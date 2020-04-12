Dmj ltqny bltlym_d.ly_lqb_ty

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫بالتعل‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫خطط‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫تابع‬‫يم‬ ‫وتطبيقاتها‬ ‫نموذج‬ASSURE(‫مكوناته‬,‫تطبيقه‬ ‫خطوات‬) ‫جدول‬ ‫نموذج‬KWL...
‫نموذج‬‫اشور‬ASSURE Model ‫نموذج‬‫و‬ ‫لتخطويط‬ ‫إجرايوي‬ ‫نمووذج‬ ‫أشهر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أشور‬ ‫التعل‬ ‫الوسوووايل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ووالتعليم‬‫...
‫نموذج‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫خطوات‬ASSURE ‫نموذج‬ ‫لتطبيا‬ASSURE‫التالية‬ ‫بالمرالل‬ ‫نمر‬: 1_‫تحليل‬‫المتعلم‬ ‫خصائص‬ 2_‫وضع‬‫األهداف...
‫أوال‬:‫المتعلمين‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫تحليل‬: ‫تحليل‬‫خصائص‬‫المتعلمين‬‫التعرف‬‫عليهم‬‫م‬‫ن‬ ‫نواحي‬‫مختلفة‬‫هو‬‫نقطة‬‫البداية‬‫منها...
‫ثانيا‬:‫والمعايير‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫هي‬‫تشتمل‬‫على‬‫تحديد‬‫األهداف‬‫و‬‫التوقعات‬‫و‬ ‫النتائج‬‫التي‬‫قد‬‫تحصل‬‫عليها‬‫فدون...
‫قالقا‬:‫الت‬ ‫واالستراتيجيات‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫انتقاء‬‫عليمية‬ ‫المناسبة‬: ‫استخدام‬‫استراتيجيات‬‫التدريس‬‫المناسبة‬‫ال‬‫تي‬‫من‬...
‫رابعا‬:‫والوسائ‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫استخدام‬‫ط‬: ‫استخدام‬‫التكنولوجيا‬‫في‬‫عملية‬‫التعليم‬‫كا‬‫لصور‬‫و‬ ‫الفيديوهات‬‫...
‫سادسا‬:‫والمراجعة‬ ‫التقويم‬: ‫مرللة‬‫التقويم‬‫التي‬‫تركز‬‫على‬‫المهارات‬‫التلل‬‫يلية‬ ‫و‬‫اإلبداع‬‫و‬‫التعاول‬‫الذاتي‬‫و...
‫نموذج‬K.W.L ‫تقوم‬‫هذه‬‫االستراتيجية‬‫على‬‫إعطاء‬‫الطلبة‬‫رصة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ليتذكروا‬‫ويعرضوا‬‫ما‬‫يمتلكول‬‫مل‬‫معرفة‬‫عل‬‫موضو‬...
‫نموذج‬ ‫معنى‬K W L L Learned ‫تعلمت‬ ‫ماذا‬ W Want to know ‫تعرف‬ ‫أل‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫ماذا‬ K Know ‫تعرف‬ ‫ماذا‬
‫جدول‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫أهمية‬K W L ‫ال‬‫شك‬‫أل‬‫نموذج‬(KWL)‫التدريسي‬‫يأخذ‬‫أهميته‬‫مل‬ ‫أهمية‬‫القراء‬‫واالستيعاب‬‫القرايي‬‫سه‬ ...
‫التعلم‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الهدف‬K WL ‫الهدف‬‫البنية‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫جداجدا‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫منها‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫المعر...
‫التعلم‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫تطبيا‬ ‫خطوات‬KWL 1-‫في‬‫االيمل‬ ‫العمود‬،‫اعرف؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫او‬ ‫نعرف؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫بالخبرات‬ ‫يختص‬‫السا...
‫خطوات‬ ‫تاب‬‫التعلم‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫تطبيا‬KWL 2-‫في‬‫االوسط‬ ‫العمود‬،‫نعرف؟‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نريد‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫يكتب‬‫يريدول‬ ‫...
