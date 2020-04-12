Lnfwmydy tqnyt-m1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫انسؼىدَت‬ ‫انؼسبُت‬ ‫انًًهكت‬ ‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫وشازة‬ ‫بُشت‬ ‫جبيؼت‬ ‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫تقُُبث‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫اإلَفى‬Info media ‫إعذاد‬/‫اال...
‫يُدَب‬ ‫اإلَفى‬INFO MEDIA ‫اعزخذاٍٖب‬ ِ‫ٗىن‬ ً‫ب‬ٞ‫ّغج‬ ‫اىحذٝثخ‬ ٌٕٞ‫اىَفب‬ ٍِ ‫ٗاالرصبه‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘بد‬ ‫رنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫رؼزجش...
‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫انىسبئط‬ ‫فىائد‬INFO MEDIA 1-‫وانتفبػم‬ ‫انتؼبيم‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫قبدز‬ ٌ‫إَسب‬ ٌ‫أل‬ ‫يتبحت‬ ‫وانًؼهىيبث‬ ‫انًؼسفت‬...
‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫انىسبئط‬ ‫يًُصاث‬ 1-‫ٍثو‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫اى٘عبئظ‬ ً‫ٗأحجب‬ ‫أشنبه‬ ‫رْ٘ع‬:‫ٗاىنبٍٞشاد‬ ‫اىؼشض‬ ‫شبشبد‬ ‫اىح...
‫وانتؼهُى‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬: ‫ع٘قب‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫ىي٘عبئظ‬ ُ٘‫عٞن‬‫ػَالقخ‬ ‫ٍغزقجيٞخ‬,ٍِ,‫شأّٖب‬ٓ‫االّزجب‬ ‫ريفذ‬ ‫اىزؼيٞ...
‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬ ‫ثىزة‬ ‫ظم‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫انتؼهًُُت‬ ‫انًؤسسبث‬ ‫تحدَبث‬ 1-‫يؤسسبث‬ ‫حبجت‬‫انتؼهُى‬‫واالتصبالث‬ ‫انًؼهىيبث‬ ‫بتكُ...
‫حُبتُب‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫وتأثُسهب‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬ ‫ميديا‬ ‫اإلوفو‬‫األعمال‬ ‫و‬ ‫انمال‬ ‫تثوير‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫انصىاعة‬‫انحكومة‬: ‫صرافيه...
-:‫ورق‬ ‫بال‬ ‫وشر‬ -‫ػصز‬ ‫دخى‬ ٚ َ‫اٌمذ‬ ‫ِٕذ‬ ‫اٌىخاباث‬ ‫حطٛرث‬‫ٍِذٌا‬ ٛ‫اإلٔف‬‫ٚسٍظ‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ‫ػبارة‬ ٛٙ‫ف‬ ‫ٌٕبض‬ ‫ال‬ ً...
الانفوميدياـتقنيات التعليم

  1. 1. ‫انسؼىدَت‬ ‫انؼسبُت‬ ‫انًًهكت‬ ‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫وشازة‬ ‫بُشت‬ ‫جبيؼت‬ ‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫تقُُبث‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫اإلَفى‬Info media ‫إعذاد‬/‫االكليب‬ ‫جخيذب‬ ‫فاطمة‬ ‫إشراف‬/‫د‬.‫عيسى‬ ‫جالل‬
  2. 2. ‫يُدَب‬ ‫اإلَفى‬INFO MEDIA ‫اعزخذاٍٖب‬ ِ‫ٗىن‬ ً‫ب‬ٞ‫ّغج‬ ‫اىحذٝثخ‬ ٌٕٞ‫اىَفب‬ ٍِ ‫ٗاالرصبه‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘بد‬ ‫رنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫رؼزجش‬ ‫ٍٗزٕو‬ ‫عشٝغ‬ ‫اّزشش‬,‫اىْبط‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫ّفغٖب‬ ‫فشضذ‬ ٜ‫اىز‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫االرصبه‬ ‫فشجنذ‬ ‫داخيٖب‬ ٜ‫ف‬ ‫غبٝزٖب‬ َِ‫رن‬ ‫ٗعٞيخ‬ ٜٕ ‫اىحٞبح‬ ‫ضشٗساد‬ ٙ‫مئحذ‬(‫اىجٖبص‬)‫رحذد‬ ‫رارٖب‬ ٜٕٗ ٔ‫ّٗ٘ػٞز‬ ‫اىز٘اصو‬ ‫ىطشائق‬ ً‫ا‬‫خٞبس‬,ً‫ب‬‫رْ٘ػ‬ ‫ٗاألمثش‬ ‫األعشع‬ ‫اى٘عٞيخ‬ ‫رؼذ‬ ‫رىل‬ ِ‫ػ‬ ً‫ال‬‫فض‬ ٗ‫ا‬ ٜ‫ٗاقؼ‬ ٜ‫حٞبر‬ ُ‫ٍٞذا‬ ٛ‫أ‬ ٜ‫ف‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫رذخو‬ ُ‫ال‬ ً‫ب‬ٝ٘‫ق‬ ً‫ب‬‫ٗدافؼ‬ ً‫ب‬‫عجج‬ ‫ٝشنو‬ ‫ٍَب‬ ‫ٍزخٞو‬ ٗ‫ا‬ ٜ‫افزشاض‬. ‫يفهىو‬‫يُدَب‬ ‫اإلَفى‬Info media: ‫االرصبالد‬ ‫ٗعبئظ‬ ‫ٍغ‬ ٍِ‫ثبىزضا‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘بد‬ ‫رنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫ٍؼطٞبد‬ ً‫اعزخذا‬ ٜٕ ً‫ٗاالػال‬,‫ٗٗعبئظ‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘بد‬ ‫رنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫ىَؼطٞبد‬ ‫اىَضدٗج‬ ً‫االعزخذا‬ ‫ّزبج‬ ٜٕ ٗ‫ا‬ ً‫ٗاالػال‬ ‫االرصبه‬. ‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫انىسبئط‬ ‫يكىَبث‬Info media: 1-‫انًؼهىيبث‬ 2-‫انجهبش‬(‫غُسهب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫َقبل‬ ‫جهبش‬ ‫او‬ ‫حبسىة‬) 3-‫واالتصبالث‬ ‫انبسيجُبث‬
  3. 3. ‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫انىسبئط‬ ‫فىائد‬INFO MEDIA 1-‫وانتفبػم‬ ‫انتؼبيم‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫قبدز‬ ٌ‫إَسب‬ ٌ‫أل‬ ‫يتبحت‬ ‫وانًؼهىيبث‬ ‫انًؼسفت‬ ‫جؼم‬ ‫وَسس‬ ‫بسهىنت‬ ‫انسسَؼت‬ ‫ويستجداتهب‬ ‫انحدَثت‬ ‫انتكُىنىجُب‬ ‫يغ‬. 2-‫انبشسَت‬ ‫انتًُُت‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫تسهى‬ ٍ‫انت‬ ‫انًؼهىيبث‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫هبئم‬ ‫كى‬ ‫تقدَى‬. 3-‫وانتقُُت‬ ‫وانًؼسفُت‬ ‫انؼهًُت‬ ‫إيكبَبته‬ ً‫ػه‬ ٍ‫انؼًه‬ ‫انفسد‬ ‫تقدَس‬ ‫اػتًبد‬.
