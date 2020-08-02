Xii dimensi tiga

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 GEOMETRI Standar Kompetensi : Menentukan kedudukan, jarak, dan besar sudut yang melibatkan titik, garis, dan bidang dala...
2 BAB I. PENDAHULUAN A. Deskripsi Dalam modul ini Anda akan mempelajari kedudukan titik, garis, dan bidang, jarak titik, g...
3 BAB II PEMBELAJARAN A. KEDUDUKAN TITIK, GARIS, DAN BIDANG 1. Kedudukan titik terhadap garis Jika diketahui sebuah titik ...
4 Contoh : Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH. Tentukan : a. Titik yang berada pada garis DF b. Titik yang berada diluar bidang BCH...
5 2. Menghitung jarak antara titik dan bidang Jarak antara titik dan bidang adalah panjang ruas garis yang ditarik dari su...
6 4. Menghitung jarak antara garis dan bidang Jarak antara garis dan bidang yang sejajar adalah jarak antara salah satu ti...
7 h. Garis AE ke garis CG i. Bidang ABCD ke EFGH Jawab : a. Jarak titik A ke H = AH AH = 22 DHAD  = 100100  = 200 = 210 ...
8 g. Jarak titik A ke bidang BDE Perhatikan persegi panjang ACGE sbb : Garis AG berpotongan tegak lurus dengan Garis ER di...
9 Tugas I 1. Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH denan panjang rusuk 6 cm. Hitunglah jarak antara : a. Titik H ke garis AC b. Titik ...
10 b. Tentukan titik tembus garis g terhadap bidang H, misalnya titik B. Proyeksi titik A pada bidang H adalah B. 2. Proye...
11 a. Proyeksi T pada bidang ABCD adalah titik O. Jadi proyeksi TB pada bidang ABCD = BO BO = ½ .AC = ½ 22 BCAB  = ½ 2525...
12 c. TB pada TPC D. SUDUT ANTARA GARIS DAN BIDANG 1. Sudut antara dua garis berpotongan Sudut antara dua garis berpotonga...
13 4. Sudut antara bidang dengan bidang Sudut antara dua bidang terjadi jika kedua bidang saling berpotongan. Untuk menent...
14 Contoh : Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH dengan panjang rusuk 5 cm. Tentukan : a. Besar sudut antara BG dan bidang ABCD b. Co...
15 Tugas III 1. ABCD.EFGH adalah sebuah balok. Nyatakan dan gambarkan kemudian beri nama sudut antara : a. CH dan ABCD b. ...
16 BAB III PENUTUP Setelah menyelesaikan modul ini, anda berhak untuk mengikuti tes untuk menguji kompetensi yang telah an...
17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xii dimensi tiga

