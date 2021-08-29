Successfully reported this slideshow.
    TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 2017   BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU PH...
     i   LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tác giả xin cam đoan đề tài này là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học của tác giả. Các số liệu, kết quả ...
     ii   LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua bốn năm học tập, nghiên cứu , rèn luyện ở trường nhờ sự chỉ dạy tận tình của quý thầy cô trường Đ...
     iii   TÓM TẮT Độ màu là thông số quan trọng trong đánh giá chất lượng nước. Không chỉ ảnh hưởng về mặt cảm quan mà nư...
 iv ABSTRACT Colour is an important parameter that be used to assess the quality of water. It's not only influence to wate...
     v   MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ...............................................................................................
     vi   1.2 Tổng quan quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao............................................................................
     vii   CHƯƠNG 3 : KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN .................................................................54 3.1 Kết quả...
     viii   DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU, CHỮ VIẾT TẮT AOPs: Advanced Operation Processes – Các quá trình oxy hóa nâng cao BOD: Bi...
     ix   DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Kế hoạch sản xuất xuất vụ 2013/14 của các nhà máy đường cả nước ..............13 Bảng 1....
     x   nước thải đầu vào...................................................................................................
     xi   DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu.............................................................................
     xii   Hình 3.8: Ảnh hưởng của giá trị pH đến quá trình keo tụ (tải trọng tối ưu) ......................66 Hình 3.9: Đ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  1   PHẦN I: MỞ ĐẦU 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Nước ta có điều kiện tự nhiên vô cùng thuận lợi cho việc phát triển nôn...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  2   bỏ hết được. Vì lý do trên em xin tiến hành thực hiện đề tài “Nghiên cứu phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  3       Hình 1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu     Thu thập dữ liệu Độ màu trong nước thải Các biện pháp xử lý Phân tí...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  4     5.2 Phương pháp thực nghiệm - Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu: dữ liệu được thu thập từ kết quả nghi...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  5   PHẦN II: NỘI DUNG VÀ KẾT QUẢ CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÀI LIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1 Tổng quan ngành đường 1....
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  6   Quốc, nước nhập khẩu đường lớn thứ hai thế giới năm 2013 (3.8 triệu tấn theo USDA) cũng đang duy trì...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  7   quyết việc làm cho lao động nông nghiệp. Ngành mía đường được giao “không phải là ngành kinh tế vì m...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  8   nguyên liệu manh mún, không thể cơ giới hoá và không thể mở rộng dẫn tới công suất nhà máy cũng khôn...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  9   nặng nhọc, tình trạng khan hiếm công lao động, hạ giá thành sản xuất và đáp ứng được nhu cầu kế hoạc...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  10   vụ trồng mía của từng khu vực nhưng thông thường chỉ kéo dài 4 đến 5 tháng từ tháng 11 năm này đến ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  11   Miền Bắc: Vùng mía tập trung tại các tỉnh có nhà máy đường như Tuyên Quang, Hoà Bình, Sơn La và Cao...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  12   hiện khá thấp, chỉ đạt 55 tấn/ha do khó có thể thực hiện cơ giới hoá trên địa hình đồi núi. Vùng ng...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  13   Hình 1.4 Biểu đồ phân bố các công ty mía đường tại Việt Nam (VSSA) Bảng 1.1 Kế hoạch sản xuất xuất ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  14   14 KCP Phú Yên 19.000 52 9.0 7.200 995.000 88.000 11,3 15 Tuy Hoà 6.000 50 9.7 2.300 300.000 29.000...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  15   1.1.4 Quy trình sản xuất đường Quy trình công nghệ sản xuất đường Ký hiệu: Dòng pha rắn hoặc lỏng D...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  16   Quy trình công nghệ sản xuất: Dây chuyền sản xuất mía đường của nhà máy bao gồm những công đoạn sau...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  17   vô cơ và hữu cơ chứa trong nguyên liệu, nước thải chủ yếu từ khâu lọc chè bùn và nước cấp cho tháp ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  18  Đốt bã mía, than để cấp điện bằng turbin hơi nước và hơi để phục vụ công nghệ. Chất thải bao gồm kh...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  19   Lượng nước thải trong công nghiệp sản xuất đường thô rất lớn bao gồm nước rửa mía cây và nhưng tụ h...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  20   trong điều kiện các thiết bị lạc hậu, bị rò rỉ thì hàm lượng các chất rắn huyền phù trong nước thải...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  21   - Sucroze, C12H22O11 là sản phẩm thủy phân của Fructose và Glucose, tan trong nước. Các loại đường ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  22   Theo nghiên cứu của Benton (2006), sucrose trong thân cây mía là chất không màu nhưng trong quá trì...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  23   - Melanoidins: có nguồn gốc từ các sản phẩm ngưng tụ giữa đường khử và các hợp chất amino (Bento L....
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  24   - Sắc tố từ thân cây mía: Trong nước thải sản xuất đường từ củ cải đường, HADPs và melanoidins góp ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  25   Bảng 1.4: Một số chất flavonoids Tên hóa học Tên IUPAC Công thức hóa học Khối lượng phân tử (g/mol)...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  26   Hình 1.7 Cấu trúc hóa học các chất flavonoids a) Flavone b) Flavonol d) Flavanone c) 4-Flavanol e) ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  27   1.1.6.2 Phương pháp khử màu nước thải mía đường Bảng 1.5 Một số phương pháp khử màu nước thải của n...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  28   Xúc tác quang hóa Xử lý tiếp theo Tất cả Quá trình có thể thực hiện ở điều kiện môi trường xung qua...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  29   1.2 Tổng quan quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao  Gốc tự do hydroxyl Quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao là những quá...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  30   Bảng 1.7: So sánh hằng số tốc độ của ozone và gốc tự do hydroxy (parsons, 2004) Các chất oxy hóa mạ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  31   Các quá trı̀nh oxy hóa bậc cao nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Photochemical Oxidation Proce...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  32   Bảng 1.9: Các quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Photochemical Oxidation Pro...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  33   Ngoài ra AOPs còn được phân loại theo pha phản ứng được trình bày trong bảng 1.10 (Babuponnusami an...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  34   Sử dụng các quá trình Fenton có thể khoáng hóa hoàn toàn một số hợp chất hữu cơ về dạng CO2, H2O và...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  35    OH sinh ra từ phương trình 1.1 bằng các chuyển electron. Tuy nhiên  OH được tạo thành có thể bị ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  36   2 3 2 2 Fe H O Fe OH OH         (1.1) Xúc tác Fe2+ tan trong nước, cần thiết để tạo ra gốc ...
Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  37   Đặc trưng các chất màu của nước thải mía đường là những hợp chất polymer cao phân tử nên xử lý chún...
  1. 1.     TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 2017   BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU PHƯƠNG PHÁP OXI HÓA BẬC CAO HỆ FENTON TRONG XỬ LÝ ĐỘ MÀU VÀ COD TRONG NƯỚC THẢI MÍA ĐƯỜNG Ngành: MÔI TRƯỜNG Chuyên ngành: KỸ THUẬT MÔI TRƯỜNG Giảng viên hướng dẫn : ThS. Lâm Vĩnh Sơn Sinh viên thực hiện : Lê Sĩ Quí MSSV: 1311090496 Lớp: 13DMT05
  2. 2.      i   LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tác giả xin cam đoan đề tài này là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học của tác giả. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong đề tài là trung thực và có nguồn gốc. Tác giả xin chịu trách nhiệm trước Hội đồng phản biện và pháp luật về các kết quả nghiên cứu của đề tài này. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày tháng năm 2017 Sinh viên thực hiện Lê Sĩ Quí
  3. 3.      ii   LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua bốn năm học tập, nghiên cứu , rèn luyện ở trường nhờ sự chỉ dạy tận tình của quý thầy cô trường Đại học Công nghệ Tp. HCM đặc biệt là quý thầy cô Khoa Công nghệ sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trường đã giúp em có được ngày càng nhiều kiến thức và những hiểu biết sâu sắc trong học tập cũng như trong thực tiễn hằng ngày. Để hoàn thành đồ án tốt nghiệp này, trước hết em xin chân thành cảm ơn các thầy cô Khoa Công nghệ sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trường, trường Đại học Công nghệ Tp.HCM đã trang bị cho em vốn kiến thức quý báu trong suốt những năm học. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn Thạc sĩ Lâm Vĩnh Sơn, người thầy đã luôn hướng dẫn, theo dõi, nhắc nhở, động viên em trong những giai đoan khó khăn của đề tài để luận văn có thể hoàn thành đúng tiến độ và đảm bảo những yêu cầu đặt ra. Xin cảm ơn các thầy cô làm việc trong Phòng thí nghiệm khoa Công Nghệ Sinh học – Thực phẩm – Môi trường, Đại học Công Nghệ Tp. Hồ Chí Minh đã tận tình chỉ dạy và giúp đỡ trong thời gian em tiến hành phân tích mẫu. Mặc dù đã rất cố gắng để hoàn thiện Đồ án tốt nghiệp này nhưng có thể đề tài vẫn còn nhiều thiếu sót, vì vậy em mong nhận được những ý kiến đóng góp của quý thầy cô, Hội đồng phản biện để đề tài này hoàn thiện hơn. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày tháng năm 2017 Sinh viên thực hiện Lê Sĩ Quí
  4. 4.      iii   TÓM TẮT Độ màu là thông số quan trọng trong đánh giá chất lượng nước. Không chỉ ảnh hưởng về mặt cảm quan mà nước thải có độ màu cao còn gây ô nhiễm môi trường như cản trở hoạt động sống của sinh vật thủy sinh, giảm khả năng tự làm sạch của nước. Theo các tài liệu nghiên cứu, độ màu của nước thải mía đường chưa xử lý thường có màu màu nâu, đen, đỏ vàng, vàng. Các phương pháp khử màu hiện nay như keo tụ, sinh học đa số chỉ xử lý được các chất màu ở dạng chất rắn lơ lửng hoặc cấu trúc phân tử đơn giản. Tuy nhiên đối với nước thải mía đường, chất màu là các phân tử khối lượng lớn khó bị phân hủy. Vì vậy đề tài này nghiên cứu khả năng khử màu của các phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao, cụ thể trong bài nghiên cứu này là công nghệ Fenton để đưa ra phương pháp khử màu hiệu quả cho nước thải mía đường. Sắc tố từ cây mía, melanoidins, HADPs, caramels là các chất màu chính của nước thải sản xuất mía đường. Phương pháp khử màu bằng hệ tác nhân Fenton đã được nghiên cứu để đưa ra đánh giá về khả năng khử các chất màu cao phân tử bằng phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao. Tỉ lệ H2O2/COD, Fe(II)/H2O2, pH, thời gian lưu là các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu suất khử màu của hệ tác nhân Fenton. Kết quả thực nghiệm cho thấy cả độ màu và COD được xử lý đến 89.96% và 68.71%, với nước thải được pha loãng 2 lần, 0.133 mol H2O2/L, 0.0150 mol Fe(II)/L, pH = 3, thời gian phản ứng 80 phút. Độ màu sau xử lý đạt cột A QCVN 40:2011/BTNMT cho thấy khả năng ứng dụng các phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao vào mục đích khử độ màu của nước thải công nghiệp. Từ khóa: độ màu, nước thải mía đường, sắc tố mía, melanoidins, HADPs, caramels, khử màu, phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao, Fenton
  5. 5.  iv ABSTRACT Colour is an important parameter that be used to assess the quality of water. It's not only influence to water’s unacceptable sensory, but also a pollutant for the environment due to inhibiting the living activity of aquatic microorganisms, reducing self-purification ability of water. According to the references, colour in sugar cane’s untreated wastewater like brown, reddish yellow, yellow. The conventional decolourizing methods, such as coagulation, biology mostly degrade colourants which are in form of suspended solid or have simple molecular structures. However, colourants in sugar cane’s wastewater are polymeric recalcitrant compounds. For that problem decolourization by Advanced Operation Processes (AOPs), especially in this study is Fenton technology, is studied to find the effective decolourization method for sugar cane’s wastewater. Plant pigments, melanoidins, HADPs are mainly colourants found in sugar cane’s wastewater. The Fenton processes has been studied to evaluate the decolourized ability of high molecular weight coloured compounds of all Advanced Oxidation Processes. H2O2/COD ratio, Fe(II)/H2O2 ratio, pH, retention time are parameters affected to Fenton’s reagent’s decolourization efficience. From the exprimental results showed that both colour and COD were degraded to 89.96% and 68.71%, respectively, with wastewater dilluted 2 times, 0.133 mol H2O2/L, 0.0150 mol Fe(II)/L, pH = 3, 80 minutes of treatment time. Colour after treatment achieved to column A, QCVN 40:2011/BTNMT lead to AOPs’ potential in term of decolourization of industrial wastewater. Keywords: colour, sugar cane’s wastewater, cane pigments, melanoidins, HADPs, caramels, decolourization, Advanced Oxidation Processes, Fenton.
