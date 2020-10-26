Luan an co che dai dien chu so huu von nha nuoc trong doanh nghiep

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HỌC VIỆN CHÍNH TRỊ QUỐC GIA HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN THỊ MINH PHƯƠNG CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGH...
HỌC VIỆN CHÍNH TRỊ QUỐC GIA HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN THỊ MINH PHƯƠNG CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGH...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong luận án là trung ...
MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU 1 Chương 1: TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU CÓ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG C...
DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BCHTW : Ban Chấp hành Trung ương CPH : Cổ phần hóa CSH : Chủ sở hữu DNNN : Doanh nghiệp nhà nước...
DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Trang Bảng 2.1: Số lượng doanh nghiệp và quy mô đầu tư vốn nhà nước ở một số quốc gia giai đoạn năm 2010...
DANH MỤC CÁC SƠ ĐỒ Trang Sơ đồ 2.1: Nội dung cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 37 Sơ đồ 2.2: ...
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của luận án Đại hội VI của Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam (tháng 12-1986) đề ra chủ trương đổi mới cơ c...
2 Để cụ thể hóa chủ trương của Đảng; Quốc hội đã ban hành Luật Doanh nghiệp, Luật Quản lý, sử dụng vốn nhà nước đầu tư vào...
3 Năm 2009, Bí thư Đảng ủy, Chủ tịch Hội đồng quản trị (HĐQT) Tập đoàn Than - Khoáng sản Việt Nam (TKV) bị kỷ luật đảng bằ...
4 tế, để xảy ra nhiều sai phạm và thua lỗ 3.298,27 tỉ đồng (giai đoạn 2011-2013), nhiều tổ chức, cá nhân trong tổng công t...
5 phát triển trong quá trình chuyển đổi từ cơ chế kế hoạch hóa tập trung, bao cấp sang cơ chế thị trường định hướng xã hội...
6 4. Cơ sở lý luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu 4.1. Cơ sở lý luận Luận án được nghiên cứu dựa trên cơ sở lý luận của chủ ngh...
7 kiện lịch sử cụ thể. Mặt khác, sử dụng phương pháp này còn có tác dụng bảo đảm các luận điểm, luận cứ, luận chứng nêu ra...
8 năm 2030, nhằm góp phần bảo đảm điều kiện hoạt động của các DNNN theo cơ chế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa, phầ...
9 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU CÓ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP ...
10 quyền sở hữu là quan hệ giữa “bản gốc” và “bản sao”, chế độ sở hữu quyết định quyền sở hữu, còn quyền sở hữu là sự thể ...
11 Cuốn sách Báo cáo phát triển kinh tế và cải cách thể chế phát triển Trung Quốc - 30 năm cải cách mở cửa của Trung Quốc ...
12 đáp ứng yêu cầu phát triển của kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu trong giai đoạn mới; (4) Thị trường tiếp nhận tiền vốn ngo...
13 hướng dẫn và tiêu chuẩn đồng ý của các thành viên. Trong đó chỉ rõ, quản trị DNNN là một thách thức lớn trong nhiều nền...
DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53753 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Luan an co che dai dien chu so huu von nha nuoc trong doanh nghiep

19 views

Published on

Download luận án tiến sĩ ngành kinh tế chính trị với đề tài: Cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Luan an co che dai dien chu so huu von nha nuoc trong doanh nghiep

  1. 1. HỌC VIỆN CHÍNH TRỊ QUỐC GIA HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN THỊ MINH PHƯƠNG CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP Ở VIỆT NAM LUẬN ÁN TIẾN SĨ CHUYÊN NGÀNH: KINH TẾ CHÍNH TRỊ HÀ NỘI - 2018
  2. 2. HỌC VIỆN CHÍNH TRỊ QUỐC GIA HỒ CHÍ MINH NGUYỄN THỊ MINH PHƯƠNG CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP Ở VIỆT NAM LUẬN ÁN TIẾN SĨ CHUYÊN NGÀNH: KINH TẾ CHÍNH TRỊ Mã số: 62 31 01 02 NGƯỜI HƯỚNG DẪN KHOA HỌC: 1. PGS.TS. ĐOÀN XUÂN THỦY 2. TS. TÔ QUANG THU HÀ NỘI - 2018
  3. 3. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong luận án là trung thực, có nguồn gốc rõ ràng và được trích dẫn đầy đủ theo quy định. Tác giả Nguyễn Thị Minh Phương
  4. 4. MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU 1 Chương 1: TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU CÓ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP 9 1.1. Các công trình nghiên cứu nước ngoài có liên quan đến cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 9 1.2. Các công trình nghiên cứu trong nước có liên quan đến cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 16 1.3. Nhận xét kết quả của các công trình đã được công bố có liên quan và xác định vấn đề nghiên cứu của luận án 24 Chương 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP 26 2.1. Khái niệm cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp trong nền kinh tế thị trường 26 2.2. Nội dung cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 36 2.3. Các tiêu chí đánh giá cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp 45 2.4. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 48 2.5. Kinh nghiệm về cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở một số nước và bài học cho Việt Nam 51 Chương 3: THỰC TRẠNG CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP NHÀ NƯỚC Ở VIỆT NAM 68 3.1. Tình hình hoạt động và mô hình tổ chức, bộ máy của doanh nghiệp nhà nước 68 3.2. Tình hình thực hiện cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam 76 3.3. Đánh giá thực trạng cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam 102 Chương 4: QUAN ĐIỂM VÀ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP Ở VIỆT NAM TRONG THỜI GIAN TỚI 115 4.1. Quan điểm hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam 115 4.2. Giải pháp chủ yếu nhằm hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam trong thời gian tới 119 4.3. Một số kiến nghị với Trung ương 146 KẾT LUẬN 149 DANH MỤC CÔNG TRÌNH CỦA TÁC GIẢ ĐÃ CÔNG BỐ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN LUẬN ÁN 151 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO 152
  5. 5. DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BCHTW : Ban Chấp hành Trung ương CPH : Cổ phần hóa CSH : Chủ sở hữu DNNN : Doanh nghiệp nhà nước FDI : Foreign Direct Investment (Đầu tư trực tiếp nước ngoài) HĐQT : Hội đồng quản trị HĐTV : Hội đồng thành viên OECD : Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (Tổ chức Hợp tác và phát triển kinh tế) SASAC : Ủy ban Giám sát tài chính của Trung Quốc SCIC : State Capital Investment Corporation (Tổng công ty đầu tư và kinh doanh vốn nhà nước) TĐKT : Tập đoàn kinh tế TCT : Tổng công ty TNHH : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn UBND : Ủy ban nhân dân
  6. 6. DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Trang Bảng 2.1: Số lượng doanh nghiệp và quy mô đầu tư vốn nhà nước ở một số quốc gia giai đoạn năm 2010-2011 52 Bảng 2.2: Bố trí thành phần Hội đồng quản trị và quy trình đề cử (ở một số nước trên thế giới) 54 Bảng 2.3: Việc bổ nhiệm của Hội đồng quản trị, đánh giá và mức lương (ở một số nước trên thế giới) 56 DANH MỤC CÁC HỘP Trang Hộp 3.1: Hiệu quả hoạt động của doanh nghiệp nhà nước năm 2014, 2015 70 Hộp 3.2: Những khoản nợ khó đòi, nợ quá hạn năm 2015 71 Hộp 3.3: Quản lý người đại diện phần vốn Nhà nước giữ các chức danh quản lý tại doanh nghiệp trong vụ việc Trịnh Xuân Thanh ở Tập đoàn Dầu khí 88 Hộp 3.4: Công tác tổ chức, cán bộ của Tập đoàn Công nghiệp Tàu thủy Việt Nam (Vinashin) giai đoạn 2006-2009 89 Hộp 3.5: Giám sát, kiểm tra, thanh tra hoạt động đầu tư, quản lý, sử dụng vốn nhà nước tại doanh nghiệp 93 Hộp 3.6: Công tác kiểm toán liên quan đến quản lý, sử dụng vốn Nhà nước năm 2014 98 Hộp 3.7: “Lợi ích nhóm” trong đầu tư của các doanh nghiệp nhà nước 100
  7. 7. DANH MỤC CÁC SƠ ĐỒ Trang Sơ đồ 2.1: Nội dung cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp 37 Sơ đồ 2.2: Mô hình đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp nhà nước ở Canada 61 Sơ đồ 2.3: Mô hình Giám sát đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp nhà nước ở Trung Quốc 63
  8. 8. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của luận án Đại hội VI của Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam (tháng 12-1986) đề ra chủ trương đổi mới cơ chế quản lý kinh tế là: “xóa bỏ tập trung quan liêu, bao cấp, xây dựng cơ chế mới phù hợp với quy luật khách quan và với trình độ phát triển của nền kinh tế” [65, tr.63], từ đó đặt ra yêu cầu phải đổi mới hoạt động của doanh nghiệp nhà nước (DNNN). Nghị quyết Trung ương 3 khóa IX (năm 2001) chỉ rõ: phải đẩy mạnh sắp xếp, nâng cao hiệu quả DNNN, kiên quyết chấm dứt tình trạng cơ quan hành chính nhà nước can thiệp trực tiếp, cụ thể vào hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp; phân định rõ quyền quản lý hành chính kinh tế của Nhà nước và quản lý sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp [5]; các Nghị quyết Đại hội X, XI, XII tiếp tục khẳng định phải “Tăng cường quản lý nhà nước và quản lý của chủ sở hữu (CSH) đối với DNNN. Bố trí đúng cán bộ lãnh đạo, nâng cao năng lực quản trị và hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp” [74, tr.291]. Nghị quyết Trung ương 5 khóa XII về tiếp tục cơ cấu lại, đổi mới và nâng cao hiệu quả DNNN nhấn mạnh: “DNNN là lực lượng nòng cốt của kinh tế nhà nước, dẫn dắt, tạo động lực phát triển đối với nền kinh tế. Thực tiễn những năm qua cho thấy, hoạt động của DNNN còn hạn chế, hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh và đóng góp của nhiều DNNN còn thấp, chưa tương xứng với nguồn lực Nhà nước đầu tư. Trách nhiệm của người quản lý DNNN chưa rõ ràng. Việc tách chức năng quản lý nhà nước và chức năng của cơ quan đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước tại DNNN thực hiện chậm. Cơ chế quản lý, giám sát và việc thực hiện quyền, trách nhiệm của cơ quan và người đại diện CSH nhà nước chưa thật rõ ràng và phù hợp”. Đồng thời yêu cầu: Khẩn trương thành lập một cơ quan chuyên trách của Nhà nước làm đại diện CSH đối với DNNN để thực hiện quyền, trách nhiệm của đại diện CSH nhà nước đối với DNNN; tổ chức phê duyệt và giám sát việc thực hiện các chiến lược, kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp phù hợp với kế hoạch phát triển kinh tế- xã hội, quy hoạch phát triển ngành; lãnh đạo công tác cán bộ, công tác kiểm tra, giám sát; đấu tranh phòng, chống tham nhũng, lãng phí [11].
  9. 9. 2 Để cụ thể hóa chủ trương của Đảng; Quốc hội đã ban hành Luật Doanh nghiệp, Luật Quản lý, sử dụng vốn nhà nước đầu tư vào sản xuất, kinh doanh tại doanh nghiệp; Chính phủ ban hành các nghị định nhằm tăng cường quản lý, kiểm tra, giám sát đối với đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các DNNN. Chủ trương của Đảng và hệ thống văn bản pháp luật đã được hình thành tương đối đầy đủ, bước đầu tạo hành lang pháp lý, bảo đảm quyền chủ động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, đồng thời bảo toàn, nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn và tài sản nhà nước. Hiện nay, DNNN ở Việt Nam đã và đang quản lý một lượng lớn các nguồn lực, chiếm tỷ trọng cao trong nền kinh tế. Phát triển của các DNNN có ảnh hưởng đặc biệt quan trọng đến phát triển của toàn bộ nền kinh tế. Trong những năm qua, Nhà nước đã cố gắng, nỗ lực cải cách, sắp xếp lại các DNNN và đã đạt được một số thành tựu nhất định. Theo đó đã từng bước thực hiện chủ trương cơ cấu lại DNNN thông qua các hình thức giao, khoán, bán, cho thuê, cổ phần hóa (CPH) DNNN và thành lập các tập đoàn, tổng công ty (TCT) nhằm nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh trên thị trường trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế. Doanh nghiệp nhà nước đã bước đầu thể hiện sức mạnh cạnh tranh trên thị trường, một số doanh nghiệp hoạt động kinh doanh hiệu quả, tạo sự ảnh hưởng, chi phối và lan tỏa đến đời sống xã hội. Tuy nhiên, hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của các DNNN là đề tài tranh luận và thảo luận luôn luôn sôi nổi, kéo dài nhiều năm. Nhiều doanh nghiệp vẫn chưa đáp ứng được yêu cầu hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế và chưa tương xứng với đầu tư của Nhà nước; kinh doanh thua lỗ, không bảo toàn được vốn, không trả được nợ, nhiều trường hợp đảng viên là cán bộ chủ chốt được giao đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước vi phạm kỷ luật đảng, vi phạm pháp luật, trong đó có trường hợp bị khai trừ ra khỏi Đảng, nhận án tử hình. Điển hình là, năm 2003, nguyên Bí thư Đảng ủy, giám đốc Công ty Tiếp thị thương mại nông nghiệp- công nghiệp thực phẩm thuộc Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn bị kỷ luật khai trừ ra khỏi Đảng, lĩnh án chung thân do tham ô tài sản, cố ý làm trái qui định của Nhà nước về quản lý kinh tế gây hậu quả nghiêm trọng và thiếu trách nhiệm gây hậu quả nghiêm trọng, chiếm đoạt và gây thiệt hại 101,6 tỉ đồng và 95.659 USD. Liên quan đến hành vi phạm tội của cá nhân này có trách nhiệm của Ban cán sự đảng Bộ Nông nghiệp và phát triển nông thôn và một số Ủy viên Ban cán sự đảng.
