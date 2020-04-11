منصات انترنت الاشياء

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Internet of Things (IoT) ‫منصات‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫إنترنت‬ Rawan saud
‫وإ‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫خاللها‬ ‫من‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الطبقات‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫هي‬‫دارة‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫انترنت‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫في‬ ‫مباشر...
‫منصات‬ ‫دور‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫انترنت‬
‫والتطبي‬ ‫االجهزة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫كوسيط‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫إنترنت‬ ‫منصات‬ ‫تعمل‬‫قات‬ ‫المستخ‬ ‫التطبيقات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫االجهزة‬ ‫بتوصيل‬ ‫فتق...
‫األشياء‬ ‫انترنت‬ ‫منصات‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫ممي‬ ‫قابلة‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫تتميز‬ ‫للنمو‬ ‫بالتخصي‬ ‫تتميز‬‫ص‬ ‫باألمان‬ ‫تتميز‬ 1 32
‫تطبيقات‬ ‫منصات‬ ‫انترنت‬ ‫األشياء‬
‫الخدمات‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫الذكية‬ ‫التكلفة‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫للشركات‬ ‫الذكية‬ ‫األجهزة‬ ‫الذكية‬ ‫المدينة‬
THANKS ‫إعداد‬:‫الشهراني‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫روان‬
