memberikan jaminan terhadap utang/pekerjaan yang dimiliki orang lain Menitipkan barang kepada orang lain
  8. 8. Memberikan Harta Hibah Wakaf Memberikan barang kepada orang lain Menahan harta untuk dimanfaatkan bagi kepentingan masayarakat
  9. 9. Tijarah a. Tijarah/muawadah (compensational contract) segala macam perjanjian yang menyangkut For Profit Transaction b. Akad Tijarah dilakukan dengan tujuan mencari keuntungan, karena itu bersifat Komersil NATURAL CERTAINTY CONTRACT (NCC) NATURAL UNCERTAINTY CONTRACT (NUC)
  10. 10. NATURAL CERTAINTY CONTRACT (NCC) NATURAL UNCERTAINTY CONTRACT (NUC)  Cash Flow & Timing-nya bisa diprediksi dengan pasti karena sudah disepakati oleh kedua belah pihak yang bertransaksi diawal akad ( Fixed and Predetermined)  Cash Flow & Timing-nya tidak bisa diprediksi dengan pasti karena sangat bergantung pada hasil investasi.  Tingkat return Investasinya bisa positif, negatif atau nol (Not Fixed and Not Predetermined)
  11. 11. Natural Certainty Contract • Jual beli barang dimana penjual memberi tahu harga pokok barang dan margin keuntunganMurabahah • Jual beli dimana pembeli menyerakan uang diawal lalu penjual mengirim barang beberapa waktu kemudian Salam • Jual beli dimana pembeli memesan barang sesuai dengan kriteria yang diinginkanIstishna • Sewa barang/mempekerjakan seseorangIjarah
  12. 12. Natural Uncertainty Contract Musyarakah Mudharabah Perjanjian usaha antara dua pihak atau lebih dimana masing-maing pihak sama-sama memberikan modal Perjanjian usaha antara pemilik modal yang memberikan modal dan pengusaha yang menjalankan usaha
  13. 13. Skema Akad – akad Syariah Wa’ad Akad Tabarru’ Not Profit Transaction a. Qardh b. Wadi’ah c. Wakalah d. Kafalah e. Rahn f. Hibah, Shodaqoh, Infaq dan Wakaf Tijarah For Profit Transaction Natural Certainty Contract a. Murabahah b. Salam c. Istishna’ d. Ijarah Teori Pertukaran Natural Uncertainty Contract a. Musyarakah (wujuh, ‘inan, abdan, muwafadhah, mudharabah) b. Muzara’ah c. Musaqah d. mukhabarah Teori Percampuran Investasi Bidang Pertanian
  14. 14. Kombinasi Akad Kesepakatan dua pihak untuk melaksanakan suatu transaksi yang meliputi dua akad atau lebih, sehingga semua akibat hukum dari akad gabungan itu serta semua hak dan kewajiban yang ditimbulkannya dipandang sebagai akibat hukum dari satu akad Menurut fatwa DSN MUI, kombinasi akad terdapat dua model : Model Akad Berganda (Mujtami’ah) Model Akad Berbilang (Muta’addidah)
  15. 15. Model Akad Berganda (Mujtami’ah) berhimpunnya beberapa akad dalam satu transaksi dengan cara dihimpun atau bertukar yang mana seluruh hak dan kewajiban dari akad tersebut dianggap sebagai akibat hukum satu transaksi Mudharabah Musytarakah Musyarakah Mutanaqisah
  16. 16. Istishna/Salam Mawazy IMBT Sale and Lease Back Model Akad Berbilang (Muta’addidah) akad yang berbilang dari sisi syarat, akad, pelaku, harga, objek, dan lain sebagainya. Dua atau lebih akad yang dihimpun dalam satu transaksi namun terpisah antara satu akad dengan lainnya termasuk dalam kategori akad berbilang

