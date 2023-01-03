Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐỀ CƯƠNG MÔN HỌC VẬT LIỆU DỆT MAY Bài giảng Vật liệu dệt may - ThS. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Quyên

Jan. 03, 2023
ĐỀ CƯƠNG MÔN HỌC VẬT LIỆU DỆT MAY Bài giảng Vật liệu dệt may - ThS. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Quyên

Jan. 03, 2023
Education

Education
ĐỀ CƯƠNG MÔN HỌC VẬT LIỆU DỆT MAY Bài giảng Vật liệu dệt may - ThS. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Quyên

  1. 1. VẬT LIỆU DỆT MAY ThS. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Quyên Khoa Mỹ thuật công nghiệp
  2. 2. ĐỀ CƯƠNG MÔN HỌC THỜI LƯỢNG : 30 tiết HÌNH THỨC THI : trắc nghiệm THANG ĐIỂM : kiểm tra : 30%, thi 70% NỘI DUNG MÔN HỌC :
  3. 3. XƠ SỢI DỆT SẢN PHẨM DỆT PHỤ LIỆU Công nghệ HOÀN TẤT Công nghệ DỆT Ứng dụng sản phẩm dệt
  4. 4. ☺1. TỔNG QUAN về XƠ, SỢI & SẢN PHẨM DỆT MAY • XƠ : Là những vật thể rất mềm & mảnh, đường kính gần = 0,1mm, 10-3m = 1µ (micrometre). Bề dài có thể tính bằng m, mm (xơ bông, đay), cm (xơ lanh, len). Là nguyên liệu của ngành kéo sợi, vải không dệt, vật liệu độn, vật liệu cách âm, cách nhiệt I. ĐỊNH NGHĨA :
  5. 5. • SỢI DỆT : Là vật thể rất mềm , bề ngang tùy ý, bề dài vô hạn được đánh thành ống. Trong sợi, xơ nằm xoắn ốc và liên kết với nhau. Là nguyên liệu của ngành dệt thoi, dệt kim,vải không dệt, trang trí I. ĐỊNH NGHĨA : ☺1. TỔNG QUAN về XƠ, SỢI & SẢN PHẨM DỆT MAY
  6. 6. • CHẾ PHẨM DỆT : gồm - Vải dệt thoi - Vải dệt kim - Vải không dệt I. ĐỊNH NGHĨA : ☺1. TỔNG QUAN về XƠ, SỢI & SẢN PHẨM DỆT MAY
  7. 7. • XƠ DỆT (fibres) : theo - Cấu trúc - Nguồn gốc II. PHÂN LỌAI : ☺1. TỔNG QUAN về XƠ, SỢI & SẢN PHẨM DỆT MAY
  8. 8. Bên trong : thành phần cơ bản tạo nên xơ dệt là những đại phân tử được bố trí dọc theo trục và các phân tử được liên kết với nhau II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT : theo cấu trúc :
  9. 9. - Bên ngòai : Xơ cơ bản : bề dài tính bằng mm (xơ bông) , cm (lanh, len) Sợi cơ bản : bề dài tính bằng m (tơ tằm, tơ hóa học) Cước : là dạng xơ cơ bản, bề ngang = 0,1 mm Dãi : Là dạng khác của cước được cắt ra từ những tấm mỏng Xơ kỹ thuật : xơ được kết dính bởi chất keo II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT : theo cấu trúc : :
  10. 10. - Bên ngòai : Trong công nghiệp sợi hóa học phân biệt 2 dạng sợi : Sợi dài – filamen Sợi ngắn - Stapen II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT : theo cấu trúc :
  11. 11. Xơ thiên nhiên II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT theo nguồn gốc : Xơ nhân tạo
  12. 12. • Thực vật - Xơ lấy từ hạt như bông vải, bông gòn - Xơ lấy từ quả : dừa - Xơ lấy từ lá như chuối, dứa - Xơ lấy từ thân : lanh, đay, gai XƠ THIÊN NHIÊN gốc II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT theo nguồn gốc :
  13. 13. XƠ bông
  14. 14. XƠ lanh
  15. 15. Bông gạo - kapok Gai dầu - hemp Đay - jute Gai - ramie Cây xidan - sisal Chuối - manila Xơ dừa - coir
  16. 16. • Động vật - Cừu, dê, lạc đà, tóc, tơ tằm XƠ THIÊN NHIÊN gốc II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT theo nguồn gốc :
  17. 17. XƠ len
  18. 18. Tơ tằm
  19. 19. Lạc đà không bứơu Nam mỹ Lạc đà Lạc đà Lạc đà Bò tây tạng Thỏ
  20. 20. XƠ THIÊN NHIÊN gốc • Vô cơ - Amiăng ( thạch miên) II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT theo nguồn gốc :
  21. 21. • Điều chế từ những hợp chất cao phân tử tự nhiên • Điều chế từ những hợp chất cao phân tử tổng hợp • Điều chế từ những hợp chất hạ phân tử XƠ NHÂN TẠO ( Xơ tổng hợp, xơ hóa học) II. PHÂN LỌAI XƠ DỆT theo nguồn gốc :
  22. 22. • Điều chế từ những hợp chất cao phân tử tự nhiên : cellulose từ cây (xơ viscose – rayon - acetate, amoniac đồng), thực vật từ ngô - đậu phộng - đậu nành, động vật : sữa
  23. 23. • Điều chế từ những hợp chất cao phân tử tổng hợp : - Polyamide (nylon) - PA - Polyester – PET - Polyuretan - PU - Polyacrilic (PAC) - Acrilonitril (PAN) - Polyvinilalcol (PVA) - Polyetylen - Polypropylen
  24. 24. • Điều chế từ những hợp chất hạ phân tử - Xơ thủy tinh - Xơ thạch anh - Xơ từ kim lọai :nhôm, đồng, hợp kim, nikel - Xơ cacbon
  25. 25. - Cấu trúc - Phương pháp sản xuất - Quy cách nguyên liệu - Phương pháp chải III. PHÂN LỌAI SỢI DỆT (yarns) theo :
  26. 26. - Bên trong : xơ cơ bản (bông, len, lanh), sợi cơ bản ( tơ tằm, xơ hóa học), dãi - Bên ngòai : Sợi con: xoắn từ xơ Sợi cắt: xoắn từ 1 dãi Sợi phức: ghép song song từ sợi cơ bản Sợi xe: xoắn từ 1 trong 3 lọai sợi trên III. PHÂN LỌAI SỢI DỆT theo cấu trúc :
  27. 27. - Sợi sơ cấp : xoắn 1 lần - Sợi thứ cấp : xoắn lần 2, 3 III. PHÂN LỌAI SỢI DỆT theo phương pháp sản xuất :
  28. 28. - Sợi xơ ngắn <27mm - Sợi xơ dài >35mm - Sợi 27mm <trung bình<35mm III. PHÂN LỌAI SỢI DỆT theo quy cách nguyên liệu :
  29. 29. - Vải dệt thoi - Vải dệt kim - Vải không dệt VI. PHÂN LỌAI CHẾ PHẨM DỆT gồm :
  30. 30. • ĐỊNH NGHĨA : - Là sản phẩm dạng tấm, bề ngang gọi là khổ vải, bề dài tùy ý, do 2 hệ thống sợi đan thẳng góc với nhau tạo thành V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  31. 31. • PHÂN LỌAI : theo thành phần sợi - Vải sợi nguyên : được dệt từ sợi nguyên chất - Vải sợi pha : được dệt từ sợi pha hoặc sợi ghép V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  32. 32. • PHÂN LỌAI : theo công dụng - Vải dân dụng : dùng trong sinh họat hằng ngày - Vải công nghiệp : dùng trong y tế, văn hóa và công nghiệp V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  33. 33. • PHÂN LỌAI : theo phương pháp sản xuất & hòan tất - Vải trơn: được dệt từ sợi trơn, bề mặt nhẵn - Vải nhung : có lớp nhung trên bề mặt gọi là sợi tuyết - Vải cào bông : có lớp xơ trên bề mặt do quá trình cào tơi 1 hệ sợi quy định trên vải V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  34. 34. • PHÂN LỌAI : theo phương pháp sản xuất & hòan tất - Vải nỉ : có 1 lớp xơ trên bề mặt vải do quá trình nén ép vào vải - Vải sơi hoa : dệt từ sợi hoa - Vải nhiều lớp : do nhiều hệ sợi dọc đan với hệ sợi ngang tạo nên nhiều lớp trong vải đuợc dùng để sản xuất giày quai đeo, đai truyền V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  35. 35. • PHÂN LỌAI : theo phương pháp sản xuất & hòan tất - Vải mộc : là vải vừa lấy từ máy dệt ra, bề mặt thô, ít hút nước, bẩn - Vải hòan tất : là vải đã qua quá trình xử lý hóa học V. VẢI DỆT THOI :
