GANGGUAN PERKEMBANGAN SUSWANTO HERU P,S.Psi.,M.Ed suswanto2112@gmail.com Webinar
Pengantar  Perkembangan adalah suatu perubahan fungsional yang bersifat kualitatif, baik dari fungsi-fungsi fisik maupun ...
AREA PERKEMBANGAN Motorik kasar Motorik halus Bahasa – Komunikasi Sosial – Kemandirian Kognisi
SCREENING PERKEMBANGAN Bisa dilakukan oleh dokter, psikolog, orangtua, guru atau orang yang mempunyai perhatian pada anak ...
TES APGAR  Oleh Dr. Virginia Apgar, 1952. Akronim Kriteria Nilai 0 Nilai 1 Nilai 2 Appearance Warna kulit seluruhnya biru...
REFLEKS PRIMITIF
REFLEKS PRIMITIF JENIS REFLEKS KETERANGAN BATASAN Palmar grasp Tangan mengepal 3 bln Plantar grasp Kaki meremas 10 -15 bln...
REFLEKS POSTURAL JENIS REFLEKS MUNCUL Parachute reaction 6 BLN Foward support reaction 6 BLN Sideward support reaction 7 B...
Tunagrahita 9
Anak dengan gangguan intelektual (Tunagrahita) adalah anak yang secara nyata mengalami hambatan dan keterbelakangan perkem...
Ada tiga indikator yang harus terpenuhi untuk mengklasifikasikan seorang anak sebagai tunagrahita, yaitu: •Hambatan fungsi...
Klasifikasi Keterbelakangan (National Information Center for Children and Youth with Disabilities, 1998) Rentang IQ Deraja...
POTENSI AKADEMIS DAN PEKERJAAN BERDASARKAN DERAJAT RETARDASI Level Potensi akademis kemandirian Pekerjaan Sangat berat Tid...
KEBUTUHAN PENDIDIKAN ANAK TUNAGRAHITA Pendidikan bagi peserta didik tunagrahita seharusnya ditujukan untuk mengembangkan p...
Program Pembelajaran  Bina Diri ; menolong diri, merawat diri 15
Autism Spectrum Disorder 16
merupakan gangguan perkembangan yang ditandai oleh adanya abnormalitas pada 3 bidang yaitu interaksi sosial, komunikasi da...
Penyebab  KELAINAN NEURODEVELOPMENT (neurotransmiter mengeluarkan serotonin yang berlebihan)  FAKTOR GENETIK SANGAT BERP...
GANGGUAN INTERAKSI SOSIAL  SAAT BAYI TIDAK ADA KONTAK, TIDAK SENANG DIGENDONG, TIDAK MINTA DIGENDONG  TIDAK MAMPU BERIMA...
GANGGUAN INTERAKSI SOSIAL (LANJUTAN)  TIDAK MAMPU MELAKUKAN HUBUNGAN SOSIAL TIMBAL BALIK  ALOOF, PASIF, MUDAH TERALIH, T...
GANGGUAN BERKOMUNIKASI  KETIKA BAYI TIDAK BABLING  TIDAK MEMBERI PERHATIAN TERHADAP ORANG LAIN YANG BERBICARA  TERLAMBA...
GANGGUAN PERILAKU  MINAT YANG TERBATAS  BERMAIN ITU-ITU SAJA DENGAN MINAT YANG TIDAK BIASA  KELEKATAN YANG AMAT SANGAT ...
GEJALA-GEJALA TAMBAHAN  SENSITIVITAS YANG BERLEBIHAN TERHADAP SUARA, CAHAYA ATAUPUN PERABAAN  CLUMSY  SULIT BERALIH DAR...
KLASIFIKASI AUTIS  BERDASARKAN KEMAMPUAN INTERAKSI SOSIALNYA  BERDASARKAN TINGKAT INTELIGENSINYA
BERDASARKAN KEMAMPUAN INTERAKSI SOSIALNYA  ALOOF  PASIF  AKTIF ANEH
BERDASARKAN TINGKAT INTELIGENSINYA  LOW FUNCTIONING  MIDDLE FUNCTIONING  HIGH FUNCTIONING
INTELIGENSIA ANAK AUTIS  SULIT MENETUKAN IQ ANAK AUTISTIK  KOMPLEKSITAS GEJALA ERAT HUBUNGANNYA DENGAN LEVEL IQ  40 % :...
Kebutuhan Pembelajaran Anak Autis  Diperlukan adanya pengembangan strategi untuk belajar dalam lingkup kelompok  Perlu m...
TERIMA KASIH