  6. 6.      v   MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ................................................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN .....................................................................................................................ii TÓM TẮT ......................................................................................................................... iii ABSTRACT .......................................................................................................................iv MỤC LỤC ...........................................................................................................................v DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU, CHỮ VIẾT TẮT......................................................... viii DANH MỤC BẢNG ..........................................................................................................ix DANH MỤC HÌNH ...........................................................................................................xi PHẦN I: MỞ ĐẦU .............................................................................................................1 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ .................................................................................................................1 2. MỤC TIÊU ĐỀ TÀI .......................................................................................................2 3. NỘI DUNG NGHIÊN CỨU...........................................................................................2 4. ĐỐI TƯỢNG PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU.....................................................................2 5. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU .................................................................................2 5.1 Phương pháp luận...........................................................................................................2 5.2 Phương pháp thực nghiệm..............................................................................................4 PHẦN II: NỘI DUNG VÀ KẾT QUẢ..............................................................................5 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÀI LIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU .........................................5 1.1 Tổng quan ngành đường.................................................................................................5 1.1.1 Ngành mía đường thế giới...........................................................................................5 1.1.2 Ngành mía đường Việt Nam .......................................................................................6 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất mía đường trên cả nước................................................................9 1.1.4 Quy trình sản xuất đường ..........................................................................................15 1.1.5 Nguồn gốc nước thải sản xuất đường........................................................................18 1.1.6 Thành phần và tính chất nước thải sản xuất đường...................................................19 1.1.6.1 Độ màu trong nước thải mía đường .......................................................................21 1.1.6.2 Phương pháp khử màu nước thải mía đường .........................................................27
  7. 7.      vi   1.2 Tổng quan quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao...........................................................................29 1.2.1 Tổng quan các quá trính oxy hóa bậc cao .................................................................30 1.2.2 Phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao bằng hệ Fenton .........................................................33 1.2.3 Cơ chế khử màu và COD của quá trình xử lý Fenton...............................................35 1.2.4 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng quá trình Fenton ....................................................................37 1.2.4.1 Ảnh hưởng của độ pH ..........................................................................................37 1.2.4.2 Ảnh hưởng của tỉ lệ Fe2+ /H2O2.............................................................................38 1.2.4.3 Thời gian phản ứng và nồng độ chất ô nhiễm .......................................................38 1.3 Ứng dụng phương pháp fenton.....................................................................................39 CHƯƠNG 2: VẬT LIỆU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU ................................41 2.1 Vật liệu nghiên cứu......................................................................................................41 2.1.1 Nước thải mía đường................................................................................................41 2.1.2 Dụng cụ và hóa chất ..................................................................................................41 2.2 Phương pháp nghiên cứu..............................................................................................41 2.2.1 Phương pháp phân tích mẫu ......................................................................................41 2.2.2 Phương pháp thực nghiệm........................................................................................42 2.2.2.1 Mô hình thực nghiệm .............................................................................................42 2.2.3 Phương pháp khảo sát điều kiện tối ưu cho quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao bằng hệ tác nhân Fenton ........................................................................................................................43 2.2.3.1 Thí nghiệm Xác định lượng H2O2 tối ưu với tải trọng nước thải ban đầu .............47 2.2.3.2 Thí nghiệm xác định tải trọng nước thải tối ưu......................................................48 2.2.3.4 Thí nghiệm xác định lượng H2O2 tối ưu ứng với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu ..........49 2.2.3.5 Thí nghiệm xác định lượng Fe2+ tối ưu với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu...................50 2.2.3.6 Thí nghiệm xác định lượng pH tối ưu với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu.....................50 2.2.3.7 Thí nghiệm xác định lượng thời gian xử lý tối ưu với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu ..51 2.2.4 Phương pháp khảo sát điều kiện tối ưu của quá trình keo tụ tạo bông......................52 2.2.4.1 Thí nghiệm xác định lượng phèn tối ưu .................................................................52 2.2.4.2 Thí nghiệm xác định pH tối ưu...............................................................................52 1.2.4 Phương pháp xử lý số liệu.........................................................................................53
  8. 8.      vii   CHƯƠNG 3 : KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN .................................................................54 3.1 Kết quả nghiên cứu xử lý nước thải mía đường bằng quá trình Fenton.......................54 3.1.1 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng của lượng H2O2 ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với nước thải đầu vào................................................................................................................54 3.1.2 Kết quả nghiên cứu tải trọng COD tối ưu nước thải .................................................55 3.1.3 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng H2O2 ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu .........................................................................................................57 3.1.4 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng Fe2+ ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu .........................................................................................................58 3.1.5 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng pH ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu .........................................................................................................60 3.1.6 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng thời gian phản ứng ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu..............................................................................................62 3.1.7 Nhận xét khả năng xử lý nước thải mía đường bằng công nghệ Fenton...................63 3.2 Kết quả nghiên cứu thí nghiệm đối chứng keo tụ, keo tụ - Fenton..............................64 3.2.1 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng phèn nhôm đến quá trình keo tụ đối với tải trọng tối ưu .........................................................................................................................64 3.2.2 Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng pH đến quá trình keo tụ đối với tải trọng tối ưu .....66 3.2.3 Kết quả nghiên cứu đối chứng công nghệ Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton đối với hiệu quả xử lý COD............................................................................................................67 3.2.4 Kết quả nghiên cứu đối chứng công nghệ Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton đối với hiệu quả xử lý độ màu ........................................................................................................69 PHẦN III: KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ ......................................................................71 Kết luận...............................................................................................................................71 Kiến nghị ............................................................................................................................71 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO................................................................................................73 PHỤ LỤC
  9. 9.      viii   DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU, CHỮ VIẾT TẮT AOPs: Advanced Operation Processes – Các quá trình oxy hóa nâng cao BOD: Biochemical Oxygen Demand – Nhu cầu oxy hóa sinh học COD: Chemical Oxygen Demand – Nhu cầu oxy hóa hóa học DO: Dissolved Oxygen – Oxy hòa tan HADPs: Alkaline Degradation Products of Hexoses – Sản phẩm phân hủy kiềm của hexoses PAC: Poly Aluminium Chloride TCVN: Tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam TDS: Total Dissolved Solids – Tổng chất rắn hòa tan
  10. 10.      ix   DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Kế hoạch sản xuất xuất vụ 2013/14 của các nhà máy đường cả nước ..............13 Bảng 1.2: Các thông số hóa lý của nước thải mía đường (Poddar and Sahu, 2015)..........20 Bảng 1.3: Nguồn gốc, khối lượng phân tử các chất màu của nước thải sản xuất mía đường (1 kDa = 1000 MW) ...........................................................................................................22 Bảng 1.4: Một số chất flavonoids.......................................................................................25 Bảng 1.5: Một số phương pháp khử màu nước thải của ngành sản xuất đường trên thế giới. (Y. Anjaneyulu et al., 2005).......................................................................................27 Bảng 1.6: Khả năng oxy hóa của một số tác chất...............................................................29 Bảng 1.7: So sánh hằng số tốc độ của ozone và gốc tự do hydroxy ..................................30 Bảng 1.8: Các quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao không nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Non – Photochemical Oxidation Process – ANPO)......................................................................31 Bảng 1.9: Các quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Photochemical Oxidation Process – APO).........................................................................32 Bảng 1.10: Phân loại các quá trính AOPs thường dùng.....................................................33 Bảng 1.11: Các phản ứng chính trong quá trình Fenton (Deng and Zhao, 2015)..............34 Bảng 1.12: Ưu điểm và nhược điểm của quá trình Fenton ................................................35 Bảng 1.13: Một số nghiên cứu về oxy hóa bằng Fenton...................................................40 Bảng 2.1: Các thông số quan trắc hiệu quả xử lý trong quá trình thực nghiệm.................41 Bảng 2.2: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm khảo sát sơ bộ ............................................47 Bảng 2.3: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định lượng H2O2 tối ưu......................48 Bảng 2.4: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định tải trọng COD tối ưu ...................49 Bảng 2.5: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định lượng H2O2 tối ưu .......................49 Bảng 2.6: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định lượng Fe(II) tối ưu ......................50 Bảng 2.7: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định lượng pH tối ưu...........................51 Bảng 2.8: Các thông số thực hiện thí nghiệm xác định thời gian xử lý tối ưu...................51 Bảng 2.9: Quy trình thí nghiệm xác định lượng phèn tối ưu..............................................52 Bảng 2.10: Quy trình thí nghiệm xác định pH tối ưu.........................................................53 Bảng 3.1: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng H2O2 ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với
  11. 11.      x   nước thải đầu vào................................................................................................................54 Bảng 3.2: Kết quả nghiên cứu tải trọng COD tối ưu nước thải..........................................56 Bảng 3.3: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng H2O2 ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu ....................................................................................................57 Bảng 3.4: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng Fe2+ ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu ....................................................................................................59 Bảng 3.5: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng pH ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu .........................................................................................................61 Bảng 3.6: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng thời gian phản ứng ban đầu đến hiệu quả xử lý đối với tải trọng nước thải tối ưu........................................................................................62 Bảng 3.7: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng lượng phèn nhôm đến quá trình keo tụ đối với tải trọng tối ưu ....................................................................................................................65 Bảng 3.8: Kết quả nghiên cứu ảnh hưởng pH đến quá trình keo tụ đối với tải trọng tối ưu ............................................................................................................................................66 Bảng 3.9: Kết quả nghiên cứu đối chứng công nghệ Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton đối với hiệu quả xử lý COD......................................................................................................68 Bảng 3.10: Kết quả nghiên cứu đối chứng công nghệ Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton đối với hiệu quả xử lý độ màu..................................................................................................69
  12. 12.      xi   DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu.....................................................................................................3 Hình 1.1: Sản lượng đường toàn cầu thế giới qua các năm..................................................6 Hình 1. 2: Diện tích gieo trồng và sản lượng mía các năm..................................................9 Hình 1.3: Sản lượng đường qua các năm ...........................................................................10 Hình 1.4: Biểu đồ phân bố các công ty mía đường tại Việt Nam ......................................13 Hình 1.5: Sơ đồ công nghệ sản xuất đường........................................................................15 Hình 1.6: Các công đoạn xả thải và chất thải từ quy trình sản xuất...................................18 Hình 1.7: Cấu trúc hóa học các chất flavonoids.................................................................26 Hình 2.1: Mô hình Jatest tại phòng thí nghiệm ..................................................................42 Hình 2.2: Tiến hành điều chỉnh mẫu nước thải về pH 3 ....................................................43 Hình 2.3: Lần lượt cho Fe2+ , H2O2 vào mẫu và đem đi khuấy 130 rpm ............................44 Hình 2.4: Điều chỉnh mẫu về pH 7 bằng dung dịch NaOH, H2SO4...................................44 Hình 2.5: Để mẫu lắng 10’, sau đó hút nước phần trên đem đi phân tích..........................45 Hình 2.6: Quy trình thí nghiệm khảo sát điều kiện tối ưu cho quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao bằng hệ tác nhân Fenton.....................................................................................................46 Hình 3.1: Ảnh hưởng của lượng H2O2 đến khả năng khử màu và khử COD của quá trình Fenton (đối với nước thải ban đầu) ....................................................................................55 Hình 3.2: Ảnh hưởng tải trọng nước thải đầu vào đến khả năng khử màu và khử COD của quá trình Fenton..................................................................................................................56 Hình 3.3: Ảnh hưởng của lượng H2O2 đến khả năng khử màu và khử CODcủa quá trình Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu)......................................................................................................57 Hình 3.4: Ảnh hưởng của lượng Fe2+ đến khả năng khử màu và khử COD của quá trình Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu)......................................................................................................59 Hình 3.5: Ảnh hưởng của pH đến khả năng khử màu và khử COD của quá trình Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu)..................................................................................................................61 Hình 3.6: Ảnh hưởng của thời gian phản ứng đến khả năng khử màu và khử COD của quá trình Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu).............................................................................................63 Hình 3.7: Ảnh hưởng lượng phèn nhôm đến quá trình keo tụ (tải trọng tối ưu)................65
  13. 13.      xii   Hình 3.8: Ảnh hưởng của giá trị pH đến quá trình keo tụ (tải trọng tối ưu) ......................66 Hình 3.9: Đồ thị so sánh hiệu quả xử lý COD của các công nghệ: Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu, số lần lặp lại thí nghiệm: 9 lần)...................................................68 Hình 3.10: Đồ thị so sánh hiệu quả xử lý độ màu của các công nghệ: Fenton, Keo tụ, Keo tụ - Fenton (tải trọng tối ưu, số lần lặp lại thí nghiệm: 9 lần) ............................................69
  14. 14. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  1   PHẦN I: MỞ ĐẦU 1. ĐẶT VẤN ĐỀ Nước ta có điều kiện tự nhiên vô cùng thuận lợi cho việc phát triển nông nghiệp, diện tích trồng mía làm nguyên liệu phục vụ cho ngành sản xuất đường mía vì vậy cũng rất rộng lớn. Ngành công nghiệp mía đường là một trong những ngành công nghiệp chiếm vị trí quan trọng trong nền kinh tế nước ta. Ngành công nghiệp mía đường Việt Nam thực sự bắt đầu hình thành tại miền Nam Việt Nam từ đầu thế kỷ thứ XX, tập trung nhiều ở miền Trung và miền Tây Nam Bộ. Tính đến năm 2012, Việt Nam có khoảng 50 nhà máy đường với tổng công suất thiết kế 127.600 tấn mía/ngày, sản xuất được hơn 1,45 triệu tấn đường/năm. Trước năm 1990 hầu hết các trang thiết bị máy móc, dây chuyền công nghệ trong các nhà máy đường đều củ kỹ, lạc hậu trình độ chất lượng sản phẩm còn thấp. Trong những năm gần đây, do sự đầu tư công nghệ và thiết bị hiện đại, các nhà máy đường đã không ngừng nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm đáp ứng nhu cầu tiêu dụng và giải quyết được cho rất nhiều người lao động có việc làm. Bên cạnh sự phát triển của kinh tế thì vấn đề môi trường rất quan trọng.Trong các cơ sở sản xuất mía đường, nước thải thường có độ pH trung bình 7,5 - 8, chỉ số nhu cầu ôxy sinh hoá (BOD), nhu cầu oxy hoá học (COD) rất cao, có thể lên đến 2000mg/l và 7000mg/l. Hàm lượng chất rắn lơ lửng cao gấp nhiều lần giới hạn cho phép. Phần lớn các chất rắn lơ lửng có trong nước thải nghành công nghiệp mía đường ở dạng vô cơ. Khi thải ra môi trường thì các chất này có khả năng lắng và tạo thành một lớp dày ở đáy nguồn nước, phá hủy hệ sinh vật. Gây nên qua trình phân hủy kị khí tạo ra các khí độc như: H2S, CO2, CH4. Gây thiếu hụt oxy trong nguồn nước, làm mất cân bằng sinh thái trong môi trường nước. Hiện nay, ở các khu vực có cơ sở sản xuất mía đường đang phải chịu sức ép nặng nề về ô nhiễm môi trường. Đứng trước hiện trạng đó, phải tìm ra công nghệ thích hợp để có thể xử lý hiệu quả, cải tạo lại các hệ thống và công nghệ xử lý hiện hữu. Với đặc trưng của nước thải mía đường thường có chứa lượng lớn hợp chất hữu cơ khó/không có khả năng phân huỷ sinh học, việc áp dụng đơn thuần phương pháp sinh học để xử lý loại nước này không thể loại
  15. 15. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  2   bỏ hết được. Vì lý do trên em xin tiến hành thực hiện đề tài “Nghiên cứu phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao hệ Fenton trong xử lý độ màu và COD trong nước thải mía đường ” Qua đó muốn đưa ra một phương pháp xử lý đạt hiệu quả cao, dễ dàng thực hiện ở nhiệt độ thường, thời gian xử lý nhanh, hoá chất dễ tìm và chi phí vận hành không quá lớn 2. MỤC TIÊU ĐỀ TÀI Nghiên cứu hiệu quả xử lý độ màu và COD trong nước thải đường mía bằng phương pháp oxi hóa bậc cao hệ Fenton 3. NỘI DUNG NGHIÊN CỨU - Tổng quan các quá trình oxi hóa bậc cao và nước thải mía đường. - Phân tích độ màu và COD trong nước thải nhà máy đường. - Xử lý nước thải nhà máy đường bằng phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao, khảo sát các điều kiện tối ưu gồm: pH, tỉ lệ Fe2+/ H2O2, thời gian phản ứng. - Xác định tỉ lệ pha loãng nước thải phù hợp cho quá trình xử lý được tối ưu. - Sử dụng các điều kiện tối ưu để khảo sát khả năng khử độ màu và COD của nước thải nhà máy đường. - So sánh khả năng đối chứng khử màu và COD của phương pháp Fenton với công nghệ khử màu và COD thường dùng (keo tụ). 4. ĐỐI TƯỢNG PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU Nước thải mía đường từ nhà máy đường La Ngà lấy từ bể thu gom Dựa trên mẫu nước thải thực tế để khảo sát khả năng khử màu và COD trong các điều kiện tối ưu ở quy mô phòng thí nghiệm. 5. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 5.1 Phương pháp luận Đề tài dựa trên phương pháp thu thập thông tin khoa học trên cơ sở nghiên cứu các thông tin. Trên cơ sở đó, đề tài lập ra khung nghiên cứu cho phương pháp luận cụ thể như sau:
  16. 16. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  3       Hình 1: Sơ đồ nghiên cứu     Thu thập dữ liệu Độ màu trong nước thải Các biện pháp xử lý Phân tích số liệu, lựa chọn phương pháp xử lý Xử lý chất tạo màu: melanoidins, HADPs, caramels Xử lý bằng phương pháp AOPs Thành phần, tính chất nước thải Độ hấp thu, COD, pH Mẫu nước thải Phương pháp quang học Phương pháp bicromat Phân tích mẫu Đánh giá khả năng khử màu bằng phương pháp AOPs Khảo sát thông số tối ưu Lượng H2O2 Tỉ lệ Fe2+ /H2O2 pH. Thời gian phản ứng Thí nghiệm đối chứng công nghệ “Keo tụ , Keo tụ - Fenton”
  17. 17. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  4     5.2 Phương pháp thực nghiệm - Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu: dữ liệu được thu thập từ kết quả nghiên cứu, các tài liệu và các trang web liên quan. - Phương pháp khảo sát thực địa: tiến hành khảo sát vể tính chất và thành phần nước thải. - Phương pháp xây dựng mô hình: vận hành mô hình mô phỏng ở quy mô phòng thí nghiệm để xử lý nước thải.
  18. 18. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  5   PHẦN II: NỘI DUNG VÀ KẾT QUẢ CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ TÀI LIỆU NGHIÊN CỨU 1.1 Tổng quan ngành đường 1.1.1 Ngành mía đường thế giới Đường đã từng là một mặt hàng xa xỉ vào giai đoạn cuối thế kỷ XV đầu thế kỷ XVI, khi người Tây Ban Nha và Bồ Đào Nha mở rộng trồng trọt mía ở Puerto Rico, Cuba và Brazil và vận chuyển ngược về Châu Âu để tinh luyện. Đến thế kỷ XVII, đế quốc Anh thiết lập vùng canh tác mía và sản xuất đường quy mô lớn tại quần đảo Tây Ấn, biến đường trở thành một sản phẩm phổ dụng cho mọi tầng lớp. Sang đến đầu thế kỷ XIX, củ cải đường bắt đầu được sử dụng để sản xuất đường ở Đức và gần một thế kỷ sau đó, nông sản này đã gần như thay thế cây mía và trở thành nguồn nguyên liệu chính cho ngành sản xuất đường trên khắp Châu Âu. Tính đến nay, ngành sản xuất đường là một trong những ngành công nghiệp chế biến nông sản lâu đời nhất trên thế giới, với hơn 100 quốc gia và vùng lãnh thổ tham gia vào chuỗi giá trị. Quy mô sản lượng đường toàn cầu khoảng 174.8 triệu tấn trong mùa vụ 2013/14 (USDA) và đạt mức tăng trưởng trung bình khoảng 2%/năm (Credit Suise). Đường có thể được sản xuất từ hai loại nguyên liệu chính: Mía (75-80% lượng cung toàn cầu, trồng chủ yếu tại các nước nhiệt đới) và Củ cải đường (25-30%, tại các nước ôn đới) (Credit Suise). Một số quốc gia như Mỹ hoặc Trung Quốc có thể trồng được cả hai loại nông sản này do diện tích rộng lớn. Củ cải đường là cây ngắn ngày nên diện tích gieo trồng phụ thuộc lớn vào xu hướng giá của các loại nông sản khác, đặc biệt là ngũ cốc. Trong khi đó cây mía thông thường mất khoảng 12 tháng đến 16 tháng từ lúc gieo trồng đến lúc thu hoạch và một gốc mía có thể được sử dụng trong 5 năm, sau khoảng thời gian này chữ đường trong mía sẽ bị giảm sút. Ngành sản xuất đường là một ngành thâm dụng lao động nên rất nhiều quốc gia trên thế giới đã và đang thực hiện cơ chế bảo hộ thông qua các phương thức khác nhau. Tại Mỹ, chính phủ vẫn tiếp tục duy trì chương trình trợ cấp ngành sản xuất đường nội địa bằng cách hạn chế nhập khẩu, hạn chế diện tích trồng mía và trợ giá cho nông dân (US Farm Bill). Tại khối Liên Minh EU, chính sách quản lý sản xuất bằng quota cấp cho từng thành viên, quy định giá thu mua nguyên liệu tối thiểu và giá giao dịch tham chiếu cho đường trắng và đường thô (EU Sugar Regime) đã biến EU từ một khu vực xuất khẩu ròng đường thành một trong những khu vực nhập khẩu đường lớn trên thế giới. Trung
  19. 19. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  6   Quốc, nước nhập khẩu đường lớn thứ hai thế giới năm 2013 (3.8 triệu tấn theo USDA) cũng đang duy trì một mức quota nhập khẩu khoảng 1.9 triệu tấn đường/năm theo thoả thuận với WTO, theo đó lượng đường nhập trong quota sẽ chỉ phải chịu thuế suất nhập khẩu 5% trong khi số lượng vượt quá quota bị áp thuế lên đến 50%. Quy mô giao dịch đường trên thị trường thế giới vào khoảng 55-60 triệu tấn, trong đó những nước sản xuất lớn nhất là Brazil (22% tổng sản lượng), Ấn Độ (15%), Trung Quốc (8%) và Thái Lan (6%). Do tại Ấn Độ và Trung Quốc, nhu cầu tiêu thụ nội địa lớn hơn sản lượng sản xuất, cho nên nguồn cung đường trên thị trường quốc tế phụ thuộc lớn vào hai quốc gia còn lại là Brazil và Thái Lan. Hình 1.1 Sản lượng đường toàn cầu thế giới qua các năm (USDA) 1.1.2 Ngành mía đường Việt Nam Cây mía và nghề làm mật, đường ở Việt Nam đã có từ thời xa xưa nhưng công nghiệp mía đường mới chỉ được phát triển từ những năm 1990. Cho đến năm 1994 cả nước chỉ mới có 9 nhà máy đường mía với tổng công suất dưới 11.000 tấn mía/ngày và 2 nhà máy tinh luyện công suất nhỏ, thiết bị lạc hậu dẫn đến việc mỗi năm phải nhập khẩu trung bình từ 300 ngàn đến 500 ngàn tấn đường. Nhận thấy được những lãng phí rất lớn trong chế biến và sản xuất đường nội địa, chương trình mía đường đã được khởi động kể từ năm 1995. Chương trình này được chọn là chương trình khởi đầu để tiến hành công nghiệp hoá, hiện đại hoá nông nghiệp nông thôn, xoá đói, giảm nghèo, giải
