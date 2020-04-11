التقنية وأسلوب التعلم الذاتي

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫التعليم‬ ‫تقنيات‬ ‫ماجستير‬ ‫الباحثة‬ ‫اعداد‬:‫الشهراني‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫روان‬ ‫السعودية‬‫العربية‬‫اململكة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ز...
‫وظيف‬‫ه‬ ‫عق‬ً‫ا‬‫ل‬. ‫اينشتاين‬ ‫ألبرت‬
ً‫مفهومًالتعلمًالذاتي‬ ‫الذاتي‬ ‫التعلم‬‫ي‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫للفرد‬ ‫اعي‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫يعرف‬‫ستمد‬ ‫التنظ‬‫و‬ ‫ال...
‫أهدافًالتعلمًالذاتي‬: ‫المساهمة‬‫بناء‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهادف‬ ‫اء‬ّ‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫التعلي‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫وقع‬‫م‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫عاتق‬ ‫على‬ ‫ن...
‫املربمج‬ ‫تعمل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ية‬‫مي‬‫تعل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫احلقائب‬ ‫ية‬‫مي‬‫تعل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫املوديوالت‬ ‫احلاسوب‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫القامئ‬ ‫تعمل‬‫...
ً‫التعلمًالمبرمج‬ ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التعلم‬‫ب‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫ويقوم‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫من‬ ‫مساعدة‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫يتم‬‫نفسه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والقيم‬ ‫واال...
ً‫البرمجةًالخطية‬ ‫الخطية‬ ‫البرمجة‬: ‫الخط‬ ‫البرمجة‬ ‫منها‬ ‫الدراسية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫لبرمجة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫ظهرت‬‫يةة‬...
ً‫البرمجةًالتشعبية‬ ‫التشعبية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التفريعة‬ ‫البرمجة‬: ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ويك‬ ،‫ةرة‬‫ة‬‫فك‬ ‫ةن‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫أكث‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫تض‬ ‫...
‫مكونات‬‫التعلم‬‫المبرمج‬: 1-‫المعلومات‬‫او‬‫السؤال‬‫المطروح‬‫ويسمى‬‫المثير‬. 2-‫االجابة‬‫الصادرة‬‫عن‬‫المتعلم‬‫وتسمى‬‫اال...
‫أسس‬‫التعلم‬‫المبرمج‬: ‫تحديد‬‫السلوك‬‫النهائي‬‫المراد‬‫من‬‫الدارس‬‫ويتم‬‫هذا‬‫التحديد‬‫في‬‫ضو‬‫ء‬ ‫األهداف‬. ‫تحليل‬‫ا...
ً‫الحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫مفهومه‬: ‫اح‬ ‫تنظيمه‬ ‫وأساس‬ ،‫التنظيم‬ ‫ومحكم‬ ‫متكامل‬ ‫تعلمي‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫هي‬‫تواؤه‬...
ً‫العناصرًاألساسيةًللحقائبًالتعليمية‬: 1-‫تعلمها‬ ‫المراد‬ ‫للوحدة‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫الفكرة‬ ‫وتعكس‬ ‫العنوان‬ ‫صفحة‬. 2-‫وأهمي...
ً‫مميزاتًالحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواقف‬ ‫في‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ومتنوعة‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫توفير‬. ‫تعمل‬‫على‬‫ت...
‫مميزاتًالحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫تقوم‬‫فكرة‬‫تفريد‬‫التعلم‬‫فهي‬‫تصمم‬‫بحي‬‫يستطيع‬‫المتعلم‬‫أن‬‫ي‬‫ستخدمها‬‫بمفرده‬ ‫أين‬‫وك...
ً‫الوحداتًالنسقية‬(‫الموديوالتًالتعليمية‬) ‫ل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يترك‬ ‫متتابع‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ومنظمة‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتكون‬ ‫برامج‬...
‫مكونات‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫التعليم‬‫ي‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫مبررات‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫دراسة‬ ...
‫ميزةًاستخدامًالموديوالتًالتعليمية‬ ‫واألساليب‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫مجرد‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫ذاتيا‬ ‫متكامل‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫يتميز‬...
ً‫التعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫متطور‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫هو‬‫اقات‬ ‫تتصل‬ ‫الت...
ً‫اهدافًالتعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ .1‫التعليم‬ ‫تنمية‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫تنسيق‬ .2‫والتعلم‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫مستوا‬ ‫رفع‬ .3‫الت...
