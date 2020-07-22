Junior國金：美國實施殖利率曲線控制 (YCC) 之可能性預測

Successfully reported this slideshow.
美國實施殖利率曲線控制 (YCC) 之可能性預測 1 政大地政四 賴謙云 政大金融四 吳博瑜 台大財金二 楊紫涵 台大財金三 李昇翰 台大財金三 蔡兆珩 台大財金三 梁品萱 2020/07/04
Agenda • 結論 • 殖利率曲線介紹 • 非典型政策與 YCC 介紹--以日本為例 • 美國總經狀況與政策探討 • 預期 FED 未來採取政策及影響 • 結論 2
結論 3 • 日本於 2013 年後實施 QQE 以達成通膨目標，但 2016 年後又面臨通縮，始實施負利率政策。然而 CPI 仍負成 長，更壓縮金融中介機構的利潤空間，市場流動性不如預期。BoJ 在同年 9 月實施 YCC 政策，使 CPI ...
前言：自疫情發酵以來，Fed積極救市導致B/S過度擴張 3/15：Fed 宣布 $700bn 的資產購買計劃 ($500bn 公債 & $200bn 擔保抵押貸款) 3/24：國會 通過 $2T 刺激抗疫刺激法案 4
殖利率曲線介紹#1 5
殖利率曲線、三種實證特徵及理性預期理論 殖利率曲線：由某一特定時刻，將不同天期債券殖利率繪製於同一張圖表上，所呈現的曲線即為債券殖利率 曲線。通常短天期債券殖利率較低，長天期債券則因持有時間較長，而有流動性補償(風險溢酬)，因此較長 天期殖利率...
市場區隔理論： 投資人心中已經計畫好投資的期限，因此十分強烈地偏好 某一特定期限的債券，導致不同期限的債券無法相互替代。 流動性偏好理論： 投資人偏好短期債券，只有可以賺取較高的 預期報酬時， 才會轉而投資長期債券，即長 短期債券可以相互替代，...
非典型政策與 YCC 介紹 --以日本為例#2 8
• 殖利率曲線控制(Yield Curve Control, YCC)，是中央銀行針對特定長期債券設定殖利率區間，並承諾 以此目標區間無限買入所有市場賣出之該債券，來控制長期利率避免走高，一旦長債殖利率降低，便 會使更多現金到市場上流動，刺激經...
非典型貨幣政策比較 附買回協議 Repurchase Agreement 負利率 Negative Ineterest Rate 量化寬鬆 Quantitative Easing 殖利率曲線控制 Yield Curve Control 內 容 ...
日本採用非典型貨幣進程 11 20172016201420132010 再次啟動QE 開始實施負利率政策 開始實施 YCC QQE開始 2015 BoJ 訂出明確的「兩年內達成 CPI」通膨目標
• 量質兼備寬鬆貨幣政策 (QQE)：於 2013 年 4 月起實施，透過購買更大規模的日本公債，使長期利率 更顯著地下降，並擴大購買風險性資產，達到大幅壓低風險溢酬的效果，此外，也取消零利率下限， 下調部分活期帳戶之利率至 -0.1%。 20...
• BoJ 期待藉由大規模購買長期公債，藉以影響銀行投資組合再平衡，激勵銀行放款。 • QQE 實施至 2016 年 2 月底，BoJ 資產負債表規模擴大為 2.5 倍。然而，銀行放款餘額自 2013 年數 據相比，年增率維持僅約 2.2% 左...
• 刺激民間需求效果有限：實質利率雖持續下降，但因安倍調升消費稅率，加上2014以來油價大跌，新興經濟體經濟放緩等 因素，整體經濟缺乏良性循環之動能，刺激消費與企業投資的效果仍有限。 • 民間需求不足難以帶動產出缺口持續改善 ：產出缺口改善之過...
日本接續採取負利率措施欲進一步抗通縮 • 實施背景： (1) 國際油價續跌、中國為首之新興經濟體成長放緩衝擊全球，致日本企業及家計部門恢復通縮心理。 (2) 持續貨幣的量化寬鬆政策下卻仍遲遲無法達成安倍政權最重要的經濟目標--2% 通膨目標。 ...
● 實施背景 (1) 由於QQE的政策力道強勁，導致長期利率跌幅過大，進而使長短天期利差縮小，並壓縮金融中介機構利潤空間， 大量流動性滯留金融機構，最終傷害貨幣政策傳導效能。 (2) 負利率環境下，CPI仍呈負向變動，政策面使得銀行對民間的貸款...
YCC 有助日本銀行利潤空間與減輕央行公債購買 • 實施 YCC 後，長短天期利差擴大，金融中介機構利潤空間得以改善。 • 公債殖利率在 大致控制在YCC 目標區間內，同時，BoJ 購買政府債券的速度有所放緩。(2016年底， BoJ 每年購買...
YCC雖未達成 2%通膨預期，但每月CPI年增維持正值 由通膨的角度來看，雖然CPI年增率未達成2%的目標，但即使後續原油價格暴跌使得日圓大幅升值，日本再度面 臨通縮壓力，以及近期的疫情導致整體經濟通縮狀況下，CPI的年增率始終維持正值，證實Y...
美國總經狀況與政策探討#3 1919
疫情延燒持續衝擊美國基本面 資料來源：WHO、FRED、Sina • 自今年3月下旬以來，美國新冠疫情持續升溫，近期示威活動及經濟重啟亦加劇疫情防控的不確定性，如 美國單日新增確診人數於近期創下新高。 • 美國5月零售銷售年減6.08％，大幅優...
龐大財政刺激提升資金需求 美國財政部擴大公債發行 資料來源：MacroMicro財金M平方、Bloomberg • 繼美國國會於3月下旬通過總額達2.2兆美元的<Cares Act>紓困法案後，新一輪的紓困法案有望在7月通過， 目的為支持美國經...
Fed 寬鬆措施中包含購買龐大規模的美國公債 政策 說明 利率 政策 • 3/3日緊急降息2碼至1~1.25% • 3/15日緊急降息4碼至0~0.25% QE 購債 • 3/23日起宣布進行無限量QE • Fed每月購買800億美元的美國公債...
美元流動性改善後美債殖利率走勢趨於平穩 • 2月下旬新冠疫情升溫導致美國各年期公債殖利率在今年2月下旬明顯下滑，而後3月中旬美元流動性緊縮 一度刺激美債殖利率上揚，隨著Fed持續向市場釋放流動性，以及減產協議等地緣風險得到舒緩，近期各 年期美債...
預期 FED 未來採取政策及影響#4 2424
• 負利率已被否決：聯準會主席鮑爾(Jerome Powell)六月中旬時表示雖然美國經濟面臨嚴重衰退，但 負利率不適用美國當前情況。 • 資產購買計畫部分，今年三月底FED已宣布無限量QE，鮑爾於六月中旬表示，若經濟情況持續惡化， 不排除加碼...
• 金融機構盈利模式將面臨風險：負利率初期民眾可能大量提款，造成銀行擠兌風險。長期而言負利率國債、 房貸將使銀行靠利率的獲利愈來愈少，僅能靠資本利得獲益。美國金融業佔GDP比重20%以上，其營利模式 轉型的前景將高度不明朗。 • 美國貨幣市場發...
• 自2014年6月實施負利率後，CPI下跌的趨勢仍未獲改 善，且在實施負利率政策後的兩三年內 CPI 均低於 2% 的目標值。 • 在刺激消費與投資方面，負利率政策也沒有大幅提升社 會信貸數量，信貸占 GDP 的比重仍在 160%~170%之...
若採用YCC，FED較可能選用政策訊息法或漸進法 政策訊息方法 漸進式方法 長期方法 方法 事先設定目標日期以及殖利率 價格購買2-5年期公債 事先設定目標日期以及殖利率 價格，分段購買2-5年期公債 直接以目標價格購買長期公債 優點 在FED...
YCC 不一定能產生通膨的效果 長期借貸成 本低，利於 資本密集產 業 助長市場對 風險性資產 的偏好 殖利率曲線扁平化 作法：FED購入公債維持目標低利率曲線 情境一：市場相信YCC 大家願意以該價買賣債券，政府不必大量購債就可達成低利率效果...
YCC 對短、中長期市場的影響 匯市影響： • 若美國低利率持續過久、經濟前景持續低迷，美元 相對他國幣別可能相對貶值，使美元流入他國股市 及MBS、主權債券等美元計價商品，以獲取低成本、 高收益的獲利；亦可能回流至美國股債市場中以美 元計價的...
結論 31 • 日本於 2013 年後實施 QQE 以達成通膨目標，但 2016 年後又面臨通縮，始實施負利率政策。然而 CPI 仍負成 長，更壓縮金融中介機構的利潤空間，市場流動性不如預期。BoJ 在同年 9 月實施 YCC 政策，使 CPI...