  20. 20. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  7   quyết việc làm cho lao động nông nghiệp. Ngành mía đường được giao “không phải là ngành kinh tế vì mục đích lợi nhuận tối đa mà là ngành kinh tế xã hội”. Đứng về mặt chính sách, có thể nói chương trình này đã giải quyết được hai trục trặc lớn nhất của ngành mía đường Việt Nam lúc bấy giờ là chính sách tài chính, giải quyết nguồn vốn hỗ trợ, không phải vay lãi suất cao, thứ hai là cổ phần hóa các doanh nghiệp mía đường. Nhờ hai chính sách đó mà ngành mía đường đã có những bước phát triển nhất định, thay thế nhập khẩu hàng tỷ đô la, đáp ứng cơ bản được nhu cầu tiêu dùng trong nước và quan trọng nhất là tạo ra hàng triệu việc làm. Sản lượng đường Việt Nam sản xuất được trong niên vụ 2013/14 ước đạt 1.6 triệu tấn đường, chỉ chiếm khoảng 0.9% tổng sản lượng đường của cả thế giới. Niên vụ này, năng suất mía bình quân cả nước đạt khoảng 63.9 tấn mía/ha, tăng khoảng 19.5% so với mười năm trước đây. Nếu so với năng suất bình quân thế giới (70.2 tấn/ha) thì còn thấp hơn 8,8% tuy nhiên khoảng cách đang dần được thu hẹp sau thời gian. Quy mô thương mại đường của Việt Nam với các nước còn lại trên thế giới là không đáng kể, kim ngạch xuất khẩu đường năm 2013 đạt 202.2 triệu USD, chủ yếu là hoạt động xuất đường tinh đi Trung Quốc (~95%) trong khi nhập khẩu năm 2013 vào khoảng 126.8 triệu USD chủ yếu từ Thái Lan (đường tinh), Mỹ (đường thô và đường khác) và Trung Quốc (đường khác). Tính trong khu vực Asean, Việt Nam gần nước xuất khẩu đường lớn thứ 2 thế giới là Thái Lan (~14.8% kim ngạch xuất khẩu toàn cầu vụ 2013/14) và chịu đến 300-500 ngàn tấn đường nhập lậu và thẩm lậu qua hoạt động tạm nhập tái xuất từ biên giới phía Tây Nam vốn là đường có nguồn gốc từ Thái Lan có giá thành sản xuất rẻ hơn và trốn thuế. Việt Nam còn nằm gần các nước nhập khẩu đường lớn nhất thế giới như Indonesia (~7% kim ngạch nhập khẩu toàn cầu vụ 2013/14) và Trung Quốc (~5.3%). Tuy nhiên, việc ồ ạt phát triển những dự án nhà máy mía đường nhưng thiếu quy hoạch dài hạn đã để lại rất nhiều di chứng khó lường về sau. Khi hình thành nên các nhà máy đường, các địa phương đã không tính đến việc xây dựng nên các vùng mía nguyên liệu tập trung như các nông trại mà chỉ trồng xen kẽ với nhiều loại cây trồng khác. Đến khi đất nước bước vào nền kinh tế thị trường, người nông dân bám theo thị trường để trồng các loại cây trồng có thu nhập cao nên dần dần diện tích cây mía bị thu hẹp và bị đẩy vào những vùng đất đồi, bạc màu, cằn cỗi, đất nhiễm phèn, nhiễm mặn. Vùng
  21. 21. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  8   nguyên liệu manh mún, không thể cơ giới hoá và không thể mở rộng dẫn tới công suất nhà máy cũng không thể nâng cao và giá thành sản xuất đường lớn, khiến ngành đường nội địa hầu như lép vế hoàn toàn trước đường nhập khẩu. Vùng nguyên liệu: Giống mía đang được trồng tại các vùng mía ở nước ta chủ yếu là các giống mía nhập nội có nguồn gốc từ nhiều quốc gia trên thế giới. Đây chỉ là giải pháp mang tính ngắn hạn trong điều kiện các giống mía lai trong nước chưa đáp ứng kịp nhu cầu trồng trọt. Theo các chuyên gia cho rằng, chỉ khi nào Việt Nam lai tạo được bộ giống mía riêng, phù hợp với từng vùng đất thì ngành nông nghiệp trồng mía mới có khả năng phát triển ổn định. Do đó, việc đầu tư liên tục cho công tác lai tạo và phát triển giống là rất cấp thiết và dự tính ít nhất phải cần 8 năm nữa thì các giống mía lai của Việt Nam mới có thể thay thế giống nhập nội vốn đang được dùng để sản xuất đại trà. Kết quả điều tra của Viện Quy hoạch và TKNN năm 2012 đối với các tỉnh trồng mía trọng điểm trên địa bàn toàn quốc cho thấy các giống cũ như My55-14 vẫn chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng 25%, ROC10 chiếm 23.3% trong sản xuất ở các tỉnh phía Bắc. Ở phía Nam các giống R570, R579, K88-200, ROC16 chiếm tỷ lệ khá cao (34%). Các giống mới và những giống đưa ra sản xuất trong khoảng 10 năm gần đây hiện chỉ chiếm tỷ lệ khoảng trên 40% trong sản xuất. Kinh phí đầu tư cho công tác nghiên cứu khoa học và chuyển giao tiến bộ kỹ thuật mía đường ở Việt Nam hiện nay quá thấp, chỉ bằng khoảng 3-6% so với mức bình quân ở các nước sản xuất mía đường trên thế giới. Theo ERSUC (Cơ quan phát triển Pháp) thì hoạt động nghiên cứu và phát triển (R&D) mía đường phải đạt từ 0.5-1% tổng giá trị sản lượng mía đưa vào chế biến. Theo Cục Chế biến, Thương mại nông lâm thuỷ sản và nghề muối, giá mía nguyên liệu tại Việt Nam trong hơn 2 năm qua dao động từ 850,000 đến 1.1 triệu đồng. Trong khi đó theo USDA thì tại Thái Lan và Brazil, giá mía nguyên liệu quy đổi theo tỷ giá hiện hành chỉ vào khoảng trên dưới 600,000 đồng/tấn. Ngoài ra, mía do Hoàng Anh Gia Lai trồng tại Lào còn có giá thấp hơn nữa khi doanh nghiệp công bố giá mía chỉ vào khoảng 300.000 đồng/tấn mía do có lợi thế cánh đồng mẫu lớn và cơ giới hoá. Điều này cho thấy được sức cạnh tranh kém của ngành mía đường Việt Nam bắt nguồn từ vấn đề cơ giới hoá thấp trong khâu canh tác mía. Cơ giới hóa canh tác mía là xu hướng tất yếu hiện nay của nhiều nước sản xuất mía đường trên thế giới nhằm giải phóng sức lao động
  22. 22. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  9   nặng nhọc, tình trạng khan hiếm công lao động, hạ giá thành sản xuất và đáp ứng được nhu cầu kế hoạch sản xuất chế biến. Theo tính toán, nếu áp dụng cơ giới hoá trong canh tác mía theo phương thức của các nước phát triển có thể giúp giảm đến 20% chi phí sản xuất và tăng năng suất đường trên mỗi ha lên 15-20%. Diện tích, sản lượng và năng suất mía đang trong xu hướng tăng. Theo số liệu của Tổng cục Thống kê, tổng diện tích trồng mía cả nước vụ 2012/13 đạt khoảng 309.3 ngàn ha, tăng 3.8% so với niên vụ trước. Sản lượng mía đạt hơn 20 triệu tấn và năng suất mía bình quân cả nước đạt 64,7 tấn/ha, cải thiện nhẹ so với mức 63,9 tấn/ha niên vụ 2011/12. Trong niên vụ này, chữ đường bình quân của mía đưa vào nhà máy chế biến khoảng 9.8 ccs, cao hơn vụ trước 0.2 ccs. Đây là năm thứ 4 liên tiếp diện tích mía cả nước thể hiện xu hướng tăng trong khi sản lượng mía đạt mức cao nhất kể từ 10 năm trở lại đây và năng suất mía bình quân cũng đã tiến gần đến mức trung bình 70.2 tấn/ha của thế giới. Trồng mía là một hoạt động nông nghiệp mang tính chu kỳ cao và dễ bị thay thế bằng các loại cây công nghiệp khác (cao su, sắn), khi diện tích gieo trồng và nguồn cung mía tăng lên quá cao sẽ gây áp lực làm giảm giá thu mua. Lợi nhuận bị thu hẹp sẽ khiến nông dân chặt mía và chuyển đổi cây trồng. Hình 1.2 Diện tích gieo trồng và sản lượng mía các năm (Tổng cục thống kê) 1.1.3 Tình hình sản xuất mía đường trên cả nước Tính đến nay, có tổng cộng 38 nhà máy đường đang hoạt động tại các vùng nguyên liệu mía khắp cả nước. Khoảng cách giữa các nhà máy khá lớn, ngoài trừ khu vực đồng bằng sông Cửu Long có mật độ tập trung rất cao dẫn đến tình trạng thiếu nguyên liệu và tranh mua mía lẫn nhau.Thời gian hoạt động của các nhà máy đường tuỳ thuộc vào thời
  23. 23. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  10   vụ trồng mía của từng khu vực nhưng thông thường chỉ kéo dài 4 đến 5 tháng từ tháng 11 năm này đến tháng 04 năm sau, ngoại trừ một số vùng đất thấp ngập lũ tại đồng bằng sông Cửu Long có tuổi mía ngắn (8-10 tháng) nên thu hoạch sớm từ tháng 07 - tháng 09. Về dây chuyền sản xuất, các nhà máy đường tại Việt Nam trước đây có công nghệ tương đối lạc hậu và chủ yếu nhập khẩu thiết bị từ Trung Quốc. Tuy nhiên, trong giai đoạn gần đây nhiều nhà máy đã chủ động nâng công suất nhà máy bằng các thiết bị nhập khẩu từ Úc và các nước tiên tiến khác. Đối với nhà máy đường, quy mô công suất là một chỉ tiêu rất quan trọng bên cạnh vùng nguyên liệu mía vì công suất càng lớn thì hoạt động càng hiệu quả. Thông thường một nhà máy phải có công suất từ 6.000 tấn mía/ngày trở lên thì mới đạt được lợi thế về quy mô (economies of scale). Hiện chỉ có 8/38 nhà máy có công suất ép lớn hơn 6,000 tấn mía/ngày và 7/38 nhà máy có dự định gia tăng công suất thiết kế trong vụ 2013/14, so sánh với con số 21/38 nhà máy nâng công suất trong vụ 2011/12. Rõ ràng việc gia tăng công suất nhà máy phụ thuộc vào khả năng mở rộng vùng trồng tương ứng, và cũng chịu ảnh hưởng lớn bởi áp lực cung cầu của ngành. Tổng công suất thiết kế của 38 nhà máy đường vụ 2013/14 dự kiến đạt 139,050 tấn mía/ngày, tăng 5.3% so với vụ trước và tương ứng với khả năng ép khoảng 18.8 triệu tấn mía. Tuy nhiên theo kế hoạch sản xuất vụ 2013/14, tổng sản lượng mía ép dự kiến chỉ khoảng 16.8 triệu tấn mía. Như vậy công suất thực tế khá cao, lên đến 89.4% thiết kế. Hình 1.3 Sản lượng đường qua các năm (Agroinfo)
  24. 24. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  11   Miền Bắc: Vùng mía tập trung tại các tỉnh có nhà máy đường như Tuyên Quang, Hoà Bình, Sơn La và Cao Bằng. Vụ 2012/13, diện tích mía có hợp đồng với các nhà máy đường hơn 18,4 ngàn ha và dự kiến tăng 6.3% trong vụ 2013/14. Khu vực này tập trung 5 nhà máy đường có công suất thiết kế khá thấp, trung bình chỉ khoảng 2,040 tấn mía/ngày nên sản lượng đường chỉ chiếm trên 6.6% tổng sản lượng cả nước. Tuy chữ đường có tương đối cao (9.6 ccs) nhưng do năng suất mía thấp nên trung bình 1 ha mía chỉ sản xuất được khoảng 5.5 tấn đường. Nhìn chung tiềm năng tăng trưởng của khu vực này khá thấp nhưng có lợi thế tiêu thụ hàng ở vùng cao do mật độ nhà máy rất thưa và thuận tiện xuất tiểu ngạch đi Trung Quốc qua cửa khẩu Bản Vược (Lào Cai). Bắc Trung Bộ: Có 6 nhà máy hoạt động tại 2 tỉnh trồng mía lớn nhất là Thanh Hoá và Nghệ An, trong đó có các nhà máy công suất lớn như Lam Sơn (10,500 tấn mía/ngày), Việt Đài (6,000 tấn mía/ngày) và Nghệ An Tate & Lyle (8,400 tấn mía/ngày). Tổng diện tích mía có hợp đồng đầu tư với 6 nhà máy này là 63,212 ha, sản lượng mía đưa vào ép vụ 2012/13 đạt 3.7 triệu tấn, sản lượng đường đạt 363.4 ngàn tấn tương đương với 23.9% tổng sản lượng cả nước. Đây là khu vực sản xuất đường lớn nhất cả nước và có tỷ lệ tiêu hao mía/đường tương đối thấp, năng suất mía đã có sự cải thiện dần qua từng vụ nhờ đầu tư thâm canh tốt và dự kiến đạt mức 60 tấn/ha cho vụ 2013/14. Duyên Hải Miền Trung: Mía được dọc trồng ven biển và kéo dài đến Bình Thuận, trong đó các tỉnh có diện tích trồng rộng lớn phải kể đến Phú Yên (23.5 ngàn ha), Khánh Hoà (17.7 ngàn ha) và Quảng Ngãi (5.7 ngàn ha). Nhìn chung, khu vực này có năng suất mía bình quân thấp nhất cả nước khi chỉ đạt 53 tấn/ha và trung bình 1 ha mía chỉ sản xuất được 5 tấn đường. Điểm bất lợi lớn nhất cho nông dân trồng mía và hoạt động sản xuất đường ở các tỉnh duyên hải miền trung là tình hình mưa bão khó lường hằng năm. Sản lượng đường khu vực này chiếm 22.6% tổng sản lượng cả nước. Tây Nguyên: Có tốc độ tăng trưởng nhanh nhất cả nước về diện tích và sản lượng mía trong 10 năm qua. Tổng diện tích vùng trồng tính đến cuối năm 2012 đạt 49.7 ngàn ha, tăng mạnh 57% so với năm 2002 trong khi sản lượng mía đạt khoảng 2.92 triệu tấn, tăng 117.8%. Hai tỉnh trồng mía lớn nhất là Gia Lai (30.3 ngàn ha) và Đak Lak (16.1 ngàn ha). Diện tích mía có hợp đồng đầu tư với 5 nhà máy tại khu vực này đạt 38.7 ngàn ha trong vụ 2012/13, chữ đường ở mức cao nhất và tỷ lệ tiêu hao mía đường thấp nhất so với các khu vực khác trong cả nước. Tuy nhiên, năng suất mía bình quân khu vực này
  25. 25. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  12   hiện khá thấp, chỉ đạt 55 tấn/ha do khó có thể thực hiện cơ giới hoá trên địa hình đồi núi. Vùng nguyên liệu mía ở khu vực này còn chịu sự cạnh tranh của cây sắn. Đông Nam Bộ: Vùng trồng mía chủ yếu tập trung tại tỉnh Tây Ninh (23.6 ngàn ha) và Đồng Nai (10.7 ngàn ha), chiếm khoảng 13.6% sản lượng mía cả nước. Khu vực này có năng suất mía gia tăng khá nhanh sau 10 năm, từ mức 53.3 tấn/ha năm 2002 lên 68 tấn/ha năm 2013, tuy nhiên chữ đường hiện đang thấp nhất và tỷ lệ tiêu hao mía/đường cao nhất cả nước do điều kiện thời tiết. Đây là vùng đất cao, hằng năm có 6 tháng mưa và 6 tháng khô, nếu giải quyết được vấn đề nguồn nước tưới cho các tháng mùa khô thì sẽ rất thuận lợi để phát triển cây mía. Từ khu vực này còn có thể mở rộng vùng nguyên liệu sang cả Campuchia (như BHS và SBT). Các nhà máy đường tại đây có lợi thế rất lớn khi tiếp giáp với khu vực kinh tế trọng điểm TP.HCM – Đồng Nai – Bình Dương, khả năng mở rộng vùng trồng và cơ giới hoá sản xuất cao trong khi mật độ nhà máy lại tương đối thưa thớt. Sản lượng đường niên vụ 2012/13 đạt 181.5 ngàn tấn, chiếm gần 12% tổng sản lượng cả nước. ĐBSCL: Tổng diện tích vùng trồng mía chiếm khoảng 20% và sản lượng mía cây chiếm 26.6% so với cả nước. Khu vực này có năng suất mía bình quân cao nhất cả nước, đạt 86 tấn/ha và tỷ lệ thu hồi đường cũng cao nhất, 7 tấn đường/1 ha mía. Tuy nhiên khả năng mở rộng vùng trồng mía rất hạn chế do chịu sự cạnh tranh của các loại nông sản khác như lúa, dừa, điều, thanh long; mặt khác phần nhiều diện tích mía còn được canh tác trong vùng trũng, vùng lũ nên dễ bị ngập hoặc buộc phải ép mía non khiến cả năng suất, chữ đường đều bị ảnh hưởng và khó thực hiện sản xuất quy mô lớn. Có đến 9 nhà máy hoạt động tại khu vực này dẫn đến sự cạnh tranh trong vấn đề thu mua mía nguyên liệu, khiến giá mía ở đây luôn cao hơn so với các khu vực khác. Công suất bình quân thấp, chỉ đạt khoảng 2,780 tấn mía/ngày.