‫العواملًالمؤثرةًفيًاستخدامًالحاسوبًفيًالتع‬ً‫لم‬ ‫المتعلمين‬ ‫مستوا‬ ‫المتعلمين‬ ‫لدا‬ ‫االكاديمي‬ ‫االستقرار‬ ‫الحاسو...
ً‫أنماطًالتعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األلعاب‬ ‫المحاكاة‬ ‫االفتراضي‬ ‫الواقع‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫والممارسة‬ ‫التدريب‬...
‫ومضةًقلم‬...
التقنية وأسلوب التعلم الذاتي

تقنيات التعليم

Published in: Education
التقنية وأسلوب التعلم الذاتي

  1. 1. ‫التعليم‬ ‫تقنيات‬ ‫ماجستير‬ ‫الباحثة‬ ‫اعداد‬:‫الشهراني‬ ‫سعود‬ ‫روان‬ ‫السعودية‬‫العربية‬‫اململكة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫بيشة‬ ‫جامعة‬ ‫التعليم‬‫تقنيات‬ ‫قسم‬
  2. 2. ‫وظيف‬‫ه‬ ‫عق‬ً‫ا‬‫ل‬. ‫اينشتاين‬ ‫ألبرت‬
  3. 3. ً‫مفهومًالتعلمًالذاتي‬ ‫الذاتي‬ ‫التعلم‬‫ي‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫للفرد‬ ‫اعي‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫يعرف‬‫ستمد‬ ‫التنظ‬‫و‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫االقتناع‬‫و‬ ‫الذاتي‬ ‫الحافز‬ ‫من‬ ‫ووجهته‬ ‫حركته‬‫الذاتي‬ ‫يم‬ ‫النماء‬ ‫من‬ ‫افضل‬ ‫مستويات‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫لشخصيته‬ ‫ه‬‫تغيير‬ ‫بهدف‬،‫االرتقاء‬‫و‬ ‫يحاو‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المقصودة‬ ‫ائية‬‫ر‬‫االج‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫بأنه‬ ً‫ا‬‫أيض‬ ‫ويعرف‬‫فيها‬ ‫ل‬ ‫المف‬‫و‬ ‫المعارف‬ ‫من‬ ‫المقنن‬ ‫القدر‬ ‫بنفسه‬ ‫يكتسب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المتعلم‬‫اهيم‬ ‫تحد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الممارسات‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المها‬‫و‬ ‫القيم‬‫و‬ ‫االتجاهات‬‫و‬ ،‫المبادئ‬‫و‬‫دها‬ ‫الم‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫الوسائط‬‫و‬ ‫التقنيات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المطروحة‬ ‫امج‬‫ر‬‫الب‬‫تعددة‬.
  4. 4. ‫أهدافًالتعلمًالذاتي‬: ‫المساهمة‬‫بناء‬ ‫في‬ ‫وهادف‬ ‫اء‬ّ‫ن‬‫ب‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫التعلي‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫وقع‬‫م‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫عاتق‬ ‫على‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫بتعليم‬ ‫وذلك‬‫ه‬ ‫بنفسه‬ ‫اكتساب‬‫المهارات‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫والمعرفة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫لمواصلة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫التعلم‬‫ي‬ ‫الت‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تحقيق‬‫علم‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫المهارات‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫بطريقة‬ ‫والمعرفة‬ ‫على‬ ‫وسهلة‬ ‫سلسة‬ ‫التقيد‬ ‫دون‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫والمكان‬ ‫بالزمان‬
  5. 5. ‫املربمج‬ ‫تعمل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ية‬‫مي‬‫تعل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫احلقائب‬ ‫ية‬‫مي‬‫تعل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫املوديوالت‬ ‫احلاسوب‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫القامئ‬ ‫تعمل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬
  6. 6. ً‫التعلمًالمبرمج‬ ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التعلم‬‫ب‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫ويقوم‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫من‬ ‫مساعدة‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫يتم‬‫نفسه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والقيم‬ ‫واالتجاهات‬ ‫والمهارات‬ ‫المعارف‬ ‫من‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫باكتساب‬ ‫الت‬ ‫وتقنيات‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يديه‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫يحددها‬‫علم‬ (‫أشرطة‬ ‫على‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫على‬ ‫مبرمجة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مطبوعة‬ ‫تعليمية‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫معين‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫في‬ ‫مرئية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫صوتية‬)، ‫دراس‬ ‫في‬ ‫يسير‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫متعلم‬ ‫كل‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫الفرص‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫وتتيح‬ً‫ا‬‫وفق‬ ‫ته‬ ‫الت‬ ‫وتقديم‬ ‫مستمرة‬ ‫راجعة‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫توافر‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫لسرعته‬‫عزيز‬ ‫الدافعية‬ ‫لزيادة‬ ‫المناسب‬. 