  36. 36. • ĐỊNH NGHĨA : - Là sản phẩm dạng tấm, dạng ống, dạng chiếc - Do 1 hay nhiều hệ thống sợi hình thành những vòng móc nối liên kết nhau VI. VẢI DỆT KIM :
  37. 37. • ĐỊNH NGHĨA : - Là sản phẩm dạng tấm, bề ngang quy định là khổ vải và bề dài tùy ý, đươc dệt khác với phương pháp dệt thoi và dệt kim - Gồm liên kết cơ học, liên kết hóa lý, liên kết kết hợp VII. VẢI KHÔNG DỆT :
  38. 38. • Là sản phẩm được tạo nên bằng phương pháp dệt kim, dệt thoi, tết hoặc 1 phương pháp nào khác, được dùng làm phụ kiện để trang trí quần áo, vật dụng trong nhà hoặc dùng độc lập như 1 vật trang trí. VIII. CHẾ PHẨM TRANG TRÍ :
  39. 39. I. XƠ THIÊN NHIÊN : 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Xơ này gọi tên chung là xơ xellulose (xenlulô) vì chất cơ bản làm ra chúng là polime cellulose (C6H1005)n ☺2. CÁC LỌAI XƠ DỆT & TÍNH CHẤT
  40. 40. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Cellulose có cấu trúc mạch thẳng, 3 nhóm OH tạo nên sức hút trong phân tử rất mạnh làm cho xơ celulose, bền, ít co giãn - Ngòai ra, 3 nhóm OH còn làm cho xơ có tính chất của rượu trong phản ứng hóa học, làm cho xơ cellulose có tính hút H2O ( là tính đặc trưng của xơ thiên nhiên)
  41. 41. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : Dưới tác dụng của ánh sáng cellulose bị oxi hóa → kém bền, cứng Tác dụng với t0 nung nóng khỏang 1800 xơ cellulose sẽ bị biến đổi tính chất và bị phân hủy
  42. 42. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Các phản ứng hóa học : Với acide vô cơ đậm (HCL H2SO4) cellulose bị phá hủy nhanh chóng nên khi sử dụng vải bông, lanh ta nên tránh môi trường acide Đối với acide hữu cơ ( dấm ) có thể ngâm
  43. 43. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Với kiềm : dung dịch kiềm nóng có sự tham gia của O2 không khí thì xơ cellulose bị phá hủy, ở điều kiện bình thường thì xơ cellulose rất bền với kiềm, nên ta có thể giặt các sản phẩm vải trong môi trường kiềm - Chất oxi hóa (javel, oxi già H2O2 …) tác dụng mạnh với cellulose nên khi dùng phải cẩn thận dùng tẩy quần áo
  44. 44. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Với dung môi : các dung môi thông thường như benzen, dầu hỏa, xăng, mỡ, axeton .. Không hòa tan cellulose, cellulose chỉ hòa tan trong dung dịch phức chất amoniac Cu
  45. 45. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Với vi khuẩn, nấm mốc : vải bông có hàm ẩm cao nên trong môi trường ẩm ướt vi sinh vật dễ phát triển tiết ra enzyn có tính acid phá hủy cellulose làm vải mục
  46. 46. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : - Khả năng nhuộm màu : vải bông dễ thấm ướt nên được nhuộm trong môi trường nước, màu trên vải khá bền
  47. 47. Kết luận - Bông là nguyên liệu quý, chiếm 50% tổng số xơ dệt tòan thế giới, vải có tính ưu việt như mềm, dễ hút ẩm, thóat mồ hôi, hợp vệ sinh, không gây dị ứng cho da - Nhược điểm : độ bền cơ lý chưa cao, kém bền hóa học và dễ nhàu. Vải khó giặt sạch, chậm khô và phải ủi mạnh.
  48. 48. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : a. Bông (cotton) Một số lọai vải dệt từ xơ bông: Batiste Calicot (calicô) Chăn đầm Vải ú Vải tám Vải kaki, katê Denim, Oxford….
  49. 49. - Phạm vi sử dụng của bông Bông xơ dài : thì kéo sợi, dệt vải hoặc dùng chỉ khâu, do bông có tính chất hút ẩm tốt nên vải bông dùng làm quần áo bảo hộ lao động, quần áo trẻ sơ sinh, quần áo mặc lót, quần áo mặc ngòai, drap trải giường, túi xách (Shirts, blouses, underwear, nightwear, outerwear, trousers, jeans, ….) Bông xơ ngắn : dùng trong lĩnh vực y tế
  50. 50. - Hướng dẫn sử dụng: Washing : 900 600 400 White Colours Dark Cl Có thể tẩy trắng bằng dung dịch có Cl Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c … Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ .. Có thể sấy 900 600 400 White Colours Dark Cl Có thể tẩy trắng bằng dung dịch có Cl Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c … Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ .. Có thể sấy
  51. 51. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : b. Lanh – flax ( vải linen, vải bố ) • Chất liệu tự nhiên đang là mốt thời trang được ưa chuộng tại Châu âu, Mỹ, Châu á • Hút ẩm rất tốt, rất bền ( độ bền cao hơn vải bông), thô, xù xì, cứng hơn vải bông tạo nét độc đáo
  52. 52. 1. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc thực vật : b. Lanh ( Linen) Lanh dùng kéo sợi, dệt vải trong may mặc, do khả năng hút ẩm và thải ẩm tốt hơn bông nên dùng may hàng mặc lót, mặc mùa hè, áo gối, vải trải giường, khăn trải bàn, khăn ăn, những mặc hàng thêu trang trí, khi gặp H2O biển thì bền, dùng làm vải buồm, bạt, lều, chỉ khâu giày, dùng làm dây buộc & mặc hàng chống mục
  53. 53. 900 600 White Colours Cl Có thể tẩy trắng bằng dung dịch có Cl Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c … Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ .. Có thể sấy 950 600 White Colours Cl Có thể tẩy trắng bằng dung dịch có Cl Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2200c … Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ .. Có thể sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt
  54. 54. 2. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc động vật : - Được tạo nên bởi hợp chất cao phân tử protide
  55. 55. 2. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc động vật : - Xơ protide tạo thành len gọi là Keratin & tạo nên tơ tằm gọi là fibroin - Phân tử xơ protide có nhiều nhánh, phân tử Keratin có 45% mạch nhánh , tơ tằm 20% mạch nhánh nên cấu trúc tơ tằm chặt chẽ hơn len, bền hơn len. - Len có độ đàn hồi cao hơn tơ tằm Độ đàn hồi : len > tơ tằm > xơ gốc cellulose
  56. 56. 2. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc động vật : - Một số tính chất lý hóa : Khi đun nóng bị biến đổi giống cellulose nhưng t0 tương ứng cao hơn khỏang 5 – 10oc Khi đun nóng có hơi nước nó bị co lại, tùy len hay tơ mà mức độ co khác nhau. H2O sôi có tác dụng mạnh đối với len, len bị đổi tính chất và giảm bền
  57. 57. 2. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc động vật : a. Len : Cừu : 97% Dê : 2% Lạc đà : 1% Len có độ bền kéo không cao nhưng có độ co dãn và đàn hồi tốt, cách nhiệt tốt , giữ nếp cao, khả năng hút ẩm, thóat ẩm tốt, để sản xuất các mặt hàng dệt may chất lượng cao. Giặt bằng xà bông trung tín hoặc giặt khô. Phơi nơi râm mát.
