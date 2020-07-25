Successfully reported this slideshow.
HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: II Họ và tên người soạn: Hoàng Thị Thanh Trúc MSSV: 41.01...
2. Kiểm tra bài cũ: Không kiểm tra 3. Dạy bài mới HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA GIÁO VIÊN VÀ HỌC SINH NỘI DUNG Hoạt động 1 - GV cho HS xem...
- GV cho HS xem sơ đồ thiết bị điện phân NaCl nóng chảy trong công nghiệp. làm chất trao đổi nhiệt trong các lò phản ứng h...
  1. 1. HỌC PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG ICT TRONG HÓA HỌC Năm học: 2019 - 2020 Học kì: II Họ và tên người soạn: Hoàng Thị Thanh Trúc MSSV: 41.01.201.085 Email: thanhtruc1397@gmail.com Bài 25: KIM LOẠI KIỀM VÀ HỢP CHẤT QUAN TRỌNG CỦA KIM LOẠI KIỀM (Tiết 1) I. MỤC TIÊU 1. Kiến thức * HS biết: - Vị trí, cấu tạo nguyên tử, tính chất của kim loại kiềm. - Nguyên tắc và phương pháp điều chế một số kim loại kiềm. * HS hiểu: - Tính chất vật lí (mềm, khối lượng riêng nhỏ, nhiệt nóng chảy thấp). - Nguyên nhân của tính khử rất mạnh của kim loại kiềm. 2. Kĩ năng - Dự đoán tính chất hóa học của kim loại kiềm. - Quan sát thí nghiệm kiểm tra dự đoán và rút ra được nhận xét - Viết được các phương trình hóa học. II. CHUẨN BỊ - Giáo viên: Slide bài giảng, hóa chất. - Học sinh: Đọc bài trước ở nhà. III. TIẾN TRÌNH BÀI DẠY 1. Ổn định lớp
  2. 2. 2. Kiểm tra bài cũ: Không kiểm tra 3. Dạy bài mới HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA GIÁO VIÊN VÀ HỌC SINH NỘI DUNG Hoạt động 1 - GV cho HS xem bảng HTTH và yêu cầu HS trả lời câu hỏi: Vị trí và cấu hình electronnguyên tử của các nguyên tố nhóm IA? A. KIM LOẠI KIỀM I – VỊ TRÍ TRONG BẢNG TUẦN HOÀN, CẤU HÌNH ELECTRON NGUYÊN TỬ - Thuộc nhóm IA của bảng tuần hoàn, gồm các nguyên tố: Li, Na, K, Rb, Cs và Fr (nguyên tố phóng xạ). - Cấu hình electronnguyên tử: Li: [He]2s1 Na: [Ne]3s1 K: [Ar]4s1 Rb: [Kr]5s1 Cs: [Xe]6s1 Hoạt động 2 - GV dùng dao cắt một mẫu nhỏ kim loại Na. - HS quan sát và nhận xét về tính cứng của kim loại Na. - GV đặt vấn đề: nguyên nhân kim loại kiềm rất mềm? - GV cho học sinh xem cấu trúc mạng tinh thể của Na và yêu cầu học sinh quan sát và trả lời. - GV kết luận những tính chất vật lí chung của các kim loại kiềm. II – TÍNH CHẤT VẬT LÍ - Màu trắng bạc và có ánh kim, dẫn điện tốt, nhiệt độ nóng chảy và nhiệt độ sôi thấp, khối lượng riêng nhỏ, độ cứng thấp. - Nguyên nhân: Kim loại kiềm có cấu trúc mạng tinh thể lập phương tâm khối, cấu trúc tương đối rỗng. Mặt khác, trong tinh thể các nguyên tử và ion liên kết với nhau bằng liên kết kim loại yếu. Hoạt động 3 - GV đặt vấn đề: dựa vào cấu hình electronnguyên tử và cấu tạo mạng tinh thể của kim loại kiềm, em hãy dự đoán tính chất hoá học chung của các kim loại kiềm? - GV biểu diễn các thí nghiệm trên máy tính: 1) (Li; Na; K) + O2 2) K + Cl2 3) Na + HCl 4) (Li ; Na ; K) + 2H2O - HS quan sát hiện tượng xảy ra. Viết PTHH của phản ứng. Nhận xét về mức độ phản ứng của các kim loại kiềm. III – TÍNH CHẤT HOÁ HỌC Các nguyên tử kim loại kiềm có năng lượng ion hoá nhỏ, vì vậy kim loại kiềm có tính khử rất mạnh. Tính khử tăng dần từ Li  Cs. M  M+ + 1e Trong các hợp chất, các kim loại kiềm có số oxi hoá +1. 1. Tác dụng với phi kim a. Tác dụng với oxygen 2Na + O2  Na2O2 (sodium peroxide) 4Na + O2  2Na2O (sodium oxide) b. Tác dụng với chlorine 2K + Cl2  2KCl 2. Tác dụng với acid 2Na + 2HCl  2NaCl (sodium chloride) + H2 3. Tác dụng với nước 2K + 2H2O  2KOH (potassium hydroxide) + H2  Để bảo vệ kim loại kiềm người ta ngâm kim loại kiềm trong dầu hoả. - HS tìm hiểu các ứng dụng trong SGK. IV – ỨNG DỤNG, TRẠNG THÁI THIÊN NHIÊN VÀ ĐIỀU CHẾ 1. Ứng dụng: - Dùng chế tạo hợp kim có nhiệt độ ngoài cùng thấp. Thí dụ: Hợp kim Na-K nóng chảy ở nhiệt độ 700C dùng
  3. 3. - GV cho HS xem sơ đồ thiết bị điện phân NaCl nóng chảy trong công nghiệp. làm chất trao đổi nhiệt trong các lò phản ứng hạt nhân. - Hợp kim Li – Al siêu nhẹ, được dùng trong kĩ thuật hàng không. - Cs được dùng làm tế bào quang điện. 2. Trạng thái thiên nhiên Tồn tại ở dạng hợp chất: NaCl (nước biển), một số hợp chất của kim loại kiềm ở dạng silicat và aluminat có ở trong đất. 3. Điều chế: Khử ion của kim loại kiềm trong hợp chất bằng cách điện phân nóng chảy hợp chất của chúng. 2NaCl đ𝑝𝑛𝑐 → 2Na + Cl2