  7. 7. ً‫البرمجةًالخطية‬ ‫الخطية‬ ‫البرمجة‬: ‫الخط‬ ‫البرمجة‬ ‫منها‬ ‫الدراسية‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫لبرمجة‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫ظهرت‬‫يةة‬ ‫أطةا‬ ‫منهةا‬ ‫كةل‬ ‫تسةمى‬ ‫أجةزاء‬ ‫ألةى‬ ‫الدراسةية‬ ‫المةادة‬ ‫تحليةل‬ ‫علةى‬ ‫وتقوم‬‫را‬ ‫ةت‬‫ة‬‫الم‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫يفك‬ ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫بحي‬ ‫ةئلة‬‫ة‬‫األس‬ ‫ةدم‬‫ة‬‫وتق‬ ‫ةتقيم‬‫ة‬‫مس‬ ‫ةط‬‫ة‬‫خ‬ ‫ةي‬‫ة‬‫ف‬ ‫ةوالى‬‫ة‬‫وتت‬‫ةب‬‫ة‬‫ويكت‬ ‫علم‬ ‫الصةحي‬ ‫اإلجابةة‬ ‫يجةد‬ ‫حية‬ ‫التالي‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫ألى‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫أجابته‬‫ويتةابع‬ ‫حة‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫بهذه‬ ‫دراسته‬.
  8. 8. ً‫البرمجةًالتشعبية‬ ‫التشعبية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التفريعة‬ ‫البرمجة‬: ‫ة‬‫ة‬‫ويك‬ ،‫ةرة‬‫ة‬‫فك‬ ‫ةن‬‫ة‬‫م‬ ‫ةر‬‫ة‬‫أكث‬ ‫ةم‬‫ة‬‫تض‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫فرعي‬ ‫ةارات‬‫ة‬‫ط‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ةارات‬‫ة‬‫اإلط‬ ‫ةل‬‫ة‬‫تتص‬ ‫ةا‬‫ة‬‫هن‬‫ون‬ ‫فة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫يختار‬ ‫والمتعلم‬ ،‫متعدد‬ ‫من‬ ‫االختيار‬ ‫نمط‬ ‫من‬ ‫السؤال‬‫كانةت‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫كانةت‬ ‫وأذا‬ ،‫الرئيسةي‬ ‫التتةابع‬ ‫فةي‬ ‫التةالي‬ ‫اإلطةار‬ ‫يأخةذ‬ ‫صحيحة‬‫اإلجابةة‬ ،‫الخطأ‬ ‫له‬ ‫يفسر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الفرعي‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫ألى‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ‫صحيحة‬ ‫غير‬‫يوجةه‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ةرور‬‫ة‬‫الم‬ ‫ةد‬‫ة‬‫بع‬ ‫أي‬ ،‫ةحيحة‬‫ة‬‫الص‬ ‫ةة‬‫ة‬‫اإلجاب‬ ‫ةار‬‫ة‬‫الختي‬ ‫ةرا‬‫ة‬‫أخ‬ ‫ةاوالت‬‫ة‬‫مح‬ ‫ةل‬‫ة‬‫لعم‬ ‫الفرعي‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫على‬(‫العالجي‬)‫ي‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الرئيسي‬ ‫اإلطار‬ ‫ألى‬ ‫يعود‬‫تابع‬.
  9. 9. ‫مكونات‬‫التعلم‬‫المبرمج‬: 1-‫المعلومات‬‫او‬‫السؤال‬‫المطروح‬‫ويسمى‬‫المثير‬. 2-‫االجابة‬‫الصادرة‬‫عن‬‫المتعلم‬‫وتسمى‬‫االستجابة‬. 3-‫التعزيز‬‫ويعطى‬‫بشكل‬‫فوري‬‫بعد‬‫حدو‬‫االستجابة‬.
  10. 10. ‫أسس‬‫التعلم‬‫المبرمج‬: ‫تحديد‬‫السلوك‬‫النهائي‬‫المراد‬‫من‬‫الدارس‬‫ويتم‬‫هذا‬‫التحديد‬‫في‬‫ضو‬‫ء‬ ‫األهداف‬. ‫تحليل‬‫الخبرات‬‫التعليمية‬‫المؤدية‬‫لهذا‬‫السلوك‬‫وتقديمها‬‫بالتدر‬‫يج‬‫على‬‫هيئة‬ ‫مشكالت‬‫يتطلب‬‫من‬‫الدارس‬‫حلها‬. ‫حصول‬‫الدارس‬‫على‬‫تعزيز‬‫فوري‬‫الستجابته‬. ‫تقديم‬‫الدارس‬‫في‬‫دراسته‬‫للبرنامج‬‫بحسب‬‫قدراته‬. ‫أعداد‬‫البرنامج‬‫بطريقة‬‫علمية‬.
