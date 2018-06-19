柏瑞週報20180615

Successfully reported this slideshow.
本簡報內容需參照附錄聲明 全球金融市場評論 PineBridge Investments, Taiwan 15 June 2018 本簡報內容需參照附錄聲明
一週行情回顧
PAGE 2 歐洲公債強 美國高收益債續漲 • 歐洲公債大漲－歐洲央行政策會議釋出QE退場 相關訊息，整體而言這次會議內容偏向鴿派，德 國10年公債殖利率下滑5.8個基本點至0.426%。 美國聯準會FOMC會議雖然較為鷹派，但沒有太 出乎市場...
PAGE 3 成熟股市多收漲 新興股市續承壓 • 美國－川金會順利落幕，加上美國本週公佈的零 售銷售及就業數據表現強勁，提振市場對經濟景 的信心，疊加企業併購消息之利多，標普500指 數一週上漲0.44%至2,782.49點。其中核心及非 核心...
PAGE 4 OPEC+增產疑慮拖累國際油價 • OPEC或增產－雖然利比亞有兩處港口輸出中斷，奈 及利亞也有一處輸油管傳出洩漏而關閉，但據傳俄 羅斯與沙烏地阿拉伯近日已提高原油產出量，布蘭 特原油近月期貨一週下跌1.78%至75.94美元/桶...
PAGE 5 股市淨流入 債市小幅淨流出 • 截至6月13日的過去一週股市整體溫和淨流入56 億美元。其中美股流入103億美元，歐股則流出 25億美元，新興市場股市也流出13億美元。 • 債市整體流出1億美元，投資級債流入9億美元， 高收益債流...
重點新聞摘要
PAGE 7 通膨加溫 聯準會升息一碼 • 聯準會升息一碼－美國聯準會FOMC會議宣佈升 息 1 碼 (0.25%) ， 聯 邦 基 金 利 率 區 間 提 高 至 1.75%~2%，符合市場預期，為本次升息循環的 第7次升息(圖1)。這次會議...
PAGE 8 違約率看降 併購有利多 • AT&T與時代華納併購獲准－AT&T獲得美國法院 批准，可以收購時代華納。美國司法部先前以侵 害消費者權益及反壟斷為由起訴此案，試圖阻止 這宗規模約850億美元的購併案，這項判決結果 將有利其他大型併購...
PAGE 9 歐央行傳鴿聲 日央行再削減購債 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 歐央行鴿聲大作－歐洲央行(ECB)宣布...
PAGE 10 中國擴大開放資本市場 巴西央行救匯未見成效 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 中國QFII、RQFII...
PAGE 11 新興市場拋售潮仍在持續 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 阿根廷披索再創新低－阿根廷5月消費者物價年 ...
柏瑞觀點
PAGE 13 超級央行週安然落幕 • 柏瑞觀點：短期內美債殖利率不易再大幅走高，固 定收益型資產的表現可望好轉。 • 超級央行週債市反應冷靜－本週堪稱今年以來全球 主要央行決策最關鍵的一週，美國、歐洲以及日本 央行相繼召開政策會議，而且美國聯...
觀察指標
PAGE 15 一週關注重點 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。 日期 國家/區域 數據/事件 預估值 前期值 6/18 美國 6月NAHB 房屋市場指數 70 70 6/18 俄羅斯 第1季GDP年比 1.30% 1.30% ...
PAGE 16 投資級債／特別股 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：美國投資級債：彭博巴克萊美國投資級公司債指數。特別股：ICE美銀美林固定利率特別股指數。 *特別股利差為ICE美銀美林固定利率特別股指數殖利率減美國10年公債殖利率。 ...
PAGE 17 全球高收益債／美國高收益債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：全球高收益債：彭博巴克萊全球高收益債指數。美國高收益債：彭博巴克萊美國高收益債指數。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益...
PAGE 18 歐洲高收益債／亞洲高收益債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：歐洲高收益債：彭博巴克萊歐洲高收益債指數。亞洲高收益債：J.P. Morgan亞洲信貸-非投資級債指數。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過...