  10. 10. 3 Năm 2009, Bí thư Đảng ủy, Chủ tịch Hội đồng quản trị (HĐQT) Tập đoàn Than - Khoáng sản Việt Nam (TKV) bị kỷ luật đảng bằng hình thức cảnh cáo do buông lỏng quản lý dẫn đến bùng phát nạn khai thác, vận chuyển và kinh doanh trái phép hàng triệu tấn than; vi phạm nguyên tắc tập trung dân chủ, có biểu hiện tư lợi, thiếu trách nhiệm gây thiệt hại kinh tế cho TKV. Năm 2010, Bí thư Đảng ủy, chủ tịch HĐQT Tập đoàn Công nghiệp tàu thủy Việt Nam (Vinashin) bị khai trừ ra khỏi Đảng, nhận án tử hình do thiếu trách nhiệm trong việc huy động, quản lý, sử dụng tiền vốn nhà nước tại Vinashin gây hậu quả nghiêm trọng khiến Vinashin bên bờ vực phá sản; bổ nhiệm con trai và em ruột làm đại diện phần vốn của Nhà nước, đảm nhiệm nhiều chức vụ quan trọng trái quy định của Đảng và Nhà nước. Năm 2013, nhiều lãnh đạo chủ chốt là Bí thư Đảng ủy, Chủ tịch Hội đồng thành viên (HĐTV), Giám đốc tại 4 doanh nghiệp khối dịch vụ công ích Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh (các Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn (TNHH) một thành viên: Thoát nước đô thị; Chiếu sáng công cộng; Công trình giao thông Sài Gòn; Công viên cây xanh) bị xử lý kỷ luật đảng bằng hình thức cảnh cáo hoặc khai trừ, buộc thôi việc do có những sai phạm gây hậu quả rất nghiêm trọng như ký hợp đồng sai quy định của Luật Lao động để xâm hại quyền lợi của người lao động; chia tiền lương cho lãnh đạo doanh nghiệp cao bất thường, bất bình đẳng; số lao động thấp hơn nhiều so với thực tế. Năm 2014, nguyên Cục trưởng Cục Hàng hải Việt Nam, nguyên Bí thư Đảng ủy, Chủ tịch HĐTV Tổng Công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam (Vinalines), nguyên Ủy viên Ban Thường vụ Đảng ủy Khối doanh nghiệp Trung ương bị khai trừ ra khỏi đảng và lĩnh án tử hình do có vai trò chủ mưu, cầm đầu trong việc mua ụ nổi 83M gây thiệt hại cho Nhà nước hơn 366 tỉ đồng, tham ô hơn 28 tỉ đồng. Trong đó, Bộ Giao thông vận tải với vai trò là Bộ Chủ quản đã không làm tròn trách nhiệm kiểm tra, giám sát việc quản lý, sử dụng vốn, đánh giá kết quả kinh doanh của Vinalines nên để sai phạm gây hậu quả nghiêm trọng. Năm 2016, nguyên Bí thư Đảng ủy, Chủ tịch HĐQT Tổng công ty cổ phần xây lắp dầu khí Việt Nam (PVC) thuộc Tập đoàn Dầu khí Việt Nam bị khai trừ ra khỏi Đảng, khởi tố điều tra do đã cùng Ban Thường vụ Đảng ủy, HĐQT, Ban Tổng giám đốc, Ban Kiểm soát Tổng công ty đã thiếu trách nhiệm, buông lỏng lãnh đạo, quản lý điều hành, thiếu kiểm tra, giám sát, làm trái các quy định của pháp luật về quản lý kinh
  11. 11. 4 tế, để xảy ra nhiều sai phạm và thua lỗ 3.298,27 tỉ đồng (giai đoạn 2011-2013), nhiều tổ chức, cá nhân trong tổng công ty bị kỷ luật và xử lý hình sự. Và gần đây, cuối năm 2017, nguyên Ủy viên Bộ Chính trị, nguyên Chủ tịch Hội đồng thành viên (HĐTV) Tập đoàn Dầu khí Việt Nam (PVN) bị đình chỉ sinh hoạt đảng, khởi tố để điều tra về hành vi cố ý làm trái quy định của Nhà nước về quản lý kinh tế gây hậu quả nghiêm trọng... Các nguyên nhân của tình trạng hiệu quả kinh doanh thấp của các DNNN được chỉ ra nhiều, song một trong những nguyên nhân quan trọng là cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp còn rất nhiều bất cập biểu hiện thông qua xác định chủ thể, thẩm quyền, kiểm tra, giám sát đối với người đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp. Với những lý do trên, vấn đề “Cơ chế đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam” được chọn làm đề tài nghiên cứu luận án tiến sĩ chuyên ngành kinh tế chính trị, nhằm góp phần vào việc tạo lập cơ sở khoa học cho việc tiếp tục hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp nói riêng và phát triển kinh tế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa ở Việt Nam nói chung trong thời gian tới. 2. Mục đích và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu của luận án 2.1. Mục đích nghiên cứu Làm rõ những vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp; trên cơ sở đó phân tích, đánh giá thực trạng cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam thời gian qua; đề xuất quan điểm, và giải pháp hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam thời gian tới. 2.2. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu Để thực hiện mục đích nghiên cứu, trong luận án sẽ thực hiện những nhiệm vụ chủ yếu bao gồm: Thứ nhất, phân tích và hệ thống hóa làm rõ cơ sở lý luận về sở hữu nhà nước, đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước và cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong điều kiện nền kinh tế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa, được hình thành và
  12. 12. 5 phát triển trong quá trình chuyển đổi từ cơ chế kế hoạch hóa tập trung, bao cấp sang cơ chế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa. Thứ hai, nghiên cứu kinh nghiệm về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở một số quốc gia và rút ra bài học tham khảo cho hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam. Thứ ba, phân tích, đánh giá thực trạng cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các DNNN ở Việt Nam thời gian qua, rút ra những ưu điểm, hạn chế và nguyên nhân hạn chế. Thứ tư, đề xuất quan điểm, giải pháp cụ thể nhằm hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam trong thời gian tới. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu của luận án là cơ chế đại diện CSH với tư cách là tổng thể các yếu tố bao gồm những mối quan hệ kinh tế, pháp lý giữa Nhà nước và những tập thể, cá nhân được Nhà nước trao quyền đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các DNNN. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Tên đề tài gắn với “vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam”, trong đó thuật ngữ “doanh nghiệp” được hiểu là DNNN với tư cách là các doanh nghiệp có vốn Nhà nước. Phạm vi nghiên cứu về lý thuyết là doanh nghiệp có vốn nhà nước, tuy nhiên do doanh nghiệp có vốn nhà nước là phạm trù rất rộng, do đó trong luận án chỉ tập trung phân tích minh họa thực trạng cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong một số doanh nghiệp có 100% vốn nhà nước. - Về không gian: Luận án tập trung nghiên cứu về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các DNNN ở Việt Nam. - Về thời gian, luận án tập trung nghiên cứu cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp giai đoạn 2010-2016; đề xuất quan điểm, phương hướng và giải pháp hoàn thiện cơ chế đó đến năm 2030. Quá trình nghiên cứu có đề cập và tham khảo tài liệu trước năm 2010 và sau năm 2016 để phục vụ cho công tác so sánh, đánh giá.
