BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP  Đề tài NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT ...
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP  Đề tài NGHIÊN CỨU QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu độc lập của riêng tôi. C...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt quãng thời gian theo học tại Trường Đại Học Công Nghệ TP Hồ C...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM i MỤC LỤC PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU.................................................................
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM ii 1.2.2.6 Rong biển .................................................................
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM iii 3.3 Kết quả thí nghiệm khảo sát tỉ lệ phối chế giữa dịch trích ly với đường.......
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM iv DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1 Tiêu chuẩn của nước Bảng 2.2 Tiêu chuẩn đường tinh luyện ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM v DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1 Trà bí đao. Hình 1.2 Trà xanh không độ. Hình 1.3 Nước đông...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU Hiện nay, khác với cách đây khoảng 10 năm, nước ngọt pha chế không cò...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 2 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Tổng quan về nước thảo dược 1.1.1 Nguồn gốc nước thảo dư...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 3 Theo thống kê của Hiệp hội Siêu thị Hà Nội, trong những năm qua đối với thị trườn...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 4 thảo dược này còn có rất nhiều chất chống ung thư hiệu nghiệm hơn các hóa chất do...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 5 Tiên thảo, còn gọi là thạch đen, sương sáo. Nhân dân thường khai thác để chế biến...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 6 Nước bưởi ép của Công ty Tribeco với thành phần nước; đường; nước bưởi ép; chất đ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 7 1.1.5 Tổng quan về quy trình sản xuất nước uống từ thảo dược 1.1.5.1 Quy trình cô...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 8 1.1.5.2 Thuyết minh quy trình Nấu syrup, lọc và làm nguội syrup Syrup là dung dịc...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 9 Để tối ưu hóa quá trình trích ly, cần tác động vào các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 10 sinh vật, giữ được giá trị dinh dưỡng, giá trị cảm quan của sản phẩm, đồng thời ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 11 Nhiệt độ trích ly: nhiệt độ cao có tác dụng làm tăng tốc độ khuếch tán và làm gi...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 12 Dung môi có giá thành thấp, dễ tìm, các nhà sản xuất có thể thu hồi dung môi sau...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 13 Phương pháp trích ly được hỗ trợ sóng siêu âm Kỹ thuật cổ điển trong quá trình t...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 14 Nó có khả năng hòa tan rất tốt các đối tượng cần tách ra khỏi mẫu ở cả 3 dạng rắ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 15 Tên khoa học: Chrysanthemum morifolium Ramat (Chrysanthemum sinese Sabine). thiế...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 16 1.2.1.2.1 Tên khoa học và các tên thông thường Ziziphus Jujuba hay Z. Jujuba var...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 17 Hạt chứa Saponin (0,2%): jujubosid A, jujubosid B, ziziphin (ziziphin có khả năn...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 18 Tên thường gọi: Vị thuốc Long nhãn nhục còn gọi Ích Trí (Thần Nông Bản Thảo), Lo...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 19 1.2.1.4 La hán quả Hình 1.9 La hán quả 1.2.1.4.1 Tên khoa học Momordica grosveno...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 20 5, 71%-15, 19% đường glucose. Còn có một loại thành phần không phải đường, nhưng...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 21 1.2.1.4.7 Chú ý, kiêng kỵ La hán quả tính mát, thích hợp với chứng ho do "đàm hỏ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 22 1.2.1.5.3 Tính vị, tác dụng Thân rễ Cỏ tranh có vị ngọt, tính mát, có tác dụng l...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 23 1.2.2 Tác dụng dược lý của nguyên liệu 1.2.2.1 Cúc hoa Tác dụng kháng khuẩn: nướ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 24 Theo Vương Hiếu Cổ (Thang dịch bản thảo) đại táo nuôi được tỳ khí, bổ được tân d...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 25 Hiện tại, trên lâm sàng, thường sử dụng trong những trường hợp được Tây y chẩn đ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 26 Bổ phế, hỗ trợ trong điều trị ho lao: La hán quả 60g, thịt lợn nạc 100g, hai thứ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 27 1.2.2.6 Rong biển Rong mơ cho keo aginat, rất quý cho công nghiệp. Keo đó dùng đ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 28 CHƯƠNG 2: NGUYÊN LIỆU VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 2.1 Thời gian và địa điểm nghiên...