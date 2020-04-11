النظام التعليمي

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫األول‬ ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الفصل‬ 1440-1441‫هـ‬ ‫واملعلومات‬‫التعليم‬‫تقنيات‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫انواعه‬ ،‫التعليمي‬ ‫النظام‬(‫مغ...
‫النظم‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫ابعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫حلة‬‫المر‬ ‫في‬(Systems Approach) ‫الت...
‫النظم؟‬ ‫بأسلوب‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫ما‬
‫المر‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ينظر‬ ‫أصبح‬‫على‬ ‫حلة‬ ‫مخر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫بمدخالت‬ ‫يبدأ‬ ‫منتج‬ ‫موق...
‫هو‬ ‫النظام‬‫و‬«‫أ‬ ‫من‬ ‫وعالقاتها‬ ‫تفاعلها‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتكامل‬ ،‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫كوحدة‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬‫أداء‬ ‫جل...
‫يع‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫التعريفات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وبالنظر‬‫ني‬: ‫النظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫األج‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬. ...
‫النظام‬ ‫خصائص‬: .1‫بها‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫بطبيعة‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫تتميز‬‫نن‬‫م‬ ‫نر‬‫ص‬‫عن...
‫عناصر‬ ‫خمسة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫التأثر‬‫و‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫تحكمها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫ن‬‫تتكو‬: ‫م...
1-‫المدخالت‬ "‫تحق‬ ‫ني‬‫ف‬ ‫ها‬‫دور‬ ‫ولها‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهي‬‫ناتج‬‫ن‬‫ال‬ ...
‫ية‬‫ر‬‫بش‬ ‫مدخالت‬:‫أنما‬‫و‬ ‫اتجاهاته‬‫و‬ ‫غباته‬‫ور‬ ‫اته‬‫ر‬‫بقد‬ ‫ي‬‫البشر‬ ‫العنصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬‫ذات‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫ط‬ ...
2-‫العمليات‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫من‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تتمخض‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحركة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫النشاطات‬ ‫وهي‬‫نأثير‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ناه‬‫...
3-‫المخرجات‬ ‫المنظو‬ ‫عناصةر‬ ‫ةين‬ ‫التفاعةي‬ ‫لعمييةات‬ ‫نتيجةة‬ ‫تتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اتج‬‫و‬‫الن‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهي‬‫وتةرتب‬ ‫مة...
4-‫البيئة‬ ‫يئة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫جية‬‫خار‬ ‫بيئة‬:‫نش‬ ‫نفصل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ال‬‫أية‬ ‫اط‬ ‫ألن‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫المحيط‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫منظو...
5-‫الراجعة‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫اردة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫على‬ ً‫بناء‬ ‫تتخذ‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫اإلج‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫وهي‬‫من‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت...
‫النظم‬ ‫أنواع‬: ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تقسيم‬ ‫يمكن‬‫بالبيئة‬ ‫العالقة‬‫ن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المحيطة‬‫وعين‬: ‫المغلقة‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫...
‫التعليم‬‫و‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬
‫المتعيم‬–‫المعيم‬ ‫ى‬‫المحتو‬–‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫الدر‬-‫الوسائي‬ ‫المدخالت‬‫المخرجات‬ ‫معيم‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ ‫ق‬‫در‬‫وسائي‬ ‫أهداف‬...
‫منظومة‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬ ‫وتشمل‬‫عناصر‬‫المدخالت‬‫والعمليات‬‫والمخرجات‬‫والبيئة‬‫والتغذية‬‫الراجعة‬: ‫المدخالت‬‫وتشمل‬‫...
‫الراجعة‬ ‫التغذية‬:‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫جزئي‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫تتمقق‬ ‫لم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫بمالح...
.1‫التخطيط‬‫السليم‬‫للمواقف‬‫التعليمية‬‫بإعداد‬‫الخطط‬‫اليومية‬‫وا‬‫لفصلية‬ ‫والسنوية‬. .2‫تحديد‬‫األهداف‬‫السلوكية‬‫للموق...
‫وآخرين‬ ‫ن‬‫او‬‫ر‬ ‫نموذ‬: ‫عية‬‫فر‬ ‫وسبع‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫خط‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ويشمل‬: ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬: ‫الظروف‬ ‫اختيا...
‫التعييم‬ ‫اي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫سيود‬ ‫ن‬‫او‬‫ر‬ ‫نموذ‬ ‫الديبة‬ ‫أ‬-‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬(‫يجد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تحقيقها‬) ‫د‬-‫ا...
‫جيرالك‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫وايلي‬ ‫اييي‬‫و‬ ‫الك‬‫ر‬‫جي‬ ‫نموذ‬: ‫نن‬‫م‬ ‫نة‬‫ع‬‫مجمو‬ ‫نوذج‬‫م‬‫الن‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يعرض‬‫وت‬ ‫ني‬‫م‬‫التع...
‫ى‬‫المحتو‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫السيوكية‬ ‫السيوك‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫دئي‬ ‫الم‬ ‫يي‬ ‫الق‬ ‫التعيم‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫است‬ ‫تحدي...
‫كمب‬ ‫جيرولد‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫خطوة‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫يضاف‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫خط‬ ‫ثمان‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ويشمل‬(‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التغذية‬...
‫التقويم‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫مساندة‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫المتعيم‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫تعييمية‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ليموأو‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اأه‬‫ر‬‫أغ‬‫و‬ ‫...
‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬: ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫ويشمل‬‫ات‬‫و‬‫الخط‬‫وهي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫حد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مت...
‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ألسلوب‬ ‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫التقويم‬ ‫بالتدريس‬ ‫القيام‬‫ق‬‫در‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫التدريس‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫...
‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ألسلوب‬ ‫عسقول‬ ‫نموذج‬: ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫ى‬‫المحتو‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السيوكية‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫االستعداد‬ ...
‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ونظرية‬ ‫وتكنولوجيا‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫لقد‬‫كانت‬‫النظرة‬‫إلى‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬ً‫قدي...
‫التعليمية‬ ‫للوسيلة‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫إطار‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫بعناصر‬: ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫بالمع...
ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬:‫المتعيم‬‫و‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫ين‬ ‫العالقة‬: ‫التعييمي‬ ‫ى‬‫المستو‬‫و‬ ‫اليتوية‬‫و‬ ‫العقيية‬‫و‬ ‫الجسمية...
ً‫ثالثا‬:‫العالقة‬‫بين‬ ‫الوسيلة‬‫التعليم‬‫ية‬ ‫والهدف‬‫السلوكي‬: ‫كيفية‬‫الربط‬‫بين‬‫الهدف‬‫السلوكي‬‫والوسيلة‬‫التعليمية...
‫السيوك‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬:‫ي‬ ‫كتا‬ ‫بصرية‬ ‫وسيية‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫السيوك‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬:‫عميي‬ ‫عميية‬ ‫وسيية‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫السيوكي‬ ‫الهدف‬‫و...
‫الثاني‬ ‫الجانب‬:‫السلوك‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬: ‫تباط‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫الوسيلة‬‫التعليمية‬‫بالهدف‬‫السلوكي‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫ى‬‫المحتو‬‫ي‬‫تطلب‬‫أن‬ ‫...
‫الخالصة‬: ‫نلوب‬‫س‬‫أ‬ ‫نق‬‫ي‬‫تطب‬ ‫حول‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫للنماذج‬ ‫عرضنا‬ ‫من‬ ‫نستخلص‬‫ني‬‫ف‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نو‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ات...
  1. 1. ‫األول‬ ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الفصل‬ 1440-1441‫هـ‬ ‫واملعلومات‬‫التعليم‬‫تقنيات‬ ‫املحاضرة‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫انواعه‬ ،‫التعليمي‬ ‫النظام‬(‫مغلق‬/‫مفتوح‬)‫توظيفه‬ ،‫مكوناته‬ ،‫خصائصه‬ ،‫في‬ ‫التعليمية‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫املقر‬‫بعض‬ ‫على‬ ‫تطبيقية‬ ‫أمثلة‬ ‫عمل‬‫مع‬ ‫يس‬‫ر‬‫التد‬. ‫الباحثة‬‫اعداد‬:‫اني‬‫ر‬‫الشه‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫اش‬:‫د‬.‫ى‬ ‫عيس‬ ‫جالل‬ eisaa@ub.edu.sa
  2. 2. ‫النظم‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫ابعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫حلة‬‫المر‬ ‫في‬(Systems Approach) ‫التعليمية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫متكاملة‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أ‬‫ز‬‫يتج‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ء‬‫جز‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫أي‬‫ليس‬ ‫االهتمام‬ ‫بدأ‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫اد‬‫و‬‫بالم‬ ‫المصمم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الموضوعة‬ ‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫باإلست‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫ة‬‫ز‬‫األجه‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التعليمية‬(Designer) ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫االعتبار‬ ‫في‬ ‫تأخذ‬ ‫التي‬‫و‬. ‫ال‬ ‫السلوكية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫توضح‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫هذه‬‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫آخذ‬ ،‫محددة‬ ‫بإتب‬ ‫المدرس‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫استخدامها‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫االعتبار‬‫النظم‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫اع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وحل‬ ‫الدرس‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫شامل‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫عنص‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬ ‫ن‬‫فتكو‬‫وهذا‬ ،‫مشكالت‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫يحققه‬ ‫ما‬. ‫المس‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫بنقل‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫توظيف‬ ‫وساهم‬‫ائي‬‫و‬‫العش‬ ‫ى‬‫تو‬ ‫المنظم‬ ‫المخطط‬ ‫ى‬‫المستو‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫التقليدي‬.
  3. 3. ‫النظم؟‬ ‫بأسلوب‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫ما‬
  4. 4. ‫المر‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ينظر‬ ‫أصبح‬‫على‬ ‫حلة‬ ‫مخر‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫بمدخالت‬ ‫يبدأ‬ ‫منتج‬ ‫موقف‬ ‫أنه‬‫جات‬: ‫مدخالت‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫مخرجات‬ ‫المبسط‬ ‫النظمي‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫نموذج‬
  5. 5. ‫هو‬ ‫النظام‬‫و‬«‫أ‬ ‫من‬ ‫وعالقاتها‬ ‫تفاعلها‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتكامل‬ ،‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫كوحدة‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬‫أداء‬ ‫جل‬ ‫معين‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫وتحقيق‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫وظيفة‬». ‫أيضا‬ ‫وهو‬:«‫ببعض‬ ‫بطها‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المكونات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المركب‬ ‫الكل‬ ‫ذلك‬‫البعض‬ ‫ها‬ ‫أي‬ ‫وهي‬ ،‫محددة‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ً‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫شبكية‬ ‫تبادلية‬ ‫عالقات‬-‫المنظومة‬-‫ح‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫تقع‬‫معينة‬ ‫دود‬ ‫ع‬ ‫دينامية‬ ‫وتتمثل‬ ،‫البيئة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫بع‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫وتتأثر‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫وهي‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫تحيط‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫داخل‬‫النظم‬ ‫بنموذج‬ ‫ملها‬ ‫ط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫ضبط‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ،‫المخرجات‬‫و‬ ‫العمليات‬‫و‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫ن‬‫يتكو‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫األساسي‬‫يق‬‫ر‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التغذية‬». ‫وهو‬«‫و‬ ،‫ة‬‫ز‬‫الممي‬ ‫صفاته‬ ‫منها‬ ‫ولكل‬ ‫مشتركة‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫تجمعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬‫تؤدي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ناتج‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يفضي‬ ‫محدد‬ ‫إطار‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫التكامل‬‫و‬ ‫التداخل‬‫و‬ ‫بالتفاعل‬ ‫مجتمعة‬ ‫إال‬ ‫ها‬‫دور‬‫معين‬».
  6. 6. ‫يع‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫التعريفات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫وبالنظر‬‫ني‬: ‫النظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫األج‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬. ‫ن‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ ‫ني‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫ني‬‫ه‬ ‫نات‬‫ق‬‫العال‬ ‫نذه‬‫ه‬‫و‬ ‫نر‬‫ص‬‫العنا‬ ‫نذه‬‫ه‬ ‫نين‬‫ب‬ ‫نة‬‫ل‬‫المتباد‬ ‫نات‬‫ق‬‫العال‬ ‫نن‬‫م‬ ‫مجموعة‬‫نلوك‬‫س‬ ‫دد‬ ‫النظام‬. ‫حدود‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫كيان‬ ‫في‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫وتلك‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫يجمع‬ ‫إطار‬‫النظام‬.