PAGE 19 新興市場主權債／新興市場企業債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：新興市場主權債：J.P. Morgan新興市場主權債指數(EMBIG)。新興市場企業債：J.P. Morgan新興市場企業債指數(CEMBI)。 本圖僅為...
PAGE 20 新興市場高收益債／亞洲綜合債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：新興市場高收益債：彭博巴克萊新興市場高收益債指數。亞洲綜合債：J.P. Morgan亞洲信貸指數(JACI)。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或...
PAGE 21 成熟國家股市 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 MSCI世界指數本益比 標普500指數本益比 道瓊歐洲600指數本益比 日經225指數本益比 觀察指...
PAGE 22 新興國家股市 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 MSCI新興市場指數本益比 滬深300指數本益比 印度SENSEX指數本益比 巴西BOVESPA指數...
PAGE 23 風險指標 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 VIX股市波動度指數 MOVE債市波動度指數 新興市場匯率指數 高收益債CDX指數 觀察指標 數據/事件...
PAGE 24 -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% '13/6/14 '14/6/14 '15/6/14 '16/6/14 '17/6/14 '18/6/14 累積利息報酬率 累積總報酬率 -5...
PAGE 25 聲明 TR107093 ￭ 柏瑞投資由旗下多家國際公司組成，並致力為世界各地之客戶提供專業投資建議、投資產品及資產管理服務。柏瑞投資乃是 PineBridge Investments IP Holding Company Lim...
  1. 1. 本簡報內容需參照附錄聲明 全球金融市場評論 PineBridge Investments, Taiwan 15 June 2018 本簡報內容需參照附錄聲明
  2. 2. 一週行情回顧
  3. 3. PAGE 2 歐洲公債強 美國高收益債續漲 • 歐洲公債大漲－歐洲央行政策會議釋出QE退場 相關訊息，整體而言這次會議內容偏向鴿派，德 國10年公債殖利率下滑5.8個基本點至0.426%。 美國聯準會FOMC會議雖然較為鷹派，但沒有太 出乎市場預料，美國10年公債殖利率一週上升 1.47個基本點至2.9351%。 • 美國高收益債續強－眾所矚目的美歐央行會議落 幕，美國和歐洲高收益債皆上漲，全球高收益債 則因歐元貶值和新興市場債震盪而收跌。VIX指 數變動不大，一週小跌0.08%收在12.12。油價 在OPEC 6月會議前區間震盪，但不阻礙全球高 收益債利差一週再收斂2.95個基本點。 • 新興市場債下跌－新興市場主權債一週下跌 0.61%，利差擴大9.6個基本點，暫時無法扭轉 跌勢，巴西債跌勢減緩，但阿根廷債回落，拉美 主權債整體表現仍然弱勢。美國聯準會FOMC會 議較為鷹派，也使得新興市場貨幣承受賣壓，當 地貨幣債下跌1.42%。 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本數據僅為歷史統計資料，不保證基金一定持有，投資仍須注意相關風險及己身風險承受度而為之。本圖僅為市 場概況，本文所提及之個股，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 行情回顧 債市 股市 商品 資金流向 債市總覽 -4.46 -1.13 -0.71 -0.88 0.41 -0.34 -0.62 0.49 0.30 0.09 0.04 0.23 -0.57 0.66 -0.07 -1.42 -0.61 -0.22 -0.17 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 -0.04 -0.01 0.02 0.07 0.10 0.35 0.43 1.03 新興當地貨幣債 新興主權債 全球高收益債 新興企業債-高收益 美國通膨連動債 新興企業債 亞洲高收益債 美國政府債 美國投資級債 新興企業債-投資級 亞洲綜合債券 亞洲投資級債 歐洲高收益債 美國高收益債 歐洲政府債 一週變動% 一個月變動%
