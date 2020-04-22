Successfully reported this slideshow.
KESEIMBANGAN IS-LM
PENGERTIAN • Adalah keseimbangan yg menggambarkan kondisi perekonomian dipandang dari sisi permintaan dan penawaran barang...
Varibel dalam Keseimbangan • Ada dua jenis variabel dalam keseimbangan pasar barang: 1. Variabel endogen • Variabel yang b...
Menurunkan Kurva dan Grafik Fungsi IS Fungsi Konsumsi C = f(Y) Bentuk fungsi C = a + bY Fungsi Investas Bentuk Fungsi I = ...
MENURUNKAN KURVE IS S = I Dimana Y = C + S S = Y – C I = Io + ei Y – C = I Y = C + I
Y = (Co + bY) + (Io + ei) Y = Co + bY + Io + ei Y – bY = Co + Io + ei (1-b)Y = Co + Io + ei Y = Co + Io + ei 1 - b Fungsi ...
MENURUNKAN KURVA DAN GRAFIK FUNGSI IS Kurve IS adalah suatu kurve yg menghubungkan titik2 besarnya pendpt. Nas (Y) pada be...
Contoh soal: Diket : Fungsi konsumsi C = 0,6Y + 40mrp Fungsi pengeluaran investasi I = 80 – 400i Tingkat bunga yang berlak...
I, IS Y = 300 – 1000i, Jika Y=0, maka i = 30%, jika i = 0, maka Y =300 II. Bila i = 10 %, maka Y = 300 – 1000i Y = 200 S =...
Grafik fungsi ISS i -40 S = 0,4Y - 40 40 S i 45° I = S I Y I IS Y(Mrp) 200 30040 80 40 40 30 10 20 10 IS = Y = 300 – 1000i...
KEBIJAKAN FISKAL DAN PERGESERAN KURVA IS Kebijakan fiskal dilakukan apabila kondisi perekonomian adalam keadaan : Inflasi...
Bentuk Kebijakan Fiskal • Kebijakan perpajakan ( Tx ) • Kenaikan gaji pegawai • Cicilan utang dan bunga • Transfer (Tr) • ...
Latihan • Diketahui : • Fungsi Konsumsi : C = 0,6Y +40 mrp • Fungsi Investasi : I = 80 – 400i tingkat bunga yang berlaku 1...
ANALISIS KESEIMBANGAN PASAR UANG ( LM )
TEORI PERMINTAN UANG Ada dua pandangan terhadap teori permintaan Uang yaitu, 1. TEORI KEUANGAN KLASIK 2. TEORI KEUANGAN KE...
16 TEORI PERMINTAAN UANG KLASIK • Teori Permintaan uang kalsik tercermin dalam teori kuantitas uang • Pada awalnya tidak m...
1. TEORI KUANTITAS (IRVING FISHER) Rumus persamaan pertukaran: MV = PT. Dimana: M : penawaran uang (Money Supply) V : laju...
TEORI KUANTITAS UANG : Asumsi dan pandangan 1. Laju peredaran uang (V) adalah tetap. Menurut ahli-ahli ekonomi Klasik kela...
CONTOH ANGKA: Misalkan dalam suatu perekonomian (dengan menggunakan satu contoh angka) diketahui T = 500, penawaran uang 2...
PENAWARAN UANG DAN HARGA : Pandangan Klasik 2. TEORI SISA TUNAI Rumus persamaan : M = kPT. Dimana: M : penawaran uang (Mon...
TEORI KUANTITAS UANG: Kritik-kritik Atas teori 1. Pemisalan bahwa T adalah tetap kurang tepat. 2. Laju peredaran uang tida...
TEORI KEUANGAN KEYNES Menerangkan tiga persoalan : i. tujuan masyarakat untuk meminta uang ii. faktor-faktor yang menentuk...
TEORI KEUANGAN KEYNES: tujuan-tujuan memegang uang: 1. Permintaan uang untuk transaksi Tujuan utama memegang uang adalah u...
GRAFIK PERMINTAAN UANG PERMINTAAN UANG : jumlah uang yang diminta oleh masyarakat untuk ketiga tujuan: transaksi, berjaga-...
Teori Permintaan Uang Lanjutan Teori Keynes: - Total Permintaan uang (L) = L1 + L2 - L1 = f(Y); L2=f(r)  L = f(Y,r) - Con...
Teori Penawaran Uang Penawaran uang = Jumlah Uang Beredar (JUB) : Jumlah uang yang ada atau beredar di masyarakat Teori pe...
Teori Penawaran uang • Penawaran uang dalam analisis ekonomi merupakan variable eksogen, yang berarti besarannya dianggap ...
Keseimbangan Pasar Uang Interaksi permintaan dan penawaran uang: di pasar uang Keseimbangan pasar uang terjadi saat perm...
Keseimbangan Pasar Uang  Misalkan, diketahui fungsi permintaan uang L = 0,5Y + 100 – 0,6r; tingkat penawaran uang riil (M...
Kurva LM • 3 kemungkinan kurva LM : horisontal, berslope positif, vertikal. Lihat gambar: arti masing-masing dan kapan ter...
Pergerakan dan pergeseran Kurva LM: Faktor-faktor yg mempengaruhi • Terjadi saat variabel penyusun permintaan (Y, r) dan p...
Penurunan Pergerakan Kurva LMKuadran I : L1=f(Y) Kuadran II : Ms=L1+L2 Kuadran III : L2=f(r)Kuadran IV: Y=f(r) = kurva LM ...
Penurunan Pergeseran Kurva LM Kuadran I : L1=f(Y) Kuadran II : Ms=L1+L2 Kuadran III : L2=f(r)Kuadran IV: Y=f(r) = kurva LM...
contoh • Diketahui data ekonomi moneter dalam suatu perekonomian adalah sebagai berikut uang beredar sebesar 200 mrp, perm...
Penyelesaian Ms = Md = M = 200 mrp Mencari Nilai : M1 = M1 + Mj M1 = 0,25 Y + 0,15 Y M1 = 0,4Y M = M1 + M2 200 = 0,4Y + 16...
i(%) 10 0 10 0 20 0 Y(Mrp) LMLM: Y = 100 + 1000i KURVA LM
Penurunan Pergeseran Kurva LM LM(Y) = 100+1000i Kuadran II : Ms=L1+L2 Y Y I M1 I M 2 M/M 2 80 80 1 0 1 0 120 200 200 M2 45...
Kebijakan Moneter Definisi: kebijakan dari otoritas moneter dalam bentuk pengendalian agregat moneter (seperti uang bered...
Kebijakan Moneter Bentuk (instrumen) kebijakan moneter: 1. Kebijakan Pasar Terbuka: mengurangi atau menambah JUB melalui ...
Kebijakan Moneter Bentuk (instrumen) kebijakan moneter (lanjutan): 3. Kebijakan atau politik diskonto: penetapan suku bun...
Kebijakan Moneter Bentuk Kebijakan moneter: kuantitatif Vs Kualitatif Kebij. Moneter Kuantitatif: kebijakan yang dilakuk...
Kebijakan Moneter • Dampak akhir yang diharapkan dgn kebij. Moneter: perbaikan ekonomi, misalnya kenaikan pendapatan nasio...
Kebijakan Moneter Efektifitas Kebijakan Moneter. Tdk selalu kebij mencapai tujuan yg diharapkan. Faktor yg mempengaruhi ef...
Penutup: Latihan / Tugas Dalam sebuah perekonomian dalam satu tahun memproduksi motor sebanyak 500.000 unit. Harga perunt...