  1. 1. 美國實施殖利率曲線控制 (YCC) 之可能性預測 1 政大地政四 賴謙云 政大金融四 吳博瑜 台大財金二 楊紫涵 台大財金三 李昇翰 台大財金三 蔡兆珩 台大財金三 梁品萱 2020/07/04
  2. 2. Agenda • 結論 • 殖利率曲線介紹 • 非典型政策與 YCC 介紹--以日本為例 • 美國總經狀況與政策探討 • 預期 FED 未來採取政策及影響 • 結論 2
  3. 3. 結論 3 • 日本於 2013 年後實施 QQE 以達成通膨目標，但 2016 年後又面臨通縮，始實施負利率政策。然而 CPI 仍負成 長，更壓縮金融中介機構的利潤空間，市場流動性不如預期。BoJ 在同年 9 月實施 YCC 政策，使 CPI 在 10 月 回升正值。YCC 使利差擴大有利金融機構、同時降低央行購債量。雖後續因國際總經環境疲弱，造成原物料走 貶，日幣升值，使 CPI 回到低檔，但 YCC 的實施確實在 2016~2017 年讓日本的通縮狀況得到改善。 • 美國財政部擴大美債發行以舒緩新冠疫情對經濟衝擊，Fed亦透過降息及大規模購買美國公債等資產來向市場釋 放流動性，市場流動性改善帶動美債殖利率趨於平穩，展望未來，雖短期經濟下行風險猶存，然封鎖放寬有助 於提高經濟及通膨回溫的可能性，長期而言美債殖利率仍將面臨上行壓力。 • 由於以往實施負利率政策的國家，如歐元區和日本，在 CPI 和 信貸佔 GDP 比重兩項指標均無明顯改善的跡象， 加上負利率極可能造成美國金融業盈利的不確定性，因此美國暫且排除使用負利率政策。而根據 FED 六月的會 議紀要，雖然暫時不考慮動用 YCC ，但因 YCC具有減少央行購債量的優勢，能降低過度擴表的風險。若長債利 率進一步攀升且經濟尚未完全復甦，採用 YCC 的機會將會提高，以利資金成本維持在低位。
  4. 4. 前言：自疫情發酵以來，Fed積極救市導致B/S過度擴張 3/15：Fed 宣布 $700bn 的資產購買計劃 ($500bn 公債 & $200bn 擔保抵押貸款) 3/24：國會 通過 $2T 刺激抗疫刺激法案 4
  5. 5. 殖利率曲線介紹#1 5
  6. 6. 殖利率曲線、三種實證特徵及理性預期理論 殖利率曲線：由某一特定時刻，將不同天期債券殖利率繪製於同一張圖表上，所呈現的曲線即為債券殖利率 曲線。通常短天期債券殖利率較低，長天期債券則因持有時間較長，而有流動性補償(風險溢酬)，因此較長 天期殖利率高，一般正常的殖利率曲線會呈現正斜率狀態。 資料來源：財經M平方 • 不同期限的債券，其利率經常朝同方向變動。（A） • 利率水準較低時，殖利率曲線經常呈現正斜率;利率水準較高時，殖利率曲線經常出現負斜率。(B) • 殖利率曲線通常為正斜率。(C) 理性預期理論：投資人只在乎預期的投資報酬率，只要A債券的預期報酬率高於B債券，投資人就會完全持有A債券，亦即不同期限的債券是完全替代品。 • 殖利率曲線為正斜率時，表示投資人預期 未來短期利率將上升。 • 殖利率曲線為負斜率時，表示投資人預期 未來短期利率將下降。 • 殖利率曲線為水平時，表示投資人預期 未來短期利率將與現在相同。 可解釋 A 和 B，C 無法解釋 6
  7. 7. 市場區隔理論： 投資人心中已經計畫好投資的期限，因此十分強烈地偏好 某一特定期限的債券，導致不同期限的債券無法相互替代。 流動性偏好理論： 投資人偏好短期債券，只有可以賺取較高的 預期報酬時， 才會轉而投資長期債券，即長 短期債券可以相互替代，但 並非完全替代。 一般來說，投資人較偏好利率風險低的短期債券， 亦即 長期債券的相對需求較低，因此價格較低而利率較高 市場區隔理論及期限偏好理論 不可解釋 A 和 B，但可解釋 C 可同時解釋 A、B、C 7
  8. 8. 非典型政策與 YCC 介紹 --以日本為例#2 8
