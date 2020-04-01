Successfully reported this slideshow.
HADIS TEMATIK DAKWAH OLEH Icha Fahira Azzani. SM IV KPI-C FDK UINSU 2019/2020
  1. 1. METODE MAUDHU’IY DALAM PEMAHAMAN HADIS
  2. 2. Metode maudhu’iy berasal dari dua kosa kata yaitu metode dan maudhu’iy. Metode berasal dari bahasa Yunani “methodos” yang berarti “cara atau jalan”. Sedangkan al-maudhû`iy (‫)الموضوعى‬ berasal dari bahasa Arab, yaitu ism maf`ûl (kata kerja) ‫وضع‬ yang berarti masalah atau pokok perkataan.
  3. 3. Jadi, dapat disimpulkan bahwa metode maudhu’ iy berarti suatu pemahaman terhadap hadis-hadis yang memiliki satu tema pembahasan dengan cara kerja yang tersistem dengan baik dan teratur dalam rangka memudahkan untuk mencapai pemahaman yang benar tentang apa yang dimaksudkan oleh hadis Rasûlullaâh shallallâhu `alaihi wasallam.
  4. 4. Metode maudhu’iyharus memenuhi beberapa unsur yaitu: - Menentukan topik atau judul yang akan dikaji - Mengumpulkan hadis-hadis yang terkait dengan topik yang telah ditentukan - Melakukan pensyarahan atau pengkajian sesuai dengan tema - Memilih salah satu atau seluruh aspek ontologis, epistemologis dan aksiologis yang terkait dengan tema.
  5. 5.  Menentukan tema atau masalah yang akan dibahas.  Menghimpun atau mengumpulkan data hadis-hadis yang terkait dalam satu tema, baik secara lafaz maupun secara makna melalui kegiatan takhrij al-hadis  Melakukan kategorisasi berdasarkan kandungan hadis dengan memperhatikan kemungkinan perbedaan peristiwa wurudnya hadis (tanawwu’) dan perbedaan periwayatan hadis.
  6. 6.  Melakukan kegiatan I’tibar dengan melengkapi seluruh sanad  Melakukan penelitian sanad yang meliputi penelitian kualitas pribadi perawi, kapasitas intelektualnya dan metode periwayatan yang digunakan.  Melakukan penelitian matan yan meliputi kemungkinan adanya illat (cacat) dan syaz (kejanggalan).
  7. 7.  Mempelajari term-term yang mengandung arti serupa  Membandingkan berbagai syarah hadis  Melengkapi pembahasan dengan hadis-hadis atau ayat-ayat pendukung  Menyusun hasil penelitian menurut kerangka besar konsep
  8. 8. Madzhab Maliki Basmalah bukan merupakan satu ayat dari surat al-Fatihah bahkan bukan merupakan satu ayat dari Al- Qur’an. Mazhab Hanafiah berpendapat bahwa disunatkan membaca basmalah secara sir bagi orang yang shalat berjamaah atau sendiri.
  9. 9. Mazhab Syafi’iyah berpendapat hukum membaca Basmalah dalam al-Fatihah ketika shalat adalah wajib, karena bacaan Basmalah itu salah satu ayat dari al-Fatihah yang menjadi rukun shalat itu sendiri. Menurut Mazhab Hanbali, basmalah termasuk salah satu ayat dari ayat al-Fatihah maka wajib membacanya didalam shalat. Akan tetapi membacanya secara sir tidak jahr.
  10. 10.  Dapat memberikan pemahaman yang lebih lengkap dan komprehensif terkait dengan persoalan dengan tema tertentu.  Mampu untuk memenuhi tuntutan dan keperluan untuk mencari penyelesaian dan pandangan Islam dalam semua lapangan keilmuan dan kehidupan.  membatasi pembahasan hadis, dengan adanya penetapan judul di dalam pemahaman hadis, maka dengan sendirinya berarti membuat suatu permasalahan menjadi terbatas (sesuai dengan topiknya).