  58. 58. Len được phân chia nhiều cấp: Xơ cấp 1 ( len tơ) : xơ dài, độ mảnh cao, đồng nhất, óng mượt, mềm, cừu được nuôi ở vùng khí hậu tốt như Anh, Úc, Trung âu Xơ cấp 2, 3 : kém hơn cấp 1 Xơ cấp 4 : thô, cứng, kém đồng nhất, chứa nhiều xơ chết, thường là cừu lai và nuôi ở khí hậu không phù hợp, dùng dệt thảm và sản phẩm mặc thô
  59. 59. a. Len : Dùng cho may mặc kéo sợi dệt kim và pha với các sợi khác để dệt vải Dùng may quần áo mặc ngòai vào mùa đông Dùng trong công nghiệp : chỗ nối ống dẫn, miếng tẩm dầu
  60. 60. White Colours Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy 40 Giặt bằng tay hoặc bằng máy giặt ở chế độ wool Không được tẩy trắng Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 1500c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P ..
  61. 61. 2. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc động vật : b. Tơ tằm : Các lọai vải dệt từ tơ tằm : - Chiffon - Crêpe - Damask - Satin, Twist silk - Taffeta - Lụa - The - Lãnh ( lĩnh), đọan, gấm thượng hải
  62. 62. b. Tơ tằm : Dưới tác dụng ánh sáng mặt trời làm tơ giảm độ bền, độ giãn, giảm tính đàn hồi, tăng độ cứng, độ giòn Trong môi trường kiềm tơ dễ bị phá hủy
  63. 63. b. Tơ tằm : Tơ tằm có nhiều tính chất tốt : độ bền cao, đàn hồi, thẩm thấu tốt, hình dáng bên ngòai đẹp, nhẵn, óng ánh. Tuy nhiên giá thành cao Giặt bằng xà bông trung tín, phơi nơi râm mát
  64. 64. White Colours Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy Được giặt bằng tay, không được giặt bằng máy Không được tẩy trắng Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 120 - 1500c .. Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P
  65. 65. VẢI TƠ TẰM
  66. 66. VẢI TƠ TẰM Công ty dệt may tơ tằm Tòan Thịnh Công ty cổ phần tơ tằm Á châu
  67. 67. Twist silk với tên gọi thông dụng là lụa 2 da là một sản phẩm trung cấp của Lụa Toàn Thịnh. Lụa 2 da là mặt hàng thông dụng dành cho sản phẩm áo dài , pijama mặc nhà , áo cánh , áo bà ba hoặc áo khoác , đồ ngủ .... Đặt hàng Organza có cấu trúc dệt như taffeta . Mình hàng organza hơi cứng hơn taffeta nhưng mỏng hơn và có thể nhìn xuyên suốt. Sử dụng thích hợp nhất là các sản phẩm may mặc hoặc trang trí cho áo cưới hoặc đầm dạ hội sang trọng....
  68. 68. VẢI SATIN • Là lọai vải lụa tơ tằm chất liệu tự nhiên mềm mịn, có độ co giãn, bề mặt bóng • Làm màn có độ rũ và mềm mại • Khổ nhỏ 90cm – 110cm
  69. 69. VẢI ĐŨI • Là lọai vải tơ tằm, chất liệu hơi thô giống bố nhưng mềm và mịn hơn • Đũi tự nhiên dệt từ sợi và nhuộm bằng trái mặc nưa • Sản phẩm mộc mạc, tự nhiên, sang trọng • Khổ 90cm • Dễ bị co rút nên khi may phải cộng trừ hao • Giặt bằng dầu gội đầu, tránh phơi dưới ánh nắng trực tiếp
  70. 70. VẢI VOAN IN 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m15 VẢI VOAN IN 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m15 VẢI VOAN NHĂN 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m2 VẢI TAFFETA CARO 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m2 VẢI VOAN IN 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m2 LỤA GẤM 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m2 TAFFETA 100% tơ tằm Khổ 1m2
  71. 71. Làng dệt lụa Nha Xá – Hà nam Làng dệt lụa Mã châu – Quảng nam
  72. 72. 3. Xơ thiên nhiên gốc vô cơ - amian: Amian là lọai khóang thuộc nhóm khrigiotin họăc amphibon. Được khai thác dạng khối, nằm trong những mạch mỏ. Sợi amian có độ dài > 10mm : dùng pha trộn xơ bông, xơ vixcô hoặc xơ hóa học khác để kéo sợi dệt vải may quần áo chống lửa. Sợi <10mm để sx bìa cứng, vật liệu bọc, vật liệu chịu ma sát, phanh hãm, vật liệu cách âm
  73. 73. II. XƠ NHÂN TẠO : 1. Xơ viscose : - Xơ được điều chế từ xenlulô lấy từ gỗ (thông, tùng ….)
  74. 74. 1. Xơ viscose : Tên thương mại : - Rayon, tơ bóng, gấm, lụa, satin (sateen) Có 2 lọai viscose : - Viscose thường : dệt vải lanh - Viscose bền cao: pha tơ tằm dệt lụa, satin
  75. 75. 1. Xơ viscose : Tính chất : - Khả năng hút ẩm cao hơn xơ bông - Tác dụng với nhiệt độ kém. Nhiệt độ >130oc làm tính chất xơ thay đổi - Trong môi trường nước độ giảm bền 50 – 60%, khi khô độ bền trở lại bình thường
  76. 76. 1. Xơ viscose : Tính chất : - Kém bền dưới ánh sáng mặt trời : làm xơ cứng, giòn, biến đổi màu sắc - Có thể dùng axit yếu có nồng độ 1% (HCl) để giặt tẩy sợi vixco - Vải ít nhàu hơn vải sợi bông - 1m visco thường co khỏang 5cm (5%)
  77. 77. 1. Xơ viscose : Ứng dụng : - Sử dụng rộng rãi trong ngành dệt thoi và dệt kim, dệt vải may mặc (dệt lụa, lớp lót áo veston) và trang trí - Dùng vixco có độ bền cao để làm sợi mành, sợi cốt trong chế tạo lốp ôtô, xe máy, dây đai - Lọai vixco biến tính (làm thay đổi tính chất): sử dụng trong y tế, vải chuyên dùng chống lửa, chống cháy.