  9. 9. • 殖利率曲線控制(Yield Curve Control, YCC)，是中央銀行針對特定長期債券設定殖利率區間，並承諾 以此目標區間無限買入所有市場賣出之該債券，來控制長期利率避免走高，一旦長債殖利率降低，便 會使更多現金到市場上流動，刺激經濟成長。 YCC政策介紹 資料來源：台灣ETF投資學院、Investopedia 1933年 凱因斯提出 YCC 的原型， 透過購買長債將長期政府公 債利率綁定在 2.5%。 1941年 二戰開打，為了避免美國 債市崩盤，所以美國政府 實施 YCC 拯救債市。 2016年 日本央行實施 QQE + 負利率，達到 拉升通膨及避免流動性陷阱的目標， 後實施 YCC 避免如量化寬鬆造成的資 產負債表快速膨脹。 市場認為資產購買計劃幾 乎不可能影響長期利率， 故開始不在乎長短期利率， 而更在意貨幣供給量本身， 如M1、M2。 1961年 美國採用扭曲操作(Operation Twist)，購入五 年為主的長期國債，同時賣出短債，欲降低長 債利率及減少黃金儲備流失，但成效不大。 現在主流的 DSGE 模型 (Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium) 問世， 透過央行利率影響短期債券利率，來 調節失業率及通膨率，這 20 多年的貨 幣政策稱為典型貨幣政策。 2008 年金融危機後， 非典型貨幣政策問世， 央行不單看短期債券利 率，再度開始專注在長 期債券利率。 1960-1980年 1980-2008年1960年之前 2008年後 市場相信央行能夠透過 公開市場操作，影響不 只是短期市場利率，甚 至長期市場利率。 9 圖2-1：YCC歷史演進流程
  10. 10. 非典型貨幣政策比較 附買回協議 Repurchase Agreement 負利率 Negative Ineterest Rate 量化寬鬆 Quantitative Easing 殖利率曲線控制 Yield Curve Control 內 容 初級市場交易商賣出債券予央行 後，在未來約定日期，由其回購 債券，回購價格必須高於賣出價 格。形式看似為交易，其實是一 種借貸 央行對超額準備金收取利 息，以鼓勵商業銀行向民 眾提供貸款 央行大規模購買一定數 量資產，透過購買行為 本身及其放訊降低殖利 率 央行對債券殖利率設 定門檻（目標價格）， 並承諾購買債券防止 利率升至門檻上方 實 際 使 用 2008年之前就有使用紀錄，金 融海嘯時是常見的央行救市方法 金融危機時首度被實施， 目前實施國家有日本、瑞 典、丹麥、ECB 截至目前，全球約有七 間央行採取過資產購買 計畫 美國曾於二戰時期採 用YCC，日本於2016 年開始採用，澳洲亦 於今年實施 其 他 對央行而言repo成本通常較 QE低 負利率的成效較難估計， 且被認為副作用大 量化寬鬆會使央行資產 負債表膨脹 QE 及 YCC 的主要差異之一是 前者注重數量，後者注重價格 資料來源：台灣ETF投資學院、Investopedia 10 表2-1：非典型貨幣政策比較
  11. 11. 日本採用非典型貨幣進程 11 20172016201420132010 再次啟動QE 開始實施負利率政策 開始實施 YCC QQE開始 2015 BoJ 訂出明確的「兩年內達成 CPI」通膨目標
  12. 12. • 量質兼備寬鬆貨幣政策 (QQE)：於 2013 年 4 月起實施，透過購買更大規模的日本公債，使長期利率 更顯著地下降，並擴大購買風險性資產，達到大幅壓低風險溢酬的效果，此外，也取消零利率下限， 下調部分活期帳戶之利率至 -0.1%。 2008金融海嘯後，BoJ 採QQE 以實現 2% 通膨目標 項目 內容 政策操作工具 操作目標由隔夜拆款利率轉變為貨幣基數 通膨目標 兩年內實現通膨目標：核心CPI 2% 購買標的 政府公債、ETF、J-REIT(日本不動產投資信託基金) 貨幣基數及資產餘額 ● 貨幣基數餘額(兩年2倍)： 2012年底138兆日圓；2014年底達270兆日圓 ● 總資產餘額： 2012年底158兆日圓(公債：89兆日圓)；2014 年底達290兆日圓(公債：190兆日圓) 債券購買期限 ● 擴大至40年期政府公債 ● 促使長短期殖利率一致下降 資料來源：中央銀行、BoJ 大規模購買長期公債 BoJ強力承諾達成 2%物價穩定目標 名目利率下降 預期通膨率上升 實質利率下降－ ＝ 產出缺口改善預期通膨率上升實際通膨率上升 實質利率下 滑有助刺激 民間需求 ＋← 實際通膨率上升 可進一步推升民 眾預期通膨率 圖2-2：QQE預設之運作機制 表2-2：BoJ實施QQE之內容 12