  13. 13. 6 4. Cơ sở lý luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu 4.1. Cơ sở lý luận Luận án được nghiên cứu dựa trên cơ sở lý luận của chủ nghĩa Mác- Lênin, tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về sở hữu nhà nước, sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp; các quan điểm, đường lối của Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam và pháp luật của Nhà nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam về cơ cấu lại, đổi mới, nâng cao hiệu quả DNNN, đồng thời kế thừa có phê phán những thành tựu khoa học đã đạt được trong các công trình khoa học đã công bố. 4.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 4.2.1. Phương pháp luận Luận án sử dụng phương pháp luận của chủ nghĩa duy vật biện chứng và chủ nghĩa duy vật lịch sử của chủ nghĩa Mác- Lênin. Khi xem xét các hiện tượng và quá trình kinh tế phải đặt trong mối liên hệ tác động qua lại lẫn nhau, thường xuyên vận động, phát triển không ngừng, chứ không phải là bất biến. Đồng thời, cũng đòi hỏi khi xem xét các hiện tượng và quá trình kinh tế phải gắn liền với những điều kiện và hoàn cảnh lịch sử cụ thể. Trên cơ sở sử dụng phương pháp luận nêu trên, luận án sẽ sử dụng các phương pháp nghiên cứu chung của kinh tế chính trị, như: phương pháp trừu tượng hóa khoa học, phương pháp phân tích định tính, định lượng, so sánh, tổng hợp, phương pháp thống kê mô tả, thống kê phân tích, phương pháp lịch sử và logic, phương pháp tổng kết thực tiễn... 4.2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu cụ thể - Phương pháp trừu tượng hóa khoa học. Phương pháp trừu tượng hoá khoa học đòi hỏi gạt bỏ những yếu tố ngẫu nhiên xảy ra trong những quá trình và những hiện tượng được nghiên cứu, tách ra những cái điển hình, bền vững, ổn định trong những hiện tượng và quá trình đó, trên cơ sở ấy tìm ra bản chất của các hiện tượng và quá trình kinh tế, hình thành những phạm trù và những quy luật phản ánh những bản chất đó. - Phương pháp logic kết hợp với lịch sử. Phương pháp lô-gic kết hợp với lịch sử được sử dụng trong tiếp cận và đi sâu nghiên cứu việc xác định cơ chế, chính sách đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp phù hợp với những điều
  14. 14. 7 kiện lịch sử cụ thể. Mặt khác, sử dụng phương pháp này còn có tác dụng bảo đảm các luận điểm, luận cứ, luận chứng nêu ra trong luận án tuân theo trình tự logic. - Các phương pháp phân tích, tổng hợp, quy nạp, diễn dịch, thống kê, so sánh. Các phương pháp này được sử dụng để khảo cứu lý luận, phân tích, đánh giá và khái quát thực tiễn, đưa ra các kết luận nhận định về những căn cứ lý luận và thực tiễn trên mọi phương diện về đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp; được sử dụng nhiều trong phân tích, đánh giá các quan điểm lý luận, các tư liệu, số liệu thu thập được. Đặc biệt, phương pháp so sánh được sử dụng nhiều nhất ở Chương 2, Chương 3 trong việc so sánh, làm rõ việc xác lập cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở một số nước trên thế giới và những bài học kinh nghiệm cho Việt Nam và trong việc so sánh, đánh giá cách thức thực hiện đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam trong thời gian qua. Ngoài ra, luận án sử dụng phương pháp tổng kết thực tiễn để nghiên cứu, đánh giá cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam. 4.3. Nguồn thông tin nghiên cứu Bao gồm thông tin khoa học trong các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan đến đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp của các tác giả trong và ngoài nước; thông tin và số liệu thống kê từ các báo cáo của các cơ quan nghiên cứu, các cơ quan có liên quan của Trung ương Đảng, các cơ quan quản lý nhà nước, cơ quan đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp chủ yếu trong giai đoạn 2010-2016. 5. Những đóng góp mới về khoa học của luận án - Góp phần làm rõ thêm khái niệm, nội dung cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam; phân tích, làm rõ các tiêu chí đánh giá và nhân tố tác động đến cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong doanh nghiệp. - Đánh giá thực trạng về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam từ năm 2010 đến 2016; khẳng định những ưu điểm, những kết quả đạt được để phát huy; chỉ ra những tồn tại, hạn chế cần khắc phục và nguyên nhân của những hạn chế. - Đề xuất quan điểm và giải pháp chủ yếu nhằm hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam trong thời gian tới đến
  15. 15. 8 năm 2030, nhằm góp phần bảo đảm điều kiện hoạt động của các DNNN theo cơ chế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa, phần vốn của Nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp được sở hữu, quản lý, sử dụng hiệu quả, bảo toàn và không bị thất thoát, tham ô, tham nhũng, lãng phí. 6. Ý nghĩa lý luận và thực tiễn của luận án - Về lý luận, luận án góp phần làm giàu thêm nhận thức về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp. Những phân tích, luận giải về khái niệm, nội dung, các tiêu chí đánh giá và nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp góp phần tạo lập luận cứ khoa học cho các nghiên cứu cụ thể về cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp trong phát triển nền kinh tế thị trường định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa thời gian tới. Những vấn đề luận án đề cập, giải quyết góp phần thiết thực vào việc luận giải và đề xuất một số giải pháp chủ yếu nhằm hoàn thiện cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam. - Luận án sau khi hoàn thiện có thể sử dụng làm tài liệu tham khảo phục vụ cho công tác nghiên cứu, hoạch định chính sách và giảng dạy về các vấn đề liên quan đến cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp cho đào tạo sau đại học các chuyên ngành kinh tế. 7. Kết cấu của luận án Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, danh mục công trình của tác giả đã công bố liên quan đến luận án, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo và phụ lục, nội dung luận án được kết cấu thành 4 chương, 14 tiết.
