PERKEMBANGAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH P e r b a n k a n S y a r i a h
AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Sejarah awal kelahirandua gerakan Renaissance Islam Neorevivalis Modernis Rintisan...
AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Islamic Development Bank • Pengajuan proposal pendirian International Islamic Bank...
AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Islamic Research and Training Institute Untuk pengembangan sistem ekonomi syariah,...
PEMBENTUKAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH Negara-negara Islam telah termotivasi untuk mendirikan bank syariah karena IDB. Oleh karena ...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA Awal Juli tahun 1979 Pada tahun 1979-1980 Pada tahun 1981 Pada awal tahu...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA MESIR Maret tahun 1978 Pada tahun 1986 Beroprasinya bank syariah pertama...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA KUWAIT Pada tahun 1977 1980-1982 Akhir tahun 1985 Di dirikannya Kuwait F...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA BAHRAIN Merupakan • Off shore banking heaven di Timur Tengah • Berpendud...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA MALAYSIA Pada tahun 1983 Pada tahun 1999 Didirikannya bank syariah perta...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA IRAN • Muncul ide pengembangan perbanksan syariah bermula sesaat sejak r...
PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA TURKI • Pemerintah turki memberi izin kepada Da’ar al-Maal al-Islami (DM...
PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Periode 1980-an, para tokoh ekonomi islam mengkaji tentang perbankan syariah s...
PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Hasil kerja tim perbankan MUI membuahka hasil dengan di tanda tanganinya akte ...
PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Bank syariah terus berkembang, dengan dibukanya pelatihan perbankan syariah ya...
PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Bank syariah terus berkembang dengan terus mengembangkan produk bank syariah s...
Perkembangan Sistem Perbankan Syariah

  1. 1. PERKEMBANGAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH P e r b a n k a n S y a r i a h
  2. 2. AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Sejarah awal kelahirandua gerakan Renaissance Islam Neorevivalis Modernis Rintisan institusi Islamic Rural Bank di desa Mit Ghamr pada 1963 di Kairo, Mesir Mit Ghamr Bank Bank binaan Prof. Dr. Ahmad Najjar beridiri pada 1960-an dan beroperasi sebagai rural-sosial bank di sepanjang delta Sungai Nil. Tujuan pendirian LK berlandaskan etika : Upaya kaum muslimin untuk mendasari aspek kehidupan ekonomi berlandaskan Al-Qur’an dan As-Sunnah Pakistan Malaysia Awal penerapan profit and loss sharing system di 2 negara
  3. 3. AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Islamic Development Bank • Pengajuan proposal pendirian International Islamic Bank for Trade and Development dan Federation of Islamic Banks kepada Sidang Menteri Luar Negeri Negara-Negara Organisasi Konferensi Islam di Pakistan pada Desember 1970. • Pengusulan pembentukan Investment and Development Body of Islamic Countries serta Association of Islamic Banks pada Sidang Menteri Luar Negeri OKI di Libya, Maret 1973. • Juli 1973, komite ahli membicarakan pendirian bank Islam. • Mei 1974, Rancangan pendirian berupa anggaran dasar dan rumah tangga. • Sidang Menteri Keuangan OKI di Jeddah 1975, menyetujui rancangan pendirian Islamic Development Bank, modal awal 2 M Dinar. • Awal beroperasi terdapat hambatan politik, namun jumlah anggota meningkat dari 22 menjadi 43 negara. • Bank ini memberikan pinjaman bebas bunga untuk proyek infrastruktur dan pembiayaan kepada negara anggota.
  4. 4. AWAL KELAHIRAN SISTEM PERBANKAN SYARIAH Islamic Research and Training Institute Untuk pengembangan sistem ekonomi syariah, IDB membangun institu riset dan pelatihan untuk pengembangan penelitian dan pelatihan ekonomi Islam, baik dalam bidang perbankan maupun keuangan secara umum.
