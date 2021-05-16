Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANAYASAL VERGİ HUKUKU’NUN FELSEFİ TEMELLERİ VE JOHN LOCKE Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. A...
John Locke ▪ John Locke insanın doğası, eğitim, hoşgörü, siyasal yönetim üzerine kitaplar kalem almış bir siyaset felsefec...
Daimilik – Süreklilik İlkesi Vergi kuralları sürekli olarak değiştirilmemelidir. Genellik – Kanun Önünde Eşitlik İlkesi He...
▪ John Locke sınırsız bir iktidarın daima güç ve yetkilerini istismar ve suiistimal edebileceğine ve keyfî bir yönetime dö...
 Locke keyfîlik konusundaki bu sağlam duruşunu vergileme konusunda da sürdürür ve vergilerin kralların keyfî yetkilerine ...
 Bizim vergilemede “temsil ve rıza ilkesi” olarak adlandırdığımız ilkeyi John Locke oldukça açık biçimde ifade etmiştir. ...
 Locke, “Zengin ile yoksul için, mahkemedeki hatırı sayılır kişi ile pulluğundaki köylü için sadece tek kurala sahip olma...
 Locke’a göre vergi ile ilgili kurallar çok sık değişmemelidir. Önceden bilinen, ilan edilmiş, yerleşik daimi (sürekli) k...
o Locke’un bu iki ilke üzerindeki görüşlerini şu paragrafta açık olarak görmek mümkündür: o“Devletin Yasamasına ya da Üstü...
 Locke şöyle söyler :  “Anayasa, Toplumun kurucu ve üstün kararı olduğundan, Toplum içindeki bütün pozitif Yasaları önce...
▪ İktisat biliminin kurucusu olarak kabul edilen Adam Smith’in vergileme konusundaki görüşlerini de kısaca özetleyelim ve ...
Adam Smith’in ünlü Milletlerin Zenginliği adlı dört temel vergileme ilkesini eserinde şu şekilde açıklamaktadır :  1. Bir...
 2. Her bireyin ödemek zorunda olduğu vergi keyfî olmamalı, kesin olmalıdır. Ödeme zamanı, ödeme şekli, ödeme miktarı her...
 4.Halkın cebinden çıkan para ile devlet hazinesine giren para birbirinden çok farklı olmamalıdır. Herhangi bir vergi uyg...
Adam Smith’in Dört Temel Vergileme İlkesi ADALET-EŞİTLİK BELİRLİLİK-KESİNLİK UYGUNLUK-KOLAYLIK İKTİSADİLİK-ETKİNLİK
❖Smith’in dört temel ilkesi bugün için de geçerliliğini ve önemini devam ettiren ilkelerdir: Vergiler adil olmalı; vergile...
Sonuç olarak siyasal yönetim ve dolayısıyla vergi otoritesinin keyfî karar ve talimatlarla değil, kurallar çerçevesinde bi...