  7. 7. ‫النظام‬ ‫خصائص‬: .1‫بها‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الوظائف‬ ‫بطبيعة‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫تتميز‬‫نن‬‫م‬ ‫نر‬‫ص‬‫عن‬ ‫كل‬ ‫بينها‬ ‫معقدة‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫من‬ ‫غم‬‫الر‬ ‫على‬ ‫العناصر‬. .2‫الكل‬ ‫إطار‬ ‫في‬ ‫إال‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫لهذه‬ ‫ينظر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫وتتكامل‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ابط‬‫ر‬‫تت‬‫المتكامل‬. .3‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ش‬‫ي‬ ‫نية‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫يا‬‫ر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫منطق‬ ‫انين‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ق‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫نر‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫العنا‬ ‫نين‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫المتباد‬ ‫نات‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫العال‬ ‫نع‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫تخ‬‫نام‬‫ن‬‫ظ‬‫ن‬ ‫نل‬‫ن‬‫ك‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ومخرجات‬ ‫وعمليات‬ ‫مدخالت‬ ‫على‬. .4‫مس‬ ‫ديناميكية‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ح‬‫المفتو‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫ن‬‫ويكو‬ ‫مغلقة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مفتوحة‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ن‬‫تكو‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫تم‬. .5‫المحيطة‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ه‬‫ز‬‫تمي‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫للنظام‬. .6‫التعديل‬‫و‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫للم‬ ‫القابلية‬‫و‬ ‫بالمرونة‬ ‫ح‬‫المفتو‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يتصف‬. .7‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬‫و‬ ‫الضبط‬‫و‬ ‫بالتخطيط‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يحتاج‬.
  8. 8. ‫عناصر‬ ‫خمسة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫التأثر‬‫و‬ ‫التأثير‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫تحكمها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫ن‬‫تتكو‬: ‫مكونات‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫المخرجات‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫الراجعة‬ ‫والداخ‬ ‫الخارجية‬ ‫بالبيئة‬ ‫تتأثر‬‫لية‬
  9. 9. 1-‫المدخالت‬ "‫تحق‬ ‫ني‬‫ف‬ ‫ها‬‫دور‬ ‫ولها‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهي‬‫ناتج‬‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫نق‬‫ي‬" ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫اعى‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫مدخالت‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫وعند‬: .1‫البيئة‬‫و‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تفع‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫توفر‬. .2‫وعلمية‬ ‫بدقة‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫تناسب‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫اختيار‬. .3‫تنشيطها‬ ‫ليتم‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫أولويات‬ ‫تحديد‬. ‫الى‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫تنقسم‬: .1‫ية‬‫ر‬‫بش‬ ‫مدخالت‬ .2‫مادية‬ ‫مدخالت‬ .3‫معنوية‬ ‫مدخالت‬
  10. 10. ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫بش‬ ‫مدخالت‬:‫أنما‬‫و‬ ‫اتجاهاته‬‫و‬ ‫غباته‬‫ور‬ ‫اته‬‫ر‬‫بقد‬ ‫ي‬‫البشر‬ ‫العنصر‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتمثل‬‫ذات‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫ط‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫مدخالت‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫أهدافها‬‫و‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫بنشاط‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫مادية‬ ‫مدخالت‬:‫تصل‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫وم‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫وتجهي‬ ‫ومعدات‬ ‫ال‬‫و‬‫أم‬ ‫من‬ ‫المادية‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫في‬ ‫لتوظيفها‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫جميعها‬. ‫معنوية‬ ‫مدخالت‬:‫ا‬ ‫معها‬ ‫يتفاعل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األفكار‬‫و‬ ‫المعارف‬‫و‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وتضم‬‫لعنصر‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ونشاطه‬ ‫حركته‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫وقد‬ ،‫ي‬‫البشر‬.
  11. 11. 2-‫العمليات‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫من‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تتمخض‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحركة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫النشاطات‬ ‫وهي‬‫نأثير‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ناه‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫وت‬ ‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫كفاءت‬ ‫ناع‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ف‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ش‬‫مؤ‬ ‫ن‬‫نو‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫وت‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫المنظو‬ ‫نر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫عنا‬ ‫نين‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫نأثر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫و‬‫نع‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ف‬‫ر‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫م‬ ‫اتج‬‫و‬‫الن‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬. ‫التالية‬ ‫امل‬‫و‬‫بالع‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫وتتأثر‬: .1‫ال‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ي‬‫البشر‬ ‫العنصر‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫تتوفر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الدافعية‬ ‫مدى‬‫عمل‬. .2‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االنسجام‬ ‫مدى‬. .3‫المنظومة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ابط‬‫ر‬‫الت‬ ‫قوة‬.
  12. 12. 3-‫المخرجات‬ ‫المنظو‬ ‫عناصةر‬ ‫ةين‬ ‫التفاعةي‬ ‫لعمييةات‬ ‫نتيجةة‬ ‫تتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اتج‬‫و‬‫الن‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهي‬‫وتةرتب‬ ‫مةة‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫إنت‬ ‫ةدااها‬‫ة‬‫أه‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫أح‬ ‫ةادم‬‫ة‬‫الدم‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫تعيي‬ ‫ةنط‬‫ة‬‫لمص‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫منظوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ةنا‬‫ة‬‫ااترأ‬ ‫ةو‬‫ة‬‫اي‬ ‫ةدااهاف‬‫ة‬‫بأه‬‫ةال‬‫ة‬‫ث‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫الك‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫حي‬ ‫ةةن‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫ةةداف‬‫ة‬‫ه‬ ‫با‬ ‫ةةرتب‬‫ة‬‫ي‬ ‫ةةا‬‫ة‬‫هن‬ ‫ةةاتج‬‫ة‬‫الن‬ ‫ةةرن‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ةةتير‬‫ة‬‫الص‬ ‫ةةم‬‫ة‬‫الحج‬ ‫ةةن‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫ةةة‬‫ة‬‫كرتون‬ ‫آالف‬‫م‬ ‫النوعية‬‫و‬. ‫هي‬ ‫امي‬‫و‬‫الع‬ ‫من‬ ‫بمجموعة‬ ‫المخرجات‬ ‫وتتأثر‬: .1‫المناسبة‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫اختيار‬. .2‫المنظومة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫ين‬ ‫التفاعي‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬. .3‫ممكنة‬ ‫كفاءة‬ ‫بأعيى‬ ‫ها‬‫دور‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫من‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫تمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الظروف‬. ‫مزدوجة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫معنوية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مادية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بشرية‬ ‫مخرجات‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمييات‬ ‫عيى‬ ‫يترتد‬ ‫وقد‬.
  13. 13. 4-‫البيئة‬ ‫يئة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫جية‬‫خار‬ ‫بيئة‬:‫نش‬ ‫نفصل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستطيع‬ ‫ال‬‫أية‬ ‫اط‬ ‫ألن‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫المحيط‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫عن‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫البش‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫بكل‬ ‫جية‬‫الخار‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫من‬ ‫قادمة‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫االقتص‬‫و‬ ‫االجتماعية‬‫و‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫ظروفها‬‫ادية‬ ‫محاطة‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫فإذا‬ ،‫ها‬‫وغير‬ ‫أدائه‬ ‫على‬ ‫فستنعكس‬ ‫المشاكل‬ ‫ببعض‬‫ا‬. ‫داخلية‬ ‫بيئة‬:‫التي‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫قي‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تتحرك‬‫امها‬ ‫الظر‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫اء‬‫و‬‫س‬ ‫ومهامها‬ ‫بعملياتها‬‫وف‬ ‫ضاءة‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫وتهوية‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ح‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫من‬ ‫طبيعية‬ ‫تياح‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫بمدى‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫نفسية‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫ها‬‫وغير‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫البش‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫عملهم‬ ‫بمجال‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ورضاهم‬.
  14. 14. 5-‫الراجعة‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫اردة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫على‬ ً‫بناء‬ ‫تتخذ‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫اإلج‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تعني‬ ‫وهي‬‫من‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫فتؤدي‬ ،‫األهداف‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫ى‬‫مستو‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تشير‬ ‫التي‬‫و‬ ‫المخرجات‬‫لمعلومات‬ ‫انب‬‫و‬‫ج‬ ‫على‬ ‫الوقوف‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تعديلها‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ومعالجتها‬ ‫القصور‬.
  15. 15. ‫النظم‬ ‫أنواع‬: ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تقسيم‬ ‫يمكن‬‫بالبيئة‬ ‫العالقة‬‫ن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المحيطة‬‫وعين‬: ‫المغلقة‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫بفرض‬ ‫المحيط‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫تجاهل‬ ‫تحاول‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫وهي‬‫من‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ها‬‫عناصر‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ال‬‫ز‬‫االنع‬‫و‬ ‫التقوقع‬. ‫تم‬ ‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ومكونات‬ ‫ها‬‫نر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫عنا‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ً‫ا‬‫ندود‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ً‫ا‬‫نود‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ق‬ ‫نرض‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ف‬‫ت‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نذه‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫و‬‫نن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫نع‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نتطيع‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫المغل‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ ،‫نيط‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ح‬‫الم‬ ‫نط‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫الو‬ ‫نع‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫نل‬‫ن‬‫ع‬‫التفا‬‫نزل‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ع‬‫ن‬ ‫مك‬ ‫ألن‬ ،ً‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫نهائ‬ ‫نا‬‫ه‬‫مع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫انعدام‬ ‫حد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫جية‬‫الخار‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫عن‬‫نذه‬‫ه‬ ‫نات‬‫ن‬‫و‬ ً‫ال‬‫نام‬‫ن‬‫ك‬ ً‫ال‬‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫انف‬ ‫نق‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫تح‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نتطيع‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫ت‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ش‬‫ب‬ ‫نر‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫عنا‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ئ‬‫البي‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫ومبر‬ ‫ال‬‫ز‬‫االنع‬ ‫مقتضيات‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫مهما‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مطلقة‬ ‫لة‬‫ز‬‫وع‬‫ه‬. ‫ي‬ ‫أن‬ ً‫ا‬‫ند‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫جا‬ ‫ناول‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ح‬‫ي‬ ‫نق‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫المغ‬ ‫نام‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ظ‬‫الن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫غم‬‫نالر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫نه‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫نبعض‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫نر‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫نزل‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نة‬‫ي‬‫بيئ‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تغي‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إال‬ ،‫اتها‬‫ر‬‫ومؤث‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نفسه‬‫أن‬‫و‬ ،‫نا‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫ز‬‫ع‬ ‫نن‬‫ك‬‫م‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ندما‬‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫نة‬‫ص‬‫خا‬ ‫نة‬‫ق‬‫المغل‬ ‫نة‬‫م‬‫األنظ‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫االضمحالل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الفناء‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ظاه‬‫ندم‬‫ع‬‫ن‬ ‫تضعف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المدخالت‬. ‫المفتوحة‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫عا‬ ‫نة‬‫ج‬‫در‬ ‫نى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫نة‬‫ق‬‫عال‬ ‫نة‬‫م‬‫إقا‬ ‫نى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ناد‬‫ق‬‫ال‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نك‬‫ل‬‫ت‬ ‫وهي‬‫نة‬‫ي‬‫ل‬ ‫التأثير‬‫و‬ ‫بالتأثر‬ ‫المحيط‬ ‫الوسط‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫من‬. ‫التالية‬ ‫بالخصائص‬ ‫تتميز‬: .1‫المرونة‬ .2‫البقاء‬ .3‫وتكاملها‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫األج‬ ‫ابط‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ .4‫النشاط‬ ‫وديمومة‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫استم‬ .5‫االختالف‬‫و‬ ‫التمايز‬ ‫الى‬ ‫االتجاه‬ .6‫ن‬‫از‬‫و‬‫الت‬