  4. 4. ‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫انىسبئط‬ ‫يًُصاث‬ 1-‫ٍثو‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫اى٘عبئظ‬ ً‫ٗأحجب‬ ‫أشنبه‬ ‫رْ٘ع‬:‫ٗاىنبٍٞشاد‬ ‫اىؼشض‬ ‫شبشبد‬ ‫اىحبع٘ة‬ ‫ٗاجٖضح‬. 2-‫اىَ٘اسد‬ ‫ٍقزضٞبد‬ ‫ثحغت‬ ‫ٍخزيفخ‬ ‫ٍجبالد‬ ٜ‫ف‬ ‫اىز٘ظٞف‬ ‫إٍنبّٞخ‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ٛ٘‫رْط‬ ِٞ‫اىَزبح‬ ُ‫ٗاىَنب‬ ُ‫ٗاىضٍب‬ ‫ػيٖٞب‬ ‫اىؼبٍيخ‬ ‫اىجششٝخ‬. 3-‫ٗرذاٗىٖب‬ ‫اّزشبسٕب‬ ‫ٗعشػخ‬ ‫ػيٖٞب‬ ‫اىحص٘ه‬ ‫ٝغش‬. 4-‫اىثبثزخ‬ ‫ٗاىص٘س‬ ‫اىص٘رٞخ‬ ‫ٗاىَؤثشاد‬ ‫ىألص٘اد‬ ٛ‫رؼجٞش‬ ‫ٗعٞظ‬ ‫رؼذ‬ ‫ثٖب‬ ٌ‫اىزحن‬ ‫ٗإٍنبّٞخ‬ ‫ٗاىَزحشمخ‬. 5-ٜ‫ٗرشرق‬ ٜ‫ىيَزيق‬ ‫ٗعَؼٞخ‬ ‫ثصشٝخ‬ ‫ٍزؼخ‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫اى٘عبئظ‬ ‫ر٘فش‬‫ثؼالقزخ‬ ‫اىزفبػيٞخ‬.
  5. 5. ‫وانتؼهُى‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬: ‫ع٘قب‬ ‫اىَؼيٍ٘برٞخ‬ ‫ىي٘عبئظ‬ ُ٘‫عٞن‬‫ػَالقخ‬ ‫ٍغزقجيٞخ‬,ٍِ,‫شأّٖب‬ٓ‫االّزجب‬ ‫ريفذ‬ ‫اىزؼيَٞٞخ‬ ‫اىؼَيٞخ‬ ٜ‫ف‬ ‫اىْظش‬ ‫اػبدح‬ ‫ضشٗسح‬ ٚ‫اى‬. ‫اىزغٞٞش‬ ‫سٝبح‬ ‫ثٖب‬ ‫أرذ‬ ٜ‫اىز‬ ‫اىجذٝذح‬ ‫اىزؼيَٞٞخ‬ ‫اىَْٖجٞخ‬ ُ‫ا‬,ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫رفشض‬‫اىقبدح‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫ثبىحص٘ه‬ ‫اىنفٞيخ‬ ‫اىغجو‬ ‫اٝجبد‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫اىؼَو‬ ‫ضشٗسح‬ َِٞ‫ٗاىَؼي‬ ِٞٝ‫ٗاالداس‬ ‫ّفؼٖب‬,‫رىل‬ ٌٖ‫ى‬ ِ‫أٍن‬ ‫ٍب‬ ‫ٗعٞئبرٖب‬ ‫ٍخبطشٕب‬ ‫ٗدسء‬,‫رشعٞخ‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫ٗاىؼَو‬ ٚ‫ػي‬ ‫ٝطشأ‬ ‫قذ‬ ‫ٍَب‬ ٓ‫ٗغٞش‬ ‫اىزط٘س‬ ‫ٕزا‬ ‫ظو‬ ٜ‫ف‬ ‫ٗدْٝٞخ‬ ‫ٍجزَؼٞخ‬ ‫قَٞخ‬ ‫ٍْظٍ٘خ‬ ‫اىفشد‬ ‫حٞبح‬,‫ىقذساد‬ ِ‫َٝن‬ ‫فٖو‬‫ٍٞذٝب‬ ٘‫االّف‬ٌ‫اىَؼي‬ ‫ٍحو‬ ‫رحو‬ ُ‫أ‬ ‫اىَذٕشخ‬ ِ‫ػ‬ ْٜ‫رغ‬ ُ‫أ‬ ‫ىٖب‬ ِ‫َٝن‬ ‫ٕٗو‬ ‫االّغبّٞخ؟‬ ‫اىشٗح‬ ٗ‫أ‬ ‫اىجششٛ؟‬ ‫اىزمبء‬ ٗ‫أ‬ ‫اىَشثٜ؟