  16. 16. 9 Chương 1 TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU CÓ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. CÁC CÔNG TRÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU NƯỚC NGOÀI CÓ LIÊN QUAN ĐẾN CƠ CHẾ ĐẠI DIỆN CHỦ SỞ HỮU VỐN NHÀ NƯỚC TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP Liên quan đến vấn đề luận án đang nghiên cứu, có nhiều công trình ở nước ngoài đã đề cập với những góc độ khác nhau. Mỗi quốc gia, với những điều kiện kinh tế, chính trị và xã hội riêng, có cách thức giải quyết riêng về vấn đề sở hữu nói chung, cũng như cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp. Ở các quốc gia đang phát triển và các quốc gia đang trong quá trình chuyển từ cơ chế kế hoạch hoá tập trung sang cơ chế thị trường có sự quản lý của nhà nước, cơ chế đại diện CSH vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp luôn được coi là vấn đề phức tạp cả trên phương diện kinh tế và phương diện chính trị- xã hội. Vấn đề này đã và đang thu hút sự quan tâm không những chỉ của các nhà hoạch định chính sách, các nhà nghiên cứu về kinh tế và luật pháp, mà còn là một trong những mối quan tâm hàng đầu của các nhà kinh doanh và của mọi công dân. Có nhiều cuộc thảo luận, nhiều hội thảo và nhiều công trình nghiên cứu vấn đề này, thậm chí đã được dịch ra Tiếng Việt. Có thể kể đến những công trình tiêu biểu với các nội dung nghiên cứu như sau: 1.1.1. Về sở hữu nhà nước và chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp Theo C.Mác, khái niệm về chế độ sở hữu và khái niệm quyền sở hữu vừa có nét khác biệt vừa có nét liên quan. Chế độ sở hữu là một kiểu sự thực kinh tế, thuộc về tồn tại xã hội, nó là điều kiện cơ bản không thể thiếu trong sản xuất vật chất, đã tồn tại từ khi loài người xuất hiện. Còn quyền sở hữu là quy định pháp luật hoặc sự thể hiện bằng pháp luật của chế độ sở hữu, sau khi nhà nước ra đời nó xuất hiện, thuộc về kiến trúc thượng tầng. Quan hệ giữa chế độ sở hữu và
  17. 17. 10 quyền sở hữu là quan hệ giữa “bản gốc” và “bản sao”, chế độ sở hữu quyết định quyền sở hữu, còn quyền sở hữu là sự thể hiện của chế độ sở hữu khi nó phát triển đến một trình độ nhất định, có tác dụng ngược lại với việc quy phạm, bảo vệ chế độ sở hữu. Khi nghiên cứu toàn bộ quá trình sản xuất tư bản chủ nghĩa, về sự phân chia lợi nhuận thành lợi tức và lợi nhuận doanh nghiệp, tư bản sinh lời, nói về vai trò của tín dụng trong nền sản xuất tư bản chủ nghĩa trong cuốn sách Bộ Tư bản phê phán khoa kinh tế chính trị, Quyển thứ ba: Toàn bộ quá trình sản xuất tư bản [94, tr.27], C.Mác viết: Những công ty cổ phần được thành lập. Trong các công ty cổ phần, chức năng tư bản tách rời với quyền sở hữu tư bản; lao động tách rời quyền sở hữu đối với tư liệu sản xuất và đối với lao động thặng dư. Đó là kết quả của sự phát triển cao nhất của nền sản xuất tư bản chủ nghĩa, là điểm quá độ tất nhiên để tư bản lại chuyển thành sở hữu của những người sản xuất, nhưng không phải với tư cách là sở hữu tư nhân của những người sản xuất riêng lẻ nữa, mà với tư cách là sở hữu của những người sản xuất liên hiệp, thành sở hữu xã hội trực tiếp [94]. Ở đây, Các Mác đã đề cập đến công ty cổ phần và sở hữu xã hội, là lý luận tiền đề về DNNN và sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp. Trong quá trình cải cách mở cửa ở Trung Quốc, việc nghiên cứu vấn đề sở hữu được hết sức quan tâm và nhiều kết quả nghiên cứu đã được vận dụng vào hoạch định đường lối, chính sách của Đảng Cộng sản và nhà nước Trung quốc. Các nghiên cứu, bên cạnh việc chỉ rõ tính tất yếu của việc phát triển các hình thức sở hữu đa dạng, đã xác định vai trò chủ thể của quốc hữu. Cuốn sách Lý luận mới về kinh tế học xã hội chủ nghĩa của Cốc Thư Đường [80] đã đề cập một cách tập trung và toàn diện vấn đề lý luận và thực tế về sở hữu trong nền kinh tế thị trường mang màu sắc Trung Quốc. Về mặt chính thống, Đảng Cộng sản Trung Quốc chủ trương: “Kiên trì chế độ công hữu làm chủ thể, thúc đẩy sự phát triển của kinh tế phi công hữu, thống nhất trong tiến trình xây dựng hiện đại hoá xã hội chủ nghĩa, hai khâu này không thể đối lập với nhau”. Tuy nhiên, chưa đề cập nhiều đến đại diện CSH trong các DNNN.