نماذج تخطيط دمج التقنية في التعليم

  1. 1. ‫بالتعل‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫دمج‬ ‫خطط‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫تابع‬‫يم‬ ‫وتطبيقاتها‬ ‫نموذج‬ASSURE(‫مكوناته‬,‫تطبيقه‬ ‫خطوات‬) ‫جدول‬ ‫نموذج‬KWL(‫مكوناته‬,‫تطبيقه‬ ‫خطوات‬) ‫بيشة‬ ‫جامعة‬_‫التربية‬ ‫كلية‬_‫التع‬ ‫تقنيات‬ ‫قسم‬‫ليم‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫فاطمة‬‫جخيدب‬‫االكلبي‬ ‫اشراف‬ ‫د‬.‫القباطي‬ ‫علي‬
  2. 2. ‫نموذج‬‫اشور‬ASSURE Model ‫نموذج‬‫و‬ ‫لتخطويط‬ ‫إجرايوي‬ ‫نمووذج‬ ‫أشهر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أشور‬ ‫التعل‬ ‫الوسوووايل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ووالتعليم‬‫و‬‫ب‬ ‫التكنولوجيوووا‬ ‫دمووول‬‫يميوووة‬ ‫ب‬ ‫تطووير‬ ‫و‬ ‫تصميم‬ ‫على‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫هو‬ ‫التكنولوجية‬‫ييوات‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫التعليمي‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫العملي‬ ‫ويل‬‫و‬‫تلس‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫أج‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫ويم‬‫و‬‫التعل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ترج‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫متكام‬ ‫وام‬‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وا‬‫و‬‫لخل‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫اخمق‬ ‫ويط‬‫و‬‫التخط‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫إل‬ ‫وه‬‫و‬‫أهميت‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬‫و‬‫س‬ ‫ودد‬‫و‬‫المل‬ ‫وداف‬‫و‬‫اخه‬ ‫ور‬‫و‬‫عناص‬ ‫وب‬‫و‬‫لس‬ ‫وا‬‫و‬‫موف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ممكول‬ ‫وقوت‬ ‫أقول‬ ‫فوي‬ ‫عمول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مهموة‬ ‫تلقيوا‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫مقموووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووور‬ ‫لنجووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووووا‬.
  3. 3. ‫نموذج‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫خطوات‬ASSURE ‫نموذج‬ ‫لتطبيا‬ASSURE‫التالية‬ ‫بالمرالل‬ ‫نمر‬: 1_‫تحليل‬‫المتعلم‬ ‫خصائص‬ 2_‫وضع‬‫األهداف‬‫المعايير‬‫و‬ 3_‫انتقاء‬‫الم‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫اتيجيات‬‫ر‬‫االست‬‫و‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬‫ناسبة‬ 4_‫الوسائط‬‫و‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫اد‬‫و‬‫الم‬ ‫استخدام‬ 5_‫المتعلم‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫طلب‬ 6_‫التقويم‬‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫الم‬‫و‬
  4. 4. ‫أوال‬:‫المتعلمين‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫تحليل‬: ‫تحليل‬‫خصائص‬‫المتعلمين‬‫التعرف‬‫عليهم‬‫م‬‫ن‬ ‫نواحي‬‫مختلفة‬‫هو‬‫نقطة‬‫البداية‬‫منها‬‫المعلومات‬ ‫الديموغرافية‬‫هي‬‫االسم‬‫و‬‫العمر‬‫و‬‫البيئة‬‫و‬‫الج‬‫نس‬ ‫و‬‫الوضع‬‫االجتماعي‬‫و‬‫االقتصادي‬،‫المعلومات‬ ‫السيكولوجية‬‫هي‬‫تشمل‬‫نمط‬‫الحياة‬‫و‬‫االهتماما‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫االتجاهات‬،‫تعرف‬‫منها‬‫مدى‬‫المهارة‬‫التي‬‫يمتلك‬‫ها‬ ‫المتعلمون‬‫بين‬‫يديك‬
  5. 5. ‫ثانيا‬:‫والمعايير‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫هي‬‫تشتمل‬‫على‬‫تحديد‬‫األهداف‬‫و‬‫التوقعات‬‫و‬ ‫النتائج‬‫التي‬‫قد‬‫تحصل‬‫عليها‬‫فدون‬‫أهداف‬‫وا‬‫ضحة‬ ‫يكون‬‫هناك‬‫تشويش‬‫على‬‫المتعلمين‬‫و‬‫يستط‬‫يع‬ ‫المعلم‬‫أن‬‫يستعين‬‫بطريقة‬‫صحيحة‬‫لكي‬‫يح‬‫قق‬ ‫األهداف‬‫بفعالية‬.