‬ ‫ٗاىشٝبضٞخ‬ ‫ٗاىنزبثٞخ‬ ‫اىقشائٞخ‬ ‫اىَٖبساد‬ ‫اٍزالك‬‫؟‬ ً‫رقذ‬ ٍِ ‫ثيغذ‬ ‫ٍَٖب‬ ‫اىزنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫اىث٘سح‬ ٓ‫ىٖز‬ ِ‫َٝن‬ ‫ال‬ُ‫أ‬ٓ‫ٕز‬ ‫ٍحو‬ ‫رحو‬ ‫اىَٖبساد‬,‫ٗرذقٞقب‬ ‫ّقال‬ ‫عزغٖيٖب‬ ‫ثو‬,‫ٍزضاٝذح‬ ‫اىزنْ٘ى٘جٞب‬ ‫ٍغ‬ ‫اىحبجخ‬ ُ٘‫ٗعزن‬ ‫األعبعٞخ‬ ‫اىَٖبساد‬ ٍِ ‫ساعخ‬ ‫ثأعبط‬ ُ٘‫ٝزَزؼ‬ ‫أشخبص‬ ٚ‫اى‬,ُ‫أ‬ ‫ىٖب‬ ِ‫َٝن‬ ‫ٗال‬ ‫اىزؼيَٞٞخ‬ ‫ىيؼَيٞخ‬ ٗ‫أ‬ ِٞ‫ىيَذسع‬ ‫قشٝجب‬ ٘‫ٗى‬ ‫ثذٝال‬ ُ٘‫رن‬,‫اىزمبء‬ ‫ٍحو‬ ‫رحو‬ ِ‫ٗى‬ ‫االّغبّٞخ‬ ‫اىشٗح‬ ٗ‫أ‬ ‫ٗاىَثبثشح‬,‫اىجْظ‬ ‫َٝٞض‬ ‫ٍب‬ ٕ٘ٗٛ‫اىجشش‬.
  6. 6. ‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬ ‫ثىزة‬ ‫ظم‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫انتؼهًُُت‬ ‫انًؤسسبث‬ ‫تحدَبث‬ 1-‫يؤسسبث‬ ‫حبجت‬‫انتؼهُى‬‫واالتصبالث‬ ‫انًؼهىيبث‬ ‫بتكُىنىجُب‬ ‫انًتصهت‬ ‫نهبسايج‬ ‫انتدزَسُت‬ ‫انهُئبث‬ ‫أػضبء‬ ٍُ‫ب‬ ‫انًؼبزف‬ ‫تداول‬ ‫وسسػت‬ ‫تسهُم‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫َسبػد‬ ‫بًب‬. 2-‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫يؤسسبث‬ ‫حبجت‬ً‫إن‬‫انًؼسفت‬ ٌ‫خص‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫انًسوَت‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫ػبنُت‬ ‫دزجت‬ ‫تحقُق‬ ‫انتكُىنىجُت‬ ‫انتقُُبث‬ ‫أحدث‬ ‫تىظُف‬ ‫خالل‬ ٍ‫ي‬ ‫واستسجبػهب‬. 3-‫انًؼهىيبتُت‬ ‫وانتقُُت‬ ‫انؼهًُت‬ ‫نهثىزة‬ ‫انًرهم‬ ‫انتسبزع‬ ‫نًىاجهت‬ ‫انحبجت‬ ‫انؼبيهت‬ ‫نهقىي‬ ‫انًهُُت‬ ‫انهُبكم‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫هرا‬ ‫واَؼكبض‬ ‫انصُبػُت‬ ٌ‫انبهدا‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫وتطبُقبتهب‬ ‫ب‬ً‫ف‬ُ‫وك‬ ‫ب‬ًً‫ك‬. 4-‫اإلػالو‬ ‫وسبئم‬ ‫تكُىنىجُب‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫وانًتسبزػت‬ ‫انًرههت‬ ‫انتطىزاث‬ ‫نًىاكبت‬ ‫انحبجت‬ ‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫يُظىيت‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫بظالنهب‬ ٍ‫تهق‬ ٍ‫انت‬ ‫ووسبئطه‬‫انًؼهىيبث‬ ‫َشس‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫ودوزهب‬. 5-‫دوز‬ ‫تؼبظى‬ ‫َتُجت‬ ‫انًحهُت‬ ‫انثقبفت‬ ‫وضؼف‬ ‫ػبنًُت‬ ‫ثقبفت‬ ‫َشىء‬ ‫نًىاجهت‬ ‫انحبجت‬ ‫اإلػالو‬ ‫تكُىنىجُب‬ ‫وسبئط‬‫انتؼهُى‬ ‫يساحم‬ ٍ‫ف‬ ‫انًستهدف‬ ‫انجًهىز‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫ذنك‬ ‫وتأثُس‬ ٍ‫انجبيؼ‬ ‫قبم‬. 6-‫نسسػت‬ ‫َتُجت‬ ٍ‫انصي‬ ‫يفهىو‬ ‫واَهُبز‬ ،‫انثببث‬ ‫يفهىو‬ ‫اَهُبز‬ ‫نًىاجهت‬ ‫انحبجت‬ ‫واالتصبالث‬ ‫انًؼهىيبث‬ ‫تكُىنىجُب‬ ‫ثىزة‬ ‫تداػُبث‬
  7. 7. ‫حُبتُب‬ ً‫ػه‬ ‫وتأثُسهب‬ ‫يُدَب‬ ‫االَفى‬ ‫ميديا‬ ‫اإلوفو‬‫األعمال‬ ‫و‬ ‫انمال‬ ‫تثوير‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫انصىاعة‬‫انحكومة‬: ‫صرافيه‬ ‫بال‬ ‫مصارف‬:- -‫ِذػاة‬ ‫أوثز‬ ‫ٕ٘ان‬ ‫ٌٍس‬ ٗٔ‫أ‬ ‫ئال‬ ‫األسِٕت‬ ‫ِذار‬ ‫ػٍى‬ ‫إٌمٛد‬ ‫أشىاي‬ ٚ ‫صٛر‬ ‫حطٛرث‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ‫ػبارة‬ ‫ئال‬ ً٘ ‫فّا‬ ‫اإلطالق‬ ‫ػٍى‬ ‫حٛجذ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ٔمٛد‬ ِٓ ‫اٌذ٘شت‬ ٚ ‫ٌٍغزابت‬ (‫ئٌٍىخزٍٚٔت‬ ‫ٔبضاث‬) -‫وٍّا‬‫ػصز‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫لذِا‬ ‫ِضٍٕا‬‫ٍِذٌا‬ ٛ‫اإلٔف‬‫اٌٛرلٍت‬ ‫اٌذٚالراث‬ ‫أخز‬ ً‫سخخخف‬ -‫ئدالي‬‫بطالاث‬ ً‫ِذ‬ ‫اٌذوٍت‬ ‫اٌبطالاث‬ْ‫االئخّا‬. ‫دون‬ ‫متاجر‬‫أرفف‬:- -ٖ‫آدا‬ ‫حؼخبز‬ ٚ ‫اٌّزالبت‬ ‫ػٕصز‬ ‫حخٍخ‬ ً‫اٌخ‬ ‫اٌخسٛق‬ ‫شبىاث‬ ‫ػٍى‬ ٖ‫ِخٛافز‬ ْٛ‫سخى‬ ‫ػٍى‬ ‫حٙذٌذ‬ ‫ئي‬ ً‫ٌشى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بسٍظ‬ ‫بأسٍٛب‬ ‫باٌىّبٍٛحزاث‬ ‫إٌاس‬ ‫ٌخؼزٌف‬ ‫رائؼت‬ ‫اإلطالق‬. -‫داٌٍا‬ ‫طزح‬ ُ‫ٌخ‬‫واحٌٛٛجاث‬‫ٌٍّسخٍٙه‬ ‫حخٍخ‬ ‫اٌشبىاث‬ ‫ػبز‬ ‫حجارٌت‬ ‫ػالِاث‬ ًّ‫حذ‬ ٚ ‫اٌسٍغ‬ ِٓ ‫ِخخارة‬ ٚ ‫وبٍزة‬ ٗ‫ِجّٛػ‬ ٍٓ‫ب‬ ِٓ ٖ‫شزاؤ‬ ‫ٌٛد‬ ‫ِا‬ ‫اخخٍار‬‫اٌبضائغ‬.
