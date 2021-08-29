Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM VÀNG MÍ NHÙ Tên đề tài: “NGHIÊN CỨU MỘT SỐ BIỆN PHÁP KỸ THUẬT ĐỐI VỚI BỆNH VÀN...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Thực tập tốt nghiệp là một khâu rất quan trọng trong quá trình học tập của mỗi sinh viên nhằm hệ thống lại to...
ii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 4.1. Thành phần bệnh hại cây ba kích tím (Quảng Ninh,2018).......................28 Bảng 4.2. Ản...
iii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 4.1. Hình ảnh bệnh hại phát hiện trên ba kích tại Quảng Ninh.(A-C). Bệnh vàng lá thối củ (Fusar...
iv MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN........................................................................................................
v 2.5.3. Nghiên cứu về xạ khuẩn đối kháng.................................................................18 PHẦN 3 ĐỐI TƯ...
1 PHẦN 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Cây ba kích là cây dược liệu đem lại giá trị kinh tế cao cho người sản xuất...
2 1.2. Mục tiêu và yêu cầu 1.2.1. Mục tiêu - Nghiên cứu một số biện pháp kỹ thuật đến bệnh vàng là thối rễ cây ba kích tím...
3 PHẦN 2 TỔNG QUAN NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1. Cơ sở khoa học của đề tài Ba kích là cây thường mọc hoang dại ở hầu hết các tỉnh miền n...
4 2.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu về cây ba kích trên thế giới Cây Ba kích (Morinda officinalis How) thuộc Chi Morinda, họ Rubia...
5 nguy cơ nhiễm các độc tố như hàm lượng kim loại nặng, nitrate, vi sinh vật không vượt quá mức quy định; do đó, cần có ph...
6 2.2.4. Nghiên cứu về bệnh hại ba kích Ở Hawaii, bệnh cờ đen do nấm Phytophthora sp. gây ra là một trong những bệnh chính...
7 Wei Xijin và cộng sự (1992) [47]. Sử dụng 1500 kg phân bón thổ tạp hoặc tro cây cỏ, 100 kg canxi + mangan + photpho mỗi ...
8 2.3. Tình hình nghiên cứu về cây ba kích ở việt nam Cây ba kích (Morinda officinalis How), thuộc họ cà phê Rubiaceae, là...
9 được khai thác trong tự nhiên mà đã được nghiên cứu trồng rộng rãi trên diện tích rộng lớn, từ trồng dưới tán rừng đến t...
10 2.3.2.2. Đất và kỹ thuật làm đất trồng ba kích Đất trồng ba kích phải là đất không có nguy cơ nhiễm các độc tố như hàm ...
11 bầu, lấp đất đầy hố, lèn chặt gốc và tưới nước ngay. Trồng vào ngày trời râm mát càng tốt. - Theo tài liệu dịch của Ngu...
12 + Giống: Cây con mọc tự nhiên bằng hạt, chiều cao trung bình 9cm, đường kính cổ rễ: trung bình 0,24cm, được chuyển vào ...
13 + Khoảng cách trồng: Không xác định do vườn có nhiều rễ cây lớn nên ở khu vực ít rễ cây, trồng ở khoảng cách cây cách c...
14 Trên cơ sở các tài liệu đã có, cần thiết hệ thống, chọn lọc và tiếp tục nghiên cứu xác định rõ liều lượng phân bón, đạm...
15 thối rễ gây ra bởi sự kết hợp giữa tuyến trùng và nấm, trong đó tuyến trùng đóng vai trò quan trọng tạo ra các vết thươ...
16 2.5. Nghiên cứu về vi sinh vật đối kháng trong phòng trừ bệnh hại trong đất 2.5.1. Nghiên cứu về nấm đối kháng Trichode...
17 một lần, hạn chế được sự phát triển và gây hại của bệnh do nấm Phytophthora trên cây tiêu và ca cao trong điều kiện vườ...
18 2003[13]; Nguyễn Văn Thanh và Nguyễn Thu Hoa, 2005 [22]; Nguyễn Xuân Thành và cs 2003 [24]; Võ Thị Thứ, 1996) [27]. 2.5...
