Lsbwr ldhky

‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫بيشة‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫تقنيات‬ ‫ماجستير‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫اف‬‫ر‬‫إش‬/‫ى‬ ‫عي...
‫مقدمة‬ ‫السبورة‬‫الشاش‬ ‫تشبه‬ ‫اآللي‬ ‫بالحاسب‬ ‫موصله‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫سبورة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫الذكية‬‫التي‬ ‫ة‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫...
‫الذكية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫تعريف‬: ‫بأنها‬ ‫الذكية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫تعرف‬:‫السبورات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اللوحات‬ ‫من‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫نوع‬‫البيض‬‫اء‬ ‫الحسا...
‫الذكية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫فوائد‬ ‫المحاضر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للمعلم‬ ‫التحضير‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تسهل‬. ‫جم‬ ‫وطباعة‬ ‫حفظ‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫مالحظاته‬ ...
‫التفاعلية‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الذكية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫تتكون‬: •‫جهاز‬ ‫على‬ ‫عرضه‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مشاهدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫تم...
‫التفاعلية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫التفاعلية‬ ‫السبورة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫الملفات‬ ‫و‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫يتم‬...
‫البرامج‬‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫على‬ ‫تحميلها‬ ‫عند‬ ‫التفاعلية‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تشتمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫عند‬‫أيق‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫سوف...
‫الريكوردر‬ ‫عمـل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشــــرح‬ ‫أثنــــاء‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫به‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كـــــل‬ ‫لتسجيل‬ ‫ويستخدم‬‫هاياليت‬‫م‬، ‫ثال‬...
‫اللوحة‬ ‫مميزات‬‫التفاعلية‬ ‫أوال‬:-‫الوقت‬ ‫توفير‬: ‫والم‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكثير‬ ‫سيوفر‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ ‫باستخـــ...
‫ثانيا‬:-‫التدريسية‬ ‫الهيئة‬ ‫كادر‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫مشكلة‬ ‫حل‬: ‫تطبيق‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫عام‬ ‫كل‬ ‫التدريسية‬ ‫الهيئة‬ ‫كادر‬ ‫نقص‬ ...
‫ثالثا‬:‫عرض‬‫الكمبي‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫مهارات‬ ‫وتعليم‬ ‫مشوقه‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫الدروس‬‫وتر‬: ‫المعلم‬ ‫يستطيــع‬‫ب‬ ‫الدروس‬ ‫لعرض‬ ‫...
‫خامسا‬/‫التعلم‬‫بعد‬ ‫عن‬: ‫إمك‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التفاعلية‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫أهميــة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعــــزز‬ ‫ميــــزة‬ ‫أهم‬‫ا...
‫الذك‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫والمعلمات‬ ‫للمعلمين‬ ‫أمان‬ ‫نصائح‬‫ية‬ ‫الخفي‬ ‫الشعاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫مباشرة‬ ‫ينظروا‬ ‫ال...
_‫الحفاظ‬‫نظيف‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫علي‬ –‫التن‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الن‬ ‫العارض‬ ‫اعلق‬ ‫التنظيف‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫البدء‬ ‫قبل‬...
‫واألعطال‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫وصيانة‬ ‫وقائية‬ ‫تعليمات‬ –‫والدخان‬ ‫والرطوبة‬ ‫الغبار‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بعيدة‬ ‫البيضاء‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫تضع‬ ‫أن‬...
