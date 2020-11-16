Mv production assignment evaluation form 2020 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EVALUATION Hope Smith
  2. 2. PRODUCTION PROCESS EVALUATION
  3. 3. RESEARCH For my research I tried to use videos from different genres of music so I had a wide range of inspiration. The main Video that inspired mine was 'casino’ by Ryan beatty, I liked how it was all filmed outdoors. The video for ‘casino’ was also where I got the idea to do a double exposure effect. The music video for ‘The Ballard of Mona Lisa’ by panic! at the disco is what made me want to put Emilie in a skeleton costume, not just normal clothes and the costume is on brand for Phoebe Bridgers.
  4. 4. PLANNING My planning could have gone better, I forgot to consider how busy the moorlands would be on a weekend when I changed the day of filming from Monday to Saturday. I feel like I could have added more onto my hair/makeup/costume mood board by putting in a couple pictures of The cut’s makup that was in the video. The structural breakdown was quite easy and simple to do, and gave me a clearer image of what I wanted the final video to look like.
  5. 5. TIME MANAGEMENT I think my time management while filming was very good even though some scenes took a bit longer to film than I originally thought, we did finish filming at the time planed. Although I hadn’t used premier very much before I managed to get all my editing done quite quickly in 3 day’s.
  6. 6. TECHNICAL QUALITIES - CAMERA I used my phone camera to film the whole video with. I have a very high quality camera on my phone so all the footage was very clear and in focus even when I’m moving a lot like in the running scene it wasn’t blurry and out of focus
  7. 7. TECHNICAL QUALITIES – EDITING/POST I think I could of used some more transition effects Instead of Just using the same two, dip to black and film dissolve. The double exposure effect I put in while Emilie was running and a couple other times throughout the video worked very well and was a lot easier to do than I thought it would be after I found a good you tube video To show me how to do it.
  8. 8. AESTHETIC QUALITIES The actress is wearing a skeleton costume for the whole video Which gives the video a spooky and quirky aesthetic. I changed the colour of the video to have a more red tint to it this matched the spooky/dystopian vibe I was going for especially towards the end of the video
  9. 9. AUDIENCE APPEAL The target audience for the music video is 16-24 year olds so the video needed to attract teens and young adults. I Achieved this by not having many bright colours that make the video look child like Because I already had Emilie in a skeleton costume, which is intriguing to all ages. The video had a more grown up narrative that would be better understood and picked up on by the target audience.
  10. 10. PEER FEEDBACK
  11. 11. FEEDBACK 1 – EMILIE What did you like about the product?  I like the way it’s been edited – especially During the instrumental part where it’s almost like flashbacks from the rest of the video.  I liked the way The production of the video Means it tells a story with the lyrics of the song. What improvements could have been made to the product?  I think it coybe improved by Maybe having a little more footage As there’s part in the middle where it spins again for quite a long time.
  12. 12. FEEDBACK 2 – FREYA What did you like about the product?  I liked the simplicity of it and when she was bleeding, it was interesting.  The camera angles were good and I liked the effect when she was running  I also thought being in a forest worked well with the song What improvements could have been made to the product?  You could’ve added In another effect Or moved around a bit more so there is some Different camera angles on top of what you already have.
  13. 13. FEEDBACK 3 – PHIL What did you like about the product?  I like the spinning sections at the start and end of the video  I thought the editing was good where it showed her as hurt/not hurt  The lip sinking was done well What improvements could have been made to the product?  Could it have been filmed landscape so the video took up the whole screen on YouTube?
  14. 14. PEER FEEDBACK SUMMARY What do you agree with from your peer feedback?  I agree with Freya, that I should add In another effect instead of just repeating the same 2.  I agree with Emilie about the spinning because I didn’t have enough footage to fill the song so I slowed down that clip to take up more time  I agree with phil, that the lip syncing was done well because it was quite hard to get it to line up with the song but it ended up in time and looking good. What do you disagree with from your peer feedback?  I don’t agree with Freya when she said I need to add in more camera angles as i think if I had a load of different angles it might have taken the focus away from the narrative of the video.  I don’t agree with phil wanting to put the video in landscape because if I did that I wouldn’t have been able to get the full shot in frame for some parts.

×