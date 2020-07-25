Successfully reported this slideshow.
KIM LOẠI KIỀM KIM LOẠI KIỀM THỔ ÔN TẬP Lê Vũ Đức Trí 43.01.2010.060
A.TỔNG KẾT LẠI KIẾN THỨC B.BÀI TẬP
TÍNH CHẤT HÓA HỌC CHUNG CỦA KIM LOẠI KIỀM – KIỀM THỔ? LIỆT KÊ CÁC TÍNH CHẤT HÓA HỌC CỦA KIM LOẠI KIỀM – KIỀM THỔ?
THIẾT KẾ MÔ HÌNH THÍ NGHIỆM ĐỂ SO SÁNH KHẢ NĂNG PHẢN ỨNG CỦA KIM LOẠI KIỀM VÀ KIỀM THỔ CÙNG CHU KỲ Kết luận: khả năng phản...
HỢP CHẤT Bazo: NaOH, Ca(OH)2 • Bazo mạnh. • NaOH > Ca(OH)2 Muối cacbonat: Na2CO3, CaCO3 • CaCO3 kém bền nhiệt. • Na2CO3 bề...
HỢP CHẤT Thảo luận theo cặp trong vòng 5 phút để trả lời các câu hỏi sau: 1. Nước cứng là gì? Tác hại của nước cứng? 2. Ph...
KLK-KLKT
Lê Vũ Đức Trí

×