  13. 13. • BoJ 期待藉由大規模購買長期公債，藉以影響銀行投資組合再平衡，激勵銀行放款。 • QQE 實施至 2016 年 2 月底，BoJ 資產負債表規模擴大為 2.5 倍。然而，銀行放款餘額自 2013 年數 據相比，年增率維持僅約 2.2% 左右。 BoJ 釋出之大部分資金，仍以超額準備方式回流 BoJ，而未傳導至實體經濟；M2 年增率雖於 2013 年 11 月一度升至 4.4%，之後僅維持於 3.0%左右。 QE、QQE的困境--銀行超額準備金居高，M2 成長緩慢 資料來源：中央銀行、BoJ 圖2-4：日本貨幣基數、M2 及銀行放款年增率圖2-3：日本法定與超額準備金 (百萬 ; 日圓) 13
  14. 14. • 刺激民間需求效果有限：實質利率雖持續下降，但因安倍調升消費稅率，加上2014以來油價大跌，新興經濟體經濟放緩等 因素，整體經濟缺乏良性循環之動能，刺激消費與企業投資的效果仍有限。 • 民間需求不足難以帶動產出缺口持續改善 ：產出缺口改善之過程中會促使生產及人力成本上升，將有助於推升物價。但因 民間需求不足，產出缺口已再度滑落。 • 由供給面推動通膨率上升，不易提高民眾之預期通膨率：日本近年物價傳遞管道並非經由實質利率，而是日圓匯率之效果。 於BoJ 實施 QQE 之前，安倍提出的「安倍經濟學」已促使日圓大幅貶值，2013 年核心 CPI YoY上升應由供給面所推動。 QQE 實施後刺激民間效果有限，難以達成通膨目標 資料來源：中央銀行、BoJ、Reuters QQE甫實施，產出 缺口上揚 民間需求未顯著提升， 產出缺口再度滑落 圖2-5：實施QQE前後日本產出缺口之變化 圖2-6：日本GDP組成對GDP年增率之貢獻 14
  15. 15. 日本接續採取負利率措施欲進一步抗通縮 • 實施背景： (1) 國際油價續跌、中國為首之新興經濟體成長放緩衝擊全球，致日本企業及家計部門恢復通縮心理。 (2) 持續貨幣的量化寬鬆政策下卻仍遲遲無法達成安倍政權最重要的經濟目標--2% 通膨目標。 • 2016年 1 月 29 日首度宣布實施，2 月進入負利率時代。 (央行將政策利率之名目水準訂為負值，通常 為央行收受金融機構之存款利率，低於理論上名目利率最低為零之底線) • 實施目標及方式：政策目標為抗通縮，採用三層式利率系統。 資料來源：BoJ、中央銀行、財經 M 平方 層次 內容 第一層-基礎部位 (basic balance) 計算銀行業於 2015 年 11 月份至 12 月份間，存放 在 BOJ 經常性帳戶內的存款均值，各銀行業未超過 此一均值的超額存款，BoJ 仍將支付 0.1% 的利息。 第二層-總體新增部位 (macro add-on balance) 法定存款準備金不支付利息 (0%)。 第三層-政策利率部位 (policy- rate balance) 對於金融機構流通在外準備金減掉前面兩層之超額， BoJ 向銀行收取 0.1% 的利息以達到負利率的效果。 圖2-7：日本負利率實施之三層式系統 (約 260兆日圓) 表2-3：日本負利率實施之三層式系統 15
  16. 16. ● 實施背景 (1) 由於QQE的政策力道強勁，導致長期利率跌幅過大，進而使長短天期利差縮小，並壓縮金融中介機構利潤空間， 大量流動性滯留金融機構，最終傷害貨幣政策傳導效能。 (2) 負利率環境下，CPI仍呈負向變動，政策面使得銀行對民間的貸款利率下調，嚴重壓縮銀行的利息收入，使得 政策傳遞機制被存款戶轉持現金及銀行獲利下降等因素干擾。 2016 年 9 月日本開始 YCC，BoJ 承諾會無上限購買特定殖利率價格的不同天期公債，從一開始宣布時僅購買 2 年 期及 5 年期公債，後來則是 10 年期公債，從短天期購買起對央行而言風險較低。 透過殖利率曲線控制(YCC)將長期利率維持在0%水準 資料來源：Investing.com、BoJ 2016/11/24 以 2 bps的價格，收購 2 年期公債，並以 1.9 bps 的價格收購 5 年期公債 2017/02/02 以11 bps的價格 收購 2 -5 年期公債 2017/07/06 以11 bps的價格收 購 10年期公債 宣布實施YCC 2020年10月CPI 轉正 圖2-10：日本10年期公債殖利率(%)圖2-9：BoJ 購債流程圖2-8：日本 CPI 變動與資產負債表擴張 16
  17. 17. YCC 有助日本銀行利潤空間與減輕央行公債購買 • 實施 YCC 後，長短天期利差擴大，金融中介機構利潤空間得以改善。 • 公債殖利率在 大致控制在YCC 目標區間內，同時，BoJ 購買政府債券的速度有所放緩。(2016年底， BoJ 每年購買約 100 兆日元的日本國債，而到 2019 年底降至 60-80 兆日圓 。) 基於上述，對央行 而言，YCC 政策比基於數量的資產購買計劃可能更具可持續性。 2016年9後實施YCC 資料來源：BoJ、東吳證券研究所 圖2-12：日本 10 年期國債收益率與YCC波動上下限 (%) 圖2-13：日本公債收購量變化 (兆日圓) 17 圖2-11：日本2016/6 至 2017/9 債券殖利率 (%) 自從YCC實施後， BoJ的公債購買量逐漸降低 YCC開始實施
  18. 18. YCC雖未達成 2%通膨預期，但每月CPI年增維持正值 由通膨的角度來看，雖然CPI年增率未達成2%的目標，但即使後續原油價格暴跌使得日圓大幅升值，日本再度面 臨通縮壓力，以及近期的疫情導致整體經濟通縮狀況下，CPI的年增率始終維持正值，證實YCC的政策有效性。 資料來源：MacroMicro （1）食品（佔 26.23%） （2）居住（佔 20.87%） （3）燃料、水電費（佔 7.45%） （4）家具與家事用品（佔 3.48%） （5）衣著（佔 4.12%） （6）醫藥保健（佔 4.30%） （7）交通通訊（佔 14.76%） （8）教育（佔 3.16%） （9）教養娛樂（佔 9.89%） （10）雜項（佔 5.74%） 18 圖2-14：日本 CPI 與核心 CPI YoY 變化 圖2-15：日本核心CPI近兩個月呈現年減主因為教育制度變更
  19. 19. 美國總經狀況與政策探討#3 1919
  20. 20. 疫情延燒持續衝擊美國基本面 資料來源：WHO、FRED、Sina • 自今年3月下旬以來，美國新冠疫情持續升溫，近期示威活動及經濟重啟亦加劇疫情防控的不確定性，如 美國單日新增確診人數於近期創下新高。 • 美國5月零售銷售年減6.08％，大幅優於前期的年減19.9％，反映部分州別經濟重啟後帶動消費，但仍未 回升至疫情前水平，5月CPI年增0.1%，低於前期的年增0.3%，顯示疫情拖累需求及通膨走勢。 • 美國6月非農就業增加480萬人，優於市場預期的323萬人增幅，然相較於疫情前仍有明顯差距。 20 圖3-1：美國每日新增確診人數居高不下 圖3-2：美國5月零售銷售回升(%) 圖3-3：美國非農就業人口回彈(千人，季調)
  21. 21. 龐大財政刺激提升資金需求 美國財政部擴大公債發行 資料來源：MacroMicro財金M平方、Bloomberg • 繼美國國會於3月下旬通過總額達2.2兆美元的<Cares Act>紓困法案後，新一輪的紓困法案有望在7月通過， 目的為支持美國經濟成長。 • 因應龐大紓困計畫提高財政支出，美國財政部擴大舉債，今年截至5月底美國公債發行規模已達2.54兆美元， 高於去年全年1.23兆美元的發債量，展望未來，疫情尚未得到緩解及新一輪財政刺激的需求或將使美財政 部延續大規模美債發行進程。 21 圖3-4：美國財政部每月債券發行量(十億美元) 圖3-5：美國公債餘額大幅擴張(百萬美元)
  22. 22. Fed 寬鬆措施中包含購買龐大規模的美國公債 政策 說明 利率 政策 • 3/3日緊急降息2碼至1~1.25% • 3/15日緊急降息4碼至0~0.25% QE 購債 • 3/23日起宣布進行無限量QE • Fed每月購買800億美元的美國公債及400億美 元的MBS(不動產抵押貸款證券) • 5/29日起進行主街貸款計畫 (Main Street Lending Facility)，預計最高購買6000億美元 的中小企業貸款 • 透過一級及二級市場公司信貸(PMCCF及 SMCCF)，以及市政流動性融資機制等措施向 市場釋放流動性 • 為對沖疫情衝擊，Fed透過降息及大規模資產購買計 畫(LSAP)向市場挹注流動性，今年3/11~ 6/24日期間 合計向市場釋放2.77兆美元的流動性。 • 其中，美國公債的購買規模約為1.67兆，佔整體LSAP 約為60.4%，截至今年6/24日，Fed持有4.2兆美元的 美債，約佔其資產負債表的59.3%。 資料來源：Banking Strategist 22 圖3-6：Fed 於今年3/11 ~ 6/24針對疫情的 LSAP組成 表3-1：今年以來 Fed 因應疫情所採取的寬鬆措施
  23. 23. 美元流動性改善後美債殖利率走勢趨於平穩 • 2月下旬新冠疫情升溫導致美國各年期公債殖利率在今年2月下旬明顯下滑，而後3月中旬美元流動性緊縮 一度刺激美債殖利率上揚，隨著Fed持續向市場釋放流動性，以及減產協議等地緣風險得到舒緩，近期各 年期美債殖利率走勢趨於平穩，然經濟下行風險猶存使美債殖利率尚未恢復到疫情前的水準。 • 展望未來，美國財政刺激需求仍將帶動美債大量發行，加上封鎖措施放寬提高經濟回溫的可能性，屆時美 債殖利率將面臨上行壓力，Fed或將透過購買美債或實施YCC措施以將政府債務及市場資金的成本維持於 一定水平之下。 資料來源：FRED、Bloomberg 23 圖3-7：TED利差一度於3月擴大反映美元流動性緊縮 圖3-8：今年以來美債殖利率走勢(%)
  24. 24. 預期 FED 未來採取政策及影響#4 2424
  25. 25. • 負利率已被否決：聯準會主席鮑爾(Jerome Powell)六月中旬時表示雖然美國經濟面臨嚴重衰退，但 負利率不適用美國當前情況。 • 資產購買計畫部分，今年三月底FED已宣布無限量QE，鮑爾於六月中旬表示，若經濟情況持續惡化， 不排除加碼購債。 • 根據FED 6月中旬的會議紀要，其認為只要前瞻性指引仍然可靠，不一定需要進行殖利率曲線控制。 • 達拉斯聯準銀行總裁卡普蘭 (Robert Kaplan) 及舊金山聯準銀行總裁 Mary Daly 皆表示認為目前美債 殖利率相對穩定，不急著動用殖利率曲線控制。 • 聯準會官員Matthew Higgins和Thomas Klitgaard的報告寫到：YCC有一個明顯的好處。日本央行 可以在無需大規模干預日本公債市場的情況下，實施相當密切的控制。投資者相信，為防止殖利率上 升，日本央行可以購買任何所需規模的公債，因此，央行其實根本不必購買很多公債。 FED目前對各非典型貨幣政策態度 25 小結：我們認為目前FED可能使用YCC的情況為，不想繼續大規模購債，改使用YCC來控制。 資料來源：工商時報、鉅亨網、FED
  26. 26. • 金融機構盈利模式將面臨風險：負利率初期民眾可能大量提款，造成銀行擠兌風險。長期而言負利率國債、 房貸將使銀行靠利率的獲利愈來愈少，僅能靠資本利得獲益。美國金融業佔GDP比重20%以上，其營利模式 轉型的前景將高度不明朗。 • 美國貨幣市場發達易使殖利率曲線整條下移：負利率會先使資金流入流動性高的1年期貨幣市場，若負利率延 續或加劇，資金將流入長期市場以獲益，造成不同期債券殖利率一同被壓低、現金價值持續貶損。最終導致 企業不願意投資、民眾貸款意願低落，實體經濟需求疲弱。 • 負利率短期內有助經濟發展，長期效果降低：多數國家初期負利率確實能刺激放款、消費，使儲蓄率下滑。 但若長期經濟未回溫，將成為貨幣政策窮盡的訊號，造成儲蓄率反彈。 美國經濟結構不適合負利率發展 26 圖4-1：全球負殖利率債券市值 圖4-2：德國殖利率與歐元區儲蓄率走勢圖 資料來源：財經M平方
  27. 27. • 自2014年6月實施負利率後，CPI下跌的趨勢仍未獲改 善，且在實施負利率政策後的兩三年內 CPI 均低於 2% 的目標值。 • 在刺激消費與投資方面，負利率政策也沒有大幅提升社 會信貸數量，信貸占 GDP 的比重仍在 160%~170%之 間波動，未達預期。 實施負利率政策的經濟刺激效果不如預期 調和CPI (月增率) 調和CPI (年增率) 資料來源：華泰期貨、中央銀行 CPI (月增率) CPI (年增率) 圖4-3：歐元區CPI 變化 圖4-5：日本CPI 變化 歐元區 日本 • 在 2016 年 1 月宣布負利率之後，連續下跌21個月的 趨勢仍未好轉。至今為止，CPI 年增率仍較弱勢，一直 在 0~1%之間徘徊，遠不及政策目標。 • 信貸方面，日本信貸占 GDP 比重較為平穩，負利率政 策並未刺激信貸的大幅增加。 圖4-6：日本信貸佔GDP比重(單位：%)圖4-4：歐元區信貸佔GDP比重(單位： %) 27
  28. 28. 若採用YCC，FED較可能選用政策訊息法或漸進法 政策訊息方法 漸進式方法 長期方法 方法 事先設定目標日期以及殖利率 價格購買2-5年期公債 事先設定目標日期以及殖利率 價格，分段購買2-5年期公債 直接以目標價格購買長期公債 優點 在FED有效採取前瞻指引的前提 下，會是相對有效的刺激經濟 方法 政治上接受度較高，操作空間 大，對央行而言退場難度也最 低 可直接影響長期利率，對市場 可以提供大量流動性 缺點 對於影響長期利率的效果可能 不足 對長期利率的影響效果最小， 且市場可能誤解FED的策略 市場可能因不確定性而將資金 移往風險性資產 • FED 於 2010 年曾提出提出三種不同的策略來達到 YCC 的目標，包含政策訊息方法、漸進式方法和長 期方法。 • 有鑑於 BoJ 採行 YCC 的模式較接近長期方法，而至今要退場時仍面臨諸多挑戰，因此 FED 若欲採用 YCC，可能以政策訊息方法或漸進式方法為主要實施策略。 表4-1：FED 公告三種達成YCC之策略比較 資料來源：台灣ETF投資學院 28
  29. 29. YCC 不一定能產生通膨的效果 長期借貸成 本低，利於 資本密集產 業 助長市場對 風險性資產 的偏好 殖利率曲線扁平化 作法：FED購入公債維持目標低利率曲線 情境一：市場相信YCC 大家願意以該價買賣債券，政府不必大量購債就可達成低利率效果。 情境二：市場不相信YCC • 若PCE、失業率等指標顯著轉好，市場對 Fed 長期利率維持低檔 的信心動搖，極可能趁殖利率低檔拋售公債，產生殖利率上升的 風險。故政府需以大量購債壓低利率，純就釋放流動性而言，易 造成通膨過度，為 YCC 最大風險。 • 但從日本經驗來看，施行 YCC 多年卻未達到 2% 通膨目標。主 因為央行操作並不必然使資金流入市場，可能留在銀行作為存款 準備金，且 YCC 控制「價」而非「量」的操作，亦可能成為緊 縮訊號。故 YCC 不必然對通膨有正向影響。 刺激通膨、 美元貶值、 股價上漲 29 YCC政策引導 殖利率向下 資料來源：BROOKINKS
  30. 30. YCC 對短、中長期市場的影響 匯市影響： • 若美國低利率持續過久、經濟前景持續低迷，美元 相對他國幣別可能相對貶值，使美元流入他國股市 及MBS、主權債券等美元計價商品，以獲取低成本、 高收益的獲利；亦可能回流至美國股債市場中以美 元計價的商品。 國內經濟成長： • 低利率引起資本外流會使本幣貶值，進而刺激出口， 改善國際收支；亦可刺激出口行業擴大投資，拉動 美國國內經濟增長。 美債殖利率與美元金價高度相關 資料來源：Bloomberg、VOX 30 圖4-8：10年期美債殖利率與金價走勢圖 短 期 中 長 期 避險需求上升： • YCC 鎖住低利率，造成持有債券的收益降低，且持債券需承擔後期景氣回溫、 Fed 放棄 YCC， 使長期債券貶值的風險。故資金可能流入黃金等商品標的以獲取較高收益，同時進行避險。
  31. 31. 結論 31 • 日本於 2013 年後實施 QQE 以達成通膨目標，但 2016 年後又面臨通縮，始實施負利率政策。然而 CPI 仍負成 長，更壓縮金融中介機構的利潤空間，市場流動性不如預期。BoJ 在同年 9 月實施 YCC 政策，使 CPI 在 10 月 回升正值。YCC 使利差擴大有利金融機構、同時降低央行購債量。雖後續因國際總經環境疲弱，造成原物料走 貶，日幣升值，使 CPI 回到低檔，但 YCC 的實施確實在 2016~2017 年讓日本的通縮狀況得到改善。 • 美國財政部擴大美債發行以舒緩新冠疫情對經濟衝擊，Fed亦透過降息及大規模購買美國公債等資產來向市場釋 放流動性，市場流動性改善帶動美債殖利率趨於平穩，展望未來，雖短期經濟下行風險猶存，然封鎖放寬有助於 提高經濟及通膨回溫的可能性，長期而言美債殖利率仍將面臨上行壓力。 • 由於以往實施負利率政策的國家，如歐元區和日本，在 CPI 和 信貸佔 GDP 比重兩項指標均無明顯改善的跡象， 加上負利率極可能造成美國金融業盈利的不確定性，因此美國暫且排除使用負利率政策。而根據 FED 六月的會 議紀要，雖然暫時不考慮動用 YCC ，但因 YCC具有減少央行購債量的優勢，能降低過度擴表的風險。若長債利 率進一步攀升且經濟尚未完全復甦，採用 YCC 的機會將會提高，以利資金成本維持在低位。