ANAYASAL VERGİ HUKUKU’NUN FELSEFİ TEMELLERİ VE JOHN LOCKE

  1. 1. ANAYASAL VERGİ HUKUKU’NUN FELSEFİ TEMELLERİ VE JOHN LOCKE Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C. Aktan ve S. Yay, Deneysel İktisat, Divan Kitabevi, 2019. Sunumu Hazırlayan: Burhan Haktan Altıntaş Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2. John Locke ▪ John Locke insanın doğası, eğitim, hoşgörü, siyasal yönetim üzerine kitaplar kalem almış bir siyaset felsefecisidir. ▪Locke Hükümet Üzerine İkinci İnceleme adlı eserinin sadece iki yerinde “vergi” kelimesini kullanmakta ve bazı kısa açıklamalarda bulunmaktadır
  3. 3. Daimilik – Süreklilik İlkesi Vergi kuralları sürekli olarak değiştirilmemelidir. Genellik – Kanun Önünde Eşitlik İlkesi Herkes kanun önünde eşittir. Herkese farklı değil aynı-tek bir vergi kuralı uygulanmalıdır. Keyfi Olmama İlkesi Yasama ve yürütme organı vergileme yetkisini keyfi olarak kullanmamalıdır. Belirlilik – Kesinlik İlkesi Vergilemede anlık kararlarla değil,önceden halkın bilgisine sunulmuş belirli ve kesin kurallar geçerli olmalıdır Temsil ve Rıza İlkesi Halkın rıza ve onayı olmaksızın vergi ve benzeri mali yükümlülükler konulmamalıdır. Bağlayıcılık İlkesi Anayasa vergileme konusunda yasama ve yürütme organını bağlayıcı kurallara sahip olmalıdır. John Locke Perspektifinden Anayasal Vergi Hukuku’nun Altı Temel İlkesi
  4. 4. ▪ John Locke sınırsız bir iktidarın daima güç ve yetkilerini istismar ve suiistimal edebileceğine ve keyfî bir yönetime dönüşebileceğine inanır ve bu nedenle vergileme konusunda keyfî karar ve uygulamalara izin verilmemesi gerektiğini savunur.
  5. 5.  Locke keyfîlik konusundaki bu sağlam duruşunu vergileme konusunda da sürdürür ve vergilerin kralların keyfî yetkilerine teslim edilemeyeceğini savunur.  Locke vergilerin ancak halkın rıza ve onayı ile alınması gerektiğine vurgu yapar.
  6. 6.  Bizim vergilemede “temsil ve rıza ilkesi” olarak adlandırdığımız ilkeyi John Locke oldukça açık biçimde ifade etmiştir.  Locke’a göre “Yasamacılar, Halkın Mülkiyetleri üzerindeki Vergileri, Halkın kendi ya da Vekilleri tarafından verilen Onayları olmaksızın artırmamalıdırlar”
  7. 7.  Locke, “Zengin ile yoksul için, mahkemedeki hatırı sayılır kişi ile pulluğundaki köylü için sadece tek kurala sahip olmak zorundadırlar” diyerek herkese adil ve eşit yasaların uygulanmasını ve vergiler karşısında herhangi bir ayrıcalık ya da ayrımcılık yapılmamasını savunmuştur.
  8. 8.  Locke’a göre vergi ile ilgili kurallar çok sık değişmemelidir. Önceden bilinen, ilan edilmiş, yerleşik daimi (sürekli) kurallar iyi bir vergi sisteminin yapı taşlarıdır. Locke’un bu görüşlerini “belirlilik-kesinlik ilkesi” ve “daimilik/süreklilik ilkesi” olarak adlandırabiliriz.
  9. 9. o Locke’un bu iki ilke üzerindeki görüşlerini şu paragrafta açık olarak görmek mümkündür: o“Devletin Yasamasına ya da Üstün İktidarına sahip olan her kimse, Anlık Kararlarla değil yayınlanmış ve Halk tarafından bilinen kurumsallaşmış sürekli Yasalarla; Uzlaşmazlıkları bu Yasalara göre karara bağlayacak tarafsız ve dürüst Yargıçlarla yönetmekle ve Topluluğun gücünü, içerde sadece söz konusu Yasaların Yürütülmesinde ya da dışarıda Yabancıların verecekleri Zararların önlenmesinde ya da onarılmasında ve Topluluğun yabancıların saldırı ve istilalarına karşı korunmasında kullanmakla yükümlüdür.”
