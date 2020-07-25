Canbanghoahoc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. PHẢN ỨNG MỘT CHIỀU, PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ
IV. CỦNG CỐ Cân bằng hoá học Nhiệt độ Nồng độ Áp suất Nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng Chiều chuyển dịch
  1. 1. 2 I. PHẢN ỨNG MỘT CHIỀU, PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ
  2. 2. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC 1. Phản ứng thuận nghịch Phản ứng mà trong cùng điều kiện thì phản ứng xảy ra theo 2 chiều ngược nhau Phản ứng thuận Phản ứng nghịch
  3. 3. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC 2. Cân bằng hóa học Trạng thái vt = vn được xem là cân bằng hóa học
  4. 4. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG 1. Thí nghiệm
  5. 5. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG 2. Định nghĩa Trạng thái 1 Trạng thái 2 Yếu tố bên ngoài Chuyển dịch cân bằng
  6. 6. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG Nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng Một phản ứng thuận nghịch khi đang ở trạng thái cân bằng khi chịu một tác động từ bên ngoài như biến đổi nồng độ, áp suất, nhiệt độ thì cân bằng sẽ chuyển dịch theo chiều làm giảm tác động bên ngoài đó.
  7. 7. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG 1. Nồng độ Tác động bên ngoài Chiều chuyển dịch Tăng Cl2 Thuận Tăng HCl Nghịch Giảm HClO Thuận Tăng HClO Nghịch Khi tăng nồng độ một chất trong cân bằng, cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều giảm nồng độ chất đó và ngược lại
  8. 8. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG 2. Áp suất Tăng P Khi tăng áp suất của hệ, cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều giảm số mol của hệ và ngược lại
  9. 9. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG 3. Nhiệt độ Khi tăng nhiệt độ của hệ, cân bằng chuyển dịch theo chiều thu nhiệt và ngược lại. TĂNG THU, GIẢM TOẢ
  10. 10. I. PHẢN ỨNG THUẬN NGHỊCH VÀ CÂN BẰNG HÓA HỌC II. SỰ CHUYỂN DỊCH CÂN BẰNG III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG IV. CỦNG CỐ III. CÁC YẾU TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CÂN BẰNG 3. Nhiệt độ Làm lạnh
  11. 11. IV. CỦNG CỐ Cân bằng hoá học Nhiệt độ Nồng độ Áp suất Nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng Chiều chuyển dịch