  18. 18. 11 Cuốn sách Báo cáo phát triển kinh tế và cải cách thể chế phát triển Trung Quốc - 30 năm cải cách mở cửa của Trung Quốc (1978-2008) của Trâu Đông Đào [78] đã tổng kết khá đầy đủ những thành tựu và hạn chế trên nhiều lĩnh vực trong công cuộc cải cách, mở cửa suốt 30 năm của Trung Quốc. Trong đó quan điểm mới về việc nghiên cứu vấn đề chế độ sở hữu trong bài Sự chuyển biến quan điểm tư tưởng từ khi cải cách mở cửa đến nay của Đổng Đức Cương [61] đã mở rộng và sâu sắc hóa khái niệm chế độ sở hữu và quyền sở hữu như “quyền tài sản”; từ chỗ chú trọng quá mức “công hay tư” đến chỗ cần chú trọng “tốt hay xấu” trước tiên; từ thuyết công tư đối lập đến thuyết cạnh tranh bình đẳng, thúc đẩy lẫn nhau; từ chỗ chia đôi một cách hẹp hòi “công hữu” và “tư hữu” tới chỗ có tầm nhìn đa chiều để nhận thức vấn đề chế độ sở hữu; xu thế và phương hướng phát triển chế độ sở hữu đương đại là chế độ sở hữu hỗn hợp với hình thức là chế độ cổ phần. Nó gồm các thành phần sở hữu như sở hữu chung, sở hữu tư nhân; sở hữu của nhà nước, sở hữu của dân thường. Nghiên cứu 30 năm cải cách chế độ sở hữu và phát triển kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu ở Trung Quốc của Trâu Đông Đào, Âu Dương Nhật Huy [78], hai học giả đã nhìn lại công cuộc cải cách chế độ sở hữu và phát triển khu vực kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu qua 4 giai đoạn: (1) Giai đoạn điều chỉnh sơ bộ cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu (1978-1991); (2) Giai đoạn tiếp tục điều chỉnh cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu (1992-1997), trong giai đoạn này đã điều chỉnh DNNN lớn và vừa, thí điểm thực hiện chế độ doanh nghiệp hiện đại; (3) Giai đoạn đa nguyên hóa chủ thể của cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu (1998-2001), DNNN lớn và vừa bắt đầu cải cách mạnh mẽ, đẩy nhanh các bước cải cách chế độ cổ phần trong DNNN; (4) Giai đoạn thực hiện tối ưu hóa cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu (từ sau năm 2002), sau nhiều năm cố gắng, tiến trình cải cách DNNN theo chế độ cổ phần, chế độ công ty đã có nhiều bước tiến mới. Hai học giả cũng chỉ ra 7 vấn đề tồn tại trong cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu và trong quá trình phát triển của kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu của Trung Quốc: (1) Quan điểm lạc hậu về chế độ sở hữu vẫn còn tồn tại; (2) Quy mô, cơ cấu và bố cục ngành nghề vẫn tồn tại những thiên lệch về cơ cấu chế độ sở hữu; (3) Việc chuyển đổi chức năng của chính phủ chưa được thực hiện triệt để nên chưa thể
  19. 19. 12 đáp ứng yêu cầu phát triển của kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu trong giai đoạn mới; (4) Thị trường tiếp nhận tiền vốn ngoài chế độ công hữu nhưng vẫn tồn tại chính sách phân biệt đối xử và hiện tượng “cửa kính”; (5) Không bình đẳng trong việc phân phối tài nguyên các yếu tố sản xuất như tiền vốn; (6) Chế độ bảo vệ và môi trường pháp lý đối với quyền tài sản tư hữu rất cần hoàn thiện ngay; (7) Cần nâng cao hơn nữa chất lượng của kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu. Từ đó, hai học giả đã nêu ra 6 kinh nghiệm cơ bản về cải cách chế độ sở hữu và phát triển kinh tế chế độ công hữu, đó là: (1) Giải phóng tư tưởng, lý luận chế độ sở hữu bắt kịp thời đại. (2) Tích cực áp dụng nhiều hình thức triển khai hiệu quả chế độ công hữu. (3) Điều chỉnh và thực hiện tối ưu hóa bố cục và cơ cấu của kinh tế nhà nước. (4) Xây dựng, kiện toàn thể chế quản lý và giám sát tài sản nhà nước, trong đó trọng tâm là việc thực hiện tách chức năng quản lý công ra khỏi chức năng người đầu tư vốn của chính phủ, thực hiện kết hợp giữa việc quản lý tài sản với quản lý nhân sự, quản lý công việc. (5) Bảo vệ tài sản tư hữu, thúc đẩy kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu phát triển; (6) Kiên định “không dao động” trong việc khuyến khích, giúp đỡ, dìu dắt kinh tế ngoài chế độ công hữu phát triển. 