  16. 16. ‫التعليم‬‫و‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬
  17. 17. ‫المتعيم‬–‫المعيم‬ ‫ى‬‫المحتو‬–‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬‫الدر‬-‫الوسائي‬ ‫المدخالت‬‫المخرجات‬ ‫معيم‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ ‫ق‬‫در‬‫وسائي‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫متعيم‬ ‫عمييات‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التتذية‬ ‫التعييمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫لمنظومة‬ ‫نموذ‬
  18. 18. ‫منظومة‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬ ‫وتشمل‬‫عناصر‬‫المدخالت‬‫والعمليات‬‫والمخرجات‬‫والبيئة‬‫والتغذية‬‫الراجعة‬: ‫المدخالت‬‫وتشمل‬‫المعلم‬‫والمتعلم‬‫والوسائل‬‫والتكنولوجيا‬‫في‬‫التعليم‬‫واألهداف‬‫والمحتوى‬‫وطرق‬‫وأساليب‬ ‫التدريس‬. ‫العمليات‬:‫وهي‬‫مجموعة‬‫اإلجراءات‬‫واألنشطة‬‫التي‬‫يقوم‬‫بها‬‫كل‬‫من‬‫المعلم‬‫والمتعلم‬‫ويتم‬‫أثناءها‬‫التفا‬‫عل‬‫بين‬ ‫كافة‬‫عناصر‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬. ‫المخرجات‬:‫وهي‬‫ناتج‬‫النشاطات‬‫التي‬‫تتم‬‫في‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬‫بالتقاء‬‫عنصرين‬‫أو‬‫أكثر‬‫من‬‫ال‬‫مدخالت‬، ‫ويمثل‬‫المخرجات‬‫المتعلم‬‫الذي‬‫تحققت‬‫فيه‬‫األهداف‬‫التعليمية‬. ‫البيئة‬:‫والمتعلمةين‬ ‫المعلمةين‬ ‫مةن‬ ‫لةل‬ ‫منمةا‬ ‫قةد‬ ‫التةي‬ ‫الخارجيةة‬ ‫والبيئةة‬ ‫التعليميةة‬ ‫البيئةة‬ ‫وتشمل‬‫مةن‬ ‫يمملونةم‬ ‫ومةا‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫في‬ ‫أدائمم‬ ‫على‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫واجتماعية‬ ‫نفسية‬ ‫ظروف‬.
  19. 19. ‫الراجعة‬ ‫التغذية‬:‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫جزئي‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫تتمقق‬ ‫لم‬ ‫حال‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫بمالحظة‬ ‫وتبدأ‬‫إلةى‬ ‫الرجوع‬ ‫يتم‬ ً‫ا‬‫لي‬ ‫أثنة‬ ‫المعلةم‬ ‫وعلةى‬ ‫األهةداف‬ ‫تمقةق‬ ‫عةد‬ ‫ورام‬ ‫السةبا‬ ‫لمعرفةة‬ ‫النظةر‬ ‫وإعةاد‬ ‫للمراجعة‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫لافة‬‫القيةا‬ ‫ام‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مراعا‬ ‫الراجعة‬ ‫بالتغذية‬: ‫التشخيص‬ ‫شمولية‬:‫الب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫أو‬ ‫منما‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫لان‬ ‫سوام‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫لافة‬ ‫فمص‬ ‫يعيد‬ ‫بأن‬‫شرية‬. ‫الدقة‬:‫عمومية‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫إصدار‬ ‫وعد‬ ‫الخلل‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫بالعنصر‬ ‫وربطما‬ ‫الخلل‬ ‫جوانا‬ ‫بتمديد‬ ‫وذلك‬. ‫العلمية‬:‫ج‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫والوقوف‬ ‫جانا‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫انمياز‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫وأال‬ ‫التشخيص‬ ‫أثنام‬ ‫والموضوعية‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫تمري‬ ‫أي‬‫خخةر‬ ‫انةا‬ ‫ذاتية‬ ‫رغبة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مصلمة‬ ‫تمقيق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المرج‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫بمدف‬. ‫التقبل‬:‫المعنوي‬ ‫الصعيد‬ ‫على‬ ‫سلبية‬ ‫خثار‬ ‫من‬ ‫تممل‬ ‫لانت‬ ‫ممما‬ ‫الراجعة‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫بنتيجة‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يقر‬ ‫بأن‬. ‫منظومة‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬
  20. 20. .1‫التخطيط‬‫السليم‬‫للمواقف‬‫التعليمية‬‫بإعداد‬‫الخطط‬‫اليومية‬‫وا‬‫لفصلية‬ ‫والسنوية‬. .2‫تحديد‬‫األهداف‬‫السلوكية‬‫للموقف‬‫التعليمي‬‫بدقة‬‫وعناية‬‫لتكو‬‫ن‬‫أساس‬ ‫اختيار‬‫عناصر‬‫النشاط‬‫التعليمي‬. .3‫ربط‬‫عناصر‬‫الموقف‬‫مع‬‫بعضها‬‫لتساهم‬‫في‬‫تحقيق‬‫األهداف‬ ‫التعليمية‬. .4‫متابعة‬‫تعلم‬‫التالميذ‬‫والتركيز‬‫على‬‫األنشطة‬‫واإلجراءات‬‫وتذل‬‫يل‬ ‫العقبات‬‫التي‬‫تعترض‬‫تعلمهم‬. .5‫القيام‬‫بأعمال‬‫التقويم‬‫والتغذية‬‫الراجعة‬. .6‫إجراء‬‫التحسينات‬‫وتقديم‬‫المقترحات‬. ‫المعلم‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم؟‬ ‫نظرية‬
  21. 21. ‫وآخرين‬ ‫ن‬‫او‬‫ر‬ ‫نموذ‬: ‫عية‬‫فر‬ ‫وسبع‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫خط‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ويشمل‬: ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحديد‬: ‫الظروف‬ ‫اختيار‬: ‫المصادر‬ ‫اختيار‬: ‫المخرجات‬: ‫التالي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫على‬ ‫يالحظ‬ ‫وسوف‬: 1.‫محور‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫إشا‬ ‫في‬ ‫حوله‬ ‫من‬ ‫ى‬‫األخر‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫ومجموعة‬ ‫المركز‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫أنه‬‫ية‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتعلم‬. 2.‫مستقلة‬ ‫عية‬‫فر‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يفصله‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫البش‬ ‫القوى‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫وضع‬. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫لتطبيق‬ ‫النماذج‬ ‫بعض‬:
  22. 22. ‫التعييم‬ ‫اي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫سيود‬ ‫ن‬‫او‬‫ر‬ ‫نموذ‬ ‫الديبة‬ ‫أ‬-‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬(‫يجد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫؟‬ ‫تحقيقها‬) ‫د‬-‫الظروف‬(‫ظروف‬ ‫أية‬ ‫وتحت‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫؟‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لتحقيق‬ ‫الديبة‬ ‫سيسعى‬) 1-‫ى‬‫المحتو‬‫و‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬2-‫التعييمية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬ ‫الخ‬ 3-‫التعيم‬‫و‬ ‫التعييم‬ ‫أشكال‬ 7-‫التحسين‬‫و‬ ‫التقويم‬ 4-‫البشرية‬ ‫ى‬‫القو‬ 5-‫التعييمية‬ ‫ة‬‫جهز‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ 6-‫المادية‬ ‫التسهيالت‬ ‫د‬-‫المخرجات‬-‫المصادر‬