28 views

Published on

Geometri Dimensi Tiga

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xii dimensi tiga

  1. 1. 1 GEOMETRI Standar Kompetensi : Menentukan kedudukan, jarak, dan besar sudut yang melibatkan titik, garis, dan bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga. Kompetensi Dasar :  Menentukan kedudukan titik, garis, dan bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga.  Menentukan jarak dari titik ke garis dan dari titik ke bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga.  Menentukan besar sudut antara garis dan bidang dan antara dua bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga.
  2. 2. 2 BAB I. PENDAHULUAN A. Deskripsi Dalam modul ini Anda akan mempelajari kedudukan titik, garis, dan bidang, jarak titik, garis dan bidang, proyeksi, dan sudut antara garis dan bidang. B. Prasyarat Untuk mempelajari modul ini anda harus menguasai bilangan pangkat dan bentuk akar, serta trigonometri. C. Petunjuk Penggunaan Modul Untuk mempelajari modul ini, hal-hal yang perlu Anda lakukan adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Untuk mempelajari modul ini haruslah berurutan, karena materi yang mendahului merupakan prasyarat untuk mempelajari materi berikutnya. 2. Pahamilah contoh-contoh soal yang ada, dan kerjakanlah semua soal latihan yang ada. Jika dalam mengerjakan soal Anda menemui kesulitan, kembalilah mempelajari materi yang terkait. 3. Kerjakanlah soal evaluasi dengan cermat. Jika Anda menemui kesulitan dalam mengerjakan soal evaluasi, kembalilah mempelajari materi yang terkait. 4. Jika Anda mempunyai kesulitan yang tidak dapat Anda pecahkan, catatlah, kemudian tanyakan kepada guru pada saat kegiatan tatap muka atau bacalah referensi lain yang berhubungan dengan materi modul ini. Dengan membaca referensi lain, Anda juga akan mendapatkan pengetahuan tambahan. D. Tujuan Akhir Setelah mempelajari modul ini diharapkan Anda dapat: 1. Menentukan kedudukan titik, garis, dan bidang pada ruang dimensi tiga, 2. Menentukan jarak antara titik, garis dan bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga, 3. Menentukan proyeksi titik, garis, dan bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga, 4. Menentukan sudut antara garis dan bidang dalam ruang dimensi tiga,
  3. 3. 3 BAB II PEMBELAJARAN A. KEDUDUKAN TITIK, GARIS, DAN BIDANG 1. Kedudukan titik terhadap garis Jika diketahui sebuah titik T dan sebuah garis g, maka : a. Titik T teletak pada garis g, tau garis g melalui titik T b. Titik T berada diluar garis g, atau garis g tidak melalui titik T 2. Kedudukan titik terhadap bidang Jika diketahui sebuah titik T dan sebuah bidang H, maka : a. Titik T terletak pada bidang H, atau bidang H melalui titik T b. Titik T berada diluar bidang H, atau bidang H tidak melalui titik T 3. Kedudukan garis terhadap garis Jika diketahui sebuah garis g dan sebuah garis h, maka : a. Garis g dan h terletak pada sebuah bidang, sehingga dapat terjadi :  garis g dan h berhimpit, g = h  garis g dan h berpotongan pada sebuah titik  garis g dan h sejajar b. Garis g dan h tidak terletak pada sebuah bidang, atau garis g dan h bersilangan, yaitu kedua garis tidak sejajar dan tidak berpotongan. 4. Kedudukan garis terhadap bidang Jika diketahui sebuah garis g dan sebuah bidang H, maka : a. Garis g terletak pada bidang H, atau bidang H melalui garis g. b. Garis g memotong bidang H, atau garis g menembus bidang H c. Garis g sejajar dengan bidang H 5. Kedudukan bidang terhadap bidang Jika diketahui bidang V dan bidang H, maka : a. Bidang V dan bidang H berhimpit b. Bidang V dan bidang H sejajar c. Bidang V dan bidang H berpotongan. Perpotongan kedua bidang berupa garis lurus yang disebut garis potong atau garis persdekutuan.
