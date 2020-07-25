Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: II Họ và tên người soạn: Lê Bảo MSSV: 43.01.201.001 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0833454179 Email: leeba...
III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Máy tính. - Máy chiếu - Viết lông 2. Học sinh - Học bài cũ và chuẩn bị bài mới. IV. Phương ph...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 4 - GV dùng kĩ thuật trình chiếu để hướng dẫn HS tự kết luận được k...
Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 4: Củng cố kiến thức 9 - GV chiếu sơ đồ tổng hợp kiến thứ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khbd

45 views

Published on

Dự án cá nhân-Lê Bảo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khbd

  1. 1. Năm học: 2019-2020 Học kì: II Họ và tên người soạn: Lê Bảo MSSV: 43.01.201.001 Điện thoại liên hệ: 0833454179 Email: leebao1704@gmail.com KẾ HOẠCH BÀI DẠY Tên bài soạn: Cân bằng hóa học (Lớp 10 , Ban cơ bản) I. Mục tiêu bài học 1. Kiến thức  HS biết được: - Khái niệm phản ứng thuận nghịch. - Khái niệm cân bằng hóa học. - Khái niệm chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Nêu được các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chuyển dịch cân bằng và nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng.  HS hiểu được: - Sự ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố nồng độ, nhiệt độ, áp suất đến chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng  HS vận dụng: - Áp dụng nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng để giải thích một số hiện tượng hóa học. - Vận dụng nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng để áp dụng giải quyết một số vấn đề trong cuộc sống (sử dụng nước đá trong WC, thêm hoặc bớt nồng độ của chất để phản ứng xảy ra nhanh hơn hoặc hiệu suất cao hơn,…) 2. Kĩ năng - Quan sát thí nghiệm rút ra được ứng dụng của nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Dự đoán chiều của cân bằng khi thực hiện thay đổi các yếu tố nồng độ, nhiệt độ, áp suất. 3. Thái độ - HS tự giác, tích cực nghiên cứu bài mới. - Giúp HS nhận ra ngoài phản ứng một chiều thì còn rất nhiều phản ứng khác trong tự nhiên là phản ứng thuận nghịch. - Rèn luyện cho HS ý thức tôn trọng khoa học, tôn trọng quy luật thiên nhiên và vận dụng điều đó vào cuộc sống. II. Trọng tâm - Khái niệm chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến chuyển dịch cân bằng. HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG HÓA HỌC KHOA HÓA HỌC
  2. 2. III. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên - Máy tính. - Máy chiếu - Viết lông 2. Học sinh - Học bài cũ và chuẩn bị bài mới. IV. Phương pháp – Phương tiện 1. Phương pháp: - Phương pháp giải quyết vấn đề - Phương pháp đàm thoại - Phương pháp trực quan 2. Phương tiện: máy tính, máy chiếu, bảng, bút lông. V. Tổ chức hoạt động dạy học Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 1.Tìm hiểu về phản ứng thuận nghịch và cân bằng hóa học 1 - GV giới thiệu về phản ứng thuận nghịch (liên hệ với phản ứng 1 chiều quen thuộc mà HS đã biết). - GV giới thiệu về chiều của phản ứng thuận và chiều của phản ứng nghịch (chiều của mũi tên). 2 - GV giới thiệu đồ thị biểu diễn tốc độ phản ứng thuận và phản ứng nghịch. - Giúp HS kết luận được trạng thái tốc độ phản ứng thuận bằng tốc độ phản ứng nghịch được gọi là trạng thái cân bằng của phản ứng thuận nghịch (cân bằng hóa học). Hoạt động 2. Tìm hiểu về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng 3 - GV chiếu video thí nghiệm về sự chuyển dịch cân bằng cho HS
  3. 3. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật 4 - GV dùng kĩ thuật trình chiếu để hướng dẫn HS tự kết luận được khái niệm của sự chuyển dịch cân bằng - Click cho các hiệu ứng xuất hiện lần lượt, đồng thời hướng dẫn HS từ các hiệu ứng trên màn rút ra kết luận về định nghĩa. Hoạt động 3: Tìm hiểu về nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng 5 - GV nêu ra nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng và nhấn mạnh các phần từ khóa. - GV giới thiệu các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sự chuyển dịch cân bằng 6 - GV giới thiệu yếu tố nồng độ, cho HS nhìn vào bảng kết quả thí nghiệm và rút ra kết luận, đối chứng với nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Click cho các hiệu ứng xuất hiện lần lượt theo thứ tự, chú ý là phải để HS rút ra kết luận từ bảng kết quả thí nghiệm. - Kết luận về kiến thức của slide sẽ xuất hiện cuối cùng. 7 - GV giới thiệu yếu tố áp suất, cho HS theo dõi thí nghiệm mô phỏng và rút ra kết luận, đối chứng với nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng. - GV bấm vào nút “Tăng P”, pít tong sẽ ép xuống và phần khí bên trong sẽ đổi màu. 8 - GV giới thiệu yếu tố nhiệt độ, cho HS nhìn vào bảng kết quả thí nghiệm và rút ra kết luận, đối chứng với nguyên lí chuyển dịch cân bằng. - GV bấm vào nút “Làm lạnh”, xô nước đá sẽ di chuyển đến ống nghiệm và khí bên trong ống nghiệm đổi màu.
  4. 4. Hình ảnh slide Gợi ý hoạt động GV và HS Lưu ý kĩ thuật Hoạt động 4: Củng cố kiến thức 9 - GV chiếu sơ đồ tổng hợp kiến thức theo thứ tự từ trái sang phải, đồng thời giới thiệu cách suy luận khi gặp bài tập về chuyển dịch cân bằng. - Lưu ý các hiệu ứng đi theo thứ tự từ trái sang phải.

×