  23. 23. ‫جيرالك‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫وايلي‬ ‫اييي‬‫و‬ ‫الك‬‫ر‬‫جي‬ ‫نموذ‬: ‫نن‬‫م‬ ‫نة‬‫ع‬‫مجمو‬ ‫نوذج‬‫م‬‫الن‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يعرض‬‫وت‬ ‫ني‬‫م‬‫التعلي‬ ‫نف‬‫ق‬‫للمو‬ ‫نة‬‫م‬‫المنظ‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫الخ‬‫نل‬‫ث‬‫تم‬ ‫في‬: -‫السلوكية‬ ‫األهداف‬‫و‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫تحديد‬. -‫المبدئي‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫تقويم‬(‫القبلي‬ ‫التعلم‬.) -‫األنشطة‬‫و‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫اإلج‬‫وتشمل‬: ‫التعلم‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫است‬ ‫تحديد‬. ‫العمل‬ ‫مجموعات‬ ‫تنظيم‬. ‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫إست‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫يع‬‫ز‬‫وتو‬ ‫تحديد‬. ‫وتنظيمه‬ ‫المكان‬ ‫تخصيص‬. ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬‫و‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫األداء‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬. ‫نتائجها‬ ‫وتحليل‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫بأعمال‬ ‫القيام‬. ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫ويم‬‫ال‬‫نو‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫ل‬‫نف‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫المو‬ ‫نمولية‬‫ن‬‫ش‬ ‫نث‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ح‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫ناذج‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫الن‬ ‫نل‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫أف‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫نوذج‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫الن‬ ‫نذا‬‫ن‬‫ه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫الخط‬ ‫تيب‬‫ر‬‫وت‬ ‫المنظومة‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬.
  24. 24. ‫ى‬‫المحتو‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫السيوكية‬ ‫السيوك‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫دئي‬ ‫الم‬ ‫يي‬ ‫الق‬ ‫التعيم‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫است‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫التدريس‬ ‫العمي‬ ‫مجموعات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫لكي‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫وتوزيط‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫اتيجية‬‫ر‬‫است‬ ‫وتنظيمه‬ ‫المكان‬ ‫تخصيص‬ ‫التعيم‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسائي‬‫و‬ ‫داء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التتذية‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫تحييي‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬ ‫تتذية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتطبيقاته‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ألسلوب‬ ‫وايلي‬ ‫نموذج‬
  25. 25. ‫كمب‬ ‫جيرولد‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫خطوة‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫يضاف‬ ‫ئيسية‬‫ر‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫خط‬ ‫ثمان‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ويشمل‬(‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التغذية‬.) ‫التعلي‬ ‫نداف‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫األ‬ ‫ند‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫وتحد‬ ‫نتعلم‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫نائص‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫خ‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫د‬ ‫نم‬‫ن‬‫ث‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫للمو‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫نداف‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫األ‬ ‫ند‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫بتحد‬ ‫ندأ‬‫ن‬‫ب‬‫وي‬‫نار‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫اخت‬‫و‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫م‬ ‫ن‬‫خ‬‫ال‬‫و‬ ‫نة‬‫ي‬‫التعليم‬ ‫نطة‬‫ش‬‫األن‬ ‫ني‬‫ف‬ ‫ندخول‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نم‬‫ث‬ ،‫قبلي‬ ‫اختبار‬ ‫اء‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ثم‬ ،‫اسية‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫محتوى‬‫ناندة‬‫س‬‫الم‬ ‫دمات‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التغذية‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫ويضاف‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫التقويم‬ ‫ثم‬. ‫الك‬ ‫ى‬‫وير‬ ،‫اسي‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫على‬ ‫ويالحظ‬‫نداف‬‫ه‬‫األ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اتب‬ ‫تبادلية‬ ‫بينهما‬ ‫العالقة‬‫و‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫ها‬‫اختيار‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التعليمية‬.
  26. 26. ‫التقويم‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫مساندة‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫المتعيم‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫تعييمية‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬‫ليموأو‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اأه‬‫ر‬‫أغ‬‫و‬ ‫اختبار‬ ‫يي‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أنشدة‬‫و‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تعيمية‬ ‫تعييمية‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ ‫اسي‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫اجط‬‫ر‬ ‫التعييم‬ ‫اي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫سيود‬ ‫كمد‬ ‫نموذ‬
  27. 27. ‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬: ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫ويشمل‬‫ات‬‫و‬‫الخط‬‫وهي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫حد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫متداخلة‬ ‫أنها‬ ‫إال‬ ‫ومحددة‬ ‫اضحة‬‫و‬ ‫بدت‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫التي‬: -‫التلميذ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وبيانات‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بيانات‬. -‫الت‬ ‫الوسائل‬‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫اختيار‬‫و‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫اختيار‬‫و‬ ‫القبلية‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االختبا‬ ‫ووضع‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫صياغة‬‫عليمية‬. -‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائل‬‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫إنتاج‬. -‫يس‬‫ر‬‫التد‬ ‫ق‬‫طر‬ ‫اختيار‬. -‫يس‬‫ر‬‫بالتد‬ ‫القيام‬. -‫التقويم‬. -‫البعدي‬ ‫االختبار‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫تحليل‬.
  28. 28. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ألسلوب‬ ‫ولوينثال‬ ‫سيرس‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫التقويم‬ ‫بالتدريس‬ ‫القيام‬‫ق‬‫در‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫التدريس‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫إنتا‬ ‫الوسائي‬‫و‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫صياغة‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يانات‬ ‫المدخالت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يانات‬ ‫التيميذ‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسائي‬‫و‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ ‫وأط‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫االختبا‬ ‫يية‬ ‫الق‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫تحييي‬ ‫البعدي‬ ‫االختبار‬
  29. 29. ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ألسلوب‬ ‫عسقول‬ ‫نموذج‬: ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫ى‬‫المحتو‬ ‫هداف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫السيوكية‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫االستعداد‬ ‫ليتعيم‬ ‫نشدة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫التقويم‬ ‫البعدي‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫التتذية‬ ‫تحيييها‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫و‬
  30. 30. ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫ونظرية‬ ‫وتكنولوجيا‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫لقد‬‫كانت‬‫النظرة‬‫إلى‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬ً‫قديما‬‫ال‬‫تعدو‬‫ع‬‫ن‬‫كونها‬ ‫نظرة‬‫جزئية‬‫ضيقة‬،‫تحول‬‫جل‬‫تركيزها‬‫إما‬‫إلى‬‫المعلم‬‫أو‬ ‫المتعلم‬،‫ولكن‬‫عند‬‫توظيف‬‫المفاهيم‬‫االتصالية‬‫تحولت‬‫ال‬‫نظرة‬ ً‫نسبيا‬‫لتصبح‬‫أكثر‬‫شمولية‬،‫فبدل‬‫النظرة‬‫إلى‬‫عنصر‬‫في‬‫الموقف‬ ‫التعليمي‬‫والتركيز‬‫عليه‬،‫أصبح‬‫االهتمام‬ً‫موجها‬‫إلى‬‫عدة‬‫ع‬‫ناصر‬ ‫في‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬‫االتصالي‬. ‫فهناك‬‫المرسل‬‫والمستقبل‬‫والرسالة‬‫وقناة‬‫االتصال‬‫والتغ‬‫ذية‬ ‫الراجعة‬‫المعلم‬‫والمتعلم‬‫والمادة‬‫التعليمية‬‫والوسيلة‬‫التع‬‫ليمية‬ ‫وضمان‬‫تحقق‬‫الهدف‬‫والمعلم‬‫هنا‬‫ليس‬‫صاحب‬‫الدور‬‫في‬ ‫المبادرة‬‫والحركة‬‫والتفاعل‬‫وحده‬،‫بل‬‫يشاركه‬‫في‬‫ذلك‬‫المت‬‫علم‬. ‫توظيف‬ ‫وأصبح‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المنظومية‬ ‫االتجاهات‬ ‫ظمرت‬ ‫ثم‬‫أسلوب‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫فبدت‬ ً‫ا‬‫ملم‬ ً‫ا‬‫أمر‬ ‫فيم‬ ‫النظم‬‫ألثر‬ ‫م‬ ‫لما‬ ‫لما‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫في‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫وأدخلت‬ ً‫ا‬‫وتوازن‬ ً‫ال‬‫شمو‬‫ن‬ ‫واألسالي‬ ‫والطرق‬ ‫االستراتيجيات‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫نتاجم‬ ‫في‬ ‫تأثيرات‬‫ا‬ ‫وأصبح‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫والظروف‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫وأشكال‬ ‫واألهداف‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫من‬ ‫والتنظيم‬ ‫والتمسين‬ ‫التخطيط‬.
  31. 31. ‫التعليمية‬ ‫للوسيلة‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫تكنولوجيا‬ ‫إطار‬ ‫في‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الموقف‬ ‫بعناصر‬: ً‫ال‬‫أو‬:‫بالمعلم‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫عالقة‬: ‫قب‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫للوسيلة‬ ً‫ا‬‫سليم‬ ً‫ا‬‫استخدام‬ ‫نضمن‬ ‫حتى‬‫المعلم‬ ‫ل‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫بميث‬ ‫ثالثية‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫تربطمما‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يفترض‬: -‫التعليمية‬ ‫بالوسيلة‬ ً‫ا‬‫عارف‬. -‫الستخدامما‬ ً‫ا‬‫ممب‬. -‫استخدامما‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫ماهر‬. ‫المعيم‬‫وسيية‬ ‫تعييمية‬ ‫اتجاه‬ ‫ة‬‫مهار‬ ‫معراة‬ ‫بالمعلم‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫يوضح‬ ‫شكل‬
  32. 32. ً‫ا‬‫ثاني‬:‫المتعيم‬‫و‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫ين‬ ‫العالقة‬: ‫التعييمي‬ ‫ى‬‫المستو‬‫و‬ ‫اليتوية‬‫و‬ ‫العقيية‬‫و‬ ‫الجسمية‬ ‫احي‬‫و‬‫الن‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالمتعيم‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫وترتب‬. ‫المتعيم‬ ‫الخصائص‬‫العقيية‬ ‫الخصائص‬‫النفسية‬ ‫الجسمية‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫اليتوية‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫التعييمي‬ ‫ى‬‫المستو‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫المتعيم‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫ين‬ ‫ي‬ ‫شكي‬
  33. 33. ً‫ثالثا‬:‫العالقة‬‫بين‬ ‫الوسيلة‬‫التعليم‬‫ية‬ ‫والهدف‬‫السلوكي‬: ‫كيفية‬‫الربط‬‫بين‬‫الهدف‬‫السلوكي‬‫والوسيلة‬‫التعليمية‬: ‫لو‬‫نظرنا‬‫إلى‬‫مكونات‬‫الهدف‬‫السلوكي‬‫نجد‬‫أن‬‫مكوناته‬‫األساسية‬‫تشمل‬ ‫جانبين‬‫نوع‬‫السلوك‬‫ومحتوى‬‫السلوك‬،‫وهما‬‫أداة‬‫الربط‬‫المنطقية‬‫ب‬‫ين‬ ‫الهدف‬‫والوسيلة‬. ‫الجانب‬‫األول‬:‫نوع‬‫السلوك‬: ‫يفترض‬‫أن‬‫ينتج‬‫عن‬‫الموقف‬‫التعليمي‬ً‫متعلما‬‫أدرك‬‫المعلوم‬‫ة‬ ‫وسيتعامل‬‫معها‬ً‫سلوكيا‬‫بثالثة‬‫أشكال‬‫منفردة‬‫أو‬‫مشتركة‬،‫أما‬‫ب‬‫اللفظ‬،‫أو‬ ‫الكتابة‬،‫أو‬‫الممارسة‬،‫أي‬‫أنه‬‫إما‬‫سيلفظ‬‫المعلومة‬‫أو‬‫سيكتبها‬‫أو‬ ‫سيمارسها‬ً‫عمليا‬،‫والربط‬‫بين‬‫الوسيلة‬‫والهدف‬‫من‬‫هذه‬‫الناحية‬‫ي‬‫كون‬‫كما‬ ‫يلي‬: ‫نوع‬‫السلوك‬:‫لفظي‬ ‫اختيار‬‫وسيلة‬‫سمعية‬.