  4. 4. PAGE 3 成熟股市多收漲 新興股市續承壓 • 美國－川金會順利落幕，加上美國本週公佈的零 售銷售及就業數據表現強勁，提振市場對經濟景 的信心，疊加企業併購消息之利多，標普500指 數一週上漲0.44%至2,782.49點。其中核心及非 核心消費板塊漲勢最為強勁，一週分別上揚1.9% 和2.26%。 • 歐洲－歐洲央行計畫以較市場預期鴿派的方式結 束QE，加上英國首相May贏得下議院的脫歐支持， 以及義大利新財長表態無意脫歐，道瓊歐洲600 指數一週上漲1.84%收在393.04點，德國DAX指 數更大幅收漲2.31%至13,107.10點。 • 巴西－聯準會上調今年升息次數預期至4次，巴 西股市聞訊重挫。此外，巴西央行雖數度大舉進 行換匯拍賣試圖阻止里爾貶值，但市場認為其缺 乏貨幣和財政政策的支持，持續看衰巴西經濟仍 將走下坡路，巴西央行每週發佈的經濟數據報告 中也將今年經濟增長預期由2.18%下調至1.94%。 巴西股市受諸多利空消息拖累，一週重挫3.29% 至71,421.20點。 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本數據僅為歷史統計資料，不保證基金一定持有，投資仍須注意相關風險及己身風險承受度而為之。本圖僅為市 場概況，本文所提及之個股，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 股市總覽 行情回顧 債市 股市 商品 資金流向 -4.73 -7.84 -16.20 -5.12 -1.51 0.56 -4.09 -3.69 -0.56 1.23 -0.20 0.12 1.92 -12.80 0.22 1.00 -3.68 -3.64 -3.29 -2.58 -2.29 -2.11 -2.10 -2.08 -0.37 -0.08 -0.07 0.39 0.44 1.22 1.84 2.31 香港H股 MSCI新興歐洲 巴西BOVESPA 俄羅斯RTS MSCI新興亞洲 台灣加權 上海證交所綜合 MSCI新興股票 日本Nikkei 225 美林特別股指數 MSCI全球股票 印度SENSEX 標普500 MSCI新興拉美 道瓊歐洲600 德國DAX 一週變動% 一個月變動%
  5. 5. PAGE 4 OPEC+增產疑慮拖累國際油價 • OPEC或增產－雖然利比亞有兩處港口輸出中斷，奈 及利亞也有一處輸油管傳出洩漏而關閉，但據傳俄 羅斯與沙烏地阿拉伯近日已提高原油產出量，布蘭 特原油近月期貨一週下跌1.78%至75.94美元/桶； 美國原油庫存意外減少則推升西德州原油近月期貨 一週上漲1.43%至66.89美元/桶。 • 美國原油庫存－美國能源資訊署(EIA)的資料顯示， 截至6月8日當週，美國原油庫存減少414.3萬桶， 降幅高於市場預期，不過美國國內原油產量已連續 16週錄得增長。 資料來源：Bloomberg、EIA，2018/6/14。本數據僅為歷史統計資料，不保證基金一定持有，投資仍須注意相關風險及己身風險承受度而為之。本圖僅 為市場概況，本文所提及之個股，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 商品總覽 行情回顧 債市 股市 商品 資金流向 -8.89 2.09 -8.45 -2.72 4.24 -2.93 5.41 11.60 -2.37 4.32 -0.85 -5.74 -4.82 -4.79 -3.52 -2.42 -2.11 -1.78 -1.51 -0.33 -0.24 0.13 0.40 1.43 大豆 小麥 玉米 LME鋁 LME銅 布蘭特原油 LME鎳 棉花 CRB指數 LME鋅 黃金現貨價 西德州原油 一週變動% 一個月變動%
  6. 6. PAGE 5 股市淨流入 債市小幅淨流出 • 截至6月13日的過去一週股市整體溫和淨流入56 億美元。其中美股流入103億美元，歐股則流出 25億美元，新興市場股市也流出13億美元。 • 債市整體流出1億美元，投資級債流入9億美元， 高收益債流出6億美元，近期動盪的新興市場債 也流出13億美元，已連續第8週呈現流出。 資料來源：美銀美林、EPFR， 2018/6/14。 投資人需注意高收益債風險。本圖僅為市場概況。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。 行情回顧 債市 股市 商品 資金流向 股票資產每週資金流量 各類資產每週資金流量 債券資產每週資金流量 Wk % AUM YTD ($mn) Total Equities 0.1% 146,390 Long-only funds -0.1% -9,687 ETFs 0.3% 156,030 Total EM -0.1% 49,699 Brazil 0.5% 906 Russia -0.5% -285 India -0.5% -1,024 China 0.1% 11,350 Total DM 0.1% 96,692 US 0.2% 1,261 Europe -0.2% -19,847 Japan -0.1% 38,275 International 0.0% 76,308 Wk % AUM YTD ($mn) YTD %AUM Equities 0.1% 146,390 1.4% ETFs 0.3% 156,030 4.3% LO -0.1% -9,687 -0.1% Bonds -0.0% 53,318 1.1% Commodities -0.2% 6,283 4.0% Money-market -1.0% -20,996 -0.5%
  7. 7. 重點新聞摘要
  8. 8. PAGE 7 通膨加溫 聯準會升息一碼 • 聯準會升息一碼－美國聯準會FOMC會議宣佈升 息 1 碼 (0.25%) ， 聯 邦 基 金 利 率 區 間 提 高 至 1.75%~2%，符合市場預期，為本次升息循環的 第7次升息(圖1)。這次會議上修經濟預估數據， 今年GDP成長率從3月預估的2.7%上調至2.8%， 今明兩年通膨率也調升，但仍保持溫和水準。官 員的利率意向點陣圖顯示，今年升息次數預估增 加1次至4次(圖2) 。 • 通膨加溫－5月消費者物價指數(CPI)較去年同期 大幅上升2.8%，是2012年2月來最大年升幅，也 較4月攀升0.2%，均符合分析師預期。5月美國 汽油價格較1年前大漲21.8%，為1年多來最大漲 幅。去除波動的能源價格後，美國物價壓力顯得 較為溫和，不計食品及能源物價的核心CPI比4月 增加0.2%，年升幅則為2.2%，主要受到新車價 格反彈、及健康照護增加的成本支撐。 • 零售亮眼－5月銷售額較前月提升0.8%，增幅比 市場預期的0.4%高出一倍。強勁的零售銷售數 據顯示，減稅、信心回溫和勞動市場強勁，減緩 燃料支出上漲對美國人荷包的打擊，有助美國第 2季經濟成長恢復動能。 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 (圖1)聯邦基金利率 (圖2)聯準會官員利率意向點陣圖(Dot Plot) 聯邦基金利率區間上緣 (%)   6月會議 (本次點陣圖) 3月會議 (前次點陣圖) 2018年升息次數 預估提高至4次 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 區間下緣 (%)
  9. 9. PAGE 8 違約率看降 併購有利多 • AT&T與時代華納併購獲准－AT&T獲得美國法院 批准，可以收購時代華納。美國司法部先前以侵 害消費者權益及反壟斷為由起訴此案，試圖阻止 這宗規模約850億美元的購併案，這項判決結果 將有利其他大型併購案的進展。美國有線電視集 團Comcast隨即提出以650億美元，與迪士尼競 購21世紀福斯的娛樂資產。電訊巨擘T-Mobile和 Sprint的合併案也可望順利進行，推升Sprint電信 的高收益債表現(圖1)。 • 穆迪預估違約率下滑－信評機構穆迪(Moody’s)統 計截至5月，美國高收益債違約率從前月的3.8% 降至3.7%，穆迪預估違約率到今年底下降至 2.6%，到明年5月將再進一步下降至2.0%(圖2)。 • 稅改有利高收益債企業－穆迪6月12日公佈的最 新企業調查(不含金融機構)顯示，美國稅改對於 企業財務具有正面助益，64%的企業表示現金流 獲得改善。而在高收益債發行企業當中，有63% 表示稅改讓營運狀況變得更好。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 (圖1)Sprint電信高收益債價格 (圖2)美國高收益債違約統計(穆迪) 違約率 (%) (右軸)  資料來源：Bloomberg、Moody’s，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。
  10. 10. PAGE 9 歐央行傳鴿聲 日央行再削減購債 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 歐央行鴿聲大作－歐洲央行(ECB)宣布維持基準利率 不變，並表示若未來經濟數據如目前所預期，則每 月300億歐元的購債將持續至今年9月，10至12月 購債規模將減少至150億歐元，明年初則不再繼續 購債，已到期的債券再投資則將再持續較長一段時 間，以維持整體市場的流動性狀況。此外，ECB預 期目前利率水準將至少維持至2019年夏天，較市場 預期更為鴿派，使歐元重挫、歐股則大漲(圖1) 。 • 日央行再削減購債－距離上次宣佈削減購債不到兩 周，日本央行(BOJ)再度削減日債購買規模，將3至5 年期限日本國債購買規模由上次操作的3,300億日 元減至3,000億日元，是迄今為止規模最大的一次 削減。此外，日本5月份生產者物價指數(PPI)較去 年同期上揚2.7%(圖2)，為近7個月來首度增速呈現 擴大，PPI的上揚或使日本通膨逐步回溫成為可能。 • May獲得關鍵支持－英國下議院以324:302票通過 了反對上議院有關《退出歐盟法案》的110號修正 案，避免若政府最初的脫歐計畫被議會拒絕，由議 員制定脫歐策略的情形。英國下議院還支持英國政 府以2019年3月29日作為脫歐最後期限，並反對給 予議會對脫歐協定的決定性權力。梅政府贏得下議 院的關鍵性支持，也令極端硬脫歐的機率大幅降低。 (圖1)鴿派ECB助貶歐元 推升歐股 (圖2)日本生產者物價回升 (右軸)歐元/美元 (左軸)道瓊歐洲600指數(點) 日本生產者物價指數(%)