  4. 4. 4 Contoh : Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH. Tentukan : a. Titik yang berada pada garis DF b. Titik yang berada diluar bidang BCHE c. Garis yang sejajar dengan CF d. Garis yang berpotongan dengan BE e. Garis yang bersilangan dengan FG f. Bidang yang sejajar dengan bidang BDG Jawab : a. Titik D dan F b. Titik A, D, F, G c. DE d. EA, EF, ED, EH e. AB, DC, AE, DH f. AFH B. JARAK TITIK, GARIS, DAN BIDANG 1. Menghitung jarak antara titik dan garis Jarak antara titik dan garis merupakan panjang ruas garis yang ditarik dari suatu titik sampai memotong garis tersebut secara tegak lurus. Jarak antara titik A dengan garis g Adalah AB, karena AB tegak lurus Dengan garis g A B CD E GH F g A B
  5. 5. 5 2. Menghitung jarak antara titik dan bidang Jarak antara titik dan bidang adalah panjang ruas garis yang ditarik dari suatu titik diluar bidang sampai memotong tegak lurus bidang. Jarak titik A ke bidang H Adalah AB, karena garis AB Tegak lurus dengan bidang H 3. Menghitung jarak antara 2 garis a. Dua garis yang berpotongan tidak mempunyai jarak b. Jarak antara dua garis yang sejajar adalah panjang ruas garis yang ditarik dari suatu titik pada salah satu garis sejajar dan tegak lurus garis sejajar yang lain. Jarak antara garis g dan h Adalah AB, karena AB  g dan h c. Jarak dua garis bersilangan adalah panjang ruas garis hubung yang letaknya tegak lurus pada kedua garis bersilangan itu. Jarak antara garis g dan h adalah AB karena AB tegak lurus g dan h A B H g h A B h g A B H
  6. 6. 6 4. Menghitung jarak antara garis dan bidang Jarak antara garis dan bidang yang sejajar adalah jarak antara salah satu titik pada garis tehadap bidang. Jarak antara garis g dan Bidang H adalah AB, karena AB tegak lurus g dan Bidang H. 5. Jarak antara dua bidang Jarak antara dua bidang yang sejajar sama dengan jarak antara sebuah titik pada salah satu bidang ke bidang yang lain. Jarak antara bidang G dan H Adalah AB. Contoh : Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH dengan panjang rusuk 10 cm. Hitunglah jarak antara : a. Titik A ke H b. Titik A ke P (P adalah perpotongan diagonal ruang) c. Titik A ke garis CE d. Titik A ke bidang BCGF e. Titik A ke bidang BDHF f. Titik A ke bidang BDE g. Garis AE ke garis CG g B A H A B H G
  7. 7. 7 h. Garis AE ke garis CG i. Bidang ABCD ke EFGH Jawab : a. Jarak titik A ke H = AH AH = 22 DHAD  = 100100  = 200 = 210 cm b. Jarak titik A ke P = AP = ½ AG = 3 2 10 cm c. Jarak A ke CE = AK Pada segitiga siku-siku CAE L CAE = ½.AC.AE = ½.CE.AK 6 3 10 3 210 310. 2 1 10.210. 2 1 .310.210.210. 2 1     AK AK AK AK d. Jarak titik A ke bidang BCGF = AB = 10 cm e. Jarak titik A ke bidang BDHF = AR (R titik tengah garis BD) AR = ½ AC = ½ 210 = 25 cm A B C D G E F H 10 A C GE K P R
  8. 8. 8 g. Jarak titik A ke bidang BDE Perhatikan persegi panjang ACGE sbb : Garis AG berpotongan tegak lurus dengan Garis ER dititik T, sehingga jarak A ke Bidang BDE adalah AT. ER = 22 AEAR  = 10050  = 150 = 65 cm. L. ARE = ½. AR. AE = ½. RE. AT ½. 10.25 = ½ . AT.65 250 = AT.65 AT = 65 250 = 3 3 10 cm h. Jarak AE ke CG = AC = 310 i. Jarak ABCD dan EFGH = AC = 10 cm A B CD G H E F T A C GE R T R
  9. 9. 9 Tugas I 1. Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH denan panjang rusuk 6 cm. Hitunglah jarak antara : a. Titik H ke garis AC b. Titik B ke garis AG c. Titik C ke BDG d. garis AE dan CG e. garis AB dan CDHG f. bidang HFC dan DBE 2. Diketahui balik PQRS.TUVW dengan PQ = 4 cm, QR = 3 cm, PT = 6 cm Hitung jarak antara : a. V ke RSTU b. Q ke PRVT 3. Diketahui limas beraturan T.ABCD dengan AB = 10 cm, TA = 12 cm. Hitung jarak antara : a. titik B ke AT b. titik T ke ABCD c. titik A ke TBC 4. Diketahui bidang empat beraturan T.ABC dengan panjang rusuk 8 cm. Tentukan jarak T ke bidang ABC. C. PROYEKSI 1. Proyeksi titik pada bidang Jika titik A diluar bidang H, maka proyeksi A pada bidang H ditentukan sebagai berikut : a. Dari titik A dibuat garis g yang tegak lurus bidang H
  10. 10. 10 b. Tentukan titik tembus garis g terhadap bidang H, misalnya titik B. Proyeksi titik A pada bidang H adalah B. 2. Proyeksi garis pada bidang Menentukan proyeksi garis pada bidang sama dengan menentukan proyeksi dua buah titik yang terletak pada garis ke bidang itu, dan proyeksi garis tadi pada bidang merupakan garis yang ditarik dari titik- titik hasil proyeksi. a. Jika sebuah garis tegak lurus pada bidang maka proyeksi garis ke bidang itu berupa titik. b. Jika garis sejajar bidang maka proyeksi garis ke bidang merupakan garis yang sejajar dengan garis yang diproyeksikan. Contoh : Diketahui limas beraturan T. ABCD dengan AB = 5 cm dan TA = 8 cm. Hitunglah panjang proyeksi : a. TB pada bidang ABCD b. TB pada bidang TAC A B A B C D T O