  78. 78. White Colours Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy Không được giặt ở nhiệt độ trên 40oc Không được tẩy trắng Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 120 - 1500c .. Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P 40
  79. 79. II. XƠ NHÂN TẠO : 2. Xơ axetat và triaxetat : - Xơ được điều chế từ xenlulô lấy từ gỗ (thông, tùng ….)
  80. 80. 2. Xơ axetat và triaxetat : Tính chất - Gần giống vixco nhưng hút ẩm kém hơn - Giảm bền trong môi trường nước - Xơ kém bền kéo so với vixco - Bền ma sát - Đàn hồi cao hơn vixco nên ít nhàu hơn vixco - Bóng - Nhẹ
  81. 81. 2. Xơ axetat và triaxetat : - Bền vi khuẩn do gốc acetique dấm chống vi khuẩn - Khó cháy nhưng cháy ngọn lửa trực tiếp - Có khả năng giữ nếp cao hơn vixco - Sợi axetat hút ẩm tốt hơn sợi triaxetat - Sợi triaxetat bền hơn axetat dưới tác dụng của nhiệt độ - Triaxetat ít nhàu và độ bền sau giặt bị giảm ít hơn axetat và vixco
  82. 82. 2. Xơ axetat và triaxetat : Ứng dụng - Tơ filament dùng dệt vải, may đồ lót, đồ ngủ, sơ mi, cà vạt, quần áo tắm. Sợi axetat pha với tơ tằm để dệt lụa, làm vải lót áo gió, áo vest. - Tơ stapen : pha với các lọai xơ khác để dệt vải, may âu phục, quần áo thể thao, vải gia dụng, thảm, bọc cách điện
  83. 83. White Colours Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy Axetat Triaxetat Không giặt với nhiệt độ trên 30oc đối với axetat Không giặt với nhiệt độ trên 40oc đối với triaxetat Không được tẩy trắng Nhiệt độ dưới 120oc đối với axetat và 120oc - 1500c đối với triaxetat .. Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P 30 40 . Axetat Triaxetat
  84. 84. II. XƠ NHÂN TẠO : 3. Xơ polyamid (nylon) : - Xơ được điều chế từ xenlulô lấy từ gỗ (thông, tùng ….) - Ớ pháp tên thương mai là Nylfrance
  85. 85. 3. Xơ polyamid (nylon) : Tính chất - Độ bền kéo cao, bền màu, bền vi khuẩn, bền uốn - Ít giảm bền khi ướt - Đàn hồi cao - Hút ẩm kém, nóng, kém bền ánh sáng - Bị tan trong axit vô cơ có nồng độ trung bình trở lên - Không tan trong dung môi hữu cơ
  86. 86. 3. Xơ polyamid (nylon) : Tính chất - Nylon dễ tuột ra khỏi vải, khi may dễ rút đường may
  87. 87. 3. Xơ polyamid (nylon) : Ứng dụng - Được sử dụng trong hàng dệt kim - Sợi polyamid pha với sợi tự nhiên (bông, len) để sản xuất vải mặc ngòai và các lọai khác. - Trong kỹ thuật dùng làm dây buộc, dây dù, lưới cá, sợi mành - Polyamid hút ẩm kém : không nên dệt vải dày, vải nặng
  88. 88. 3. Xơ polyamid (nylon) : Ứng dụng - Dạng sợi phức có độ dày lớn dùng trong công nghiệp ô tô, máy bay, làm lưới, chế phẩm xe, công nghiệp đồ gỗ
  89. 89. Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy Không giặt với nhiệt độ trên 40oc Không được tẩy trắng Không được ủi bằng bàn ủi nhiệt mà ủi bằng bàn ủi hơi với dưới 120oc . Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P 40 Withoutsteam
  90. 90. 4. Xơ polyester (PE) : - Là lọai xơ chiếm hàng đầu trong các lọai xơ tổng hợp về khối lượng sản xuất Tên thương mại : - Nhật : Tetoron, Teijin, Cheviotte - Anh : Terylen - Mỹ : Daeron - Pháp : Soie tergal
  91. 91. 4. Xơ polyester (PE) : Tính chất : - Đàn hồi cao nhưng PE đàn hồi < polyamid - Bền nhiệt & bền ánh sáng hơn polyamid - Hút ẩm kém - Có khả năng tích điện - Không giảm bền khi xuống nước
  92. 92. 4. Xơ polyester (PE) : Ứng dụng : - PE pha với sợi tự nhiên tạo ra các mặt hàng dệt may có độ bền cao, ít bị nhàu, vải ít co trong quá trình sử dụng - Len pha PE để dệt các mặt hàng cao cấp như veston, măngtô - PE làm sợi mành trong chế tạo lốp ôtô, xe máy - PE sợi mảnh dùng làm lưới
  93. 93. Có thể ủi với nhiệt độ không quá 2000c Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ Có thể sấy Không giặt với nhiệt độ trên 60oc Không được tẩy trắng Ủi với nhiệt độ 120oc – 150oc .. Có thể làm sạch bằng các dung môi hữu cơ có Perchloroethylene Không được sấy Hướng dẫn sử dụng Giặt P 60
  94. 94. 5. Xơ polyacrylic : - Sợi ngắn : len - Sợi dài : tơ tằm Tên thương mại : - Mỹ : Orlon, Acrilan - Pháp : Crylon - Nhật : Casmilon
  95. 95. 5. Xơ polyacrylic : Tính chất : - Hút ẩm kém - Bền với các tác dụng hóa học & bền nhiệt, bền ánh sáng
  96. 96. 5. Xơ polyacrylic : Ứng dụng : - Dùng làm tóc búp bê hoặc dùng thay thế len, tơ tằm thiên nhiên - Mặc nóng nên sử dụng trong hàng dệt kim, mềm len, dùng làm sợi xốp để dệt
  97. 97. 6. Xơ polyvinilancol (vinilon) : Tính chất - Hút ẩm kém, là lọai xơ rẻ nhất trong các lọai xơ tổng hợp - Giảm bền trong môi trường nước 15% - 20% - Xơ bền vững khi mài mòn - Độ bền nhiệt cao
  98. 98. 6. Xơ polyvinilancol (vinilon) : Ứng dụng: - Lọai vinilon không thấm nước dùng làm áo mưa, vải bọc, vải lọc … - Sử dụng xơ ở dạng nguyên chất hoặc pha trộn với xơ bông, len để dệt các lọai vải mặc ngòai, găng tay, bít tất - Làm lưới, các lọai dây, vải bao bì, vải lọc
  99. 99. 7. Xơ polyuretan (PU) : Tính chất : 1960 sản xuất xơ PU gọi là spandex có ưu điểm: - Hút ẩm 0,3 – 0,4% - Co giãn cao (500-600%) - Ít biến dạng dẻo - Đàn hồi gấp 1000 lần xơ thông thường - Kém bền trong dung dịch chứa Clo
  100. 100. 7. Xơ polyuretan (PU) : Ứng dụng : - Sợi pha 5-15% spandex làm tăng độ co giãn của vải may trang phục - Sử dụng làm đai, áo lót có thể sử dụng 100% spandex - Do không chảy nhão qua thời gian sử dụng nên trong ngành dệt may sẽ thay thế dần cao su bằng spandex
  101. 101. 8. Sợi pha : Để tạo ra các lọai vải mang tính ưu việt của sợi thiên nhiên và sợi hóa học, trong công nghiệp kéo sợi người ta áp dụng pha trộn các thành phần xơ khác nhau tạo nên sợi pha Sợi pha : là sợi trong thành phần cấu tạo có ít nhất hai thành phần xơ khác nhau
