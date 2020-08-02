Induksi mtk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDUKSI MATEMATIKA 1.1PENDAHULUAN Matematika diskrit (discrete mathematics atau finite mathematics) adalah cabang matemati...
.1 2 2 2 )2(1 2 )11(1 1      Jadi, basis induksi benar. 2.) Langkah induksi. Misalkan P(k) benar, yaitu , 2 )1( 321 ...
Habis dibagi 3 Habis dibagi 3 Perhatikan bahwa: .5,20)1(402)20(22.22 1  ksetiapuntukkkkkk Karena (1) dan (2) ben...
2’. Pernyataan itu benar untuk n = k + 1, dengan mengasumsikan bahwa pernyataan itu benar untuk n0 ≤ n ≤ k, maka kita dapa...
f. Jumlah n buah bilangan ganjil positif pertama adalah n2. 2. Di dalam sebuah pesta, setiap tamu berjabat tangan dengan t...
JAWABAN LATIHAN NO. 2 Solusi: Nilai n minimal 1. Misalkan p(n) adalah proposisi bahwa jika ada n orang tamu maka jumlah ja...
  1. 1. INDUKSI MATEMATIKA 1.1PENDAHULUAN Matematika diskrit (discrete mathematics atau finite mathematics) adalah cabang matematika yang mengkaji objek-objek diskrit. Apa yang dimaksud dengan kata diskrit (discrete) ? Benda disebut diskrit jika ia terdiri dari sejumlah berhingga elemen yang berbeda atau elemen-elemen yang tidak bersambungan. Himpunan bilangan bulat (integer) dipandang sebagai objek diskrit. Sedangkan himpunan bilangan riil (real) dipandang sebagai objek kontinu. Fungsi diskrit digambarkan sebagai sekumpulan titik-titik, sedangkan fungsi kontinu digambarkan sebagai kurva. 1.2PRINSIP INDUKSI MATEMATIKA Sebuah cara pembuktian yang sering dipakai, simple, dan sangat ampuh dalam matematika kombinatorial dan ilmu komputer, dikenal dengan prinsip induksi matematika. Induksi matematika adalah metode pembuktian untuk proposisi bilangan bulat. Untuk suatu pernyataan tertentu yang melibatkan sebuah bilangan asli n, jika kita dapat menunjukkan bahwa : 1. Pernyataan itu benar untuk n = n0 , dan 2. Pernyataan itu benar untuk n = k+1, dengan mengasumsikan bahwa pernyataan itu benar untuk n = k, (k ≥ n0), maka kita dapat menyimpulkan bahwa pernyataan itu benar untuk semua bilangan asli n ≥ n0. Langkah (1) dinamakan basis induksi, sedangkan langkah (2) dinamakan langkah induksi. Di samping itu, asumsi bahwa pernyataan tersebut benar untuk n = k di dalam langkah (2) biasanya dinamakan hipotesis induksi. Contoh 1.2.1: Buktikan bahwa , 2 )1( 321   nn n untuk semua n ≥1. Solusi: Misalkan P(n) menyatakan , 2 )1( 321   nn n untuk semua n ≥1. 1.) Basis induksi. Akan dibuktikan P(1) benar untuk n = 1. Perhatikan bahwa:
  2. 2. .1 2 2 2 )2(1 2 )11(1 1      Jadi, basis induksi benar. 2.) Langkah induksi. Misalkan P(k) benar, yaitu , 2 )1( 321   kk k Akan dibuktikan P(k+1) juga benar yaitu . 2 )1)1)((1( )1(321   kk kk Perhatikan bahwa:      .1, 2 111 2 )2)(1( 2 23 2 )1(2)( )1( 2 )1( )1()321()1(321 2 2              ksemuauntuk kk kk kk kkk k kk kkkk  Karena (1) dan (2) benar, maka terbukti bahwa 2 )1( 321   nn n untuk semua n ≥1, juga benar. Contoh 1.2.2: Buktikan bahwa ,202  nn untuk setiap bilangan bulat n ≥ 5. Solusi: Misalkan P(n) menyatakan ,202  nn untuk setiap bilangan bulat n ≥ 5. 1.) Basis induksi. Akan dibuktikan P(5) benar untuk n = 5. Perhatikan bahwa: 2532 20525   Jadi, basis benar. 2.) Langkah induksi. Misalkan P(k) benar, yaitu ,202  kk Akan dibuktikan P(k+1) juga benar yaitu .20)1(2 1  kk
  3. 3. Habis dibagi 3 Habis dibagi 3 Perhatikan bahwa: .5,20)1(402)20(22.22 1  ksetiapuntukkkkkk Karena (1) dan (2) benar, maka terbukti bahwa ,202  nn untuk setiap bilangan bulat n ≥ 5, juga benar. Contoh 1.2.3: Buktikan bahwa 122 n habis dibagi 3 untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1. Solusi: Misalkan P(n) menyatakan 122 n habis dibagi 3 untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1. 1.) Basis induksi. Akan dibuktikan P(1) benar untuk n = 1. Perhatikan bahwa:  33 14 1212 21.2 dibagihabisbenar   Jadi, basis benar. 2.) Langkah induksi. Misalkan P(k) benar, yaitu 122 k habis dibagi 3 Akan dibuktikan P(k+1) juga benar yaitu 12 )1(2 k habis dibagi 3 Perhatikan bahwa: )12()2.3( 1)22.3( 12.4 14.2 12.2 1212 22 22 2 2 22 22)1(2        kk kk k k k kk Karena (1) dan (2) benar, maka terbukti bahwa 122 n habis dibagi 3 untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1, juga benar. 1.3 PRINSIP INDUKSI MATEMATIKA KUAT. Bentuk prinsip induksi matematika yang lebih “kuat”, yang sering disebut sebagai prinsip induksi matematika kuat, dapat dinyatakan sebagai berikut. Untuk suatu pernyataan tertentu yang melibatkan bilangan asli n, jika kita dapat menunjukkan bahwa: 1’. Pernyataan itu benar untuk n = n0, dan