  5. 5. PEMBENTUKAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH Negara-negara Islam telah termotivasi untuk mendirikan bank syariah karena IDB. Oleh karena itu, komite ahli IDB membuat panduan tentang pendirian, peraturan dan pengawasan bank syariah. Pada akhir 1970-an dan awal 1980-an, bank-bank syariah bermunculan di Mesir, Sudan, Negra-negara Teluk, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, dan Turki. Faisal Islamic Bank Kuwait Finance House Dubai Islamic Bank Jordan Islamic Bank for Finance and Investment Bahrain Islamic Bank Islamic International Bank for Investment and Development Daar al-Maal al-Islami (Jenewa) Islamic Investment Company of the Gulf Islamic Investment Company (Bahama) Islamic Investment Company (Sudan) Bahrain Islamic Investment Bank (Mahama) Islamic Investment House (Amman) Secara garis besar, lembaga-lembaga tersebut masuk ke dalam dua katagori. Berikut katagori pertama (Islamic Comercial Bank) : Katagori kedua (Investment holding company):
  6. 6. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA Awal Juli tahun 1979 Pada tahun 1979-1980 Pada tahun 1981 Pada awal tahun 1985 3 institusi menghapus sistem bunga dari oprasionalnya (Nastional Investment), House Building finance corporation (pembiayaan sektor perumahan) , kerja sama investasi Pemerintah mensiosalisasikan skema pinjaman tanpa bunga kepada petani dan nelayan Mulai beroprasi 7000 cabang bank komersial nasional di seluruh pakistan dengan menggunakan sistem bagi hasil Seluruh sistem perbankan dikonversi dengan sitem yang baru PAKISTAN
  7. 7. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA MESIR Maret tahun 1978 Pada tahun 1986 Beroprasinya bank syariah pertama yang didirikan di mesir “Faisal Islamic Bank” Berhasil membukukan hasil mengesankan dengan total aset sekitar 2 miliar dolar AS dan tingkat keuntungan sekitar 106 juta dolar AS
  8. 8. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA KUWAIT Pada tahun 1977 1980-1982 Akhir tahun 1985 Di dirikannya Kuwait Finance House Beroprasi dengan sistem tanpa bunga Selama dua tahun dana terkumpul meningkat dari KD 149 juta menjadi KD 474 juta Total aset mencapai KD803 juta, tingkat keuntungan bersih KD17 juta
  9. 9. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA BAHRAIN Merupakan • Off shore banking heaven di Timur Tengah • Berpenduduk tidak lebih dari 660.000 jiwa (per desember 1999) tumbuh 220 local dan off shore banks Bank yang beroprasi berdasarkan syariah• City islamic bank of bahrain • Faysal islamic bank of bahrain • Al barakah bank
  10. 10. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA MALAYSIA Pada tahun 1983 Pada tahun 1999 Didirikannya bank syariah pertama di asia tenggara “Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB)” Dengan 30% modal milik pemerintah federal •Akhir tahun, BIMB telah memiliki lebih dari 70 cabang yang tersebar hampir disetiap negara bagian dan kota-koa malaysia • Hadir bank syariah baru “Bank bumi putera muamalah”
  11. 11. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA IRAN • Muncul ide pengembangan perbanksan syariah bermula sesaat sejak revolusi islam diiran dipimpin Ayatullah Khomeini 1979 • Dikeluarkannya undang-undang perbankan islam 1983 • Perkembangan dalam arti riil dimulai sejak januari 1984
  12. 12. PERKEMBANGAN BANK-BANK SYARIAH DI BERBAGAI NEGARA TURKI • Pemerintah turki memberi izin kepada Da’ar al-Maal al-Islami (DMI) untuk mendirikan bank yang beroprasi berdasarkan prinsip bagi hasil 1984 • Didirikannya faisal finance institution Desember 1984 • Faisal financing institution mulai beroprasi April 1985
  13. 13. PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Periode 1980-an, para tokoh ekonomi islam mengkaji tentang perbankan syariah sebagai pilar ekonomi islam dan melakukan beberapa uji coba dengan mendirikan BMT di beberapa daerah . 1 Pada tahun 1990, MUI melakukan lokakarya membahas tentang bunga bank. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan diselenggarakannya pertemuan Nasional MUI dan membentuk kelompok kerja untuk mendirikan bank syariah pertama 2
  14. 14. PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Hasil kerja tim perbankan MUI membuahka hasil dengan di tanda tanganinya akte pendirian bank syariah pertama di Indonesia, yaitu PT BANK MUAMALAT INDONESIA, pada tanggal 1 November 1991. Pada tanggal 1 Mei 1992 Bank Muamalat Indonesia resmi beroperasi 3 4
  15. 15. PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Bank syariah terus berkembang, dengan dibukanya pelatihan perbankan syariah yang didirikan konven banyak mendirikan unit cabang syariah, bahkan beberapa bank berkonversi menjadi bank syariah sepenuhnya. Lahirnya UU No. 10 Tahun 1998, menandakan kuatnya landasan hukum mengenai bank syariah yang beroperasi tanpa menggunakan bunga. Hal ini disambut oleh perbankan dengan antusias memberikan pelatihan bagi pegawainya agar dapat mendirikan cabang syariah. 5 6
  16. 16. PERKEMBANGAN PERBANKAN SYARIAH DI INDONESIA Bank syariah terus berkembang dengan terus mengembangkan produk bank syariah sesuai perkembangan zaman dan kebutuhan akan jasa keuangan yang bertambah,tentunya dengan prinsip syariah. Selain produk bank yang berkembang industri keuangan syariah juga terus berkembang menyamai perbankan syariah yang kian pesat. Bank Syariah Mandiri adalah bank milik pemerintah pertama yang beroperasi pada prinsip syariah, sekaligus menjadi bank umum syariah pertama milik pemerintah. 7 8

