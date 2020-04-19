Successfully reported this slideshow.
RIBA DALAM PERBANKAN SYARIAH
Pengertian Riba Bahasa Ziyadah (tambahan) atau nama’ (berkembang) Istilah Pengambilan tambahan atau manfaat pada harta dal...
2. Riba Jual-Beli 1. Riba Hutang-Piutang • Tambahan atau manfaat yang terjadi karena si peminjam tidak dapat membayar pada...
Larangan Riba dalam Al-Qur’an Allah melarang riba secara bertahap: • Ar-Ruum ayat 39 • An-Nisa ayat 160-161 • Ali Imran ay...
Larangan Riba dalam Hadist “Dari Ibnu Mas’ud, bahwa Nabi Saw bersabda: “Riba itu ada 73 tingkatan, yang paling ringan dari...
Jenis Barang Ribawi Emas Perak Barli Kurma Gandum Garam
Konsep Riba dalam Perspektif Non Muslim • Dalam perjanjian baru Injil Lukas ayat 34: “Jika kamu menghutangi kepada orang y...
Alasan Pembenaran Pengambilan Riba • Teori Abstinence: sebagai pengganti kerelaan karena uang dipinjam • Teori sewa: sebag...
Perbedaan antara Investasi dan Membungakan Uang Bunga Bagi hasil Penentuan bunga dibuat pada waktu akad dengan asumsi haru...
Fatwa tentang Riba KEPUTUSAN FATWA MAJELIS ULAMA INDONESIA Nomor 1 Tahun 2004 Tentang BUNGA (INTERSAT/FA’IDAH)
Dampak Negatif Riba Bertentangan dengan nilai aqidah Bertentangan dengan nilai keadilan Menimbulkan kejahatan moral Menimb...
THANK YOU
