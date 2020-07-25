Trinh chieu duongtuankiet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quặng Pyrite: FeS2 Quặng Malachite: CuCO3 Quặng Hematite: Fe2O3.nH2O
CHUYỂN TỪ HỢP CHẤT THÀNH ĐƠN CHẤT KIM LOẠI BẰNG CÁCH NÀO?
Bài: ĐIỀU CHẾ KIM LOẠI Dương Tuấn Kiệt 43.01.201.027
1 • Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại. 3 • Củng cố
• Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại Quặng Hematite: Fe2O3.nH2O • Trạng thái oxi hóa của Fe trong quặng? • Cần thực hiện quá trình gì để chuyển thành sắt đơn chất?
• Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại Khử các hợp chất kim loại thành kim loại đơn chất Mn+ + ne  M
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Nhiệt luyện
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Nhiệt luyện Nung hỗn hợp chất khử và hợp chất của kim loại. Lò luyện gang (Fe; C)
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Thủy luyện
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Thủy luyện Dùng chất khử để khử dung dịch muối của kim loại
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân • Thế nào là điện phân? • Viết sơ đồ điện phân dung dịch CuSO4?
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân CuSO4 SO4 2-, H2O Cu2+, H2O 2H2O  4H+ + O2 + 4e Cu2+ + 2e  Cu
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân Điều chế Sodium bằng phương pháp điện phân nóng chảy NaCl
2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân Lập mô hình điều chế kim loại kẽm bằng phương pháp điện phân từ các hóa chất và dụng cụ có sẵn
3 • Định luật Faraday Làm cách nào để xác định khối lượng kim loại sinh ra khi điện phân?
3 • Định luật Faraday • I: cường độ dòng điện (A). • t: thời gian điện phân (s). • M: khối lượng mol phân tử của kim loại ...
3 • Định luật Faraday Tính khối lượng đồng thu được khi điện phân dung dịch kẽm clorua trong 1h với cường độ dòng điện là 5A.
  1. 1. Quặng Pyrite: FeS2 Quặng Malachite: CuCO3 Quặng Hematite: Fe2O3.nH2O
  2. 2. CHUYỂN TỪ HỢP CHẤT THÀNH ĐƠN CHẤT KIM LOẠI BẰNG CÁCH NÀO?
  3. 3. Bài: ĐIỀU CHẾ KIM LOẠI Dương Tuấn Kiệt 43.01.201.027
  4. 4. 1 • Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại. 3 • Củng cố
  5. 5. • Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại Quặng Hematite: Fe2O3.nH2O • Trạng thái oxi hóa của Fe trong quặng? • Cần thực hiện quá trình gì để chuyển thành sắt đơn chất? 1
  6. 6. • Nguyên tắc chung trong điều chế kim loại Khử các hợp chất kim loại thành kim loại đơn chất Mn+ + ne  M 1
  7. 7. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Nhiệt luyện
  8. 8. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Nhiệt luyện Nung hỗn hợp chất khử và hợp chất của kim loại. Lò luyện gang (Fe; C)
  9. 9. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Thủy luyện
  10. 10. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Thủy luyện Dùng chất khử để khử dung dịch muối của kim loại
  11. 11. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân • Thế nào là điện phân? • Viết sơ đồ điện phân dung dịch CuSO4?
  12. 12. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân CuSO4 SO4 2-, H2O Cu2+, H2O 2H2O  4H+ + O2 + 4e Cu2+ + 2e  Cu
  13. 13. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân Điều chế Sodium bằng phương pháp điện phân nóng chảy NaCl
  14. 14. 2 • Các phương pháp điều chế kim loại Điện phân Lập mô hình điều chế kim loại kẽm bằng phương pháp điện phân từ các hóa chất và dụng cụ có sẵn
  15. 15. 3 • Định luật Faraday Làm cách nào để xác định khối lượng kim loại sinh ra khi điện phân?
  16. 16. 3 • Định luật Faraday • I: cường độ dòng điện (A). • t: thời gian điện phân (s). • M: khối lượng mol phân tử của kim loại đơn chất (g/mol). • n: số electron trao đổi tính trên 1 nguyên tử kim loại. • ne: số mol electron trao đổi của quá trình điện phân • F: hằng số Faraday. F=96500 C/mol
  17. 17. 3 • Định luật Faraday Tính khối lượng đồng thu được khi điện phân dung dịch kẽm clorua trong 1h với cường độ dòng điện là 5A.