  102. 102. 6. Sợi pha : Ứng dụng : - PECO: 65% polyester và 35% cotton tạo ra lọai vải hút ẩm tốt, bền, ít nhàu - PEVI : vải pha từ sợi polyester và vixco - Tơ tằm pha với vixco dùng nhiều trong ngành dệt lụa để dệt satin, gấm, chỉ cẩm - Len pha polycrilotryl được ứng dụng nhiều trong ngành dệt kim
  103. 103. 7. Một số lọai vải có tính năng đặc trưng :
  104. 104. VẢI CHỐNG CHÁY • Vải chậm bắc lửa, khi cháy co lại tránh phát ra ngọn lửa lan tràn • Là lọai vải dệt với 2 dạng khác nhau : - Dạng 1: sau khi dệt thành phẩm thì phủ lên bề mặt lớp phụ gia có khả năng chống cháy - Dạng 2:sợi vải dệt đã được xử lý thành phần chống cháy
  105. 105. VẢI CHỐNG THẤM – water droop • Sợi vải khi dệt có kết hợp thêm một lọai chất làm cho sợi vải có khả năng chống thấm
  106. 106. VẢI CHỐNG SÁNG – blackout • Vải dùng cho phòng ngủ, che ánh sáng nhưng không làm kém tươi tắn cho căn phòng • Vải có nhiều hoa văn, màu sắc hiện đại tạo cảm giác nhẹ nhàng, lãng mạn, không nặng nề u tối
  107. 107. VẢI thay đổi nhiệt độ • Vải có tính năng tự thay đổi nhiệt độ theo thời tiết giúp người mặc thích ứng với những nơi có nhiệt độ quá chênh lệch nhau
  108. 108. VẢI sinh học • Vải dùng may lọai quần áo lót sinh học chống mùi của cơ thể và duy trì vệ sinh. Lọai vải này đã được sản xuất và bán ra thị trường từ năm 1992 bởi công ty Damart
  109. 109. • Ngòai ra còn có vải kháng khuẩn, vải vi khuẩn, vải có chất dưỡng da
  110. 110. CÁCH NHẬN BIẾT NHANH CÁC DẠNG VẢI SỢI • Sợi bông : cháy nhanh với ngọn lửa màu vàng, có mùi tựa như đốt giấy, tro ra có màu xám đậm • Tơ tằm : cháy chậm hơn bông, khi đốt sợi tơ co lại từng cục, cháy có mùi khét như đốt tóc và vón lại thành từng cục nhỏ màu nâu đen, lấy ngón tay bóp thì tan
  111. 111. CÁCH NHẬN BIẾT NHANH CÁC DẠNG VẢI SỢI • Len lông cừu : bắt cháy không nhanh, bốc khói và tạo thành bọt phồng rồi vón cục lại, màu đen hơi óng ánh và dòn, bóp tan ngay, có mùi tóc cháy khi đốt • Sợi viscose : bắt cháy nhanh và ngọn lửa màu vàng, có mùi giấy đốt, rất ít tro có màu xẫm
  112. 112. CÁCH NHẬN BIẾT NHANH CÁC DẠNG VẢI SỢI • Axetat : khi đốt có hoa lửa, bắt cháy chậm và cháy thành giọt dẻo màu nâu đậm, không bốc cháy, sau đó nhanh chóng kết tụ màu đen, dễ bóp nát • Polyamid (nylon) : khi đốt không cháy thành ngọn lửa mà vo vón lại và cháy thành từng giọt dẻo màu trắng, có mùi của rau cần, khi nguội biến thành cục cứng màu nâu nhạt khó bóp nát
  113. 113. I. NGUYÊN LIỆU KÉO SỢI & TÍNH CHẤT : Nguyên liệu kéo sợi là xơ dệt, sợi con được kéo từ xơ cơ bản và xơ stape Sợi xe được xe từ sợi con hoặc từ sợi phức ☺3. SỢI – TÍNH CHẤT & QUÁ TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT
  114. 114. KHI XÉT CHẤT LƯỢNG CỦA XƠ THEO CÁC TÍNH CHẤT SAU : - Độ dài xơ : xét đối với các lọai xơ cơ bản. Nếu xơ dài và mảnh thì khả năng kéo ra sợi đều đặn và bền
  115. 115. KHI XÉT CHẤT LƯỢNG CỦA XƠ THEO CÁC TÍNH CHẤT SAU : - Độ đều về chiều dài : xơ ở dạng tự nhiên thì thường chênh lệch về chiều dài, nếu tập hợp xơ không đều về chiều dài thì sợi kéo ra sẽ không đều đặn và kém bền
  116. 116. KHI XÉT CHẤT LƯỢNG CỦA XƠ THEO CÁC TÍNH CHẤT SAU : - Độ mảnh của xơ: khi nói tới độ mảnh tức là người ta muốn đề cập đến mối tương quan giữa đường kính ( chiều ngang ) và chiều dài hoặc là giữa chiều dài và trọng lượng
  117. 117. CÔNG THỨC TÍNH ĐỘ MẢNH CỦA XƠ : - Chi số : (m/g, Km/kg, mm/mg) N(m) chi số m Ne chi số Anh Ne → Nm → Ne x 1,69 Nm → Ne → Nm x 0,59 M L N 
  118. 118. CÔNG THỨC TÍNH ĐỘ MẢNH CỦA XƠ : - Gần đây người ta chọn 1 đơn vị đo độ mảnh quốc tế gọi là chuẩn số Tex : ) / ( , Km g L M T  - Demier : dùng đo độ mảnh của xơ nhân tạo visco ) 9 / ( , Km g L M D 
  119. 119. KHI XÉT CHẤT LƯỢNG CỦA XƠ THEO CÁC TÍNH CHẤT SAU : - Độ bền kéo: xơ bền thì sợi kéo ra cũng bền - Tỷ lệ tạp chất : chỉ xét đối với xơ thiên nhiên - Độ mềm :chỉ xét đối với xơ libe ( lấy từ lớp các vỏ cây - Độ ẩm: có khả năng hút và thảy ẩm cao
  120. 120. II. TÍNH CHẤT CỦA SỢI : Độ mảnh của sợi : - Sợi đơn : viết bằng 1 con số, VD : N=50 - Sợi xe: viết dưới dạng phân số, VD: N=50/3
  121. 121. II. TÍNH CHẤT CỦA SỢI : Độ săn của sợi : - Khi xe, sợi săn theo hướng qua trái hoặc phải gọi là hướng xoắn - Trong quá trình kéo sợi, sợi con được tạo thành bằng cách xoắn các xơ lại với nhau, lúc đó các xơ sẽ gắn bó liên kết lại làm cho sợi có độ bền nhất định. Đối với sợi xe người ta xoắn theo hướng xoắn S hoặc Z
  122. 122. II. TÍNH CHẤT CỦA SỢI : Độ bền của sợi : - Độ bền kéo : đối với sợi may mặc cần độ bền kéo cao - Độ bền ma sát : đối với chỉ thêu, khâu cần độ bền kéo và ma sát cao - Sợi kéo từ xơ dài và đều sẽ có độ bền cao
  123. 123. II. TÍNH CHẤT CỦA SỢI : Độ đều của sợi : - Muốn sợi đều thì xơ dài và đều - Sợi có độ đều về bề ngang tốt là sợi có chất lượng cao, sợi dùng cho hàng dệt kim, yêu cầu có chất lượng cao kéo từ xơ dài và đều, ngòai ra độ đều còn phụ thuộc vào tình trạng thiết bị
  124. 124. II. TÍNH CHẤT CỦA SỢI : Lượng tạp chất trên sợi : - Nếu sợi có nhiều tạp chất khi đi vào vải làm vải xấu hoặc sẽ gây hiện tượng đứt sợi trong quá trình dệt
  125. 125. III. QUÁ TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT & CÔNG DỤNG CỦA SỢI : - Hệ chải thô : thường áp dụng với các lọai xơ bông, vixco, đai, gai, tơ tằm dạng phê liệu có chất lượng trung bình - Hệ chải kỹ : thường áp dụng cho bông, len, gai, tơ tằm dạng phế liệu - Hệ chải liên hợp : sợi không đều, không bền, xốp, dùng kéo sợi, dệt vải, giữ nhiệt nhưng không đòi hỏi chất lượng cao
  126. 126. III. QUÁ TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT & CÔNG DỤNG CỦA SỢI : - Xe sợi : thực chất quá trình xe sợi là ghép và xoắn các sợi sơ cấp lại với nhau - Quá trình tạo dún : thường người ta sử dụng nhiệt. Sợi dún được làm từ xơ tổng hợp dạng filamen, xốp, rất co giãn và mềm, chủ yếu dùng trong hàng dệt kim.
  127. 127. IV. CHỈ MAY Chỉ bông Chỉ Tơ tằm Chỉ lanh Chỉ đay Chỉ Polyester spun (Astra). Chỉ Polyester filament (GRAL) Chỉ Poly-amid filament Chỉ Poly-amid monofilament Chỉ Viscose Chỉ Cotton Rayon, Cotton Pes (Dual duty) XƠ THIÊN NHIÊN XƠ HÓA HỌC XƠ TỔNG HỢP
  128. 128. Theo công dụng Theo thành phần xơ Phương pháp hòan tất Phân lọai chỉ Phân lọai chỉ Số sợi chập Số sợi chập xe xe H Hư ướng xoắn ớng xoắn Độ mảnh Độ mảnh
  129. 129. YÊU CẦU CHẤT LƯỢNG CHỈ KHÂU Độ bền kéo Độ bền ma sát, kích thước sợi đồng đều theo chiều dài Độ giãn kéo Độ cân bằng xoắn Độ bền màu Độ bền vi khuẩn Độ bền nhiệt
  130. 130. ĐỘ BỀN MA SÁT Lanh Bông gấp 3 lần lanh Tơ tằm gấp 5 lần lanh Polyester dạng xơ ngắn gấp 12,5 lần lanh Polyester dạng xơ dài gấp 30 lần lanh PA dạng xơ ngắn gấp 40 lần lanh PA dạng xơ dài gấp 150 lần lanh
  131. 131. ☺4. CÁC SẢN PHẨM DỆT & QUÁ TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT Vải dệt thoi Vải dệt kim Vải không dệt Da Loại vải Loại vải
  132. 132. Vải từ sợi tự nhiên I I. . VẢI DỆT VẢI DỆT THOI THOI Vải từ sợi nhân tạo Vải tổng hợp
  133. 133. - Là vải dạng tấm, bề ngang là khổ vải, bề dài tùy ý, sợi dọc vuông góc sợi ngang.
  134. 134. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Thể hiện hình thức liên kết của vải, nó tạo nên hiệu ứng bề mặt - Giấy để vẽ kiểu dệt gọi là giấy cania thể hiện như sau : Các sợi dọc là những vải nằm giữa đường kẻ dọc Sợi ngang là những vải nằm giữa đường kẻ ngang Điểm nổi là chỗ giao nhau giữa 2 hệ sợi
  135. 135. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu vân điểm : Kiểu này có tỷ số liên kết trong 2 hệ sợi lớn nên làm mặt vải cứng nhưng bền. Mặt phải và mặt trái giống nhau, thường dùng để dệt các lọai vải katê, calicot, vải lót bâu
  136. 136. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu vân chéo : 1 sợi dọc / 2 sợi ngang. Kém bền nhưng mềm hơn, mặt phải và mặt trái khác nhau, phổ biến dùng dệt vải chéo, vải jean
  137. 137. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu vân đọan : Vân đọan đúng : được tạo nên với điều kiện của S không là ước số của R Vân đọan không đúng : tỷ số liên kết thấp hơn 2 kiểu trên, vải mềm hơn nên kém bền, có thể dệt với mật độ sợi cao, thường dùng sợi dọc là sợi chất lượng cao, mặt phải và mặt trái khác nhau, thường dùng để dệt lụa, satanh, láng
  138. 138. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu dệt hoa nhỏ : Được biến đổi từ kiểu cơ bản. Khi sợi dọc và sợi ngang độ mảnh không đều nên vải điểm tăng
  139. 139. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu dệt hoa to (Jacquard) : Rappo từ 100 – 1000 sợi dùng để dệt họa văn mỹ thuật và sử dụng ít nhất là 2 màu chỉ Có cơ cấu nâng go phụ cấp theo chương trình
  140. 140. 1. Kiểu dệt : - Kiểu dệt nhiều lớp : Ngòai 2 hệ thống sợi dọc và sợi ngang còn có 1 hệ sợi thứ 3 được gọi là sợi tuyết, sợi này có công dụng tạo lớp nhung trên bề mặt của vải
  141. 141. 2. Mật độ sợi trên vải : - Mật độ là số sợi nằm dày, thưa, trên vải - Mật độ sợi trên vải có ảnh hưởng đến tính chất bề mặt tác dụng và tính chất cơ học của vải - Mật độ được định nghĩa là số sợi dọc trên 1 đơn vị dài của vải thường 100mm (10cm) - Pd (mật độ sợi dọc) - Pn (mật độ sợi ngang)
  142. 142. 3. Cách xác định mặt phải và trái : - Muốn xác định mặt phải, trái dựa vào màu sắc, kiểu dệt - Cách xác định hướng sợi dọc, hướng sợi ngang Đối với vải còn biên thì sợi dọc song song với biên vải và sợi ngang thẳng góc với sợi dọc Đối với vải mất biên dựa vào điểm hình hoa để xác định sợi dọc hoặc ta có thể kéo sợi dọc và sợi ngang ra, sợi dọc thường có chất lượng cao