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 29 Chỉ tiêu hoá học pH CaO MgO Fe2O3 MnO BO4 3- SO4 2- NH4 + NO2- NO3 Pb As Cu Zn F...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 30 2.2.3 Đường Đường sử dụng trong suốt quá trình nghiên cứu phải đạt TCVN 6958 – 2...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 31 2.3 Dụng cụ và thiết bị sử dụng Bếp điện, nồi nấu Cân điện tử Thiết bị đóng nắp ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 32 2.4 Quy trình sản xuất dự kiến 2.4.1 Sơ đồ quy trình sản xuất dự kiến Hình 2.1 S...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 33 2.4.2 Thuyết minh quy trình 2.4.2.1 Xử lý: Lựa chọn những nguyên lieu sạch không...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 34 2.4.2.6 Gia nhiệt: Mục đích: giảm độ nhớt và tạo kết lắng cho các phần tử nhỏ tr...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 35 2.4.2.11 Thanh trùng: Mục đích: Nhằm tiêu diệt hoặc ức chế đến mức tối đa hoạt đ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 36 2.6 Các phương pháp phân tích 2.6.1 Phương pháp xác định độ ẩm nguyên liệu (TCVN...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 37 2.8 Bố trí thí nghiệm 2.8.1 Khảo sát độ ẩm nguyên liệu 2.8.2 Thí nghiệm khảo sát...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 38 Yếu tố thí nghiệm: Tỷ lệ nguyên liệu với nước. Các nghiệm thức ứng với các mẫu c...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 39 Tiến hành cho nước vào theo tỉ lệ nguyên liệu : dung môi tối ưu đã khảo sát ở th...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 40 Cân 2g nguyên liệu đã được cho vào nồi. Tiến hành cho nước vào theo tỉ lệ nguyên...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 41 Nguyên liệu sau khi được xử lý đem đi cân với khối lượng là 2g. Chuẩn bị dịch tr...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 42 Bố trí thí nghiệm: Cách tiến hành: Trong thí nghiệm này, chúng tôi thay đổi nhiệ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 43 2.8.4 Đánh giá toàn diện sản phẩm Tiến hành đem mẫu đi kiểm vi sinh với chỉ tiêu...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 44 CHƯƠNG III: KẾT QUẢ VÀ THẢO LUẬN 3.1 Kết quả khảo sát độ ẩm nguyên liệu Bảng 3.1...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 45 3.2.1 Khảo sát tỉ lệ nguyên liệu: dung môi (nước) Tiến hành khảo sát tỉ lệ nguyê...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 46 Dựa vào kết quả trên ta có được đồ thị sau: Hình 3.1 Đồ thị thể hiện điểm cảm qu...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 47 Điểm cảm quan về mùi thì nghiệm thức AB60 là 2.8667 cao nhất và thấp nhất ở nghi...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 48 Bảng 3.3 Bảng kết quả điểm cảm quan trong thí nghiệm khảo sát nhiệt độ trích ly ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 49 phản ứng hóa học không cần thiết trong quá trình trích ly, làm tổn thất các cấu ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 50 Bảng 3.4 Bảng điểm kết quả cảm quan trong thí nghiệm khảo sát thời gian trích ly...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 51 hình như khi tăng thời gian trích ly từ T3-T4 (40-50 phút) thì điểm cảm quan về ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 52 Bảng 3.5 Kết quả điểm cảm quan trong thí nghiệm khảo sát tỉ lệ phối chế giữa dịc...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 53 Kết quả phân tích ở phụ lục cho thấy giữa các nghiệm thức có sự khác biệt ở mức ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 54 B2 Màu dịch vàng nâu trong suốt. Mùi vị bình thường. Sản phẩm chưa có dấu hiệu h...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 55 Nhận xét: Nhiệt độ và thời gian thanh trùng càng cao thì khả năng tiêu diệt vi s...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 56 Bảng 3.7 Kết quả đánh giá cảm quan sản phẩm nước sâm thảo dược Chỉ tiêu Thành vi...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 57 Nhận xét: Qua bảng đánh giá chất lượng, nhận thấy được rằng sản phẩm đạt loại kh...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 58 Định lượng hàm lượng axit tổng trong sản phẩm cuối cùng Hàm lượng axit tổng tron...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 59 3.6 Chỉ tiêu vi sinh Bảng 3.8 Kết quả phân tích vi sinh STT TÊN CHỈ TIÊU KẾT QUẢ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 60 Hình 3.7 Quy trình chế biến nước sâm thảo dược Tỷ lệ 1:60 Nhiệt độ 950 C Thời gi...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 61 KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ Kết luận Qua quá trình thực hiện đề tài, dựa trên kết quả ...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 62 Chưa thể chủ động được nguồn nguyên liệu và sản phẩm được chế biến ở quy mô phòn...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 63 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO 1. Aiyegoro and Okoh BMC Complementary and Alternative Medici...
ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP SVTH: NGUYỄN HẠNH TÂM 64 TÀI LIỆU TỪ INTERNET 8.http://www.lrchueuni.edu.vn/dongy/show_target.plx?url=/th...
tai lieu tong hop, thu vien luan van, luan van tong hop, do an chuyen nganh