  26. 26. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  13   Hình 1.4 Biểu đồ phân bố các công ty mía đường tại Việt Nam (VSSA) Bảng 1.1 Kế hoạch sản xuất xuất vụ 2013/14 của các nhà máy đường cả nước (Agroinfo) STT Vùng Diện Tích HĐ (ha) Năng suất (T/ha) Chứ đương (CCS) Công suất TK Sản lượng mía ép (tấn) Sản lượng đường (tấn) Tỷ lệ CẢ NƯỚC 269.900 64 141250 17231000 1619420 10,6 Miền Bắc 19.504 52 12.800 1.006.000 112.800 8,9 1 Sơn Dương 5.380 50 10.0 3.500 269.000 27.000 10,0 2 Tuyên Quang 4.526 60 10.0 4.000 271.000 27.200 10,0 3 Cao Bằng 3.474 59 10.0 1.800 205.000 20.500 10,0 4 Sơn La 4.614 57 11.0 2.500 261.000 29.000 9,0 5 Hoà Bình 1.510 - 10.5 1.000 9.100 0,0 Bắc Trung Bộ 65.240 60 31.700 3.888.000 392.300 9,9 6 Lam Sơn 17.000 71 10.0 10.500 1.200.000 125.000 9,6 7 Việt - Đài 12.340 61 10.0 6.000 750.000 75.000 10,0 8 Nông Cống 6.350 54 10.0 2.700 343.000 34.300 10,0 9 N.An- Tate&Lyle 19.950 52 10.0 8.400 1.040.000 102.500 10,1 10 Sông Lam 1.800 58 10.0 800 105.000 10.500 10,0 11 Sông Con 7.800 58 10.0 3.300 450.000 45.000 10,0 Duyên hải miền trung 69.882 54 32.400 3.765.000 359.800 10,5 12 Phổ Phong 5.033 56 9.6 2.200 280.000 26.500 10,6 13 Bình Định 8.500 60 10.0 5.000 510.000 51.000 10,0
  27. 27. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  14   14 KCP Phú Yên 19.000 52 9.0 7.200 995.000 88.000 11,3 15 Tuy Hoà 6.000 50 9.7 2.300 300.000 29.000 10,3 16 Ninh Hoà 12.400 54 10.0 5.200 670.000 67.000 10,0 17 Khánh Hoà 15.194 50 10.5 8.000 760.000 76.000 10,0 18 Phan Rang 3.100 48 10.0 1.300 150.000 13.800 10,9 19 Sugar VN 655 153 9.0 1.200 100.000 8.500 11,8 Tây Nguyên 39.780 54 19.700 2.133.000 217.000 9,8 20 Gia Lai 9.200 59 10.0 3.500 543.000 54.000 10,1 21 Kon Tum 2.980 67 10.0 1.700 200.000 22.000 9,1 22 333 Đắc Lắc 6.900 49 10.0 2.500 340.000 34.000 10,0 23 Đắc Nông 4.700 53 9.0 2.000 250.000 27.000 9,3 24 An Khê 16.000 50 10.0 10.000 800.000 80.000 10,0 Đông Nam Bộ 31.119 73 19.500 2.261.000 193.870 11,7 25 La Ngà 5.500 57 9.1 2.200 313.000 26.870 11,6 26 Biên Hoà Trị An 3.123 99 9.0 2.500 308.000 27.000 11,4 27 Biên Hòa TN 4.650 95 8.5 4.000 440.000 37.000 11,9 28 Bourbon TN 15.176 66 8.7 9.800 1.000.000 85.000 11,8 29 Nước Trong 2.670 75 9.0 1.000 200.000 18.000 11,1 ĐBSCL 44.375 94 25.150 4.178.000 343.650 12,2 30 Hiệp Hoà 4.200 88 8.5 2.000 370.000 28.000 13,2 31 Sóc Trăng 4.500 89 9.5 2.500 400.000 35.000 11,4 32 Bến Tre 3.620 88 8.9 2.000 320.000 26.500 12,1 33 Cần Thơ 12.867 93 9.5 6.500 1.200.000 105.000 11,4 34 Long Mỹ Phát 3.658 96 8.5 2.500 350.000 25.000 14,0 35 Kiên Giang 1.600 75 8.4 1.000 120.000 9.500 12,6 36 Cà Mau 2.270 57 8.6 1.000 130.000 10.650 12,2 37 Trà Vinh 3.660 106 10.3 2.650 388.000 35.000 11,1 38 NIVL 8.000 113 8.5 5.000 900.000 69.000 13,0
  28. 28. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  15   1.1.4 Quy trình sản xuất đường Quy trình công nghệ sản xuất đường Ký hiệu: Dòng pha rắn hoặc lỏng Dòng pha khí hoặc hơi Hình 1.5 Sơ đồ công nghệ sản xuất đường Mía cây Cân Bãi chứa Máy khỏa Băm chặt Đánh tơi Ép Lưới lọc Cân Nước mía hỗn hợp 1  1 Gia nhiệt lần 1 Vôi sơ bộ sục SO2 lần 1 Trung hòa xử lý bổ sung Gia nhiệt lần 2 Lắng Lưới lọc Gia nhiệt 3 Bốc hơi Sục SO2 lần 2 2 2  Mật chè Nấu Trợ tinh Ly tâm Đường A Sấy Sàng và đóng bao Khu đường thành phẩm Mật rỉ   Bồn chứa Tôi vôi Đốt S Khu chứa bã bùn LỌC Bã mía Lò hơi Turbin
  29. 29. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  16   Quy trình công nghệ sản xuất: Dây chuyền sản xuất mía đường của nhà máy bao gồm những công đoạn sau: - Bốc dỡ và cân nguyên liệu: Mía được đưa đến nhà máy bằng xe tải, qua bàn cân và kiểm tra chất lượng rồi được bó thành từng bó lớn để tại bãi chứa. Chuẩn bị nguyên liệu: Cầu trục mang các bó mía đặt lên bàn lùa đưa vào băng tải, qua máy khỏa, vào máy băm chặt và máy đập búa để tạo thành các mảnh nhỏ và tơi. - Ép mía: Hệ thống ép gồm bốn máy nối tiếp. Quá trình ép diễn ra như sau: Bã ra khỏi máy thứ nhất (1) được băng tải chuyển đến máy ép (2) Bã khi vào máy ép (2) được tưới bằng nước ép từ máy ép (3) Bã từ máy ép (2) được băng tải đưa vào máy ép (3), nước ép từ máy ép (4) sẽ được tưới cho bã vào máy ép (3). Bã khi vào máy (4) sẽ được tưới bằng nước nóng. Tỉ lệ nước nóng được cung cấp nằm trong khoảng 200 – 250% so với trọng lượng sơ của bã. Các chất thải chủ yếu trong công đoạn này là nước rửa, bọt váng, bã mía gồm 2 loại. Bã sơ dài làm chất đốt cho lò hơi và bã nhuyễn sẽ trộn với bùn từ bể lắng ở công đoạn sẽ nêu dưới đây. - Làm sạch nước mía: Nước mía thu được từ máy ép (1) và (2) được bơm đến lưới lọc để loại bỏ bã nhuyễn (sẽ quay lại máy ép (2) để thu hết nước mía trong bã). Sau đó cho cân nước mía và bổ sung dung dịch P2O5 rồi qua bình gia nhiệt lần 1 để nâng nhiệt độ lên 700 C, tiếp theo là vào tháp sục khí SO2, đồng thời bổ sung sữa vôi. Độ pH của dung dịch được điều chỉnh từ thiết bị đo tự động. Công đoạn này còn gọi là làm trong, các chất khác cần thiết để xử lý như phosphate, carbonate, xút... Sau đó cho nước mía gia nhiệt lần 2 để giảm độ nhớt, chuẩn bị cho bước sau. - Lắng và lọc: Nước mía vào bể lắng liên tục, huyền phù lắng thành chè bùn. Phần nước mía (gọi là chè trong) sẽ chảy qua lưới lược để lọc hết cặn và bọt. Phần chè bùn sẽ đến máy lọc chân không thùng quay, nước chè thu được sẽ trở lại khâu xử lý lắng lọc ở trên. Còn bã bùn sẽ chứa trong phễu để chở ra khỏi nhà máy. Chất thải chủ yếu là bùn gồm các chất
  30. 30. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  17   vô cơ và hữu cơ chứa trong nguyên liệu, nước thải chủ yếu từ khâu lọc chè bùn và nước cấp cho tháp tạo chân không của máy lọc. - Bốc hơi: Nước chè qua bình gia nhiệt thứ 3 rồi vào hệ thống 5 nồi cô chân không đa hiệu (dòng xuôi chiều). Hơi nước gia nhiệt cho nồi cô thứ nhất lấy từ hơi thứ của Turbin. Hơi thứ từ nồi thứ 5 sẽ được ngưng tụ trong tháp baromet. Trữ đường của nước chè sẽ tăng, dung dịch này được gọi là siro. Công đoạn này có nước thải từ nước rửa và nước cấp để làm lạnh có chứa nước ngưng tụ từ nồi cô nên có chứa đường. - Xử lý siro Là giai đoạn loại bỏ các tạp chất và khử màu. Bằng cách đưa qua gia nhiệt, lắng nổi để loại bọt và tạp chất rồi sục SO2 lần 2 để khử màu, giảm độ nhớt để chuẩn bị nấu. - Kết tinh đường Quá trình này được thực hiện theo trình tự: siro được cô đặc trong nồi nấu chân không đến trạng thái bão hòa, khi đó các tinh thể đường xuất hiện và tăng dần kích thước, đạt đến mức yêu cầu tại thùng trợ tinh. Hỗn hợp đường mật cho ly tâm để phân ly đường và mật. Hệ thống thiết bị trong công đoạn này gồm 3 hệ A, B, C (Mỗi hệ gồm có nồi nấu, thùng trợ tinh và máy ly tâm). Đường loại 1 sẽ thu được từ hệ A. Mật ly tâm ở hệ A sẽ được đến hệ B nấu và mật từ hệ B sẽ được đưa đến hệ C nấu. Đường từ hệ B và C sẽ trở lại nồi nấu hệ A. Mật từ ly tâm hệ C sẽ là mật rỉ, chứa trong bồn để đưa đi sản xuất rượu cồn hoặc làm thức ăn cho gia súc. Chất thải trong công đoạn này gồm có nước thải chứa mật và nước từ tháp ngưng tụ khâu nấu đường. - Hoàn thành sản phẩm Đường qua sấy cho khô và nguội, rồi qua sàng để thu được sản phẩm có kích thước đạt yêu cầu cho đóng bao và cất kho. Còn phần không đạt yêu cầu sẽ trở lại khâu kết tinh xử lý lại. Trong công đoạn này chỉ có chất thải là bụi đường lẫn với không khí sấy Các công đoạn phụ trợ bao gồm ba công đoạn sau:  Tôi vôi: để tạo ra sữa vôi. Chất thải sẽ là nước thải có độ kiềm cao, cặn vôi.  Đốt lưu huỳnh: để tạo khí SO2 nên sẽ có sự rò rỉ khí SO2
  31. 31. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  18  Đốt bã mía, than để cấp điện bằng turbin hơi nước và hơi để phục vụ công nghệ. Chất thải bao gồm khói lò, tro xỉ và nước thải từ dập tro xỉ và từ thiết bị trao đổi ion để xử lý nước cấp. Hình 1.6 Các công đoạn xả thải và chất thải từ quy trình sản xuất 1.1.5 Nguồn gốc nước thải sản xuất đường Công nghiệp sản xuất mía đường Ở Việt Nam là ngành gây ô nhiễm khá lớn do công nghệ lạc hậu, thiết bị rò rỉ nhiều lại không có bất cứ thiết bị xử lý nào, trong số các chất ô nhiễm có bụi khói lò hơi, bùn lọc, nước thải, khí thoát ra từ các thÁp phản ứng sunfit hóa và cacbonat hóa. Riêng bã mía được dùng làm nhiên liệu hoặc để sản xuất giấy bìa, còn mật rỉ được lên men để chế biến cồn. Chuẩn bị nguyên liệu và ép mía Bã mía Lò hơi Tur Bin Xử lý bụi Nước mía Làm trong và lắng lọc Bốc hơi, nấu, kết tinh, ly tâm Đường Sấy Đường thành ẩ Tôi vôi Đốt S Cặn Vôi Khí thải chứa SO2 Bùn thải Khí thải lò hơi Nước ngưng Nước làm Rỉ đường Nước thải sản xuất & sinh hoạt