  143. 143. 3. Cách xác định mặt phải và trái : - Cách phân tích kiểu dệt : ta cắt một miếng vải khỏang 1 tấc, sau khi xác định mặt phải và trái, ta rút 1 số sợi cho đầu dệt nhô ra - Dụng cụ gồm kính lúp dệt giấy kẻ ô và vải để phân tích kiểu dệt. Dùng kim gảy bỏ 1 số sợi ở 2 rìa mép vải, đặt kính lúp vải lên rìa và tách sợi dọc thứ nhất, sau đó quan sát điểm nổi và đánh vào giấy kẻ ô và cứ tách sợi lần lượt như vậy đến khi thấy vừa đủ ta dừng lại và xác định rappo kiểu dệt
  144. 144. 3. Quá trình sản xuất vải dệt thoi : - Chuẩn bị sợi dọc đánh ống - Mắc sợi - Hồ sợi - Xâu go - Đánh suốt - Làm ẩm - Dệt
  145. 145. II II. . VẢI DỆT VẢI DỆT KIM KIM ĐẦU S ĐẦU J ĐẦU B ĐẦU U ĐẦU Y
  146. 146. - Vải dệt kim là sản phẩm dạng ống và dạng chiếc do những dòng sợi móc nối liên kết tạo thành. Vải ít nhàu, co giãn
  147. 147. 1. Kiểu dệt : a. Các kiểu đan ngang : Đan trơn : - Đặc điểm : mặt phải và trái khác nhau. Mặt phải nổi rõ những cột vòng và mặt trái nổi rõ những hàng vòng - Nhược điểm : dễ tuột vòng, có độ co giãn cao, dễ bị quăng mép - Giãn ngang nhiều hơn giãn dọc gấp 1,6 lần
  148. 148. 1. Kiểu dệt : a. Các kiểu đan ngang : Kiểu laxtic : - Đặc điểm : Các cột vòng lần lượt quay trái rồi quay sang phải 2 mặt giống nhau. Cả 2 mặt thấy rõ những trụ vòng, còn cung vòng bị chìm bên trong - Độ đàn hồi cao không bị quăng mép có khả năng co giãn theo chiều ngang được sử dụng đan các phần thun của cổ áo, tay, vớ, dùng làm vải lót, vải ngòai
  149. 149. 1. Kiểu dệt : a. Các kiểu đan ngang : Đan interloc: - Đặc điểm : các cột vòng nằm liền nhau, nâng độ bền ma sát, độ đàn hồi cao, không bị quăng mép để đan những phần thun
  150. 150. 1. Kiểu dệt : b. Kiểu đan dọc : Kiểu đan xích: - Đặc điểm : chỉ có 1 cột được làm từ một sợi thường dùng phối hợp với các kiểu khác
  151. 151. 1. Kiểu dệt : b. Kiểu đan dọc : Kiểu đan trico: - Đặc điểm : là kiểu đan mà sợi được bố trí lần lượt qua 2 kim kề nhau, bề ngòai trông tựa lưới, 2 mặt ít phân biệt, đặc điểm là dễ tuột vòng là khi 1 sợi bị đứt thì mảnh vải có thể bị đứt đôi
  152. 152. 1. Kiểu dệt : b. Kiểu đan dọc : Kiểu đan atlax: - Là sợi được lồng qua nhiều kim trước khi đổi hướng tạo nên những vải sợi ngang phản xạ ánh sáng có thể xem nó như kiểu đan trơn, góc bị lệch đi 60o và tính chất gần giống đan trơn
  153. 153. 2. Quá trình sản xuất vải dệt kim : Đan ngang : đánh ống → dệt Đan dọc : đánh ống → mắc sợi → dệt
  154. 154. III. Vải không dệt : Là sản phẩm có dạng tấm được dệt theo phương pháp khác 2 phương pháp đã nêu 1. Nhóm liên kết cơ học : nền – vật liên kết: thịnh hành ở các nước xã hội chủ nghĩa
  155. 155. a. Khâu đan : - Nền là 2 hệ sợi đặt thẳng gốc với nhau - Vật liên kết là 1 hệ sợi thứ 3 được đan theo kiểu xích, kiểu atlax hoặc trico - Nền đệm xơ : vật liên kết là 1 hệ sợi được khâu đan theo kiểu xích hoặc kiểu trico, vải được sản xuất giống như vải cào bông, vải giả lông, các lọai vải dùng để mặt ngòai, may áo khóac - Nền là 1 tấm vải có sẵn, vật liên kết có nhiệm vụ tạo những vòng làm cho mặt vải nổi lên tựa như nhung vòng
  156. 156. b. Vải xuyên kim : - Vật liên kết là 1 chi tiết máy: 1 lọai kim đặc biệt có ngạnh - Nó có dạng nỉ do lớp xơ ép sát nhau, được sử dụng trong phạm vi vải cào bông, cách nhiệt, cách âm, mền, lót sàn nhà
  157. 157. c. Dạ nén (feutre) : - Nền là 2 đệm xơ có cốt sợi ngang - Vật liên kết là bản thân nền - Dạ nén thường dùng làm mền, áo khóac. Nguyên liệu gồm len pha với xơ hóa học (Acrylic – PAC)
  158. 158. 2. Nhóm liên kết hóa lý Liên kết khô : - Nền đệm xơ hoặc lớp sợi, vật liên kết là chất dính ở dạng bột - Chất dính là các hợp chất cao phân tử nhiệt dẻo như PVC, PE (polyêtylen) được sử dụng dùng làm vải lót, lớp vải lọc, dùng làm thảm, lớp cách nhiệt.
