معايير سكورم

‫معايير‬SCORM‫منظومة‬ ‫في‬ Course Lab ‫اعداد‬:‫الشهراني‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫روان‬ ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫بيشة‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫التر...
‫مقدمة‬ ‫تد‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫و‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫و‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تقنن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هي‬‫ريبية‬ ‫...
‫مقدمة‬: ‫ومطاب‬ ‫لدمج‬ ‫المفتاح‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫فهي‬ ،‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫للتعليم‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫هاما‬ ‫موضوعا‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫تعتبر‬‫م...
‫إدارة‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫على‬ ‫المطبقة‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫التعلم‬LMS: ‫في‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المهنية‬ ‫والمؤسسات...
‫معيار‬ ‫مفهوم‬SCORM: ‫معيار‬ ‫يعترب‬‫سكورم‬‫العب‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ُطلق‬‫أ‬ ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫حزمة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫معايري‬ ‫من‬ ‫تشكيلة‬...
‫األهداف‬: ‫الوصول‬Accessibility ‫قابلية‬ ‫التكيف‬Adaptability ‫اإلنتاجية‬Affordability ‫التحمل‬Durability ‫التشغيل‬ ‫قابل...
-‫الوصول‬Accessibility: ‫أي‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫أي‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫للمحتوى‬ ‫والوصول‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫وقت‬....
‫لمعيار‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫العناصر‬Scorm ‫تجميع‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫المثالي‬ ‫البيئة‬‫ة‬ ‫والتص‬ ‫التتابع‬‫فح‬
‫لمعايير‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫وف‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫مكونات‬SCORM: ‫المكتوبة‬ ‫النصوص‬. ‫الفوتوغرافية‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫اإليضاحية‬ ‫الرسومات‬. ‫ال...
‫معايير‬ ‫مميزات‬Scorm .1‫محتوى‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫باي‬ ‫وجزئياته‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫إمكانية‬(LMS)‫بسهولة‬. .2‫متعدد...
‫معيار‬‫المنظمات‬‫تعتمد‬scorm ‫أسباب‬‫لعدة‬: ‫التكالي‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ف‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫الفعالية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫العامة‬
‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫برنامج‬Course Lab: ‫يعرفه‬(‫أحمد‬‫الدريويش‬2010: )‫تحويل‬ ‫بواسطتها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫...
‫بها‬ ‫يتميز‬ ‫التي‬ ‫السمات‬ ‫بعض‬: .1‫االفتراضية‬ ‫القوالب‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬. .2‫جاهزة‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫مكتبة‬ .3‫االستخدام‬ ‫تكرا...
‫للمعايير‬ ‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫امثلة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫انشاؤها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫ال...
‫قمل‬ ‫ومضة‬..... "‫نة‬‫و‬‫املع‬ ‫هل‬ ‫دامت‬ ‫احلوقةل‬ ‫ادام‬ ‫من‬" ‫تابعة‬‫للم‬ ‫ا‬ً‫وشكر‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ختا‬
  1. 1. ‫معايير‬SCORM‫منظومة‬ ‫في‬ Course Lab ‫اعداد‬:‫الشهراني‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫روان‬ ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫بيشة‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫كلية‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫تقنيات‬ ‫ماجستير‬
  2. 2. ‫مقدمة‬ ‫تد‬ ‫و‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫و‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫و‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تقنن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هي‬‫ريبية‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫أنظمة‬ ‫مبرمجي‬ ‫و‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫مؤلفي‬ ‫بين‬ ‫وصل‬ ‫كحلقة‬ ‫لتعمل‬‫لتعليم‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫من‬. ‫المتطلبات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ً‫ا‬‫نوع‬ ‫متشابهة‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫وهذه‬(‫المحتوى‬ ‫تهيئة‬ ‫و‬ ‫تجزئة‬)‫أن‬ ‫إال‬ ‫المعيار‬scorm‫م‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المهتمين‬ ‫بين‬ ‫شهرة‬ ‫و‬ ً‫ال‬‫قبو‬ ‫اكتسب‬‫عجل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫و‬ ‫انتشاره‬‫اعتاده‬‫التعليم‬ ‫أنظمة‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫في‬.