  11. 11. 11 a. Proyeksi T pada bidang ABCD adalah titik O. Jadi proyeksi TB pada bidang ABCD = BO BO = ½ .AC = ½ 22 BCAB  = ½ 2525  = ½ 25 = 2 2 5 cm b. Proyeksi TB pada bidang TAC = TO TO = 22 BOTB  = 2 25 64  = 2 103 = 206 2 1 cm Tugas II 1. Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH dengan rusuk 10 cm. Tentukan dan hitung panjang proyeksi : a. BG pada EFGH b. HF pada ACH c. GO pada BDE (O titik potong AC dan BD) 2. Diketahui limas beraturan T.ABCD dengan AB = 10 cm dan tinggi limas 8 cm. Tentukan dan hitung panjang proyeksi : a. TC pada ABCD b. TA pada TBD 3. Diketahui bidang empat beraturan T.ABC dengan panjang rusuk 6 cm. Titik P ditengah-tengah AB. Hitung panjang proyeksi : a. TB pada ABC b. TP pada ABC
  12. 12. 12 c. TB pada TPC D. SUDUT ANTARA GARIS DAN BIDANG 1. Sudut antara dua garis berpotongan Sudut antara dua garis berpotongan diambil sudut yang lancip. Garis g berpotongan dengan garis h di titik A, sudut yang dibentuk adalah  . 2. Sudut antara dua garis bersilangan Sudut antara dua garis bersilangan ditentukan dengan membuat garis sejajar salah satu garis bersilangan tadi dan memotong garis yang lain dan sudut yang dimaksud adalah sudut antara dua garis berpotongan itu. Garis g bersilangan dg h Garis h1 sejajar dengan h Memotong g Sudut antara g dan h sama dg Sudut antara g dan h1 3. Sudut antara garis dan bidang Sudut antara garis dan bidang hanya ada jika garis menembus bidang. Sudut antara garis dan bidang adalah sudut antara garis dan proyeksinya pada bidang itu. Garis g menembus bidang H dititik A. Proyeksi garis g pada bidang H adalah g1 Sudut antara garis g dengan bidang H Adalah sudut yang dibentuk garis g dg g1 g h A  h g h1 g g1 H A
  13. 13. 13 4. Sudut antara bidang dengan bidang Sudut antara dua bidang terjadi jika kedua bidang saling berpotongan. Untuk menentukannya sbb : a. Tentukan garis potong kedua bidang b. Tentukan sebarang garis pada bidang pertama yang tegak lurus garis potong kdua bidang c. Pada bidang kedua buat pula garis yang tegak lurus garis potong kedua bidang dan berpotongan dengan garis pada bidang pertama tadi. d. Sudut antara kedua bidang sama dengan sudut antara kedua garis tadi Bidang G dan H berpotong pada garis (G,H). Garis g pada G tegak lurus gais (G,H). Garis h pada H tegak lurus garis (G,H) Sudut antara bidang G dan H sama dengan sudut antara garis g dan h H G g h  (G,H)
  14. 14. 14 Contoh : Diketahui kubus ABCD.EFGH dengan panjang rusuk 5 cm. Tentukan : a. Besar sudut antara BG dan bidang ABCD b. Cosinus sudut antara BH dan ABCD Jawab : a. Sudut antara BG dengan ABCD adalah sudut CBG = 450 b. Cosinus sudut antara BH dengan ABCD adalah Cos DBH = BH BD = 35 25 = 3 6 A B CD E F GH 5 cm
  15. 15. 15 Tugas III 1. ABCD.EFGH adalah sebuah balok. Nyatakan dan gambarkan kemudian beri nama sudut antara : a. CH dan ABCD b. AG dan EFGH c. BH dan CDHG 2. T. ABCD adalah limas tegak beraturan. Panjang rusuk alas 4 cm dan panjang rusuk tegak 8 cm. Hitunglah : a. Tan sudut antar TC dan ABCD b. Cos sudut antara TQ dan ABCD dimana Q titik tengah AD 3. Diketahui limas beraturan T. ABCD dengan AB = 6 cm dan TC = 53 cm. Hitung : a. Cosinus sudut antara bidang ABCD dan TDC b. Sinus sudut antara TAB dan TCD 4. Diketahui limas segitiga T.ABC. TA tegak lurus bidang alas. Segitiga ABC siku-siku di B. Panjang AB = 6 cm, BC = 8 cm. Panjang TA = 24 cm. O titik tengah BC. Hitunglah : a. Panjang AC, TC, AO b. tan sudut antara TO dan bidang ABC
  16. 16. 16 BAB III PENUTUP Setelah menyelesaikan modul ini, anda berhak untuk mengikuti tes untuk menguji kompetensi yang telah anda pelajari. Apabila anda dinyatakan memenuhi syarat ketuntasan dari hasil evaluasi dalam modul ini, maka anda berhak untuk melanjutkan ke topik/modul berikutnya.
  17. 17. 17

×