  159. 159. 2. Nhóm liên kết hóa lý Liên kết ướt : - Nền đệm xơ hoặc lớp sợi vật liên kết là chất dính dạng dung dịch được đưa vào nền bằng cách dán - Chất dính được đưa vào khung ngắm hoặc cáng, được sử dụng dùng làm vải viền cổ
  160. 160. IV. Sản phẩm hòan tất 1. Yêu cầu của quá trình hòan tất : - Những sản phẩm lấy từ máy xe sợi như chỉ khâu hoặc lấy từ máy dệt như vải,bề mặt cứng, bẩn có nhiều tạp chất, màu sắc không đẹp, khó hút nước, bẩn, yêu cầu các lọai vải khi sử dụng phải sạch đẹp, thấm ẩm, hút nước, thóat khí, do đó vải mộc phải qua quá trình hòan tất
  161. 161. IV. Sản phẩm hòan tất 2. Quá trình hòan tất : - Đốt lông - Giũ hồ - Nấu vải - Tẩy trắng - Nhuộm - In hoa
  162. 162. I. CÔNG NGHỆ NHUỘM : 1. Nhuộm vải dệt thoi : - Cần giặt sạch tất cả mọi lọai tạp chất dầu, mỡ trước khi nhuộm bằng các chất giặt thích hợp. - Trước khi nhuộm cần ngấm với chất làm ngấm tốt, nhanh tùy theo lọai vải mà tiến hành làm ngấm 40o – 60o trong 15 – 30 phút ☺5. CÔNG NGHỆ NHUỘM, IN HOA & XỬ LÝ VẢI
  163. 163. 1. Nhuộm vải dệt thoi : - Nhuộm đều màu : sử dụng thuốc nhuộm axit mạnh - Nhuộm sâu màu vải khó nhuộm cần thuốc nhuộm trên với axit formic thay cho axit sunfuric - Dùng thuốc nhuộm axit yếu để nhuộm vì cho độ đều màu khá và độ bền màu ướt tốt hơn - Thuốc nhuộm axit nhuộm trong môi trường axit ít dùng, nếu sử dụng phải có chất đều màu thích hợp
  164. 164. 2. Nhuộm vải dệt kim: - Thường giặt trong máy nhuộm guồng với chất giặt có hiệu quả trong 20 – 30 phút, ở 40oc , độ kiềm nhẹ của dung dịch tạo ra nhờ amoniac - Nhuộm vải dệt kim trước hết sử dụng thuốc nhuộm “axit yếu” cho màu đều, độ bền màu ướt cũng tốt - Thuốc nhuộm phức kim lọai 1:2 cùng với chất đều màu, trong dung dịch có chứa amoni sunfat hay axetat
  165. 165. 3. Nhuộm polyamid: - Sử dụng thuốc nhuộm amoni - Thuốc nhuộm phân tán - Thuốc nhuộm axit - Thuốc nhuộm phức kim lọai
  166. 166. 4. Nhuộm vải sợi pha polyester / xenlulo: - Nhuộm thành phần polyester bằng thuốc nhuộm phân tán, còn thành phần xenlulo nhuộm bằng thuốc nhuộm trực tiếp hay họat tính họăc hòan nguyên - Có thể nhụôm riêng rẽ từng thành phần xơ sợi trong hai bể nối tiếp, còn nhuộm cả hai thành phần trong một bể nhuộm thì tiết kiệm thời gian và năng lượng hơn
  167. 167. II. CÔNG NGHỆ IN HOA : 1. Giới thiệu in hoa và các dạng in hoa : - Có thể coi in hoa là trường hợp đặt biệt của nhuộm. Vì việc đưa thuốc nhuộm hay chất khử màu lên vật liệu trong quá trình in hoa là xảy ra trong dung dịch hồ và được ứng dụng cục bộ trên mặt vật liệu
  168. 168. 1. Giới thiệu in hoa và các dạng in hoa : - Một số dạng in hoa : In lưới Thủ công Cơ khí hóa Lưới phẳng Lưới quay In trục In truyền
  169. 169. 1. Giới thiệu in hoa và các dạng in hoa : - Tùy theo kỹ thuật tạo mẫu người ta chia ra : In trực tiếp In ngừa In bóc màu
  170. 170. 1. Giới thiệu in hoa và các dạng in hoa : - Các bước công nghệ của in hoa : Tách bản và chụp lưới hoặc khắc trục → → chuẩn bị vải in →chuẩn bị hồ in → → in→sấy sơ bộ → gắn màu → giặt → →hòan tất
  171. 171. 2. Các dạng in hoa : - In hoa: là quá trình đưa hình vẽ có nhiều màu sắc lên vải. Thực chất quá trình in là nhuộm từng phần lên mặt vải và thuốc in ở dạng keo và thuốc nhuộm ở dạng dung dịch - In trực tiếp : thường áp dụng cho các lọai vải màu nhạt, diện tích hình hoa rất nhỏ so với diện tích không in
  172. 172. 2. Các dạng in hoa : - In bóc màu : khi nền vải màu đậm và diện tích hoa nhỏ màu nhạt hoặc trắng. Hoa màu trắng thì ta cho thuốc in tác dụng phá hủy màu nền. Hoa màu nhạt thì ta cho thuốc in có tác dụng phá hủy màu nền, vừa có tác dụng chuyển thuốc nhuộm vào trong vải
  173. 173. 1. Vật liệu liên kết : - Chỉ : Chỉ bông Chỉ tơ tằm Chỉ tơ vixco Chỉ tổng hợp Chỉ polyamid Chỉ polyester, chỉ dún ☺6. CÁC LỌAI PHỤ LIỆU MAY, TÍNH CHẤT & ỨNG DUNG
  174. 174. 2. Vật liệu dựng : - Dựng dính: còn được gọi là mex được tạo thành từ 2 bộ phận: đế và nhựa dính. Mặt đế của mex được quét lớp nhựa dính. Tùy thuộc vào lọai đế mà ta có mex vải hay mex giấy từ mỏng đến dày
  175. 175. 2. Vật liệu dựng : - Mex vải: nguyên liệu dùng làm vải đế thường là cotton hoặc vixco. Vải đế có thể là vải dệt thoi hay vải dệt kim. Nếu vải đế là vải dệt kim thường dùng để gia cố những sản phẩm có độ bai giãn lớn như vải thun, vải nhung
  176. 176. 2. Vật liệu dựng : - Mex giấy: vải đế của mex giấy là lọai vải không dệt. - Các chất nhựa dẻo thường dùng để phủ lên bề mặt lớp vải đế: nhựa polyester, polyetylen, polyvinylclorua - Dựng không dính: dựng canh tóc, dựng cotton - Xốp dựng - Đệm bông
  177. 177. 3. Vật liệu cài : - Nút: được làm từ nhiều chất liệu khác nhau với hình dáng, kích cỡ rất đa dạng - Dây kéo: gồm hai dải bông có răng bằng kim lọai hoặc bằng chất dẻo và đầu khóa, dùng để mở, đóng vào thay cho nút
  178. 178. 3. Vật liệu cài : - Móc, khóa, nịt: được làm bằng chất dẻo, thép hoặc hợp kim đồng, kẽm có sơn mạ để chống gỉ. - Nhám dính: được làm bằng chất dẻo, có 2 băng úp vào nhau, một băng có lớp móc câu làm bằng sợi cước, băng còn lại là lớp nhung vòng mềm
  179. 179. 4. Vật liệu trang trí trên sản phẩm : - Gồm ren, ruban, vải viền .. dùng trang trí lên sản phẩm nhằm tăng vẻ mỹ thuật của sản phẩm
  180. 180. 5. Vật liệu giới thiệu và hướng dẫn sử dụng - Gồm các lọai nhãn, dùng để giới thiệu nơi sản xuất, hướng dẫn cho người tiêu dùng biết sản phẩm được may bằng chất liệu gì, cách giặt tẩy, nhiệt độ ủi, cỡ vóc
  181. 181. 6. Vật liệu đóng gói : - Bao bì: làm bằng nhựa polyester hay polypropylen dùng để đựng sản phẩm, kích thước, kiểu dáng phụ thuộc theo mẫu mã sản phẩm - Khoanh cổ, bướm cổ: làm bằng giấy cứng, nhựa cứng.Kích thước tùy theo dạng cỡ vóc, dùng để lót sau cổ áo - Kẹp nhựa, kim gút - Bìa lưng
  182. 182. 6. Vật liệu đóng gói : - Kẹp nhựa, kim gút: dùng để giữ cố định các chi tiết của sản phẩm khi gấp xếp - Bìa lưng: làm bằng giấy cứng lót bên trong khi đóng gói làm cho sản phẩm được thẳng không xô lệch, hình dáng, kích thước phụ thuộc thuộc vào kích thước của sản phẩm sau khi đóng gói
  183. 183. 7. Vật liệu khác : - Thun: là lọai vật liệu may có lõi là cao su, được bọc ngòai bằng sợi PA có tính đàn hồi. - Vật liệu lông: lông thú, lông nhân tạo - Vật liệu da: da tự nhiên, da nhân tạo
  184. 184. Tơ/chỉ Dệt Vải Nhuộm Sấy khô Sấy khô Hồ thành phẩm QUY TRÌNH SẢN XUẤT