  32. 32. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  19   Lượng nước thải trong công nghiệp sản xuất đường thô rất lớn bao gồm nước rửa mía cây và nhưng tụ hơi, nước rửa than, nước xả đáy lò hơi, nước rửa cột trao đổi ion, nước làm mát, nước rửa sàn và thiết bị, nước bùn bã lọc dung dịch đường rơi vãi trong sản xuất… Ngoài bã bùn được dùng để sản xuất phân hữu cơ, nước thải từ các công đoạn trong nhà máy được phân thành các nhóm sau đây: - Nhóm A: nước thải có độ nhiễm bẩn không cao, chủ yếu có nhiều chất lơ lửng Ở dạng vơ cơ nên chỉ cần lọc sơ bộ qua song chắn rác và lắng tiếp xúc để lọai bỏ chất lơ lửng, sau đó trộn với nước thải đã xử lý và nước ngưng tụ rồi xả ra nguồn tiếp nhận. - Nhóm B: nước thải có nồng độ chất hữu cơ cao (do đường thất thoát) và có dầu mỡ cần được tách riêng để xử lý. - Nhóm C: nước ngưng tụ từ lò hơi, không bị nhiễm bẩn nên dùng để pha loãng vơi nước thải (A+B) đã qua xử lý và thải ra nguồn tiếp nhận. Nước thải rửa lọc, làm mát, rửa thiết bị và rửa sàn : Nước thải rửa lọc tuy có lưu lượng nhỏ nhưng giá trị BOD và chất lơ lửng cao. Nước làm mát được dùng với lượng lớn và thường được tuần hoàn hầu hết hoặc một phần trong quy trình sản xuất. Nước làm mát thường nhiễm bẩn một số chất hữu cơ bay hơi từ nước đường đun sôi trong nồi nấu hoặc nồi chân không. Nước chảy tràn từ các tháp làm mát, nước tràn trên mặt sàn nhà xưởng, đặc biệt khu vực pha trộn vôi và vệ sinh thiết bị . Tuy nhiên, do chế độ bảo dưỡng kém và điều kiện vận hành không tốt nên có lượng đường bị thất thoát đáng kể vào hệ thống thu nước . Nước rò rỉ và nước rửa sàn, rửa thiết bị tuy có lưu lượng thấp và được xả định kỳ nhưng có hàm lượng COD và nồng độ canxi rất cao. 1.1.6 Thành phần và tính chất nước thải sản xuất đường Nước thải ngành sản xuất đường thuộc loại nước thải ô nhiễm nặng hàm lượng chất hữu cơ rất cao, cặn lơ lửng và nhiệt độ cao, pH thấp. Phần lớn chất rắn lơ lửng là chất vô cơ. Nước rửa mía cây chủ yếu chứa các hợp chất vô cơ. Trong điều kiện công nghệ bình thường, nước làm nguội, rửa than và nước thải từ các quy trình khác có tổng chất rắn lơ lửng không đáng kể. Chỉ có một phần than hoạt tính bị thất thoát theo nước, một ít bột trợ lọc, vải lọc do mục nát tạo thành các sợi nhỏ lơ lửng trong nước. Nhưng
  33. 33. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  20   trong điều kiện các thiết bị lạc hậu, bị rò rỉ thì hàm lượng các chất rắn huyền phù trong nước thải có thể tăng cao. Các chất thải của nhà máy đường làm cho nước thải có tính acid. Trong trường hợp ngoại lệ, độ pH có thể tăng cao do có trộn lẫn CaCO3 hoặc nước xả rửa cột resin. Nước thải nhà máy đường còn thất thoát lượng đường khá lớn, gây thiệt hại đáng kể cho nhà máy. Ngoài ra còn có các chất màu anion và cation (chất màu của các acid hữu cơ, muối kim loại tạo thành) do việc xả rửa liên tục các cột tẩy màu resin và các chất không đường dạng hữu cơ (các acid hữu cơ), dạng vô cơ (Na2O, SiO2, P2O5, Ca, Mg và K2O). Bảng 1.2 Các thông số hóa lý của nước thải mía đường (Poddar and Sahu, 2015) STT Thông số Giá trị 1 Độ màu Vàng đậm 2 pH 5.5 3 DO 1.5 4 BOD 970 mg/L 5 COD 3,682 mg/L 6 Dầu mỡ 12 mg/L 7 Nhiệt độ 40 o C 8 Độ dẫn điện 2.23 S cm-1 9 Tổng chất rắn hòa tan 1,480 mg/L 10 Chất rắn lơ lửng 790 11 Chất rắn hòa tan 1,650 12 Chloride 250 13 Calcium 361 mg/L 14 Magnesium 268 mg/L 15 Sulphate 419 mg/L 16 Sắt 12.8 mg/L 17 Chì 0.065 mg/L 18 Kẽm 0.26 mg/L 19 Đồng 0.135 mg/L 20 Kali 113 mg/L 21 Phosphate 5.9 mg/L Hiện nay, phần lớn nước thải các nhà máy đường và nhiều tổ hợp sản xuất tư nhân với lưu lượng lớn, hàm lượng chất hữu cơ và chất dinh dưỡng cao, nước thải nhà máy đường đã và đang làm ô nhiễm các nguồn tiếp nhận. Đường có trong nước thải chủ yếu là đường sucroza và các loại đường khử như glucose và fructoze, trong đó: - Fructoze, C6H12O6 tan trong nước .
  34. 34. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  21   - Sucroze, C12H22O11 là sản phẩm thủy phân của Fructose và Glucose, tan trong nước. Các loại đường này dễ phân hủy trong nước. Chúng có khả năng gây kiệt oxy trong nước, làm ảnh hưỞng đến hoạt động của quần thể vi sinh vật nước. Trong quá trình công nghệ sản xuất đường, Ở nhiệt độ cao hơn 550 C các loại đường glucose và fructoze bị phân hủy thành các hợp chất có màu rất bền. Ở nhiệt độ cao hơn 2000 C, chúng chuyển thành caramel (C12H18O9)n. Đây là dạng bột chảy hoặc tan vào nước, có màu nâu sẫm, vị đắng. Phần lớn các sản phẩm phân hủy của đường khử có phân tử lượng lớn nên khó thấm qua màng vi sinh. Để chuyển hóa chúng, vi sinh phải phân rã chúng thành nhiều mảnh nhỏ để có thể thấm vào tế bào. Quá trình phân hủy các sản phẩm đường khử đòi hỏi thời gian phân hủy dài hơn, nên sẽ ảnh hưỞng đến quá trình tự làm sạch trong nguồn tiếp nhận. Các chất lơ lửng có trong nước thải còn có khả năng lắng xuống đáy nguồn nước. Quá trình phân hủy kỵ khí các chất này sẽ làm cho nước có màu đen và có mùi H2S. 1.1.6.1 Độ màu trong nước thải mía đường Theo Coca (2003), nước ép mía và syrup trong quá trình sản xuất đường chứa các chất tạo màu nên đường thành phẩm có màu vàng, nâu đến trắng. Các chất tạo màu là các polymer có khối lượng phân tử, cấu trúc và thành phần khác nhau. Các chất màu được tạo thành qua phản ứng phân hủy đường, thay đổi pH, ảnh hưởng nhiệt độ và các phản ứng giữa các hợp chất amino và carbohydrate. Quá trình tạo màu rất phức tạp gồm nhiều phản ứng với cơ chế khác nhau. Phần lớn chất màu của nước thải mía đường có nguồn gốc từ thân cây mía và thay đổi rất ít trong quá trình chế biến (Godshall, High Molecular Weight Colourants, 2008). Các chất màu này thường liên kết với polysaccharides tạo hợp chất cao phân tử gây khó khăn trong xử lý màu bằng các phương pháp thông thường như keo tụ tạo bông. Quá trình chính tạo nên các chất màu là sự thủy phân của sucrose tạo thành monosaccharides. Khi monosaccharides được gia nhiệt dưới điều kiện acid hoặc bazo sẽ phân hủy thành các sản phẩm trung gian (glucose và fructose). Các sản phẩm trung gian sau này sẽ trùng ngưng tạo thành polymer có màu (Coca, 2003).
  35. 35. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  22   Theo nghiên cứu của Benton (2006), sucrose trong thân cây mía là chất không màu nhưng trong quá trình sản xuất và tinh luyện có sự hình thành hợp chất gây màu làm sản phẩm đường cuối cùng có màu. Các hợp chất đó có thể có nguồn gốc từ: - Chất màu tự nhiên có trong cây mía. - Từ các phản ứng liên quan đến đường. Chất màu có thể gây màu tối như melamine, hoặc màu sáng như phenols. Các hợp chất khác không tạo màu nhưng góp phần vào sự hình thành màu như đường nghịch chuyển (invert sugars), hợp chất amino và hợp chất sắt, được gọi là chất tiền màu. Tuy phần lớn chất màu có nguồn gốc từ bản thân cây mía, các hợp chất gây màu được sinh ra trong quá trình chế biến tuy chiếm tỉ lệ nhỏ nhưng ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến sắc độ nước thải và phương pháp xử lý chúng. Caramel, melanoidins, HADP (Hexoses Alkaline Degradation Products) là những chất màu cao phân tử được nhiều nhà khoa học quan tâm khi nghiên cứu về độ màu của nước thải mía đường (Bento, 2006), (Godshall M. A., 2008). Bảng 1.3: Nguồn gốc, khối lượng phân tử các chất màu của nước thải sản xuất mía đường (1 kDa = 1000 MW) Chất màu Nguồn gốc Khối lượng phân tử Melanoidins Hợp chất amino + monosaccharides + các hợp chất carbonyl khác 1-5 kDa hoặc 5.7-21.1 kDa (Coca, 2003) > 2500 MW (David S. B., 2001) HADPs Sản phẩm phân hủy kiềm của hexoses  1kDa hoặc 6.9 kDa (Coca, 2003) Caramels Sản phẩm phân hủy nhiệt của đường  1kDa hoặc 5.5 kDa (Coca, 2003) > 2500 MW (David S. B., 2001) Chất màu tự nhiên Có sẵn trong cây mía < 1000 MW (chủ yếu là flavonoids) (David S. B., 2001)
  36. 36. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  23   - Melanoidins: có nguồn gốc từ các sản phẩm ngưng tụ giữa đường khử và các hợp chất amino (Bento L. , 2006b). Mặt khác theo nghiên cứu của Thodoros et al. (2014), melanoidins là các polymer sinh học cứng đầu có màu nâu do chúng có tính chống oxy hóa. Đây là polymer cao phân tử có màu được hình thành qua một tập hợp các phản ứng hóa học có trình tự nối tiếp và song song giữa các hợp chất amino và các carbohydrate trong phản ứng Maillard phi enzyme. Hiện kiến thức về cấu trúc của melanoidins vẫn chưa đầy đủ nhưng các nhà khoa học cho rằng nó không có cấu trúc xác định. Thành phần nguyên tố và cấu trúc hóa học phụ thuộc nhiều vào bản chất và nồng độ phân tử các chất phản ứng và điều kiện phản ứng (pH, nhiệt độ, thời gian gia nhiệt và dung môi). Tính chống oxy hóa của melanoidins gây độc cho nhiều loại sinh vật. Do vậy phương pháp xử lý sinh học không phù hợp để xử lý melanoidins do chất này có thể làm giảm hoạt động quang hợp và giảm lượng oxy hòa tan. Tính chất này thể hiện qua khả năng làm giảm nồng độ oxygen, chụp phân tử oxy singlet, ngăn các phản ứng khởi đầu quá trình oxy hóa chất. Phân tử oxy singlet đóng vai trò quan trọng trong các phản ứng quang oxy hóa (Minh và ctv, 2009). Không chỉ gây mất thẩm mỹ về độ màu, melanoidins còn đe dọa đến môi trường đất, nước và đời sống thủy sinh. Ngoài tác động xấu đến môi trường nước đã đề cập ở trên, melanoidins làm giảm độ kiềm của nước và ức chế sự nảy mầm hạt khi chúng đi vào môi trường đất (Chandra et al., 2008). - HADPs: Theo Bento (2007a), đường nghịch chuyển trong dung dịch đường khi ở điều kiện kiềm cao sẽ tạo thành hợp chất có màu đậm gọi là HADPs (Hexoses Alkaline Degradation Products). HADPs được tạo thành trong quá trình làm sạch, chiết tách, Carbonatation và tinh luyện. Trong các giai đoạn trên dung dịch đường được hòa trộn với calcium hydroxide. HADPs là các polymer của carboxylic acids, có màu vàng nâu, do sự phân hủy của monosaccharides trong điều kiện kiềm thông qua việc hình thành enediol anion. - Caramels: là sản phẩm phân hủy nhiệt của đường ở nhiệt độ trên 210o C. Đây là các hợp chất dạng keo có xu hướng gắn trên bề mặt tinh thể đường (Coca, 2003). Phản ứng tạo caramels chậm hơn so với các phản ứng tạo melanoidins và HADPs. Vì vậy caramels không phải là nguyên nhân chủ yếu tạo độ màu cho nước thải sản xuất đường (Bento, 2006a).
