Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Dương Tuấn Kiệt MSSV: 43.01.201.027 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0967335049 Emai...
- Đọc trước các nội dung sắp được học. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Nêu và giải quyết vấn đề. - Thuyết ...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật … Hình thành khái niệm nhiệt luyện. Đưa ra mô hình lò cao trong luy...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật HS thực hiện hoạt độn thiết kế quy trình điều chế kẽm từ kẽm sulfid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khbd

35 views

Published on

Dự án cá nhân-Dương Tuấn Kiệt

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khbd

  1. 1. Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: 2 Họ và tên người soạn: Dương Tuấn Kiệt MSSV: 43.01.201.027 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0967335049 Email: duongtuankiet070699@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: Điều chế kim loại (Lớp 12 , Ban Nâng cao) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức - Biết: o Trình bày được quy tắc chung của các phương pháp điều chế kim loại. o Liệt kê được một số phương pháp điều chế kim loại phổ biến. o Nêu định luật Faraday. - Hiều: o Giải thích được quy tắc của các phương pháp điều chế kim loại: nhiệt luyện, thủy luyện, điện phân. o Hiểu được vai trò của định luật Faraday trong điện phân và biết cách áp dụng. - Vận dụng: o Vận dụng được các lý thuyết đã học để thiết kế mô hình điều chế kim loại. 2. Kĩ năng - HS có thể giải quyết được một số vấn đề liên quan đến các quá trình điều chế kim loại. - HS có khả năng thiết kế mô hình điều chế kim loại trên Crocodile Chemistry. - HS có thể giải được một số bài tập liên quan đến các quá trình điều chế kim loại; áp dụng định luật Faraday trong điện phân. 3. Thái độ - HS rèn luyện sự tập trung trong quá trình học. - HS nâng cao lòng yêu thích môn hóa học. II. Trọng tâm - Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại. III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Mô phỏng thí nghiệm trên Crocodile Chemistry. - File trình chiếu bài giảng. - Giáo án. 2. Học sinh KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. - Đọc trước các nội dung sắp được học. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Nêu và giải quyết vấn đề. - Thuyết trình. 2. Phương tiện: - Bảng, bút lông: ghi chép lại các nội dung liên quan đến bài học. - Máy tính, bảng tương tác: thực hiện mô phỏng bằng công cụ Crocodile chemistry. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1. Mở đầu bài học 1 GV: cho HS xem công thức phân tử của các loại quặng. Đặt câu hỏi: làm cách nào để thu được kim loại tinh khiết từ quặng là hợp chất. 2 3 Hoạt động 2. Tìm hiểu nguyên tắc điều chế kim loại chung 6 GV gợi ý về trạng thái oxi hóa của kim loại trong quặng. 7 Hoạt động 3. Tìm hiểu các phương pháp điều chế kim loại
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật … Hình thành khái niệm nhiệt luyện. Đưa ra mô hình lò cao trong luyện gang làm ví dụ. Định nghĩa khái niệm thủy luyện. Ôn lại lý thuyết về điện phân. Đưa ra mô hình điện phân NaCl nóng chảy làm ví dụ.
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật HS thực hiện hoạt độn thiết kế quy trình điều chế kẽm từ kẽm sulfide bằng phương pháp điện phân. Hoạt động 4. Tìm hiểu và áp dụng định luật Faraday. Đặt vấn đề Định luật Faraday Vận dụng

×