  4. 4. 2’. Pernyataan itu benar untuk n = k + 1, dengan mengasumsikan bahwa pernyataan itu benar untuk n0 ≤ n ≤ k, maka kita dapat menyimpulkan bahwa pernyataan itu benar untuk semua bilangan asli n ≥ n0. Bentuk ini lebih kuat dari prinsip induksi matematika yang disajikan di atas. Tegasnya, di dalam langkah induksi, untuk membuktikan bahwa pernyataan yang bersangkutan benar untuk n = k + 1, kita dibolehkan membuat asumsi yang lebih kuat di dalam langkah (2’) daripada di dalam langkah (2) di atas. Dengan kata lain, prinsip induksi matematika kuat memungkinkan kita mencapai kesimpulan yang sama meskipun memberlakukan asumsi yang lebih banyak. Contoh 1.3.1: Buktikan bahwa setiap bilangan bulat positif n yang lebih besar atau sama dengan 2 merupakan bilangan prima atau hasilkali beberapa bilangan prima. Solusi: Misalkan P(n) adalah proposisi bahwa setiap bilangan bulat positif n yang lebih besar atau sama dengan 2 merupakan bilangan prima atau hasilkali beberapa bilangan prima. 1.) Basis induksi. Untuk n = 2, karena 2 adalah bilangan prima, maka pernyataan tersebut benar. 2.) Langkah induksi Misalkan P(k) benar, yaitu asumsikan bahwa 2,3,…,k dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian (satu atau lebih) bilangan prima (hipotesis induksi), akan ditunjukkan bahwa P(k+1) juga benar, yaitu n+1 juga dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian bilangan prima. Ada 2 kasus: 1. Jika k+1 sendiri bilangan prima, maka jelas ia dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian satu atau lebih bilangan prima. 2. Jika k+1 bukan bilangan prima, maka terdapat bilangan bulat positif a yang habis membagi k+1 tanpa sisa. Dengan kata lain , b a k   )1( ,atau abk  )1( Yang dalam hal ini, 2 ≤ a ≤ b ≤ k. Menurut hipotesis induksi, a dan b dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian satu atau lebih bilangan prima. Ini berarti, k+1 jelas dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian bilangan prima, karena k+1 = ab. Karena (1) dan (2) benar, maka terbukti bahwa setiap bilangan bulat positif n (n ≥ 2) dapat dinyatakan sebagai perkalian satu atau lebih bilangan prima. LATIHAN: 1. Gunakan prinsip induksi matematika untuk membuktikan pernyataan berikut adalah benar. a. 6 )12)(1( 321 2222   nnn n , untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1. b. n n 2 , untuk setiap bilangan bulat positif n. c. 123 n habis dibagi 7 untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1. d. 1(1!) + 2(2!) + 3(3!) + …+ n(n!) = (n + 1)! - 1 , untuk semua bilangan bulat n ≥ 1. e. 122222 1210  nn  , untuk semua bilangan bulat tak negatif n.
  5. 5. f. Jumlah n buah bilangan ganjil positif pertama adalah n2. 2. Di dalam sebuah pesta, setiap tamu berjabat tangan dengan tamu lainnya hanya sekali saja. Buktikan dengan induksi matematika bahwa jika ada n orang tamu maka jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi adalah 2 )1( nn .
  6. 6. JAWABAN LATIHAN NO. 2 Solusi: Nilai n minimal 1. Misalkan p(n) adalah proposisi bahwa jika ada n orang tamu maka jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi adalah n(n-1)/2. 1.) Basis Induksi P(1) benar, karena untuk n = 1 orangtamu, tidak ada jabat tangan yang tejadi. Perhatikan bahwa : 1(1-1)/2 = 0 kali. 2.) Langkah Induksi Misalkan p(k) benar, yaitu asumsikan jumlah jabat tangan yang tejadi sebanyak k(k -1)/2 (hipotesis induksi). Kita harus menunjukkan bahwa p(k +1),yaitu jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi di antara k+1 orang tamu adalah (k+1)((k+1)-1)/2 atau k(k+1)/2. Hal ini dapat ditunjukkan sebagai berikut: Untuk k+1 orang, jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi haruslah berupa jumlah jabat tangan k orang tamu ditambah jabat tangan yang dilakukan tamu ke (k+1). Menurut hipotesis induksi, untuk k orang tamu, jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi adalah k(k-1)/2. Tamu yang ke (k+1) ini akan berjabat tangan sebanyak k kali dengan k orang tamu lainnya (masing-masing sekali) sehingga jumlah jabat tangan keseluruhan adalah : k(k-1)/2 + k = k(k-1)/2 + 2k/2 = (k2 - k + 2k)2 = (k2 + k)2 = k(k+1)/2 Karena (1) dan (2) benar, maka terbukti bahwa jika ada n orang tamu, maka jumlah jabat tangan yang terjadi adalah n (n-1)/2.