  10. 10.  Locke şöyle söyler :  “Anayasa, Toplumun kurucu ve üstün kararı olduğundan, Toplum içindeki bütün pozitif Yasaları öncelediğinden ve bütün olarak Halka bağlı olduğundan hiçbir ast İktidar Anayasayı değiştiremez.”  “Üstün İktidarın, yani Yasamanın yerleştirilmesine bağlı olan Yönetim Biçiminden dolayı ast bir İktidarın Üstün bir İktidara emretmesi ya da Üstün İktidar dışında bir İktidarın Yasalar yapmasını tasavvur etmek olanaksız olduğundan, Devlet Biçimi, Yasalar yapma İktidarının yerleştirildiği yere bağlıdır.” :
  11. 11. ▪ İktisat biliminin kurucusu olarak kabul edilen Adam Smith’in vergileme konusundaki görüşlerini de kısaca özetleyelim ve Locke’un görüşleri ile bir karşılaştırmasını yapalım.
  12. 12. Adam Smith’in ünlü Milletlerin Zenginliği adlı dört temel vergileme ilkesini eserinde şu şekilde açıklamaktadır :  1. Bir ülkede yaşayan herkes mümkün olduğu ölçüde ödeme güçleriyle orantılı olarak devlet harcamalarının finansmanına katkıda bulunmalıdır. Büyük bir ulusta, devletin bireyler için yapmış olduğu harcamaların yönetimi, büyük bir gayrimenkulü ortak olarak kullanan kiracıların işletmelerini yönetmelerine benzer. Gayrimenkulü ortak olarak kullanan kimseler, gayrimenkul harcamalarına katkıda bulunurlar. Bu ilkenin ihmal edilmesi vergilemede adaletsizliği ortaya çıkarır. Bir vergi eğer, yukarıda belirttiğimiz üç temel kaynaktan sadece biri üzerinden tahsil ediliyorsa, kaçınılmaz olarak adaletsiz demektir
  13. 13.  2. Her bireyin ödemek zorunda olduğu vergi keyfî olmamalı, kesin olmalıdır. Ödeme zamanı, ödeme şekli, ödeme miktarı herkes için açık olarak tespit edilmelidir.  3.Her vergi, vergiyi ödeyecek birey için en uygun olan zamanda ve en uygun şekilde tahsil edilmelidir. Bir arazi ya da konut üzerinden sağlanan rant üzerinden alınacak bir vergi, en uygun zamanda, muhtemelen kiracıların mülkiyet sahibine ödeme yaptıkları zamanda tahsil edilmelidir.
  14. 14.  4.Halkın cebinden çıkan para ile devlet hazinesine giren para birbirinden çok farklı olmamalıdır. Herhangi bir vergi uygulanırken, halkın cebinden çıkan para ile devlet hazinesine giren para birbirinden farklı olabilir. Vergi ile ilgili çok sayıda vergi memuru istihdam edilmesi sonucu bu durum ortaya çıkabilir; vergi memurlarına ödenen maaşlar, toplanan vergilerin önemli bir kısmını oluşturabilir.”
  15. 15. Adam Smith’in Dört Temel Vergileme İlkesi ADALET-EŞİTLİK BELİRLİLİK-KESİNLİK UYGUNLUK-KOLAYLIK İKTİSADİLİK-ETKİNLİK
  16. 16. ❖Smith’in dört temel ilkesi bugün için de geçerliliğini ve önemini devam ettiren ilkelerdir: Vergiler adil olmalı; vergilerin ne üzerinden, ne oranda alınacağı ve saire önceden belli ve kesin olmalı; uygun zamanda ve yerde ödenmeli; vergi maliyetleri minimum düzeyde tutulmalıdır.
  17. 17. Sonuç olarak siyasal yönetim ve dolayısıyla vergi otoritesinin keyfî karar ve talimatlarla değil, kurallar çerçevesinde bir yönetimi üstlenmesi önemlidir ve gereklidir. “Kurallara karşı otorite” (rulesversusauthority) ya da “kurallara karşı takdir” (rulesversusdiscretion) arasında doğru seçimi yapmak zorundayız. Aksi takdirde bugün olduğu gibi siyasal yönetimlerin ağır, haksız, adaletsiz ve keyfî vergi uygulamalarına katlanmak durumundayız. Anayasal vergi hukuku demek “kurallara dayalı vergileme” demektir.