  11. 11. ‫أسس‬‫التعلم‬‫المبرمج‬: ‫تحديد‬‫السلوك‬‫النهائي‬‫المراد‬‫من‬‫الدارس‬‫ويتم‬‫هذا‬‫التحديد‬‫في‬‫ضو‬‫ء‬ ‫األهداف‬. ‫تحليل‬‫الخبرات‬‫التعليمية‬‫المؤدية‬‫لهذا‬‫السلوك‬‫وتقديمها‬‫بالتدر‬‫يج‬‫على‬‫هيئة‬ ‫مشكالت‬‫يتطلب‬‫من‬‫الدارس‬‫حلها‬. ‫حصول‬‫الدارس‬‫على‬‫تعزيز‬‫فوري‬‫الستجابته‬. ‫تقديم‬‫الدارس‬‫في‬‫دراسته‬‫للبرنامج‬‫بحسب‬‫قدراته‬. ‫أعداد‬‫البرنامج‬‫بطريقة‬‫علمية‬.
  12. 12. ً‫الحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫مفهومه‬: ‫اح‬ ‫تنظيمه‬ ‫وأساس‬ ،‫التنظيم‬ ‫ومحكم‬ ‫متكامل‬ ‫تعلمي‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫هي‬‫تواؤه‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫في‬ ‫تساعد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫والبدائل‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫على‬‫أهداف‬ ‫التف‬ ‫من‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫ك‬‫م‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الذاتي‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫مبادئ‬ ‫على‬ ‫معتمدة‬ ‫محددة‬‫مع‬ ‫اعل‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫في‬ ‫معين‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫تباع‬ ‫ب‬ ‫واحتياجاته‬ ‫وظروفه‬ ‫قدرته‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫المادة‬ً‫ا‬‫مسترشد‬ ، ‫النظام‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ملحق‬ ‫بدليل‬.
  13. 13. ً‫العناصرًاألساسيةًللحقائبًالتعليمية‬: 1-‫تعلمها‬ ‫المراد‬ ‫للوحدة‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫الفكرة‬ ‫وتعكس‬ ‫العنوان‬ ‫صفحة‬. 2-‫وأهمي‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫عن‬ ‫موجزة‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫أعطاء‬ ‫ألى‬ ‫وتهدف‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫الفكرة‬‫تها‬ . 3-‫التي‬ ‫السلوكية‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ويحتوا‬ ،‫األهداف‬ ‫االنتهاء‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الطفل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المتوقع‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫تصف‬‫من‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫دراسة‬. 4-‫االختبارالقبلي‬. 5-‫وا‬ ‫واألساليب‬ ‫والوسائل‬ ‫البدائل‬ ‫تعدد‬ ‫بها‬ ‫ويقصد‬ ‫والبدائل‬ ‫األنشطة‬‫لطرق‬ ‫واألنشطة‬. 6-‫واختبارا‬ ‫القبلية‬ ‫االختبارات‬ ‫من‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫ثال‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويتكون‬ ،‫التقييم‬‫التقويم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫النهائية‬ ‫واالختبارات‬ ‫الذاتي‬.
  14. 14. ً‫مميزاتًالحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫التعليمية‬ ‫المواقف‬ ‫في‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ومتنوعة‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫أشكال‬ ‫توفير‬. ‫تعمل‬‫على‬‫تعدد‬‫مصادرالمعرفة‬ ‫تجعل‬‫المتعلم‬‫مشاركا‬‫ومتفاعال‬‫نشطا‬‫وليس‬‫مستقبل‬‫للمعلومات‬. ‫تقديم‬‫أشكال‬‫مختلفة‬‫من‬‫التفاعل‬‫سواء‬‫كان‬‫بين‬‫المعلم‬‫والمتعلم‬‫أو‬‫بين‬‫المتعلم‬ ‫والمتعلم‬. ‫تعدد‬‫استراتيجيات‬‫التدريس‬. ‫تتمركز‬‫حول‬‫المتعلم‬‫وحاجاته‬.
