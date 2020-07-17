柏瑞週報 20200717

Successfully reported this slideshow.
17 July 2020
PAGE 2 • 10 0.6168% 10 -0.465% • 0.93% 39 558 0.74% 21 616 • 0.25% 0.24% 0.17% 0.43% Bloomberg 2020/7/16 0.46 1.54 1.25 1....
PAGE 3 • • S&P 500 2.02% 7,500 600 2.33% DAX 3.09% • 225 1.07% 2 GDP 300 6.70% • 0.71% Bloomberg 2020/7/16 12.50 2.70 6.59...
PAGE 4 • IEA OPEC+ 107% OPEC+ 8 970 / 770 / • 7 10 749 ( ) 210 Bloomberg 2020/7/16 0.38 4.68 4.09 3.06 3.33 4.57 3.34 7.91...
PAGE 5 • 48 17 13 1 17 • 93 79 15 19 Bank of America Merrill Lynch EPFR 2020/7/15 Weekly FICC flows as % AUM
PAGE 7 • Larry Kudlow Trump • 7 Brainard Fed 8 600 8,640 ( 1) • 6 7.5%( 2) 2 Bloomberg 2020/7/16 ( 2) ( ) ( 1)
PAGE 8 • ( 1) • 12 Carnival Cruise Line 10 Norwegian Cruise Line • S&P 500 200 S&P 500 2 10.8% EPS -44.6% 3.8% EPS -21.5% ...
PAGE 9 • 2% (PEPP) 1.35 Lagarde • 7 ZEW 6 58.6 59.6( 1) 7 ZEW 59.3 • 5 GDP 1.8% 24.0% 9 11 1,100 • -0.1%( 2) 0% 10 3 2020 ...
PAGE 10 GDP ( 1) GDP ( 2) Bloomberg 2020/7/16 • GDP 2 GDP 3.2%( 1) 2.5% 3.1% 6 4.8% 1.8% • 6 1.81 M2 11.1% 6 3.43 8,099 • ...
PAGE 12 Bloomberg 2020/7/17 / / 7/20 1 3.85% 3.85% 7/20 5 4.65% 4.65% 7/21 6 4.29 2.61 7/21 6 CPI( ) 0.1% 0.1% 7/21 6 ( ) ...
PAGE 13 Bloomberg ICE (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst * ICE 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 2011 ...
PAGE 14 Bloomberg (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2011 2012 20...
PAGE 15 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan - (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14....
PAGE 16 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan (EMBIG) J.P. Morgan (CEMBI) (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0...
PAGE 17 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan (JACI) (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12....
PAGE 18 Bloomberg 12 / / 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 20.7 (7/16) 5 : 16.0 8 10 12 14 16 18...
PAGE 19 Bloomberg 12 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 14.8 (7/16) 5 : 11.9 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 200...
PAGE 20 Bloomberg 0 20 40 60 80 100 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 28.00 (7/16) 5 : 17.00 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 2...
PAGE 21 Bloomberg * 50% +50% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% '15/7/16 '16/7/16 '17/7/16 '18/7/16 '19/7/16 '20/7/16 -15% ...
PAGE 22 TR109195 PineBridge Investments IP Holding Company Limited • / • • • 108 001 104 144 10 (02)2516-7883 407 386 12 8...
柏瑞週報 20200717
  1. 1. 17 July 2020
  2. 2. PAGE 2 • 10 0.6168% 10 -0.465% • 0.93% 39 558 0.74% 21 616 • 0.25% 0.24% 0.17% 0.43% Bloomberg 2020/7/16 0.46 1.54 1.25 1.13 1.32 0.18 1.29 1.84 1.26 1.94 1.41 0.66 1.66 2.31 0.71 0.15 -0.26 -0.22 0.03 0.15 0.17 0.23 0.24 0.25 0.29 0.29 0.31 0.43 0.45 0.54 0.74 0.93 - - ESG ( ) % %
  3. 3. PAGE 3 • • S&P 500 2.02% 7,500 600 2.33% DAX 3.09% • 225 1.07% 2 GDP 300 6.70% • 0.71% Bloomberg 2020/7/16 12.50 2.70 6.59 5.67 -1.83 -2.63 8.53 5.61 1.88 1.18 0.83 7.51 3.45 2.91 2.42 4.54 -6.70 -6.01 -3.93 -3.12 -1.17 -0.75 -0.72 -0.29 0.52 0.71 1.07 1.40 1.47 2.02 2.33 3.09 300 H MSCI MSCI RTS MSCI SENSEX MSCI BAML Nikkei 225 BOVESPA MSCI S&P 500 600 DAX % %
  4. 4. PAGE 4 • IEA OPEC+ 107% OPEC+ 8 970 / 770 / • 7 10 749 ( ) 210 Bloomberg 2020/7/16 0.38 4.68 4.09 3.06 3.33 4.57 3.34 7.91 12.36 5.88 6.18 11.53 -5.30 -2.27 -0.35 -0.33 0.26 0.39 1.59 1.95 2.17 2.41 2.85 3.22 CRB LME LME LME LME % %
  5. 5. PAGE 5 • 48 17 13 1 17 • 93 79 15 19 Bank of America Merrill Lynch EPFR 2020/7/15 Weekly FICC flows as % AUM
  6. 6. PAGE 7 • Larry Kudlow Trump • 7 Brainard Fed 8 600 8,640 ( 1) • 6 7.5%( 2) 2 Bloomberg 2020/7/16 ( 2) ( ) ( 1)
  7. 7. PAGE 8 • ( 1) • 12 Carnival Cruise Line 10 Norwegian Cruise Line • S&P 500 200 S&P 500 2 10.8% EPS -44.6% 3.8% EPS -21.5% Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs J.P Morgan Domino’s Pepsi Netflix Bank of America • 7 11 130 ( 2) 1 17 Bloomberg 2020/7/16 ( 1) ( 2) ( )
  8. 8. PAGE 9 • 2% (PEPP) 1.35 Lagarde • 7 ZEW 6 58.6 59.6( 1) 7 ZEW 59.3 • 5 GDP 1.8% 24.0% 9 11 1,100 • -0.1%( 2) 0% 10 3 2020 GDP -4.5% -5.7% ( 1) ZEW ( 2) Bloomberg 2020/7/16
  9. 9. PAGE 10 GDP ( 1) GDP ( 2) Bloomberg 2020/7/16 • GDP 2 GDP 3.2%( 1) 2.5% 3.1% 6 4.8% 1.8% • 6 1.81 M2 11.1% 6 3.43 8,099 • 6 (CPI) 6.09% 5.3% • 1 4%( 2) 2016 4
  10. 10. PAGE 12 Bloomberg 2020/7/17 / / 7/20 1 3.85% 3.85% 7/20 5 4.65% 4.65% 7/21 6 4.29 2.61 7/21 6 CPI( ) 0.1% 0.1% 7/21 6 ( ) - -32.0% 7/22 7 PMI( ) - 40.1 7/23 6 3.4% 2.8% 7/23 - 44.3 7/23 7 -11.8 -14.7 7/23 2 GDP( ) -2.1% 1.4% 7/23 SARB 3.50% 3.75% 7/23 1 8.25% 8.25% 7/24 7 Markit PMI( ) 51.9 49.8 7/24 6 4.76m 3.91m 7/24 7 Markit PMI( ) 49.3 47.4 7/24 7 Markit PMI( ) 47.6 45.2 7/24 4.25% 4.50%
  11. 11. PAGE 13 Bloomberg ICE (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst * ICE 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 2.03 (7/16) 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 138 (7/16) 5 : 131 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 4.89 (7/16) / / 200 300 400 500 600 700 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 442 (7/16) 5 : 357
  12. 12. PAGE 14 Bloomberg (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 6.77 (7/16) 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 6.58 (7/16) / / 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 616 (7/16) 5 : 481 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 558 (7/16) 5 : 453
  13. 13. PAGE 15 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan - (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 4.79 (7/16) 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 7.84 (7/16) / / 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 512 (7/16) 5 : 395 100 300 500 700 900 1,100 1,300 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 763 (7/16) 5 : 491
  14. 14. PAGE 16 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan (EMBIG) J.P. Morgan (CEMBI) (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 5.36 (7/16) 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 4.82 (7/16) / / 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 477 (7/16) 5 : 367 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 412 (7/16) 5 : 321
  15. 15. PAGE 17 Bloomberg J.P. Morgan (JACI) (Yield to Maturity) Option Adjusted Spread Z-Spread to Worst 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 16.0 18.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 8.19 (7/16) 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 3.98 (7/16) / / 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 770 (7/16) 5 : 581 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 299 (7/16) 5 : 216
  16. 16. PAGE 18 Bloomberg 12 / / 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 20.7 (7/16) 5 : 16.0 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 22.2 (7/16) 5 : 17.1 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 18.5 (7/16) 5 : 14.6 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 20.3 (7/16) 5 : 16.2
  17. 17. PAGE 19 Bloomberg 12 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 14.8 (7/16) 5 : 11.9 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 13.6 (7/16) 5 : 12.0 5 10 15 20 25 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 20.6 (7/16) 5 : 17.4 5 10 15 20 25 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 17.8 (7/16) 5 : 12.1 / /
  18. 18. PAGE 20 Bloomberg 0 20 40 60 80 100 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 28.00 (7/16) 5 : 17.00 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 : 46.4 (7/16) 5 : 63.8 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 55.1 (7/16) 5 : 65.0 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 : 483 (7/16) 5 : 383 / /
  19. 19. PAGE 21 Bloomberg * 50% +50% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% '15/7/16 '16/7/16 '17/7/16 '18/7/16 '19/7/16 '20/7/16 -15% -5% 5% 15% 25% 35% '15/7/16 '16/7/16 '17/7/16 '18/7/16 '19/7/16 '20/7/16 -5% 5% 15% 25% 35% 45% '15/7/16 '16/7/16 '17/7/16 '18/7/16 '19/7/16 '20/7/16 -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% '15/7/16 '16/7/16 '17/7/16 '18/7/16 '19/7/16 '20/7/16 5 1 31.4% 0.7% 28.3% 0.1% 5 1 28.0% 0.9% 30.7% 0.1% 5 1 29.7% 0.8% 29.5% 0.1% 5 1 27.5% 0.5% 25.5% 0.1%
  20. 20. PAGE 22 TR109195 PineBridge Investments IP Holding Company Limited • / • • • 108 001 104 144 10 (02)2516-7883 407 386 12 8 (04)2217-8168 802 6 17 1(A5 ) (07)335-5898

