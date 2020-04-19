Successfully reported this slideshow.
WADIAH PERBANKAN SYARIAH
APA ITU WADIAH ?? Secara bahasa : 1. Ma wudi’a ‘inda ghair malikihi layahfadzahu 2. Qabiltu minhu dzalika al-mal liyakuna ...
Wadiah menitipkan sesuatu kepada seseorang Wada’a Akad penitipan barang/uang antara pihak yang mempunyai barang/uang denga...
LANDASAN HUKUM Al-Qur’an • Sesungguhnya Allah menyuruh kamu menyampaikan amanat kepada yang berhak menerimanya” (Qs. An-Ni...
As-Sunnah Rasulullah Saw bersabda, “Tunaikanlah amanah (titipan) kepada yang berhak menerimanya dan jangan membalas khiana...
RUKUN WADIAH Muwaddi’ Wadi’ah Sighat Mustauda’
SYARAT-SYARAT WADI’AH Orang yang berakad harus Barang Titipan – Baligh – Berakal – Cerdas (‘alim) – Jelas (dapat diketahui...
Macam-Macam Wadiah Wadiah Yad Al-Amanah Wadiah Yad Adh- dhamanah
Implementasi Akad Wadiah dalam Perbankan Syariah Prinsip Al-Wadiah dalam bank syariah merujuk pada perjanjian dimana pelan...
Wadiah

