Metodologi Penelitian#Pertemuan 5@Desain, Populasi dan Sampel

MODUL-5 METODOLOGI PENELITIAN DESAIN PENELITIAN, POPULASI DAN SAMPEL PENELITIAN Oleh : ABDUL RIVAI SALEH DUNGGIO
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 1 DAFTAR ISI DESAI PENELITIAN.............................................
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 2 DESAIN PENELITIAN A.Pengertian Desain Penelitian Desain penelitian me...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 3 tentang suatu keadaan secara obyektif. Penelitian ini dilakukan denga...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 4 b.Case studi/studi kasus Studi kasus adalah rancangan penelitian yang...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 5 b.Case Control Penelitian case control adalah suatu penelitian analit...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 6 C.Desain Penelitian Eksperimental Penelitian eksperimental adalah sua...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 7 3. Static-group comparison design Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mene...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 8 RANCANGAN PENELITIAN EKSPERIMEN SUNGGUHAN (TRUE- EXPERIMENT) Peneliti...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 9 dibandingkan penelitian lainnya, dan memungkinkan adanya suatu perban...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 10 POPULASI DAN SAMPEL PENELITIAN A.Populasi 1.Pengertian Populasi adal...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 11 penelitian agar dapat terjadi interaksi dengan baik. Keadaan ini mem...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 12 akan lebih refresentatif. Polit dan Hungler (1993) menyatakan bahwa ...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 13 Rumus SLOVIN N n = 1+Ne2 Keterangan : N = Besar Populasi n = Besar s...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 14 semua nama orang yang termasuk dalam populasi diletakkan dikotak, ke...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 15 3.Non probability sampling a. Purposife sampling Tehnik penentuan sa...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 16 DAFTAR RUJUKAN Arikunto, S. (2002). Prosedur Penelitian Suatu Pendek...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 17 Lampiran : Tabel Penentuan Jumlah Sampel Steven Isaac dan William da...
METODOLOGI PENELITIAN PERTEMUAN KE-5 PERTEMUAN - 5 18 Abdul Rivai Saleh Dunggio, Lahir di Batudaa, 5 Februari 1975. Menama...
Aug. 28, 2021
Metodologi Penelitian#Pertemuan 5@Desain, Populasi dan Sampel

Aug. 28, 2021
Materi ini dibuat khusus untuk mahasiswa D3 Keperawatan

Metodologi Penelitian#Pertemuan 5@Desain, Populasi dan Sampel

Materi ini dibuat khusus untuk mahasiswa D3 Keperawatan