  6. 6. ‫قالقا‬:‫الت‬ ‫واالستراتيجيات‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫انتقاء‬‫عليمية‬ ‫المناسبة‬: ‫استخدام‬‫استراتيجيات‬‫التدريس‬‫المناسبة‬‫ال‬‫تي‬‫من‬ ‫شأنها‬‫تحفز‬‫المتعلمين‬‫كمهارات‬‫التفكير‬‫الن‬‫اقد‬‫و‬ ‫الخرائط‬‫الذهنية‬‫و‬‫العصف‬‫الذهني‬‫و‬‫التواصل‬ ‫الجسدي‬‫بلغة‬‫الجسد‬‫و‬‫التواصل‬‫اللغوي‬‫و‬‫الت‬‫عليم‬ ‫التعاوني‬.
  7. 7. ‫رابعا‬:‫والوسائ‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫استخدام‬‫ط‬: ‫استخدام‬‫التكنولوجيا‬‫في‬‫عملية‬‫التعليم‬‫كا‬‫لصور‬‫و‬ ‫الفيديوهات‬‫التعلمية‬‫و‬‫شرائح‬‫البوربوينت‬‫و‬ ‫األنشطة‬‫التفاعلية‬‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫عمو‬. ‫خامسا‬:‫المتعلم‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫طلب‬: ‫وضع‬‫المتعلمين‬‫في‬‫عملية‬‫التعلم‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫تصميم‬ ‫أنشطة‬‫تفاعلية‬‫تنفذ‬‫بشكل‬‫ذاتي‬‫أو‬‫جماعي‬( ‫مشاريع‬‫عمل‬)‫تضمن‬‫تحقيق‬‫األهداف‬‫بطرق‬ ‫متنوعة‬‫تراعي‬‫فيها‬‫الفروق‬‫الفردية‬‫بين‬‫ال‬‫متعلمين‬.
  8. 8. ‫سادسا‬:‫والمراجعة‬ ‫التقويم‬: ‫مرللة‬‫التقويم‬‫التي‬‫تركز‬‫على‬‫المهارات‬‫التلل‬‫يلية‬ ‫و‬‫اإلبداع‬‫و‬‫التعاول‬‫الذاتي‬‫و‬‫قدرات‬‫كير‬ ‫الت‬ ‫التأملي‬‫لدى‬‫المتعلم‬.
  9. 9. ‫نموذج‬K.W.L ‫تقوم‬‫هذه‬‫االستراتيجية‬‫على‬‫إعطاء‬‫الطلبة‬‫رصة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ليتذكروا‬‫ويعرضوا‬‫ما‬‫يمتلكول‬‫مل‬‫معرفة‬‫عل‬‫موضو‬‫ع‬ ،‫ما‬‫إضافة‬‫إلى‬‫منلهم‬‫فرصة‬‫كير‬ ‫الت‬‫فيما‬‫يأملول‬‫أ‬‫ل‬ ‫يتعلموه‬‫بعد‬‫الموقف‬‫يل‬ ‫الص‬‫إضافة‬‫إلى‬‫عرضهم‬ ‫وتقديمهم‬‫للمعلم‬‫تغذية‬‫راجعة‬‫عل‬‫ما‬‫تعلموه‬‫في‬‫نها‬‫ية‬ ‫الدرس‬. ‫ويستطي‬‫المعلم‬‫أل‬‫يمهد‬‫للدرس‬‫او‬‫يربط‬‫التعلم‬‫ال‬‫جديد‬ ‫بالقبلي‬‫مل‬‫خالل‬‫هذه‬‫االستراتيجية‬.‫وذلك‬‫بتقدي‬‫مها‬‫في‬ ‫بداية‬‫اللصة‬،‫الدراسية‬‫والطلب‬‫مل‬‫الطلبة‬‫تعبية‬ ‫العموديل‬(K)‫و‬((W‫وترك‬‫العمود‬‫القالث‬(L)‫لتعبيته‬ ‫في‬‫نهاية‬‫اللصة‬.
