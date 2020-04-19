Successfully reported this slideshow.
MENGENAL LEBIH DEKAT PERBANKAN SYARIAH & KONVENSIONAL Ekonomi Syariah – Universitas Gunadarma
LEGALITAS • KBBI : keadaan yang sah; keabsahan • Menurut Kitab Undang Undang Hukum Pidana (KUHP) makna asas legalitas ini ...
LEGALITAS UU No. 7/92 tentang perbankan UU No. 10/98 tentang perubahan UU No. 7/92 PP No. 72/92 tentang bank berdasarkan b...
LEMBAGA PENYELESAIAN SENGKETA • Lembaga yang dibentuk oleh MUI pada tanggal 23 Oktober 1993 dan berfungsi menyelesaikan ke...
PENYELESAIAN SENGKETA DILUAR PERADILAN Mediasi Musyawarah As-Sulh (Perdamaian)
STRUKTUR ORGANISASI Bank syariah dapat memiliki struktur yang sama dengan bank konvensional, misalnya dalam hal komisaris ...
DEWAN PENGAWAS SYARIAH (DPS) Peran Utama para ulama dalam DPS Mengawasi jalannya operasional bank sehari- hari agar selalu...
DEWAN SYARIAH NASIONAL (DSN) Dewan Syariah Nasional (DSN) dibentuk pada tahun 1997 dan merupakan hasil rekomendasi Lokakar...
Fungsi utama DSN Mengawasi produk-produk lembaga keuangan syariah agar sesuai dengan syariat Islam Fungsi lain dari DSN Me...
  1. 1. MENGENAL LEBIH DEKAT PERBANKAN SYARIAH & KONVENSIONAL Ekonomi Syariah – Universitas Gunadarma
  2. 2. LEGALITAS • KBBI : keadaan yang sah; keabsahan • Menurut Kitab Undang Undang Hukum Pidana (KUHP) makna asas legalitas ini seperti disebutkan dalam Pasal 1 Ayat (1) KUHP bahwa: “Suatu perbuatan tidak dapat dipidana, kecuali berdasarkan kekuatan perundang- undangan pidana yang telah ada”
  3. 3. LEGALITAS UU No. 7/92 tentang perbankan UU No. 10/98 tentang perubahan UU No. 7/92 PP No. 72/92 tentang bank berdasarkan bagi hasil BANK SYARIAH UUNo.21tahun2008– perbankansyariah Dicabut dengan PP 30/99
  4. 4. LEMBAGA PENYELESAIAN SENGKETA • Lembaga yang dibentuk oleh MUI pada tanggal 23 Oktober 1993 dan berfungsi menyelesaikan kemungkinan terjadinya sengketa muamalat yang timbul dalam hubungan perdagangan, industri, keuangan, dan jasa. Badan Arbitrase Syariah Nasional (BASYARNAS) • Dengan lahirnya perubahan UU No. 7 Tahun 1989 degan UU No 3 Tahun 2006 tentang peradilan agama, maka kewenangan absolut ekonomi islam beralih ke peradilan agama Pengadilan Agama
  5. 5. PENYELESAIAN SENGKETA DILUAR PERADILAN Mediasi Musyawarah As-Sulh (Perdamaian)
  6. 6. STRUKTUR ORGANISASI Bank syariah dapat memiliki struktur yang sama dengan bank konvensional, misalnya dalam hal komisaris dan direksi, tetapi unsur yang amat membedakan antar bank syariah dan bank konvensional adalah keharusan adanya Dewan Pengawas Syariah (DPS) yang bertugas
  7. 7. DEWAN PENGAWAS SYARIAH (DPS) Peran Utama para ulama dalam DPS Mengawasi jalannya operasional bank sehari- hari agar selalu sesuai dengan ketentuan- ketentuan syariah. Tugas lain DPS Meneliti dan membuat rekomendasi produk baru dari bank yang diawasinya. Dengan demikian, DPS bertindak sebagai penyaring pertama sebelum suatu produk diteliti kembali dan difatwakan oleh DSN
  8. 8. DEWAN SYARIAH NASIONAL (DSN) Dewan Syariah Nasional (DSN) dibentuk pada tahun 1997 dan merupakan hasil rekomendasi Lokakarya Reksadana Syariah pada bulan juli tahun yang sama. Lembaga ini merupakan lembaga otonom di bawah Majelis Ulama Indonesia dipimpin oleh Ketua Umum Majelis Ulama Indonesia dan sekretaris
  9. 9. Fungsi utama DSN Mengawasi produk-produk lembaga keuangan syariah agar sesuai dengan syariat Islam Fungsi lain dari DSN Meneliti dan memberi fatwa bagi produk- produk yang dikembangkan oleh lembaga keuangan syariah