  3. 3. ‫مقدمة‬: ‫ومطاب‬ ‫لدمج‬ ‫المفتاح‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫فهي‬ ،‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫للتعليم‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫هاما‬ ‫موضوعا‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫تعتبر‬‫من‬ ‫المحتوي‬ ‫قة‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫لنفس‬ ‫تخضع‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫طالما‬ ‫للتبادل‬ ‫قابلة‬ ‫محتويات‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫بالتالي‬ ،‫مصادر‬ ‫عدة‬‫في‬ ‫يساهم‬ ‫مما‬ ، ‫وسرعة‬ ‫بسهولة‬ ‫وتفكيكها‬ ‫وتجميعها‬ ‫استخدامها‬ ‫إعادة‬. ‫التعلم‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫ألنظمة‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫وبالتالي‬ ،‫التكلفة‬ ‫من‬ ‫يقلل‬ ‫المعتمدة‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫على‬ ‫واالعتماد‬LMS‫واألنظمة‬ ، ‫المحتوى‬ ‫وتأليف‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫كأنظمة‬ ‫األخرى‬LCMS‫بينها‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫بانسجام‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫أن‬. ‫ع‬ ‫مصادق‬ ‫معيار‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ترقى‬ ‫ال‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫حاليا‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المتعارف‬ ‫المعايير‬‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ليه‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫منظمة‬ISO‫مواصفات‬ ‫بمثابة‬ ‫تزال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫وهي‬Specification‫إرشادات‬ ‫أو‬Guideline‫أو‬ ‫مقاييس‬Criterions‫من‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يشتمل‬ ‫وما‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يعود‬ ‫وذلك‬ ،‫إدارة‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫تعلم‬LMS‫تعليميي‬ ‫ومحتوى‬ ،Content‫تغييرات‬ ‫إحداث‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫أدت‬ ‫متسارعة‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يزاالن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫يصل‬ ‫لم‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫االستقرار‬ ‫على‬ ‫ترتكز‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫بينما‬ ،‫المجال‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫متالحقة‬‫االلكتروني‬ ‫اآلن‬ ‫إلى‬.‫الم‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫وأجهزة‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫واللجان‬ ‫المنظمات‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحثيثة‬ ‫الجهود‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالرغم‬ ‫وذلك‬‫عايير‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫مبكرة‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫من‬ ً‫ا‬‫بدء‬ ،‫الصدد‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬1988‫جمعية‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫على‬ ‫م‬AICC‫إلى‬ ‫وصوال‬ADL SCORM‫عام‬ ‫في‬ ‫أعمالها‬ ‫بدأت‬ ‫والتي‬1997‫التعل‬ ‫في‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫م‬‫يم‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫مصادق‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ISO‫النمو‬ ‫طور‬ ‫في‬ ‫المجال‬ ‫يزال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بل‬.
  4. 4. ‫إدارة‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫على‬ ‫المطبقة‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫التعلم‬LMS: ‫في‬ ‫تسعى‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫المهنية‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫المنظمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ورد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫ومن‬ ،‫االلكتروني‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫جهودها‬:
  5. 5. ‫معيار‬ ‫مفهوم‬SCORM: ‫معيار‬ ‫يعترب‬‫سكورم‬‫العب‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ُطلق‬‫أ‬ ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫حزمة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫معايري‬ ‫من‬ ‫تشكيلة‬‫ارة‬ Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) ‫الكائنات‬‫و‬ ‫احملتوى‬ ‫كة‬‫مشار‬ ‫منوذج‬ ‫تعين‬ ‫وهي‬.‫عام‬ ‫من‬ ‫بدءا‬ ‫تطويرها‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬1997‫كالة‬‫و‬ ‫اسطة‬‫و‬‫ب‬ ‫م‬ Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL)‫تعمل‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬ ‫نفقات‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫اض‬‫ر‬‫ألغ‬ ،‫يكية‬‫ر‬‫األم‬ ‫الدفاع‬ ‫ارة‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫من‬ ‫بتمويل‬ ‫يب‬‫ر‬‫التد‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫احلديثة‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫وتوظيف‬.
  6. 6. ‫األهداف‬: ‫الوصول‬Accessibility ‫قابلية‬ ‫التكيف‬Adaptability ‫اإلنتاجية‬Affordability ‫التحمل‬Durability ‫التشغيل‬ ‫قابلية‬ ‫البينية‬Interoperability ‫إعادة‬ ‫قابلية‬ ‫االستخدام‬Reusability
  7. 7. -‫الوصول‬Accessibility: ‫أي‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫أي‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫للمحتوى‬ ‫والوصول‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫وقت‬. -‫التكيف‬ ‫قابلية‬Adaptability: ‫التعلي‬ ‫واألفراد‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫احتياجات‬ ‫لمقابلة‬ ‫التكييف‬ ‫على‬ ‫المقدرة‬ ‫وهي‬‫مية‬. -‫اإلنتاجية‬Affordability: ‫الت‬ ‫والتكلفة‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫بإنقاص‬ ‫واإلنتاجية‬ ‫الفعالية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المقدرة‬ ‫وهي‬‫يشتمل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫توصيل‬ ‫عليها‬. -‫التحمل‬Durability: ‫تق‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫تغيرت‬ ‫لو‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وهو‬‫مثل‬ ،‫ديمه‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫تحديث‬LMS. -‫البينية‬ ‫التشغيل‬ ‫قابلية‬Interoperability: ‫منصات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫التشغيل‬Platforms‫واألدوات‬Tools‫بكفاءة‬ ‫معا‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫وان‬ ‫المختلفة‬. -‫االستخدام‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫قابلية‬Reusability: ‫أدوات‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫مرات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫واستخدامه‬ ‫بسهولة‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫إمكانية‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫ومنصات‬.
  8. 8. ‫لمعيار‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫العناصر‬Scorm ‫تجميع‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫المثالي‬ ‫البيئة‬‫ة‬ ‫والتص‬ ‫التتابع‬‫فح‬
  9. 9. ‫لمعايير‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫وف‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫مكونات‬SCORM: ‫المكتوبة‬ ‫النصوص‬. ‫الفوتوغرافية‬ ‫والصور‬ ‫اإليضاحية‬ ‫الرسومات‬. ‫الصوتية‬ ‫والمؤثرات‬ ‫الصوتية‬ ‫التسجيالت‬. ‫المتحركة‬ ‫والرسوم‬ ‫الفيديو‬. ‫التوضيحية‬ ‫الخرائط‬.
  10. 10. ‫معايير‬ ‫مميزات‬Scorm .1‫محتوى‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫باي‬ ‫وجزئياته‬ ‫الرقمي‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫إمكانية‬(LMS)‫بسهولة‬. .2‫متعددة‬ ‫وبأشكال‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫مرات‬ ‫استخدامه‬ ‫إعادة‬ ‫إمكانية‬. .3‫والوقت‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫بما‬ ‫األكاديمي‬ ‫وتطوره‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫متابعة‬ ‫إمكانية‬‫ااالزم‬‫وغ‬ ‫للتعلم‬‫يرها‬. .4‫وتش‬ ‫تتابع‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫تعليمي‬ ‫رقمي‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫جزئيات‬ ‫ضم‬ ‫أمكانية‬‫مالئم‬ ‫عب‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫للمتطلبات‬.
  11. 11. ‫معيار‬‫المنظمات‬‫تعتمد‬scorm ‫أسباب‬‫لعدة‬: ‫التكالي‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ف‬ ‫المخاطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫الفعالية‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫العامة‬
  12. 12. ‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫برنامج‬Course Lab: ‫يعرفه‬(‫أحمد‬‫الدريويش‬2010: )‫تحويل‬ ‫بواسطتها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫على‬ ‫نشرها‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫رقمية‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المطبوعة‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواد‬‫شبكة‬ ‫أ‬ ‫تشغيله‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ، ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫نظم‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫بواسطة‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬‫ا‬ً‫ض‬‫ي‬ ‫تفاع‬ ‫تعليمي‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫إنشاء‬ ‫من‬ ‫يمكنك‬ ‫فهو‬ ، ‫المدمجة‬ ‫األقراص‬ ‫باستخدام‬‫لي‬ ‫الجودة‬ ‫عالي‬.
  13. 13. ‫بها‬ ‫يتميز‬ ‫التي‬ ‫السمات‬ ‫بعض‬: .1‫االفتراضية‬ ‫القوالب‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬. .2‫جاهزة‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫مكتبة‬ .3‫االستخدام‬ ‫تكرار‬ ‫إمكانية‬ .4‫مايكروسوفت‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستيراد‬ .5‫العالمية‬ ‫الخطوط‬ ‫تركيب‬ .6‫التدريبية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫نشر‬
  14. 14. ‫للمعايير‬ ‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫امثلة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫النشر‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫الب‬ ‫الكورس‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫انشاؤها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المقررات‬ ‫إن‬‫دعك‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫المعايير‬ ‫اهم‬ ‫النظام‬: ACC (http://www.aicc.org) SCORM 1.2 (http://www.adlnet.org) SCORM 1.3 (SCORM 2004) (http://www.adlnet.org)
  15. 15. ‫قمل‬ ‫ومضة‬..... "‫نة‬‫و‬‫املع‬ ‫هل‬ ‫دامت‬ ‫احلوقةل‬ ‫ادام‬ ‫من‬" ‫تابعة‬‫للم‬ ‫ا‬ً‫وشكر‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫ختا‬

