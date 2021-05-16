Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

  1. 1. VERGİLEMEDE HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK İLKESİ B u s u n u m a ş a ğ ı d a k i k a yn a k t a n ya r a r l a n i l a r a k h a z ı r l a n mı ş t ı r. C o ş k u n C a n A k t a n , A n a ya s a l Ve rg i H u k u k u : A n k a r a : S e ç k i n Ya yı n l a r ı , 2 0 1 9 . S u n u mu H a z ı r l a ya n : A b d u r r a h İ m To p r a k c ı Prof. Dr. Coşkun CanAktan
  2. 2. Hukukdevletienkısaveözbirifadeyle,hukukkurallarınasıkısıkıyabağlıolanve vatandaşlarınavedahadoğrusutümbireylerehukukigüvenliksağlayanbirdevletolarak tanımlanabilir. Bukısatanımıniçindegeçen“hukukigüvenlik”,hukukdevletiyadahukukunüstünlüğüne dayalıolanbirdevletin“olmazsaolmaz” birilkesidir. Hukukigüvenlikilkesinintesisedilmesininsonucu“öngörülebilirlik”sağlamasıvebunun sonucundadevletvebirey(ler)arasında“güven”duygusununoluşmasıvekurumsallaşmasıdır. HUKUK DEVLETİ
  3. 3. Vergileme Açısından Hukuki Güvenlik Hukuki güvenlik ilkesi kendi içerisinde bazı alt ilkelere sahiptir. Bu ilkeleri “hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin unsurları” olarak adlandırılabiliriz. Vergileme açısından hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin unsurlarını bazı alt başlıklar altında incelemeye çalışalım.
  4. 4. Hukuki Güvenlik İlkesinin Unsurları: Belirlilik, Açıklık, Kesinlik, Erişebilirlik Belirlilik ilkesi, hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin en önemli unsurlarından birisidir. Belirlilik ilkesi, en kısa ve öz bir tanımla kuralların önceden “belirli” olması demektir. Önceden belirlenmiş olan kuralların “açık”, net ve anlaşılır olması ve mümkün olduğunca yoruma imkan vermeyecek şekilde “kesinlik” içermesi gerekir. Hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin tesis edilebilmesi için kurallara erişim ve öğrenme imkanları önünde engel olmamalıdır. Bireyler kurallardan kolayca haberdar olabilmelidir.
  5. 5. “…her bireyin ödemek zorunda olduğu vergi keyfi olmamalı, kesin olmalıdır. Ödeme zamanı, ödeme şekli, ödeme miktarı herkes için açık olarak tespit edilmelidir.” (Smith, 1976; 350-351)
  6. 6. Hukuki Güvenlik İlkesinin Unsurları: Kurallarda İstikrar Hukuk kurallarında ve özel olarak vergi ile ilgili kurallarda “istikrar” “hukuki güvenlik” ilkesinin tesis edilmesi için önem taşır. Kurallar çok sık değişmemeli, bir düzenlilik ve süreklilik (daimilik) içermelidir. “(Devlet) geçici ve günübirlik kararnamelerle değil daimihukuk kuralları ile yönetilmeli (archein)dir” John Locke
  7. 7. Hukuki Güvenlik İlkesinin Unsurları: Bağlayıcılık Siyasal gücü elinde tutan yönetimlerin kuralları çok sık değiştirmelerini engellemek için hangi garanti mekanizmalarına ihtiyaç vardır? İşte burada hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin bir unsuru olarak “bağlayıcılık ilkesi” karşımıza çıkmaktadır Bağlayıcılık ilkesi (binding principle), anayasallık ve yasallık ilkelerine bir bütün olarak vurgu yapan çok önemli bir ilkedir. Parlamentoların ve yürütme organının keyfi eylem ve işlemlerde bulunmalarını engelleyecek olan “anayasal” kurallar ve kurumlardır.
