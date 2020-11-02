Proper LIPI Tentang Mekanisme Kerja Analis Kebijakan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tanggapan atas Proyek Perubahan LIPI tentang Mekanisme Kerja AK Dr.  Tri  Widodo  W.  Utomo,  SH.,MA Deputi Kaji...
LIPI & Fungsi Kebijakan Sumber:  Peraturan Kepala LIPI  No.  1/2019
Burning Platform 1. Apa sesungguhnya masalah yang  dihadapi oleh LIPI  terkait keberadaan AK   (dan calon AK)?   §...
Burning Platform "Lebih baik menyelesaikan masalah yang   benar dengan cara yang  salah daripada memecahkan masalah ya...
Unsur Kegiatan AK & Peneliti Sumber:          Perka LIPI  No.  14/2018  Tentang Petunjuk Teknis JF  Pene...
Kompetensi AK & Peneliti Sumber:          Perka LIPI  No.  4/2009  Tentang Standar Kompetensi JF  Peneli...
AK-Peneliti: SCM atau Holacracy?
Menuju CoP AK-Peneliti? § Analogi profesi AK-­‐Peneliti dan Bidan-­‐Dukun Bayi:  ada common  interest  dan shared ...
Lain-Lain § Proper  ini sebaiknya tidak berhenti pada tahapan administratif (menyusun pedoman kerja),  namun benar-­‐...
Terima Kasih Semoga Bermanfaat …  !!
Dr. Tri Widodo W. Utomo, SH.,MA
Deputi Kajian Kebijakan dan Inovasi Administrasi Negara LAN-RI
Jakarta, 10 Juni 2020

  1. 1. Tanggapan atas Proyek Perubahan LIPI tentang Mekanisme Kerja AK Dr.  Tri  Widodo  W.  Utomo,  SH.,MA Deputi Kajian Kebijakan dan Inovasi Administrasi Negara LAN-­‐RI Jakarta,  10  Juni 2020
  2. 2. LIPI & Fungsi Kebijakan Sumber:  Peraturan Kepala LIPI  No.  1/2019
  3. 3. Burning Platform 1. Apa sesungguhnya masalah yang  dihadapi oleh LIPI  terkait keberadaan AK   (dan calon AK)?   § Menimbulkan mekanisme kerja yang  tidak jelas dan cenderung overlap  antara AK  dengan Peneliti? § Menimbulkan iklim kerja dan komunikasi lintas-­‐profesi yang  kurang kondusif? § Hasil kerja Peneliti lebih bersifat akademik atau prototipe,  dan belum terumuskan dalam kertas kerja kebijakan untuk konsumsi pimpinan? § Hasil kerja Peneliti sudah berupa kertas kebijakan,  sehingga kompetensi AK  sudah dimiliki &  dilakukan oleh Peneliti. Proses Produk 2. Potret Peneliti di  LIPI  (jumlah,  kepakaran,  distribusi penempatan,  jenis karya yang  dihasilkan,  dst),  serta potret AK  (jumlah,  trend,  karya yang  dihasilkan,   dll)  à persandingkan untuk melihat potensi masalah.
  4. 4. Burning Platform "Lebih baik menyelesaikan masalah yang   benar dengan cara yang  salah daripada memecahkan masalah yang  salah dengan cara yang  benar” (Richard  Hamming,  1915–1998)
  5. 5. Unsur Kegiatan AK & Peneliti Sumber:          Perka LIPI  No.  14/2018  Tentang Petunjuk Teknis JF  Peneliti Perka LAN  No.  14/2016 tentang  Petunjuk  Teknis  Penilaian  Kualitas  Hasil  Kegiatan  Analis  Kebijakan   No Peneliti Analis Kebijakan 1 Pendidikan &  Pelatihan: o Pendidikan Formal o Diklat Prajab /  Latsar o Diklat Fungsional /  Teknis /  Profesi Pendidikan: o Pendidikan Formal o Diklat Fungsional /  Teknis o Diklat Prajab /  Latsar 2 Penelitian dan Pengembangan: o Penelitian dan Publikasi Ilmiah o Pengembangan &  Pengkajian o Partisipasi di  pertemuan ilmiah Kajian dan Analisis: o Naskah Akademik Rancangan UU  dll. o Buku Referensi Kebijakan o Policy Paper o Policy  Brief o Laporan Hasil Pemantauan &  Hasil Evaluasi o Laporan Hasil Advokasi dan Diseminasi Kebijakan. o Lain2:  Artikel,  Telaahan Staf,  Bahan Pidato/Presentasi,  dll. 3 Pengembangan Profesi: o Kerjasama Litbangjian o Pembinaan/Pembimbingan o Review Kegiatan terkait Litbangjian o Penghargaan Ilmiah Pengembangan Profesi: o Ijazah o Modul Diklat o Model Kebijakan o Alat Bantu,  dll.
  6. 6. Kompetensi AK & Peneliti Sumber:          Perka LIPI  No.  4/2009  Tentang Standar Kompetensi JF  Peneliti Perka LAN  No.  31/2014 Tentang Standar Kompetensi JF  Analis  Kebijakan   No Peneliti Analis Kebijakan 1 Pengetahuan (Knowledge) Kemampuan analisis adalah kemampuan untuk menghasilkan informasi kebijakan yang  berkualitas 2 Kecakapan (Skill) Kemampuan politis adalah kemampuan untuk mengadvokasi informasi kebijakan. 3 Sikap Kerja (Attitute)
  7. 7. AK-Peneliti: SCM atau Holacracy?
  8. 8. Menuju CoP AK-Peneliti? § Analogi profesi AK-­‐Peneliti dan Bidan-­‐Dukun Bayi:  ada common  interest  dan shared   goals,  namun tidak saling menegasikan dan juga  tidak membentuk hubungan supply   chain.  Namun kemitraan antara Bidan dan Dukun Bayi justru mendapat penghargaan internasional sebagai Finalis UNPS  Award  (2015). § Peneliti punya HIMPENINDO,  AK  punya AAKI.  Selama ini seperti punya wilayah masing-­‐ masing,  sehingga belum terbentuk sinergi dan cross-­‐fertilization.  Proper  yang  sedang dikerjakan LIPI  bisa menjadi momentum  untuk menjembatani kolaborasi antar profesi,   bukan sekedar antara Peneliti dan AK  di  LIPI. Community of Practice (CoP) is a group of people who share the same passion or interest and gather together to practice collective learning. It is a process of social learning. Communities of Practice (CoP) is defined as an organized group of professional people who share the same interests in resolving an issue, improving skills, and learning from each other’s experiences.
  9. 9. Lain-Lain § Proper  ini sebaiknya tidak berhenti pada tahapan administratif (menyusun pedoman kerja),  namun benar-­‐benar sudah ada perubahan yang  berjalan pada jangka pendek (minimal).  Perubahan ini yang  akan menjadi nilai tambah dari Proper.  Pada saat yang  sama sudah harus dirancang perubahan pada jangka menengah dan panjangnya.   § Stakeholder  sebaiknya diperluas bukan hanya internal,  namun juga  eksternal.   Peran stakeholder  disini bukan hanya dalam bentuk kehadiran dalam pertemuan,  namun benar-­‐benar memberikan dukungan yang  konkrit untuk turut mendorong perubahan.
  10. 10. Terima Kasih Semoga Bermanfaat …  !!

