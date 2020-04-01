Successfully reported this slideshow.
Metode maudhu’îy tidak hanya berlaku dalam pemahaman al-Qur’an melainkan juga dapat diterapkan dalam pemahaman hadis. Seca...
Maizuddin mendefenisikan bahwa pendekatan tematis adalah memahami makna dan menangkap maksud yang terkandung di dalam hadi...
Dalam buku Al-Imam al-Syafi’i: Metode Penyelesaian Hadis Mukhtalif,, Edi Safri tidak menggunakan istilah tematis korelatif...
Metode maudhu’iyharus memenuhi beberapa unsur yaitu: - Menentukan topik atau judul yang akan dikaji - Mengumpulkan hadis-h...
•Langkah Kerja Pemahaman Hadis Maudhu’iy Menurut Yusuf al-Qardhawiy ada beberapa langkah untuk mengambil pemahaman hadis- ...
Arifuddin Ahmad dalam bukunya Metode Tematik dalam Pengkajian Hadis, memberikan cara kerja dari metode maudhu’iy, yaitu: •...
Setelah hadis-hadis tersebut dikumpulkan, maka langkah selanjutnya adalah kategorisasi/ klasifikasi terhadap hadis-hadis t...
Mazhab Hanafiah berpendapat bahwa disunatkan membaca basmalah secara sir bagi orang yang shalat berjamaah atau sendiri. Ma...
•Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Metode Maudhu’iy Di antara kelebihan dari metode ini adalah : •Dapat memberikan pemahaman yang l...
Berdasarkan penjelasan yang telah dipaparkan, dapat ditarik beberapa kesimpulan terkait dengan makalah ini sebagai berikut...
TUGAS-2 HADIS TEMATIK OLEH Lasmita Suarni. SM IV KPI-C FDK UINSU 2019/2020



  1. 1. Metode maudhu’îy tidak hanya berlaku dalam pemahaman al-Qur’an melainkan juga dapat diterapkan dalam pemahaman hadis. Secara istilah, defenisi metode maudhu’iy dalam pemahaman hadis dapat mengacu kepada defenisi metode maudhu’i dalam tafsir, seperti yang dikemukakan oleh Abd Hay al- Farmawi. METODE MAUDHU’IY DALAM PEMAHAMAN HADIS
  2. 2. Maizuddin mendefenisikan bahwa pendekatan tematis adalah memahami makna dan menangkap maksud yang terkandung di dalam hadis dengan cara mempelajari hadis-hadis lain yang terkait dengan tema ‫جمع‬‫االيات‬‫القرانية‬‫ذات‬‫الهدف‬‫الواحد‬‫التي‬‫إشتركت‬‫في‬‫موضوع‬‫ما‬‫و‬‫ترتيبها‬‫حسب‬‫النزول‬‫ما‬‫أمكن‬‫ذلك‬‫مع‬‫الوقوف‬‫على‬‫أسباب‬‫نزولها‬‫ثم‬‫تناولها‬ ‫بالشرح‬‫و‬‫التعليق‬‫و‬‫االستنباط‬. Artinya : Tafsir maudhu’I adalah mengumpulkan ayat-ayat al-qur’an yang mempunyai maksud yang sama, dalam arti sama-sama membahas satu topic masalah dan menyusunnya berdasarkan kronolis dan sebab turunnya ayat-ayat tersebut, selanjutnya mufassir mulai memberikan keterangan dan penjelasan serta kesimpulan.
  3. 3. Dalam buku Al-Imam al-Syafi’i: Metode Penyelesaian Hadis Mukhtalif,, Edi Safri tidak menggunakan istilah tematis korelatif, namun menggunakan istilah penyelesaian berdasarkan pemahaman korelatif. Penulis beranggapan bahwa yang dimaksudkan adalah sama dengan pemahaman tematis korelatif, karena dari contoh yang diungkapkan dalam buku tersebut, mengindikasikan adanya pengumpulan hadis dalam satu tema, setelah itu diperhatikan keterkaitan antara hadis-hadis tersebut.