  8. 8. “Güç söz konusu olduğundainsana güven birtarafa bırakmalı ve insanın kötülükyapmasını engellemekiçin onu anayasanın zincirlerine bağlamalıyız.” Thomas Jefferson
  9. 9. Hukuki Güvenlik İlkesinin Unsurları: Geriye Doğru Yürümezlik Geriye doğru vergileme, yasal düzenlemelerle gelir, servet, harcama ve diğer kaynaklar üzerinden alınmakta olan vergilere daha sonra ilave bazı yeni vergi(ler) konulması ya da daha önce yürürlükte olan vergilerin oranlarında artışlar yapılması anlamına gelmektedir. Bu durumun meşruiyeti tartışmaya açıktır. Mevcut yasalar çerçevesinde kazanılmış hak(lar), daha sonra çıkarılacak başka yasalarla kısmen ya da tamamen geriye alınamazlar. Ya da daha geniş anlamda bireyler kazanılmış hak(lar)ın tasarrufundan mahrum bırakılamazlar.
  10. 10. HukukiGüvenlikİlkesinin Unsurları: KıyasYapmama Hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin bir diğer önemli unsuru “kıyas yasağı” ilkesidir. Kıyas, kanunda belirli bir fiili durum için yürürlükte olan bir kuralın, o durumla benzerlik arz eden ancak hakkında bir karar ya da hüküm bulunmayan başka bir duruma uygulanmasıdır. Kıyas yasağının olmaması halinde idarenin ve/veya yargı organlarının kıyas yapmak suretiyle yeni vergi doğurucu bir olay yaratmaları söz konusu olabilir. Bu durum ise bireylerin hak ve özgürlüklerini ihlal edici bir duruma dönüşebilir.
  11. 11. Hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin temel unsurları ya da bileşenleri olarak ele aldığımız bu ilkelerin varlığı “öngörülebilirlik” (predictability) adı verilen bir genel ilkenin tesis edilmesine imkan sağlar. HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK, ÖNGÖRÜLEBİLİRLİK VE GÜVEN
  12. 12. HUKUKİGÜVENLİK, ÖNGÖRÜLEBİLİRLİK VE GÜVEN Öngörülebilirlik ilkesi, en geniş anlamda kuralların mümkün olduğunca muğlak olmayan açık, belirli ve kesin kavramlarla ifade edilmesi demektir. Bir başka ifadeyle, hukuk kuralları mümkün olduğunca açık, net ve anlaşılabilir olmalıdır. Bireyler, herhangi bir somut eylem ve olguya karşı hangi hukuksal yaptırımlara maruz kalabileceklerini önceden açık ve net olarak bilme imkanına sahip olmalıdırlar.
  13. 13. Geriye Yürü- mezlik Kıyas Yasağı İstikrar Kesinlik Erişile- bilirlik Açıklık Belirli- lik Bağla- yıcılık HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK İLKESİ
  14. 14. HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK, ÖNGÖRÜLEBİLİRLİK VE GÜVEN Bir vergi sisteminde “hukuki güvenlik ilkesinin” ihlal edilmesinin en önemli sonucu bireylerin devlete, dolayısıyla kamu maliyesine ve vergi sistemine olan “güven”in erozyona uğraması ve hatta tamamen ortadan kalkmasıdır.
  15. 15. HUKUK DEVLETİ HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK İLKELERİ ÖNGÖRÜLE- BİLİRLİK GÜVEN
  16. 16. HUKUKİ GÜVENLİK, ÖNGÖRÜLEBİLİRLİK VE GÜVEN Kamu maliyesi açısından güven tesisi iyi bir vergi sistemi oluşturulması ile yakından alakalıdır. Karmaşık, çok sık değişen, adaletsiz, tarafsız olmayan, belirli kesimlere ayrıcalıklar sağlayan bir vergi sistemi güveni ortadan kaldırır. (Aktan ve Çoban, 2007). Vergi sisteminde ve vergi mevzuatında çok sık değişiklikler yapılması “öngörülebilirlik” ve “istikrar” ilkelerinin ihlal edilmesi demektir. Bu temel ilkelerin ihlali ekonomiye olan güven üzerinde olumsuz sonuçlar ortaya çıkarır.
  17. 17. “Bir devletin yasamasına ya da üstün iktidarına sahip olan her kimse, anlık kararlarla değil yayınlanmış ve halk tarafından bilinen kurumsallaşmış sürekli yasalarla; uzlaşmazlıkları bu yasalara göre karara bağlayacak tarafsız ve dürüst yargıçlarla yönetmekle yükümlüdür.” John Locke(1632-1704)

