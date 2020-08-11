Successfully reported this slideshow.
DOT PRODUCT dan CROSS PRODUCT Oleh : Franxisca Kurniawati, S.Si.
1. Pengertian Jika 𝒂 dan 𝒃 adalah dua vektor tak nol dan 𝜽(𝟎° ≤ 𝜽 ≤ 𝟏𝟖𝟎°) adalah sudut antara 𝒂 dan 𝒃 , maka perkalian ska...
𝜽 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2
𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 3 Langkah 4 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝜽
𝜽 𝒂 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2
Langkah 3 Langkah 4 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝜽 𝒂 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽
2. Bentuk Komponen Perkalian Skalar Jika 𝒊 , 𝒋 dan 𝒌 adalah vektor satuan yang saling tegak lurus, maka : 𝒊. 𝒊 = 𝒊 𝒊 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝟎°...
* Jika 𝒂 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 dan 𝒃 = 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 maka : 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 . (𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋) = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟐 ...
1. Pengertian Jika 𝒂 dan 𝒃 adalah dua vektor tak nol dan 𝜽(𝟎° ≤ 𝜽 ≤ 𝟑𝟔𝟎°) adalah sudut dari 𝒂 ke 𝒃 (berlawanan arah jarum ...
𝜽 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽 𝜽
Langkah 3 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽
𝒙 𝒚 𝒛 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽 Langkah 4
2. Bentuk Komponen Perkalian Cross Product Jika 𝒊 , 𝒋 dan 𝒌 adalah vektor satuan yang saling tegak lurus, maka : 𝒊 × 𝒊 = 𝒊...
* Jika 𝒂 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌 dan 𝒃 = 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 maka : 𝒂 × 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌 . (𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒃 𝟑...
Submateri ini terkait dengan materi Vektor

  1. 1. DOT PRODUCT dan CROSS PRODUCT Oleh : Franxisca Kurniawati, S.Si.
  2. 2. 1. Pengertian Jika 𝒂 dan 𝒃 adalah dua vektor tak nol dan 𝜽(𝟎° ≤ 𝜽 ≤ 𝟏𝟖𝟎°) adalah sudut antara 𝒂 dan 𝒃 , maka perkalian skalar dua vektor dinyatakan 𝒂 . 𝒃 dibaca 𝒂 dot 𝒃 diperoleh: Perkalian antara panjang vektor 𝒂 , panjang vektor 𝒃 dan kosinus sudut 𝜽 ditulis: 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝜽
  3. 3. 𝜽 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2
  4. 4. 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 3 Langkah 4 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝜽
  5. 5. 𝜽 𝒂 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2
  6. 6. Langkah 3 Langkah 4 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔 𝜽 𝒂 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽
  7. 7. 2. Bentuk Komponen Perkalian Skalar Jika 𝒊 , 𝒋 dan 𝒌 adalah vektor satuan yang saling tegak lurus, maka : 𝒊. 𝒊 = 𝒊 𝒊 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝟎° = 𝟏 𝟏 𝟏 = 𝟏 𝒋. 𝒋 = 𝟏 𝒌. 𝒌 = 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒋 = 𝒊 𝒋 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝟗𝟎° = 𝟏 𝟏 𝟎 = 𝟎 𝒊. 𝒌 = 𝟎 𝒋. 𝒌 = 𝟎
  8. 8. * Jika 𝒂 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 dan 𝒃 = 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 maka : 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 . (𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋) = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒋 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟏. 𝟏 + 𝟎 + 𝟎 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟐. 𝟏 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟏 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟐 *Dengan cara yang sama jika: 𝒂 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌 dan 𝒃 = 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 maka : 𝒂 . 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟏 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟐 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟑
  9. 9. 1. Pengertian Jika 𝒂 dan 𝒃 adalah dua vektor tak nol dan 𝜽(𝟎° ≤ 𝜽 ≤ 𝟑𝟔𝟎°) adalah sudut dari 𝒂 ke 𝒃 (berlawanan arah jarum jam), maka perkalian dua vektor (cross product) dinyatakan 𝒂 × 𝒃 dibaca 𝒂 cross 𝒃 diperoleh: Perkalian antara panjang vektor 𝒂 , panjang vektor 𝒃 sinus sudut 𝜽 dan vektor satuan ditulis: 𝒂 × 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏 𝜽 𝒆
  10. 10. 𝜽 𝒃 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝜽 Langkah 1 Langkah 2 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽 𝜽
  11. 11. Langkah 3 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽
  12. 12. 𝒙 𝒚 𝒛 𝒃 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝜽 Langkah 4
  13. 13. 2. Bentuk Komponen Perkalian Cross Product Jika 𝒊 , 𝒋 dan 𝒌 adalah vektor satuan yang saling tegak lurus, maka : 𝒊 × 𝒊 = 𝒊 𝒊 𝒔𝒊𝒏 𝟎° 𝒆 = 𝟏 . 𝟏 . 𝟎 = 𝟎 𝒋 × 𝒋 = 𝟎 𝒌 × 𝒌 = 𝟎 𝒊 × 𝒋 = 𝒊 𝒋 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟗𝟎° 𝒌 = 𝟏 . 𝟏. 𝟏. 𝒌 = 𝒌 𝒋 × 𝒊 = 𝒋 𝒊 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟐𝟕𝟎° 𝒌 = 𝟏 . 𝟏 . −𝟏. 𝒌 = −𝒌 𝒋 × 𝒌 = 𝒋 𝒌 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟗𝟎° 𝒊 = 𝟏 . 𝟏. 𝟏. 𝒊 = 𝒊 𝒌 × 𝒋 = 𝒋 𝒊 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟐𝟕𝟎° 𝒊 = 𝟏 . 𝟏 . −𝟏. 𝒊 = − 𝒊 𝒌 × 𝒊 = 𝒌 𝒊 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟗𝟎° 𝒋 = 𝟏 . 𝟏. 𝟏. 𝒋 = 𝒋 𝒊 × 𝒌 = 𝒊 𝒌 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝟐𝟕𝟎° 𝒋 = 𝟏 . 𝟏 . −𝟏. 𝒋 = − 𝒋
  14. 14. * Jika 𝒂 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌 dan 𝒃 = 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 maka : 𝒂 × 𝒃 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌 . (𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌) = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌. 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌. 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒌. 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌 = 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟏 𝒊. 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟐 𝒊. 𝒋. +𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟑 𝒊. 𝒌 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟏 𝒋. 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟐 𝒋. 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟑 𝒋. 𝒌 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟏 𝒌. 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟐 𝒌. 𝒋 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟑 𝒌. 𝒌 = 𝟎 + 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟐 𝒌 − 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟑 𝒋 − 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟏 𝒌 + 𝟎 + 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟑 𝒊 + 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟏 𝒋 − 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟐 𝒊 + 𝟎 𝒂 × 𝒃 = (𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟑 − 𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟐) 𝒊 + (𝒂 𝟑 𝒃 𝟏 − 𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟑) 𝒋 + (𝒂 𝟏 𝒃 𝟐 − 𝒂 𝟐 𝒃 𝟏)𝒌

×