19 PHẦN 3 ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGIÊN CỨU 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Cây ba kích tím (Morinda officinalis How)...
20 thập các bộ phận của cây trồng điều tra có triệu chứng bị bệnh gây hại. Sử dụng túi giấy để thu và giữ mẫu bệnh. Không ...
21 Công thức 4 (SH-BV1f): Đất trồng ĐƯỢC xử lý SH-BV1 Công thức 5 (SH-BV1nf): Cả trong vườn ươm và đất trồng được xử lý SH...
22 Dải bảo vệ NL I 1 2 3 4 NL II 2 3 4 1 NL III 3 4 1 2 Dải bảo vệ Công thức 1: 6 tấn phân Hữu cơ Vi sinh + 170 kg N + 100...
23 Công thức 1: Bacillus subtilis (BIO BẠC 50WP), liều lượng sử dụng 50 g cho bình 16 lít, lượng nước sử dụng 800 lít/ha C...
24 3.5.5: Nghiên cứu các biện pháp hóa học trong phòng trừ bệnh hại chính trên cây ba kích tím tại Quảng Ninh Thí nghiệm đ...
25 E=1 Ta × Cb Tb × Ca - Trong đó: E: hiệu lực của hoạt chất được tính bằng %; Ta: tỷ lệ bệnh ở ô thí nghiệm sau xử lý; Tb...
26 PHẦN 4 KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU 4.1. Nghiên cứu thành phần bệnh hại ba kích Trên cây ba kích tím trồng tại Quảng Ninh, đã ghi...
27 G H I K L M Hình 4.1. Hình ảnh bệnh hại phát hiện trên ba kích tại Quảng Ninh.(A-C). Bệnh vàng lá thối củ (Fusarium fuj...
28 Triệu chứng điển hình của bệnh có thể quan sát thấy ban đầu lá bị vàng, sau một thời gian chuyển sang khô và bị rụng lá...
29 Ngoài ra, bệnh khô ngọn do nấm Colletotrichum sp. xuất hiện khá phổ biến tại các vườn ba kích nhưng bệnh chủ yếu gây hạ...
30 Như vậy, biện pháp xử lý cây con và đất trồng bằng cả hai loại chế phẩm sinh học SH-BV1 và MICROTECH-1(NL)(NL) là biện ...
31 4.3. Nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng của phân bón đến bệnh vàng lá thối rễ cây Ba kích Đã tiến hành nghiên cứu về ảnh hưởng của cá...
32 thời điểm sau xử lý 60 ngày và hiệu lực này kéo dài và đạt 66,25% ở thời điểm 90 ngày sau xử lý. Chế phẩm SH-BV1 cũng c...
33 của tản nấm, hiệu lực đạt 100%. Tiếp đến là hỗn hợp hoạt chất difenoconazole + propiconazole đạt hiệu lực ức chế trên 8...
34 * Thí nghiệm trên đồng ruộng: Do tác nhân gây bệnh vàng lá thối củ tồn tại trong đất, tác động của thuốc đến tác nhân g...
35 Hình 4.5. Đánh giá hiệu lực của một số loại thuốc bảo vệ thực vật đối với bệnh vàng lá thối củ hại cây ba kích (Ba Chẽ,...
36 PHẦN 5 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ 5.1. Kết luận - Đã ghi nhận được 7 loại bệnh hại bao gồm 5 bệnh nấm, 1 bệnh vi khuẩn, 1 bệ...
37 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO Tài liệu tiếng Việt 1. Đỗ Huy Bích, Đặng Quang Chung, Bùi Xuân Chương, Nguyễn Thượng Dong, Đỗ Trung ...
38 10. Triệu Văn Hùng (2007). Lâm sản ngoài gỗ Việt Nam - Dự án hỗ trợ chuyên ngành lâm sản ngoài gỗ tại Việt Nam - Pha II...
39 20. Hoàng Thị Thế, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Ninh Thị Thảo, Nguyễn Thị Thủy (2013). Quy trình nhân giống invitro cây Ba k...
×