1.1.2. Về bổ nhiệm, kiểm tra, giám sát đại diện chủ sở hữu vốn nhà nước trong các doanh nghiệp nhà nước và cải cách doanh nghiệp nhà nước Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) - Tổ chức Hợp tác và phát triển kinh tế- là diễn đàn duy nhất mà các chính phủ của hơn 30 nước dân chủ làm việc với nhau (Úc, Áo, Bỉ, Canada, Cộng hòa Séc, Đan Mạch, Phần Lan, Pháp, Đức, Hy Lạp, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Ý, Nhật Bản, Hàn Quốc, Luxembourg, Mexico, Hà Lan, New Zealand, Na Uy, Ba Lan, Bồ Đào Nha, Cộng hòa Slovak, Tây Ban Nha, Thụy Điển, Thụy Sĩ, Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh và Hoa Kỳ…) để giải quyết các thách thức kinh tế, xã hội và môi trường của toàn cầu hóa. Cuốn OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-owned Enterprises (Hướng dẫn của OECD về quản trị DNNN) ISBN 92-64-00942-6 [139], nhằm phổ biến rộng rãi các kết quả thống kê, thu thập và nghiên cứu về các vấn đề kinh tế, xã hội và môi trường, cũng như công ước, các
  20. 20. 13 hướng dẫn và tiêu chuẩn đồng ý của các thành viên. Trong đó chỉ rõ, quản trị DNNN là một thách thức lớn trong nhiều nền kinh tế, nhưng cho đến nay, vẫn chưa có bất kỳ tiêu chuẩn quốc tế nào giúp các chính phủ đánh giá và cải tiến cách thức thực hiện quyền sở hữu các DNNN vốn thường chiếm một phần đáng kể trong nền kinh tế. Một thách thức lớn là tìm ra sự cân bằng giữa trách nhiệm của nhà nước đối với việc tích cực thực hiện các chức năng sở hữu, như việc đề cử và bầu cử của HĐQT, trong khi đồng thời kiềm chế áp đặt can thiệp chính trị không chính đáng trong việc quản lý công ty. Mặt khác, thách thức quan trọng là đảm bảo rằng có một sân chơi bình đẳng trong các thị trường mà các công ty tư nhân có thể cạnh tranh với các DNNN và các chính phủ không làm biến dạng cạnh tranh trong cách họ sử dụng các quy định hoặc quyền giám sát. Từ những nghiên cứu trên, OECD cho rằng nhà nước nên thực hiện các chức năng sở hữu thông qua một thực thể quyền sở hữu tập trung, có hiệu quả, công khai, minh bạch. Đồng thời OECD đề xuất việc tách biệt nghiêm ngặt quyền sở hữu nhà nước và các chức năng quản lý nhằm đảm bảo quyền sở hữu nhà nước được thực hiện một cách chuyên nghiệp, có trách nhiệm và nhà nước đóng vai trò tích cực trong việc cải thiện quản trị doanh nghiệp trên tất cả các lĩnh vực của nền kinh tế. Kết quả sẽ là những doanh nghiệp lành mạnh, có tính cạnh tranh và minh bạch hơn. Trong đó, cần xác định rõ việc thực hiện quyền sở hữu nhà nước trong các DNNN bằng cách tập trung chức năng sở hữu; phải chịu trách nhiệm về các cơ quan đại diện như Quốc hội và các cơ quan công cộng có liên quan. Cuốn Commonwealth Government Business Enterprise Governance and Oversight Guidelines (Doanh nghiệp của Chính phủ Liên bang, các Hướng dẫn về Quản trị và Kiểm soát DNNN) [138] của Department of Finance and Deregulation của Chính phủ Úc (Australian Government), tháng 12/2011 (ISSN: 978-1-921600-84-5 (Print); ISSN: 978-1-921600-85-2 (Online)), định nghĩa một doanh nghiệp Chính phủ- Government Business Enterprise (GBE)- là một cơ quan của Chính phủ Liên bang hoặc Công ty Khối thịnh vượng chung được định nghĩa bởi Đạo luật Cạnh tranh và Các Công ty Khối thịnh vượng chung năm 1997 (CAC Act) và được quy định là một GBE theo Quy chế của Cơ quan Khối
  21. 21. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53753 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×