  10. 10. ‫نموذج‬ ‫معنى‬K W L L Learned ‫تعلمت‬ ‫ماذا‬ W Want to know ‫تعرف‬ ‫أل‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫ماذا‬ K Know ‫تعرف‬ ‫ماذا‬
  11. 11. ‫جدول‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫أهمية‬K W L ‫ال‬‫شك‬‫أل‬‫نموذج‬(KWL)‫التدريسي‬‫يأخذ‬‫أهميته‬‫مل‬ ‫أهمية‬‫القراء‬‫واالستيعاب‬‫القرايي‬‫سه‬ ‫ن‬. ‫إل‬‫أي‬‫تعلم‬‫يتخذ‬‫مل‬‫القراء‬‫عامال‬‫أساسيا‬‫في‬‫ال‬‫هم‬ ‫الدراسي‬‫سواء‬‫داخل‬‫الصف‬‫أم‬‫خارجه‬. ‫أل‬‫المعرفة‬‫السابقة‬‫هي‬‫ركل‬‫رييس‬‫في‬‫االستيعاب‬ ‫القرايي‬‫الذي‬ُ‫ف‬َّ‫عر‬ُ‫ي‬‫على‬‫أنه‬:"‫توصل‬‫القارئ‬‫إلى‬ ‫المعنى‬‫مل‬‫خالل‬‫إعاد‬‫يم‬ ‫تن‬‫المعرفة‬‫التي‬‫اكتسبه‬‫ا‬ ‫سابقا‬‫لتاليم‬‫المعلومات‬‫اهيم‬ ‫والم‬‫الجديد‬".
  12. 12. ‫التعلم‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الهدف‬K WL ‫الهدف‬‫البنية‬ ‫على‬ ‫التعرف‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫جداجدا‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫منها‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫المعرفية‬(‫المعرفية‬ ‫بالبنية‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫اللالي‬ ‫بالدرس‬ ‫يختص‬ ‫ما‬ ‫السابقة‬)‫معرفة‬ ‫وإنما‬ ، ‫الموضوع‬ ‫عل‬ ‫وتصوراته‬ ‫ومعلوماته‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫خبرات‬ ‫تكول‬ ‫ربما‬ ‫رد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫أي‬ ‫عل‬ ‫فالتصورات‬ ‫خاطية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫سليمة‬.
  13. 13. ‫التعلم‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫تطبيا‬ ‫خطوات‬KWL 1-‫في‬‫االيمل‬ ‫العمود‬،‫اعرف؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫او‬ ‫نعرف؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫بالخبرات‬ ‫يختص‬‫السابقة‬‫معي‬ ‫هوم‬ ‫م‬ ‫لول‬ ‫للطالب‬،‫ل‬ ‫مقال‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫على‬ ‫سؤاال‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يطر‬ ‫ليث‬:‫تعرف‬ ‫ماذا‬‫ول‬ ‫م‬ ‫يتناقشول‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫يبدا‬ ، ‫القطبي‬ ‫الدب‬ ‫ليوال‬ ‫عل‬ ‫خبراتهم‬ ‫الكتشاف‬ ‫مجامي‬ ‫في‬ ‫بعضهم‬‫السابقة‬‫قم‬‫يكتبول‬ ‫يعرفول‬ ‫ما‬‫في‬‫اهيم‬ ‫م‬ ‫يكتبول‬ ‫وقد‬ ، ‫العمود‬ ‫هذا‬‫خا‬‫طية‬ ‫مل‬ ‫اللا‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫او‬ ‫آنيا‬ ‫لتصليلها‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يدونها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بشرط‬ ‫الدرس‬‫تبقى‬ ‫ال‬‫الطالب‬ ‫اذهال‬ ‫في‬.
  14. 14. ‫خطوات‬ ‫تاب‬‫التعلم‬ ‫استراتيجية‬ ‫تطبيا‬KWL 2-‫في‬‫االوسط‬ ‫العمود‬،‫نعرف؟‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نريد‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫يكتب‬‫يريدول‬ ‫ما‬‫عل‬ ‫يعرفونه‬ ‫ال‬‫مع‬ ‫موضوع‬‫يل‬ ‫المه‬ ‫ومل‬ ‫يتعلمونها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يودول‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫وجمي‬‫م‬ ‫مقيرا‬ ‫االيمل‬ ‫العمود‬ ‫كال‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫انه‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يدرك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تكويل‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرا‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫اصبح‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫للطالب‬‫سيلة‬ ‫الش‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ويتشوق‬ ‫يعرفها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يريد‬ ‫اهيم‬ ‫وم‬‫روع‬ ‫في‬‫االستقصايية‬ ‫اخنشطة‬‫بعد‬ ‫فيما‬. 3–‫االيسر‬ ‫العمود‬ ‫في‬،‫تعلمنا‬ ‫ماذا‬‫؟‬ ‫وهو‬‫ويجري‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫يتعلم‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫يتمم‬‫اخنشطة‬‫الت‬‫ي‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫نلو‬ ‫فضوله‬ ‫تلقا‬.