  4. 4. Metode maudhu’iyharus memenuhi beberapa unsur yaitu: - Menentukan topik atau judul yang akan dikaji - Mengumpulkan hadis-hadis yang terkait dengan topik yang telah ditentukan - Melakukan pensyarahan atau pengkajian sesuai dengan tema - Memilih salah satu atau seluruh aspek ontologis, epistemologis dan aksiologis yang terkait dengan tema. Jadi dapat disimpulkan bahwa pemahaman hadis dengan metode maudhu’ iy berarti suatu pemahaman terhadap hadis-hadis yang memiliki satu tema pembahasan dengan cara kerja yang tersistem dengan baik dan teratur dalam rangka memudahkan untuk mencapai pemahaman yang benar tentang apa yang dimaksudkan oleh hadis Rasûlullaâh shallallâhu `alaihi wasallam.
  5. 5. •Langkah Kerja Pemahaman Hadis Maudhu’iy Menurut Yusuf al-Qardhawiy ada beberapa langkah untuk mengambil pemahaman hadis- hadis Rasulullah Saw yang baik dan yang benar yaitu: •Memahami Sesuai dengan petunjuk Al-qur’an. • Mengumpulkan hadis-hadis yang satu tema. •Menggunakan cara jam`u dan al-arjîh diantara hadis-hadis mukhtalîf. •Memahami hadis sesuai dengan latar belakang hadis tersebut, Situasi dan kondisinya, serta tujuan hadis tersebut disampaikan oleh Rasûlullâh shallallâhu `alaihi wasallam. •Menjelaskan antara sarana yang berubah dan tujuan yang tetap. •Membedakan antara yang hakikat dan majaz dalam pemahaman hadis-hadis Rasûlullâh shallallâhu `alaihi wasallam. •Membedakan antara yang ghaib dan yang nyata. •Memastikan makna istilah kata dalam hadis. Langkah-langkah di atas tidak secara tegas dinyatakan oleh Yusuf al-Qardhawiy sebagai pemahaman hadis dengan metode maudhu`iy tetapi secara praktek dia telah melaksanakannya.
  6. 6. Arifuddin Ahmad dalam bukunya Metode Tematik dalam Pengkajian Hadis, memberikan cara kerja dari metode maudhu’iy, yaitu: •Menentukan tema atau masalah yang akan dibahas. •Menghimpun atau mengumpulkan data hadis-hadis yang terkait dalam satu tema, baik secara lafaz maupun secara makna melalui kegiatan takhrij al-hadis •Melakukan kategorisasi berdasarkan kandungan hadis dengan memperhatikan kemungkinan perbedaan peristiwa wurudnya hadis (tanawwu’) dan perbedaan periwayatan hadis. •Melakukan kegiatan i’tibar dengan melengkapi seluruh sanad[1] •Melakukan penelitian sanad yang meliputi penelitian kualitas pribdi perawi, kapasitas intelektualnya dan metode periwayatan yang digunakan. •Melakukan penelitian matan yan meliputi kemungkinan adanya illat (cacat) dan syaz (kejanggalan). •Mempelajari term-term yang mengandung arti serupa • Membandingkan berbagai syarah hadis •Melengkapi pembahasan dengan hadis-hadis atau ayat-ayat pendukung • Menyusun hasil penelitian menurut kerangka besar konsep.
  7. 7. Setelah hadis-hadis tersebut dikumpulkan, maka langkah selanjutnya adalah kategorisasi/ klasifikasi terhadap hadis-hadis tersebut berdasarkan matannya. Bila diperhatikan hadis-hadis yang menjelaskan tentang basmalah, maka bisa dikelompokkan menjadi dua kelompok, yaitu jahr dan sir. •Contoh Penerapan Metode Maudhu’iy Al-Bukhari: 701 َّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ َّ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ٍ‫ِك‬‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ِ‫َس‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫د‬‫َا‬‫ت‬َ‫ق‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬ُ‫ش‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ع‬ ُ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ ُ‫ص‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ح‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ي‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬‫َا‬‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ي‬ ِ‫ض‬ َ‫ر‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ِ َّ ِ‫َّلل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ة‬ َ‫َل‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ َ‫ُون‬‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ف‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ال‬ Ibn Majah: 804 ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ٍ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫س‬ُ‫ح‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫َار‬‫ه‬ ُ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ ُ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ي‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ن‬ْ‫ب‬ ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ُو‬‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ث‬َّ‫د‬َ‫ح‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ُ‫ب‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫م‬َ‫ق‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ش‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫اء‬ َ‫ز‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫ى‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ِ َّ ِ‫َّلل‬ ُ‫د‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ال‬ ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ء‬‫ا‬ َ‫ر‬ِ‫ق‬ْ‫ال‬ ُ‫ح‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬
  8. 8. Mazhab Hanafiah berpendapat bahwa disunatkan membaca basmalah secara sir bagi orang yang shalat berjamaah atau sendiri. Mazhab ini berpedapat bahwa basmalah bukanlah bagian dari ayat al-Fatihah. Imam Abu Hanifah membaca basmalah dalam shalat jahr adalah secara sir atau mengambil jalan tengah setelah menggabungkan dan mengkompromikan dalil-dalil diatas. Menurut beliau, Basmalah dibaca dalam shalat ketika membaca surah al-Fatihah, tetapi tidak dengan suara keras. Mazhab Syafi’iyah berpendapat hukum membaca Basmalah dalam al- Fatihah ketika shalat adalah wajib, karena bacaan Basmalah itu salah satu ayat dari al-Fatihah yang menjadi rukun shalat itu sendiri. Imam syafi’i berkata, Bismillahirrahmanirrahim adalah termasuk ayat tujuh dari fatihah, kalau ditinggalkan semuanya atau sebagiannya tidaklah cukup rakaat shalat yang tertinggal membaca Bismillahirrahmanirrahim dalam rakaat itu. (al-Umm, juz I, hal. 107). Apabila Nabi membaca (surat al-Fatihah) dan menjadi imam manusia, maka Nabi memulai (bacaan surat al-Fatihah) dengan bacaan Basmalah. Menurut Mazhab Hanbali, basmalah termasuk salah satu ayat dari ayat al-Fatihah maka wajib membacanya didalam shalat. Akan tetapi membacanya secara sir tidak jahr.Melihat perbedaan yang telah dipaparkan di atas, penulis melihat masing-masing dari kelompok memiliki pendapat yang berbeda-beda dan memiliki pijakan masing-masing.
  9. 9. •Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Metode Maudhu’iy Di antara kelebihan dari metode ini adalah : •Dapat memberikan pemahaman yang lebih lengkap dan komprehensif terkait dengan persoalan dengan tema tertentu. •Kajian ini mampu untuk memenuhi tuntutan dan keperluan zaman yang semakin mendesak akhir-akhir ini untuk mencari penyelesaian dan pandangan Islam dalam semua lapangan keilmuan dan kehidupan. •Pengajian hadismaudhu’iy berperanan secara berkesan dalam menyelesaikan hadis- hadis kontradiksi dalam konteks kontemporer Ulama •Tugas dakwah islamiyyah tidak dapat dipinggirkan walaupun dalam membicarakan soal keilmuan dan ketamadunan. Adapun kekurangan metode maudhu’î adalah membatasi pembahasan hadis, dengan adanya penetapan judul di dalam pemahaman hadis, maka dengan sendirinya berarti membuat suatu permasalahan menjadi terbatas (sesuai dengan topiknya).
  10. 10. Berdasarkan penjelasan yang telah dipaparkan, dapat ditarik beberapa kesimpulan terkait dengan makalah ini sebagai berikut: • Metode maudhu’iy adalah pensyarahan atau pengkajian hadis berdasarkan tema yang dipermasalahkan, baik menyangkut aspek ontolgisnya maupun aspek epistemologis dan aksiologisnya saja atau salah satu sub dari salah satu aspeknya. • Aplikasi hadis maudhu’iy bisa dilakukan dengan memperhatikan beberapa langkah, seperti yang dikemukakan di atas. • Metode ini memiliki sisi kelebihan dan kekurangan, tergantung pada sudut pandang mana yang digunakan. •Kesimpulan