  34. 34. ‫السيوك‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬:‫ي‬ ‫كتا‬ ‫بصرية‬ ‫وسيية‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫السيوك‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬:‫عميي‬ ‫عميية‬ ‫وسيية‬ ‫اختيار‬. ‫السيوكي‬ ‫الهدف‬‫و‬ ‫الوسيية‬ ‫ين‬ ‫الرب‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫يوأح‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫الشكي‬: ‫السيوكي‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫ساسية‬ ‫ا‬ ‫المكونات‬ ‫السيوك‬ ‫ع‬‫نو‬ ‫ي‬ ‫كتا‬ ‫بصرية‬ ‫لفظي‬ ‫سمعية‬ ‫عميي‬ ‫عميية‬ ‫السيوك‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫التعييمية‬ ‫الوسيية‬
  35. 35. ‫الثاني‬ ‫الجانب‬:‫السلوك‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬: ‫تباط‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫الوسيلة‬‫التعليمية‬‫بالهدف‬‫السلوكي‬‫من‬‫حيث‬‫ى‬‫المحتو‬‫ي‬‫تطلب‬‫أن‬ ‫تعرض‬‫الوسيلة‬‫التعليمية‬‫مادة‬‫تعليمية‬‫تبطة‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ى‬‫بمحتو‬‫السلو‬‫ك‬‫الذي‬‫يظهر‬ ‫في‬‫صياغة‬‫الهدف‬‫السلوكي‬ً‫ا‬‫كم‬ً‫ا‬‫ونوع‬. ‫فإذا‬‫كان‬‫ى‬‫محتو‬‫السلوك‬‫في‬‫هدف‬‫سلوكي‬‫هو‬‫أسباب‬‫الحروب‬‫الصل‬،‫يبية‬‫فإن‬ ‫المادة‬‫التعليمية‬‫المعروضة‬‫اسطة‬‫و‬‫ب‬،‫الوسيلة‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫تخر‬‫عن‬‫نطاق‬‫ما‬‫ج‬‫اء‬‫في‬ ‫الهدف‬‫ن‬‫دو‬‫يادة‬‫ز‬‫أو‬‫نقصان‬. ‫للمعلمين‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫النصائح‬ ‫ومن‬: -‫السلوكي‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحرص‬. -‫السلوكي‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫بمكونات‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫بط‬‫ر‬. -‫ذاته‬ ‫بحد‬ ً‫ا‬‫هدف‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫عدم‬.
  36. 36. ‫الخالصة‬: ‫نلوب‬‫س‬‫أ‬ ‫نق‬‫ي‬‫تطب‬ ‫حول‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫للنماذج‬ ‫عرضنا‬ ‫من‬ ‫نستخلص‬‫ني‬‫ف‬ ‫ننظم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نو‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫الخ‬ ‫ن‬‫نمو‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫م‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫نتالف‬‫ن‬‫خ‬‫اال‬‫و‬ ‫نابق‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫الت‬ ‫ندى‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫نيم‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫التع‬‫ا‬‫رد‬‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ت‬ ‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫مجمل‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫ند‬‫ن‬‫ج‬‫ون‬ ،‫نها‬‫ن‬‫ض‬‫عر‬ ‫نبق‬‫ن‬‫س‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫ناذج‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫الن‬ ‫نن‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫نوذج‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫ن‬ ‫نل‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫ند‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫أك‬ ‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ق‬‫المتعل‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫الخ‬ ‫نذ‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫لتنف‬ ‫نيط‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫التخ‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫نم‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫المع‬ ‫دور‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ع‬‫اقف‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫نوء‬‫ن‬‫ض‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫دا‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫التعليم‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫اد‬‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ك‬‫النظ‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ح‬‫المن‬ ‫نق‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫لتطب‬‫ني‬‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫ني‬‫ن‬‫م‬ ‫وت‬ ،‫نة‬‫ي‬‫التعليم‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫العمل‬ ‫نة‬‫ن‬‫م‬‫لمنظو‬ ‫نة‬‫ف‬‫المختل‬ ‫نات‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫المكو‬ ‫نل‬‫ي‬‫تفع‬‫نل‬‫ن‬‫ك‬ ‫دور‬ ‫نيم‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ق‬ ‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ط‬‫وت‬ ،‫نا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬‫من‬‫وي‬‫األ‬ ‫نق‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫تحق‬ ‫نى‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫نول‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ص‬‫الو‬ ‫نرض‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫غ‬‫ب‬ ‫نينه‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫س‬‫وتح‬ ،‫ه‬‫ر‬‫نداف‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ن‬‫ه‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫بكفاءة‬ ‫التعليمية‬.