  8. 8. -:‫ورق‬ ‫بال‬ ‫وشر‬ -‫ػصز‬ ‫دخى‬ ٚ َ‫اٌمذ‬ ‫ِٕذ‬ ‫اٌىخاباث‬ ‫حطٛرث‬‫ٍِذٌا‬ ٛ‫اإلٔف‬‫ٚسٍظ‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ‫ػبارة‬ ٛٙ‫ف‬ ‫ٌٕبض‬ ‫ال‬ ً‫اسخاحٍى‬‫باٌذٍاة‬. -‫األٔٛاع‬ ٍٓ‫ب‬ ً‫اٌفاص‬ ‫اٌذذ‬ ‫ٌخالشى‬ ‫ئٌٍىخزٍٚٔت‬ ‫حصبخ‬ ‫اٌصذف‬ ‫حطٛرث‬ ‫وٍّا‬ ً‫ٌٛسائ‬ ‫اٌّخخٍفت‬َ‫اإلػال‬. -ْ‫دا‬ٚ ‫وخاب‬ ً‫شى‬ ‫حخخذ‬ ً‫اٌخ‬ ‫اٌّٛسٛػاث‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ‫ٌالسخغٕاء‬ ‫اٌٛلج‬‫االسخؼأت‬ ‫باأللزاص‬‫شبىاث‬ ٚ ‫اٌّذِجت‬‫اإلٔخزٔج‬. :‫حدود‬ ‫بال‬ ‫تواصم‬ -‫اٌخٛاجذ‬‫إٌماٌت‬ ‫اٌٙٛاحف‬ ‫طزٌك‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ‫داٌٍا‬ ً‫ٌذص‬ ‫ِا‬ ‫ٚ٘ذا‬ ‫اٌصٛرة‬ ٚ ‫باٌصٛث‬ ٚ َ‫اٌىال‬ ‫حسخطٍغ‬ ‫صغٍزة‬ ‫أسر‬ ‫بٍّساث‬ ‫اٌّخطٛرة‬ ‫إلِىأٍخٙا‬ ‫دذٚد‬ ‫حٛجذ‬ ‫فال‬ ‫وثٍز‬ ‫أشٍاء‬ ٚ ًّ‫اٌؼ‬ ٚ ‫اٌخصٌٛز‬‫وذٌه‬. ‫انجدران‬ ‫تهك‬ ‫نتسقط‬:- -‫اٌّإسساث‬ ‫ػصز‬ ٌٍَٛ‫ا‬ ‫ػصزٔا‬‫االفخزاضٍت‬‫حزبظ‬ ‫دٍث‬‫اٌّجساث‬ ٍٓ‫اٌّشخزو‬ ‫بؼّالئٙا‬ ‫اٌشزواث‬ ٚ ‫اٌّإسساث‬ ‫حٍه‬ ‫ٌٍّصزف‬ ‫اإلٌىخزٍٚٔت‬ ‫دٛي‬ ‫ِصارفٙا‬ ٌُٚ‫اٌؼا‬. -ُ‫حخ‬‫طزٌك‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ُ‫حٕظ‬ ً‫اٌخ‬ ‫إٌّخذٌاث‬ ‫طزٌك‬ ٓ‫ػ‬ ٌٗٛٙ‫بس‬ ‫االجخّاػاث‬ ‫ِإحّزاث‬ٌٛ‫اٌفٍذ‬. -‫اٌخطٛر‬ ً‫ظ‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫دٍاحٕا‬ ‫ػٍى‬ ‫حطزأ‬ ً‫اٌخ‬ ‫اٌخغٍزاث‬ ِٓ ‫اٌىثٍز‬ ‫ٚغٍز٘ا‬ ‫ٍِذٌا‬ ٛ‫االٔف‬ ‫ٚثٛرة‬ ًٕ‫اٌخم‬.