  11. 11. PAGE 10 中國擴大開放資本市場 巴西央行救匯未見成效 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 中國QFII、RQFII大幅鬆綁－中國央行宣佈6/13 起開始對QFII及RQFII繼續大幅鬆綁，主要政策措 施包括取消QFII資金匯出20%比例要求、取消 QFII和RQFII的本金鎖定期要求及允許進行外匯避 險等。市場評論稱QFII/RQFII機制的持續鬆綁可 增強中國資本市場對海外投資者的吸引力，也可 能使MSCI納入A股的進度加快，進一步引導更多 國際資金進入A股市場。 • 巴西央行救匯未果－巴西央行總裁Ilan Goldfajn 上週五(6/8)出面力挽狂瀾，向國際投資人承諾 只要有需要，必繼續為外匯與利率市場提供流動 性，短期內也將加強換匯交易的使用強度，並承 諾本週末前將通過貨幣互換提供約245億美元資 金，不過此舉僅短暫阻貶巴西里爾，週一起里爾 仍貶值2.34%(圖1)。此外，巴西5月消費者物價 指數(CPI)的年增率來到2.86%，不但高於4月的 2.76%，還創1月以來新高，不過仍位於多年低 位(圖2)，但巴西央行總裁表示央行不會輕易動 用貨幣政策來抑制匯市波動，貨幣、匯市政策為 獨立運作，互不干擾。 (圖1)巴西央行干預未能阻貶里爾 (圖2)巴西通膨仍位於相對低位 美元/巴西里爾 巴西消費者物價年增率(%) 巴西央行政策利率(%)
  12. 12. PAGE 11 新興市場拋售潮仍在持續 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 重點新聞 美國 高收益債 歐日 新興市場 • 阿根廷披索再創新低－阿根廷5月消費者物價年 增率為26.3%，通膨仍然居高不下；而阿根廷卡 車司機週四舉行1日大罷工，要求調漲薪資以及 調降燃料價格。此外，阿根廷央行在與IMF達成 協議後不再強力干預匯市，加上美國聯準會 FOMC會議釋出鷹派訊息，阿根廷披索6/14大貶 逾6%，再創歷史新低(圖1)。 • 墨西哥工業生產下滑－墨西哥4月工業生產較前 月下滑0.4%，符合市場預期，但為連續第2個月 下滑。經濟數據較弱，加上NAFTA談判前景不樂 觀，使得墨西哥披索續創近1年新低(圖1) 。 • 土耳其里拉選前再承壓－土耳其將於6月24日舉 行大選，市場普遍認為土耳其總統Erdogan的權 力將再度鞏固和擴大，土耳其里拉兌美元一週貶 值逾5%(圖2)。本月初，評級機構穆迪將土耳其 納入可能下調評級的觀察名單， 對此Erdogan於 6/14反擊稱，將在大選後對穆迪採取相應的行 動。 (圖1)新興拉美貨幣一週續貶 (圖2)土耳其里拉選前再重挫 (左軸)美元/阿根廷披索 (右軸)美元/墨西哥披索 美元/土耳其里拉
  13. 13. 柏瑞觀點
  14. 14. PAGE 13 超級央行週安然落幕 • 柏瑞觀點：短期內美債殖利率不易再大幅走高，固 定收益型資產的表現可望好轉。 • 超級央行週債市反應冷靜－本週堪稱今年以來全球 主要央行決策最關鍵的一週，美國、歐洲以及日本 央行相繼召開政策會議，而且美國聯準會和歐洲央 行皆釋出關鍵訊息。美國聯準會升息一碼符合預期， 今年預估升息次數從3次增加至4次，其實也沒有讓 市場太意外，之前利率期貨隱含今年升息4次以上 的機率已有約5成。聯準會FOMC會議結果公佈之後， 美國10年公債殖利率盤中一度站上3%關卡，不過 市場關注焦點馬上轉移到歐洲央行，而歐洲央行原 訂9月到期的購債計畫延長到年底(圖1)，鴿派訊息 促使德國10年公債殖利率下滑，也牽引美國10年公 債殖利率走低(圖2)。 • 美債殖利率上升力量鈍化－雖然美國通膨數據加溫， 但並不至於讓聯準會改變目前漸進式緊縮貨幣政策 的做法，所以美債儘管承受財政和貨幣政策方面的 壓力，但是相關利空已多被市場吸收。反而是歐洲 央行釋出的鴿派訊息，讓可能推升美債殖利率的因 素暫時又少了一項。 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 (圖2)美國10年公債殖利率(%) (圖1)ECB每月購債規模 今年10~12月減至 150億歐元 Corp. Bond Purchase Program Asset Backed Purchase Program Public Sector Purchase Program Covered Bond Purchase Program 聯準會FOMC會議 歐洲央行政策會議
  15. 15. 觀察指標
  16. 16. PAGE 15 一週關注重點 資料來源：Bloomberg，2018/6/14。 日期 國家/區域 數據/事件 預估值 前期值 6/18 美國 6月NAHB 房屋市場指數 70 70 6/18 俄羅斯 第1季GDP年比 1.30% 1.30% 6/19 美國 5月新屋開工 1311k 1287k 6/19 美國 5月營建許可 1350k 1352k 6/19 阿根廷 第1季GDP(季比) -- 1.00% 6/20 美國 第1季經常帳餘額 -$129.0b -$128.2b 6/20 美國 5月成屋銷售 5.55m 5.46m 6/20 巴西 Selic利率 -- 6.50% 6/21 台灣 5月出口訂單(年比) -- 9.80% 6/21 南非 第1季經常帳餘額 -188b -137b 6/21 英國 英國央行銀行利率 0.50% 0.50% 6/21 墨西哥 隔夜拆款利率 7.75% 7.50% 6/22 日本 5月全國CPI(不含生鮮食品)(年比) 0.70% 0.70% 6/22 歐元區 6月Markit歐元區製造業採購經理人指數 55 55.5 6/22 歐元區 6月Markit歐元區服務業採購經理人指數 53.7 53.8 6/22 美國 6月Markit美國製造業採購經理人指數 56.3 56.4 6/22 美國 6月Markit美國服務業採購經理人指數 56.8 56.8 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險
  17. 17. PAGE 16 投資級債／特別股 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：美國投資級債：彭博巴克萊美國投資級公司債指數。特別股：ICE美銀美林固定利率特別股指數。 *特別股利差為ICE美銀美林固定利率特別股指數殖利率減美國10年公債殖利率。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 美國投資級企業債殖利率(%) 美國投資級企業債利差(bp) 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 115.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 127.2 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 4.01 (6/14) 特別股殖利率(%) 特別股利差(bp)* 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 5.0 5.2 5.4 5.6 5.8 6.0 6.2 6.4 6.6 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 5.54 (6/14) 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 260.89 (6/14) 5年平均: 328.0
  18. 18. PAGE 17 全球高收益債／美國高收益債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：全球高收益債：彭博巴克萊全球高收益債指數。美國高收益債：彭博巴克萊美國高收益債指數。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 6.18 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 381.1 (6/14) 5年平均: 458.5 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 6.22 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 331.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 445.4 全球高收益債殖利率(%) 全球高收益債利差(bp) 美國高收益債殖利率(%) 美國高收益債利差(bp) 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險
  19. 19. PAGE 18 歐洲高收益債／亞洲高收益債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：歐洲高收益債：彭博巴克萊歐洲高收益債指數。亞洲高收益債：J.P. Morgan亞洲信貸-非投資級債指數。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 歐洲高收益債殖利率(%) 歐洲高收益債利差(bp) 亞洲高收益債殖利率(%) 亞洲高收益債利差(bp) 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 3.91 (6/14) 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 356.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 367.8 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 7.86 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 494.3 (6/14) 5年平均: 503.3
  20. 20. PAGE 19 新興市場主權債／新興市場企業債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：新興市場主權債：J.P. Morgan新興市場主權債指數(EMBIG)。新興市場企業債：J.P. Morgan新興市場企業債指數(CEMBI)。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 新興市場主權債殖利率(%) 新興市場主權債利差(bp) 新興市場企業債殖利率(%) 新興市場企業債利差(bp) 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 6.45 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 352.57 (6/14) 5年平均: 335.4 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 6.02 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 310.73 (6/14) 5年平均: 333.7
  21. 21. PAGE 20 新興市場高收益債／亞洲綜合債 資料來源：Bloomberg。 參考指數：新興市場高收益債：彭博巴克萊新興市場高收益債指數。亞洲綜合債：J.P. Morgan亞洲信貸指數(JACI)。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 新興市場高收益債殖利率(%) 新興市場高收益債利差(bp) 亞洲綜合債殖利率(%) 亞洲綜合債利差(bp) 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 12.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 7.63 (6/14) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 480.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 583.9 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 5.43 (6/14) 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 250.80 (6/14) 5年平均: 258.1
  22. 22. PAGE 21 成熟國家股市 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 MSCI世界指數本益比 標普500指數本益比 道瓊歐洲600指數本益比 日經225指數本益比 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 16.3 (6/14) 5年平均: 16.5 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 17.5 (6/14) 5年平均: 17.3 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 15.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 15.4 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 16.6 (6/14) 5年平均: 17.8
  23. 23. PAGE 22 新興國家股市 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 MSCI新興市場指數本益比 滬深300指數本益比 印度SENSEX指數本益比 巴西BOVESPA指數本益比 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 12.2 (6/14) 5年平均: 12.2 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 12.7 (6/14) 5年平均: 12.5 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 18.9 (6/14) 5年平均: 17.6 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 10.8 (6/14) 5年平均: 12.8
  24. 24. PAGE 23 風險指標 資料來源：Bloomberg。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 VIX股市波動度指數 MOVE債市波動度指數 新興市場匯率指數 高收益債CDX指數 觀察指標 數據/事件 利率/利差 本益比 風險 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 12.12 (6/14) 5年平均: 14.64 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 最新值: 52.5 (6/14) 5年平均: 68.3 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 65.0 (6/14) 5年平均: 74.8 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 650 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 最新值: 332.7 (6/14) 5年平均: 365.7
  25. 25. PAGE 24 -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% '13/6/14 '14/6/14 '15/6/14 '16/6/14 '17/6/14 '18/6/14 累積利息報酬率 累積總報酬率 -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% '13/6/14 '14/6/14 '15/6/14 '16/6/14 '17/6/14 '18/6/14 累積利息報酬率 累積總報酬率 -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% '13/6/14 '14/6/14 '15/6/14 '16/6/14 '17/6/14 '18/6/14 累積利息報酬率 累積總報酬率 -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% '13/6/14 '14/6/14 '15/6/14 '16/6/14 '17/6/14 '18/6/14 累積利息報酬率 累積總報酬率 過去5年 過去1週 總報酬率 34.2% -0.1% 利息報酬率 30.1% 0.2% 過去5年 過去1週 總報酬率 26.3% 0.0% 利息報酬率 32.3% 0.1% 過去5年 過去1週 總報酬率 30.2% 0.0% 利息報酬率 31.2% 0.2% 過去5年 過去1週 總報酬率 17.7% -0.8% 利息報酬率 27.0% 0.1% 收益資產報酬組成 資料來源：2018/6/14，上述指數皆以原幣計價。特別股: 美銀美林固定利率特別股指數；全球高收益債: 美銀美林全球高收益債指數；新興市場債: 美 銀美林全球新興市場主權債指數。 *核心特別收益為50%特別股+50%全球高收益債。 本圖僅為市場概況，本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。過去績效不代表未來收益之保證。 特別股過去5年報酬率(非基金報酬) 全球高收益債過去5年報酬率(非基金報酬) 核心特別收益* 過去5年報酬率(非基金報酬) 新興市場債過去5年報酬率(非基金報酬)
  26. 26. PAGE 25 聲明 TR107093 ￭ 柏瑞投資由旗下多家國際公司組成，並致力為世界各地之客戶提供專業投資建議、投資產品及資產管理服務。柏瑞投資乃是 PineBridge Investments IP Holding Company Limited之註冊商標。 ￭ 意見：本文件所載意見可能改變而不另行通知。本公司無意藉此作任何徵求或推薦。 ￭ 風險預告：所有投資均涉及風險，包括本金的潛在虧損。過往業績並不代表將來表現。如適用，應參閱發售章程內的詳情，包 括風險因素。投資管理服務與多項投資工具相關，其價值均會波動。不同投資工具的投資風險並不相同，若投資為受匯兌影響 者，相較於其他投資組合，匯率的變動將會影響其價值，結果必然影響到投資組合價值的漲跌，若為波動性較高的投資組合， 當投資價值突然大幅滑落時，則變現或贖回所發生的虧損有可能很高（包括損失所有投資）。投資人下投資決策前，應自行了 解判斷績效及風險等相關事項。 ￭ 參閲者：本文件僅供收件人使用。未獲柏瑞投資預先批准下不可將本文件轉發。其內容可能屬於機密。柏瑞投資及其附屬公司 均不會為本文件(不論全部或部份)的任何非法分發予任何第三者負責。 ￭ 除另有標明外，資料均未經審核。任何源自第三者的資訊均相信為可靠，但柏瑞投資不能保證其準確性或完整性。 柏瑞證券投資信託股份有限公司 柏瑞投信獨立經營管理 101年金管投信新字第013號 台北總公司：104台北市民權東路二段144號10樓 (02)2516-7883 台中分公司：407台中市西屯區市政路386號12樓之8 (04)2217-8168 高雄分公司：802高雄市四維三路6號17樓之1(A5室) (07)335-5898