  15. 15. ‫مميزاتًالحقائبًالتعليمية‬: ‫تقوم‬‫فكرة‬‫تفريد‬‫التعلم‬‫فهي‬‫تصمم‬‫بحي‬‫يستطيع‬‫المتعلم‬‫أن‬‫ي‬‫ستخدمها‬‫بمفرده‬ ‫أين‬‫وكيف‬‫ومتى‬‫شاء‬ ‫تؤكد‬‫على‬‫مسئولية‬‫المتعلم‬‫الذاتية‬‫عن‬‫تعلمه‬. ‫تقي‬‫المتعلم‬‫من‬‫الشعور‬‫بالخوف‬‫أوالفشل‬‫مما‬‫يزيد‬‫المتعه‬‫للتـعلم‬‫واإل‬‫قبال‬‫عليه‬. ‫تركزعلى‬‫التعلم‬‫والتدريب‬‫معا‬. ‫تقدم‬‫التغذية‬‫الراجعة‬‫والتعزيز‬‫الفوري‬ ‫يستطيع‬‫المتعلم‬‫تقويم‬‫ذاته‬‫عن‬‫طريق‬‫حل‬‫االختبارات‬‫التبعية‬‫التي‬‫تعقب‬‫دراسة‬ ‫كل‬‫قسم‬‫من‬‫الحقيبة‬
  16. 16. ً‫الوحداتًالنسقية‬(‫الموديوالتًالتعليمية‬) ‫ل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يترك‬ ‫متتابع‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ومنظمة‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتكون‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫هي‬‫لمتعلم‬ ‫تقس‬ ‫تم‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ولتحقيق‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫والتعلم‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫حرية‬‫المحتوا‬ ‫يم‬ ‫نقطة‬ ‫ولتحديد‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫السلوكية‬ ‫أهدافها‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اجتيا‬ ‫وبعد‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫اختبارات‬ ‫اجتياز‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫للتعلم‬ ‫المناسبة‬ ‫االنطالق‬‫وحدة‬ ‫تعلم‬ ‫ز‬ ‫الت‬ ‫للوحدة‬ ‫لالنتقال‬ ‫االستعداد‬ ‫مدا‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫تقويميا‬ ‫اختبار‬ ‫يجتاز‬‫التالية‬ ‫عليمية‬
  17. 17. ‫مكونات‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫التعليم‬‫ي‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫مبررات‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫قبلي‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫لتشخيص‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫المام‬ ‫بمحتوى‬ ‫الموديول‬ ‫بعدي‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫مدى‬ ‫لتشخيص‬ ‫األهداف‬ ‫تحقق‬
  18. 18. ‫ميزةًاستخدامًالموديوالتًالتعليمية‬ ‫واألساليب‬ ‫المواد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫مجرد‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫ذاتيا‬ ‫متكامل‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫يتميز‬ ‫تعليمي‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫وانما‬ ‫الشرح‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعلم‬ ‫يستخدماها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫التعليمية‬‫قائمة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫بذاتها‬
  19. 19. ً‫التعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫المبرمج‬ ‫التعليمي‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫عن‬ ‫متطور‬ ‫أسلوب‬ ‫هو‬‫اقات‬ ‫تتصل‬ ‫الت‬ ‫المسائل‬ ‫او‬ ‫التدريبات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اعداد‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫المناس‬ ‫اإلجابات‬ ‫ادخال‬ ‫هو‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫ويكون‬ ‫معين‬ ‫بموضوع‬‫بة‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫اإلجابات‬ ‫بتعزيز‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫في‬
  20. 20. ً‫اهدافًالتعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ .1‫التعليم‬ ‫تنمية‬ ‫عمليات‬ ‫تنسيق‬ .2‫والتعلم‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫مستوا‬ ‫رفع‬ .3‫التكنولوجية‬ ‫التقنيات‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫وتكثيف‬ ‫زيادة‬ .4‫العامة‬ ‫التوعية‬ ‫زيادة‬
  21. 21. ‫العواملًالمؤثرةًفيًاستخدامًالحاسوبًفيًالتع‬ً‫لم‬ ‫المتعلمين‬ ‫مستوا‬ ‫المتعلمين‬ ‫لدا‬ ‫االكاديمي‬ ‫االستقرار‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫على‬ ‫القائم‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫نمط‬ ‫للمادة‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫محتوا‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫التكنولوجيا‬ ‫نوع‬
  22. 22. ً‫أنماطًالتعلمًالقائمًعلىًالحاسوب‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫األلعاب‬ ‫المحاكاة‬ ‫االفتراضي‬ ‫الواقع‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫والممارسة‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫الخصوصي‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫المشكالت‬ ‫حل‬ ‫طريقة‬
  23. 23. ‫ومضةًقلم‬...