  37. 37. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  24   - Sắc tố từ thân cây mía: Trong nước thải sản xuất đường từ củ cải đường, HADPs và melanoidins góp phần vào 80% độ màu (Coca, 2003). Tuy nhiên phần lớn chất tạo nên màu của nước thải mía đường lại có nguồn gốc tự nhiên – các sắc tố trong thân cây mía. Các chất màu đã đề cập ở trên (melanoidins, HADPs, caramels) chỉ chiếm lượng rất nhỏ (Godshall, 2008a). Sắc tố từ cây mía là phức màu có gốc phenolic với polysaccharides (Godshall, 2008b), chủ yếu là chlorophylls, carotenes, xanthophylls và flavonoids. 3 chất đầu không tan trong nước nên dễ phân tách trong quá trình làm sạch nước mía (Bento, 2006b). Phenolics là hợp chất không màu, phản ứng với amines hoặc sắt tạo chất màu trong quá trình sản xuất đường. Chất này được xem là chất tiền màu. Flavonoids là polyphenols có trong cây mía tham gia vào phản ứng màu nâu có enzym. Flavonoids có tính tan và tích ít điện tích âm, không dễ phân tách trong quá trình chiết tách và tinh luyện. Hợp chất này đóng vai trò quan trọng cho sự phát triển của thực vật và là tác nhân chính tạo độ màu cho nước mía đường. Flavonoids được chia thành 4 nhóm: flavones, calchones, catechines và anthocianins (Bento, 2007a). Mặt khác flavonoids còn được phân thành 6 nhóm theo Dai (2010): flavones, flavonols, flavanols, flavanones, isoflavones, and anthocyanins phụ thuộc vào trạng thái oxy hóa của vòng C trung tâm. Theo nghiên cứu của (Dai, 2010), phenolics là các hợp chất có một hoặc nhiều vòng thơm với một hoặc nhiều nhóm hydroxyl. Chúng được phân bố rộng rãi trong giới thực vật và là các sản phẩm trao đổi chất phong phú của thực vật. Hơn 8.000 cấu trúc phenolic đã được tìm thấy, từ các phân tử đơn giản như các phenolic acids đến các chất có tính polymer như tannins.
  38. 38. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  25   Bảng 1.4: Một số chất flavonoids Tên hóa học Tên IUPAC Công thức hóa học Khối lượng phân tử (g/mol) Nguồn tham khảo Flavone 2-phenylchromen-4- one C15H10O2 222.243 Flavone (2004) Flavonol 3-hydroxy-2- phenylchromen-4-one C15H10O3 238.242 3- Hydroxyflavone (2005) 4-Flavanol 2-phenyl-3,4-dihydro- 2H-chromen-4-ol C15H14O2 226.275 4-Flavanol (2005) Flavanone 2-phenyl-2,3- dihydrochromen-4- one C15H12O2 224.259 Flavanone (2005) Isoflavone 3-phenylchromen-4- one C15H10O2 222.243 Isoflavone (2004) Anthocyanin 2- phenylchromenylium C15H11O+ 207.252 Flavylium (2005)
  39. 39. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  26   Hình 1.7 Cấu trúc hóa học các chất flavonoids a) Flavone b) Flavonol d) Flavanone c) 4-Flavanol e) Isoflavone f) Anthocyanin
  40. 40. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  27   1.1.6.2 Phương pháp khử màu nước thải mía đường Bảng 1.5 Một số phương pháp khử màu nước thải của ngành sản xuất đường trên thế giới. (Y. Anjaneyulu et al., 2005) Phương pháp xử lý Bậc xử lý Loại hình công nghiệp Ưu điểm Nhược điểm Phương pháp vật lý Bã mía Tiền xử lý Đường/nhà máy bia Tận dụng chất thải để xử lý Cần xử lý chất thải Than bùn Tiền xử lý Tất cả Là chất hấp phụ tốt do có cấu trúc cellular, không cần hoạt hóa Diện tích bề mặt thấp hơn than hoạt tính Trao đổi ion Xử lý chính Tất cả Hao hụt chất hấp phụ do tái sinh thấp Áp dụng trong trường hợp đặc biệt Phương pháp hóa học Đông tụ và kết tủa Tiền/xử lý chính Tất cả Thời gian lưu ngắn và chi phí đầu tư thấp. Hiệu suất xử lý cao Chi phí hóa chất điều chỉnh pH cao. Vấn đề về nước tuần hoàn và xử lý bùn Cucurbituril Xử lý tiếp theo Đường/giấy và bột giấy Khử hoàn toàn các loại thuốc nhuộm Đắt Phương pháp sinh học Quá trình kỵ khí Xử lý chính Sản xuất rượu/bia/giấy và bột giấy/đường Xử lý được nhiều chấy tạo màu phức tạp. Tạo biogas dùng cho quá trình tái sinh bằng hơi nước Thời gian thích nghi dài Đơn bào – single cell (Fungal.Algal & Bacterial) Xử lý tiếp theo Tất cả Hiệu suất xử lý cao với lưu lượng và nồng độ nước thải thấp. Xử lý rất tốt chất tạo màu xác định Chi phí bảo dưỡng cao do cần kĩ thuật chuyên sâu. Không thể xử lý với lưu lượng nước thải lớn. Kỹ thuật mới
  41. 41. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  28   Xúc tác quang hóa Xử lý tiếp theo Tất cả Quá trình có thể thực hiện ở điều kiện môi trường xung quanh. Đầu vào là atoxic và rẻ. Hoàn thành quá trình khoáng hóa với thời gian lưu ngắn Xử lý hiệu quả với lượng nhỏ chất tạo màu Sonication Tiền xử lý Tất cả Vận hành đơn giản. Hiệu quả trong hệ thống tích hợp Phương pháp tương đối mới, chưa được ứng dụng Xử lý bằng enzyme Xử lý tiếp theo Tất cả. Xử lý sau xử lý sinh học Xử lý hiệu quả chất tạo màu đã được xác định. Không ảnh hưởng khi bị sốc tải lượng và thời gian lưu ngắn Phân lập và tuyển chọn enzyme tốn thời gian. Hiệu suất giảm khi có các chất gây nhiễu
  42. 42. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  29   1.2 Tổng quan quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao  Gốc tự do hydroxyl Quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao là những quá trình phân hủy oxy hóa dựa vào gốc tự do hoạt động hydroxyl ( OH) được tạo ra ngay trong quá trình xử lý. Gốc hydroxyl được xem là tác nhân oxy hóa mạnh nhất từ trước đến nay có khả năng oxy hóa tất cả các hợp chất hữu cơ phức tạp, bền vững, khó phân hủy sinh học thành các hợp chất vô cơ như: CO2, H2O và các acid vô cơ. Mục đích cuối cùng của quá trình oxy hóa các chất ô nhiễm trong nước thải là “khoáng hóa” các chất ô nhiễm phức tạp thành các chất đơn giản, các phân tử vô cơ tương đối vô hại: - Carbon thành carbon dioxide. - Hydrogen thành water. - Phosphorous thành phosphate hoặc acid phosphoric. - Sulphur thành sulphate. - Nitrogen thành nitrate. - Halogen thành acid halogen. Bảng 1.6: Khả năng oxy hóa của một số tác chất (Parsons, 2004) Tác nhân oxy hóa Thế oxy hóa Gốc hydroxyl 2,80 Ozone (O3) 2,07 Hydrogen peroxit (H2O2) 1,78 Permanganat 1,68 Hydrobromic acid 1,59 Clo dioxit 1,57 Hypocloric acid 1,49 Hypoiodic acid 1,45 Clo 1,36 Brom 1,09 Iod 0,54
  43. 43. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  30   Bảng 1.7: So sánh hằng số tốc độ của ozone và gốc tự do hydroxy (parsons, 2004) Các chất oxy hóa mạnh được gọi là gốc tự do. Gốc hydroxyl ( OH) là chất oxy hóa mạnh nhất đứng sau fluorine. Mục đích của AOPs là tạo gốc hydroxyl ( OH) trong nước. Ví dụ gốc hydroxyl ( OH) có khả năng oxy hóa đáng kể một loạt các chất hữu cơ nhanh hơn ozone 109 lần. Đặc tính của các gốc tự do là trung hòa về điện. Mặt khác, các gốc này không tồn tại có sẵn như những tác nhân oxi hóa thông thường, mà được sản sinh ngay trong quá trình phản ứng, có thời gian sống rất ngắn, khoảng vài nghìn giây nhưng liên tục được sinh ra trong suốt quá trình phản ứng. Tốc độ oxy hóa phụ thuộc vào nồng độ gốc tự do, nồng độ oxy và nồng độ chất ô nhiễm. Có nhiều yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến nồng độ gốc tự do như pH, nhiệt độ, sự có mặt các ion, loại chất ô nhiễm, các chất ức chế như ion bicarbonate. 1.2.1 Tổng quan các quá trính oxy hóa bậc cao Theo cơ quan bảo vê ̣môi trường Mỹ (US Environmental Protection Agency - USEPA), dựa theo đă ̣c tı́nh của quá trı̀nh có hay không có sử dụng nguồn năng lượng bứ c xa ̣tử ngoa ̣i UV mà có thể phân loa ̣i các quá trı̀nh oxy hóa bậc cao thành hai nhóm. Các quá trı̀nh oxy hóa bậc cao không nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Non – Photochemical Oxidation Process – ANPO) (Bảng 1.8 ). Hợp chất vô cơ Hằng số tốc độ (M-1 s-1 ) O3 HO· Benzene 2 7.8×109 Toluene 14 7.8×109 Chlorobenzene 0.75 4×109 Trichloroethylene 17 4×109 Tetrachloroethylene <0.1 1.7×109 n-Butanol 0.6 4.6×109 t-Butanol 0.03 0.4×109
  44. 44. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  31   Các quá trı̀nh oxy hóa bậc cao nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Photochemical Oxidation Process – APO) (Bảng 1.9 ). Bảng 1.8: Các quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao không nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Non – Photochemical Oxidation Process – ANPO) STT Tên quá trình Tác nhân phản ứng Phản ứng đặc trưng 1 Fenton H2O2 và Fe2+ 2 3 2 2 H O Fe Fe OH OH         2 Peroxon H2O2 và O3 2 2 3 2 2 2 3 H O O OH O     3 Catazon O3 và chất xúc tác 3 2 2 3 2 4 cxt O H O OH O      4 Oxy hóa điện hóa H2O và năng lượng điện hóa 2 nldh H O OH H      5 Siêu âm H2O và năng lượng siêu âm 2 (20 40 ) nlsa H O OH H kHz      6 Bức xạ năng lượng cao H2O và năng lượng cao 2 (1 10 ) nlc H O OH H Mev      
  45. 45. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  32   Bảng 1.9: Các quá trình oxy hóa bậc cao nhờ tác nhân ánh sáng (Advanced Photochemical Oxidation Process – APO) STT Tên quá trình Tác nhân phản ứng Phản ứng đặc trưng 1 UV/H2O2 H2O2 và năng lượng photon UV 2 2 2 ( 220 ) hv H O OH nm      2 UV/O3 O3 và năng lượng photon UV 3 2 2 ( 253.7 ) hv O H O OH nm       3 UV/H2O2 + O3 H2O2/O3 và năng lượng photon UV 2 2 3 2 4 ( 253.7 ) hv H O O H O OH O nm         4 Quang Fenton H2O2/Fe3+ và năng lượng photon UV 3 2 2 2 3 2 2 hv hv Fe H O OH Fe H Fe H O Fe OH                  5 Quang xúc tác bán dẫn TiO2 và năng lượng photon UV 2 2 ( 387.5 ) hv TiO e h nm h H O OH H h OH OH H                    
  46. 46. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  33   Ngoài ra AOPs còn được phân loại theo pha phản ứng được trình bày trong bảng 1.10 (Babuponnusami and Muthukumar, 2014). Bảng 1.10: Phân loại các quá trính AOPs thường dùng Loại quá trình Ví dụ Đồng thể Các quá trình trên cơ sở Fenton Fenton: H2O2 + Fe2+ Fenton like: H2O2 + Fe3+ /mn+ Sono-Fenton: US/H2O2 + Fe2+ Photo-Fenton: UV/H2O2 + Fe2+ Electro-Fenton Sono-electro-Fenton Photo-electro-Fenton Sono-photo-Fenton Các quá trình trên cơ sở O3 O3 O3 + H2O2 O3 + UV O3 + UV+ H2O2 Dị thể H2O2 + Fe2+ /Fe3+ /mn+ -solid TiO2/ZnO/CdS + UV H2O2 + Fe0 /Fe (nano-zero valent iron) H2O2 + immobilized nano-zero valent iron 1.2.2 Phương pháp oxy hóa bậc cao bằng hệ Fenton Quá trình Fenton có nhiều dạng, được dùng nhiều trong xử lý nước và đất ô nhiễm. Theo Parsons (2004) quá trình Fenton (dạng nguyên bản) chỉ hiệu quả ở khoảng pH 2-4 và thường có hiệu suất cao nhất ở pH xung quanh 2.8. Do vậy đa số quá trình Fenton bị vô hiệu ở pH nước tự nhiên (pH 5-9) do sự kết tủa tạo ferric oxyhydroxide (có hoạt tính xúc tác thấp) khi pH > 3-4 (phụ thuộc nồng độ sắt).
  47. 47. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  34   Sử dụng các quá trình Fenton có thể khoáng hóa hoàn toàn một số hợp chất hữu cơ về dạng CO2, H2O và các ion vô cơ. Tuy nhiên điều này thường gây dư nhiều hóa chất làm tăng chi phí, do đó sự phân hủy thường chỉ xảy ra một phần. Phân hủy một phần thường làm giảm độc tính của chất ô nhiễm, do đó làm tăng khả năng phân hủy sinh học của các sản phẩm sau phân hủy. Tuy nhiên cũng có trường hợp sản phẩm được tạo ra từ quá trình Fenton có độc tính tương đương hoặc cao hơn so với chất ô nhiễm ban đầu. Các sản phẩm phân hủy này có thể không giống với các sản phẩm được tạo ra tự nhiên trong môi trường. Khi tất cả các chất phản ứng đều ở dạng hòa tan, quá trình được gọi là đồng thể. Tuy quá trình đồng thể có thể tạo kết tủa của một số nhóm chất không hòa tan, ví dụ hydroxide kim loại, nhưng nó không nằm trong quá trình chính. Trong trường hợp tạo tác chất Fenton bằng điện hóa, chất phản ứng được tạo ra tại hoặc từ điện cực nên được phân loại là quá trình dị thể mặc dù phần lớn các phản ứng Fenton xảy ra trong pha lỏng. Trong các quá trình dị thể, mặc dù nhiều phản ứng diễn ra ở bề mặt rắn-lỏng, một số phản ứng quan trọng hầu hết vẫn xảy ra ở pha lỏng, một trong số những phản ứng đó được gọi là phản ứng thuộc nhóm Fenton (Fenton-type reactions). Sắt thường được dùng trong số các kim loại có khả năng hoạt hóa H2O2 và tạo gốc tự do hydroxyl trong nước. Cơ chế cơ bản tạo gốc tự do hydroxyl của quá trình Fenton được liệt kê trong Bảng 1.11 Bảng 1.11: Các phản ứng chính trong quá trình Fenton (Deng and Zhao, 2015) 2 3 2 2 Fe H O Fe OH OH         1.1 3 2 2 2 2 Fe H O Fe HO H         1.2 2 2 2 2 OH H O HO H O      1.3 2 3 OH Fe Fe OH        1.4 3 2 2 2 Fe HO Fe O H         1.5 2 3 2 2 2 Fe HO H Fe H O         1.6 2 2 2 2 2HO H O O    1.7
  48. 48. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  35    OH sinh ra từ phương trình 1.1 bằng các chuyển electron. Tuy nhiên  OH được tạo thành có thể bị tóm bắt bởi tác nhân Fenton trong phương trình 1.2, 1.3. Vì vậy tỉ lệ mol tối ưu của ion sắt và hydrogen peroxide cần được xác định bằng thực nghiệm để ngăn phản ứng tóm bắt gốc tự do xảy ra ở mức tối thiểu. Mặc dù phương trình 1.2 chứng minh rằng Fe3+ được tạo ra từ phương trình 1.1 có thể bị khử thành Fe2+ , sắt không thể làm xúc tác cho hệ thống Fenton vì hằng số tốc độ của phương trình 1.2 nhỏ hơn phương trình 1.1. Ưu điểm và nhược điểm khi ứng dụng quá trình Fenton trong xử lý nước được trình bày trong bảng 1.12 Bảng 1.12: Ưu điểm và nhược điểm của quá trình Fenton Ưu điểm Nhược điểm Có thể khoáng hóa hoàn toàn chất ô nhiễm hữu cơ. Chỉ hoạt động hiệu quả ở khoảng hẹp pH 3. Giảm COD của nước thải, xử lý các chất độc khó phân hủy tạo điều kiện cho công trình xử lý sinh học phía sau. Sản phẩm phụ sinh ra sau xử lý có thể độc hơn chất ô nhiễm ban đầu. Phương pháp kinh tế vì không cần năng lượng so với AOPs khác. Cần xử lý lượng lớn bùn sắt sinh ra sau khi xử lý bằng quá trình Fenton đồng thể. Tác chất (muối sắt, H2O2) rẻ, an toàn, dễ vận chuyển và bảo quản. Trên cơ sở Fenton cơ bản, 3 quá trình Fenton biến thể được thừa nhận là Fenton-like, photo-Fenton và electro-Fenton. Trong phản ứng Fenton-like, Fe2+ được thay bằng Fe3+ , chuỗi phản ứng Fenton được bắt đầu từ phương trình 1.2. Trong phản ứng photo-Fenton, chiếu xạ UV được áp dụng chung với Fenton truyền thống với mục đích dùng UV để khử Fe3+ hòa tan về Fe2+ . Trong phản ứng electron-Fenton, các tác nhân Fenton có thể được tạo ra bằng phương pháp điện hóa. (Deng and Zhao, 2015). 1.2.3 Cơ chế khử màu và COD của quá trình xử lý Fenton Theo đề xuất của Đồng và ctv (2005), tác dụng khử màu và COD của Fenton bao gồm các quá trình: quá trình oxy hóa và quá trình keo tụ.  Quá trình oxy hóa Hệ tác nhân fenton đồng thể là một hỗn hợp gồm các ion Fe2+ và H2O2, chúng tác dụng với nhau sinh ra các gốc  OH, còn Fe2+ bị oxi hóa thành Fe3+
  49. 49. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  36   2 3 2 2 Fe H O Fe OH OH         (1.1) Xúc tác Fe2+ tan trong nước, cần thiết để tạo ra gốc hidroxyl có hoạt tính oxy hóa rất mạnh. Fe3+ không tạo ra gốc hydroxyl và ít tan hơn ở pH 5-6. Dưới điều kiện pH thích hợp, Fe3+ có thể được tái sinh trở lại Fe2+ nếu có H2O2 3 2 2 2 2 Fe H O Fe HO H         (1.2) Ngoài ra có nhiều phản ứng oxy hóa các chất hữu cơ xảy ra suốt quá trình: ( Massimo Ricciardi, 2006) 2 2 2 2 OH H O HO H O      (1.3) 2 3 OH Fe Fe OH        (1.4) 2 3 2 2 2 Fe HO H Fe H O         (1.6) 3 2 2 2 Fe HO Fe O H         (1.5) Từ những phản ứng trên chứng tot tác dụng của sắt đóng vai trò chất xúc tác. Phản ứng (1.2) dẫn đến sự tạo thành Fe2+ nên tiếp tục xảy ra phản ứng (1.1). Tuy nhiên vì hằng số tốc độ phản ứng (1.2) rất thấp so với tốc độ phản ứng (1.1), nên quá trình phân hủy H2O2 chủ yếu phản ứng (1.1) thực hiện. Vì thế trong thực tế, phản ứng (1.1) xảy ra tốc độ chậm dần sau khi toàn bộ Fe2+ đã sửu dụng hết chuyển thành Fe3+ . Gốc  OH sinh ra có khả năng phản ứng với Fe2+ và H2O2, nhưng quan trọng nhất có khả năng phản ứng với chất hữu cơ tạo thành các gốc hữu cơ có khả năng phản ứng cao.  OH + RH  H2O +  R (1.8) Gốc  R có thể oxy hóa Fe2+ , khử Fe3+ hoặc dimer hóa theo phương trình phản ứng sau: ( Trần Thị Ngọc Diệu, Nguyễn Duy Truyền và Đinh Triều Vương, 2011)  R + Fe2+  Fe3+ + RH (1.9)  R + Fe3+  Fe2+ + “sản phẩm” (1.10)  R +  R  “sản phẩm” (1.11) Gốc  HO2 có thể tác dụng với Fe2+ , Fe3+ theo các phản ứng sau 3 2 2 2 Fe HO Fe O H         (1.5) 2 3 2 2 2 Fe HO H Fe H O         (1.6) Phương trình phản ứng Fenton tổng cộng có dạng: Fe2+ + H2O2 + RH  Fe3+ + H2O + CO2 (1.12)
  50. 50. Đồ Án Tốt Nghiệp  37   Đặc trưng các chất màu của nước thải mía đường là những hợp chất polymer cao phân tử nên xử lý chúng bằng quá trình Fenton rất phù hợp, dù không có điều kiện khoáng hóa hoàn toàn nhưng vẫn tạo điều kiện cho các công trình xử lý sau đạt hiệu suất cao.  Quá trình keo tụ Khi điều chỉnh pH đến khoảng thích hợp, các ion sắt tồn tại trong dung dịch bị thủy phân tạo thành các phức sắt có khả năng keo tụ theo cơ chế keo tụ thông thường của muối sắt. Sự keo tụ-kết tủa này có thể đóng góp một phần quan trọng vào việc khử màu và COD trong quá trình xử lý Fenton. 1.2.4 Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng quá trình Fenton 1.2.4.1 Ảnh hưởng của độ pH Quá trình Fenton phụ thuộc nhiều vào pH dung dịch do các yếu tố chính là sắt và H2O2. pH tối ưu của quá trình Fenton nằm ở khoảng 3, không phụ thuộc vào chất cần xử lý. Hoạt tính của tác nhân Fenton giảm ở pH cao hơn do sự xuất hiện của sắt không có hoạt tính oxohydroxide và tạo thành kết tủa ferric hydroxide. Trong trường hợp này, các gốc tự do được tạo ra ít do có ít ion sắt tự do. Thế oxy hóa của  OH giảm khi tăng pH. Thế oxy hóa của cặp oxy hóa-khử  OH/H2O là 2.59 V vs. NHE ở pH 0 và 1.64 V vs. NHE ở pH 14. Thêm vào đó, H2O2 tự phân hủy tăng ở pH cao. Ở pH dưới 3 hiệu quả xử lý giảm. Ở giá trị pH rất thấp tồn tại phức sắt [Fe(H2O)6]2+ phản ứng với H2O2 chậm hơn so với các loại sắt khác. Điều này có thể bị ảnh hưởng bởi nồng độ ion Fe2+ . Peroxide còn bị solvate khi nồng độ H+ cao tạo ion oxonium bền [H3O2]+ . Ion oxonium làm H2O2 bền hơn và làm giảm khả năng phản ứng với Fe2+ . Hiệu suất quá trình Fenton phân hủy chất hữu cơ giảm ở pH cao và thấp. Do đó điều chỉnh pH phù hợp có thể làm tăng hiệu suất của quá trình. Lưu ý rằng dung dịch đệm có thể ảnh hưởng đến quá trình phân hủy. Đệm acid acetic/acetate làm tăng tối đa hiệu suất oxy hóa, trong khi đệm phosphate và sulphate cho hiệu suất rất thấp. Điều này có thể do sự hình thành phức bền Fe3+ . Tuy nhiên phản ứng của dung dịch đệm sẽ làm tăng chi phí xử lý, do đó tùy tình hình mà lựa chọn loại dung dịch đệm thích hợp (Babuponnusami and Muthukumar, 2014).

Để xem full tài liệu Xin vui long liên hệ page để được hỗ trợ
: https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
HOẶC
https://www.facebook.com/garmentspace/
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
https://www.facebook.com/thuvienluanvan01
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

×