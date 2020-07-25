Pengenalan gangguan perkembangan dan keterlambatan bicara

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gangguan PERKEMBANGAN DAN Keterlambatan Bicara Mengenal Oleh : Waspada, S.Tr.Kes Disampaikan Dalam Rangka Hari Anak nasion...
Anak merupakan ASET yang sangat berharga bagi orang tua & CALON GENERASI PENERUS BANGSA
 Dasar Hukum : UU Nakes No. 36 tahun 2014.  Permenkes 24 tahun 2013 “ Penyelenggaraan pekerjaan dan Praktik Terapis wica...
• 1 dari 5 anak mengalami keterlambatan bahasa. • Is Your Toddler Communicating With You? (Copyright © 2011 American Acade...
Gambaran Akhir Memulai segala sesuatu dengan The Communication cycle
ENCODING “ Proses ekspresi simbol-simbol bahasa dalam bentuk ujaran, didukung gerakan tangan-wajah- anggauta tubuh lain, u...
S O U R C E THOUGHT & IDEAS ERROR DETECT & CONTROL CONTROL UNIT ENCODING TRANSMISSION NEURAL IMPULSES T.1 Organ of Speech ...
Encoding/Penyadian A. Ide/Pemikiran B. Impulse Saraf C. Unit Kontrol (Deteksi kesalahan/Kontrol) Area Tranmisi T1 : organ ...
S.1 telinga S P M S.2 mata S P M S.3 CUTANEOUS PROPIO & EXTERO- CEPTORS S P M C O R T I C A L L E V E L AUDITORY CORTEX VI...
PENERIMA 1. SENSORI (S3) PERGERAKAN ( sensasi/dirasakan, persepsi/direspon, meaning/diartikan ) 2. SENSORI (S2) PENGLIHATA...
Organ Bicara
Bidang Layanan Terapis Wicara Mulai Dari : 1. BAYI, 2. ANAK, 3. REMAJA, 4. DEWASA 5. LANSIA
Permasalahan Terjadi Karena : 1. Gangguan Perkembangan 2. Gangguan Genetik 3. Cedera Otak dan stroke 4. Gangguan Neurologi...
 Gangguan Wicara,  GangguaN Bahasa,  Gangguan Suara  Gangguan Irama KelancaraN  Gangguan MAKAN DANmenelan  Gangguan ...
SPEECH DELAY atau LANGUAGE DELAY ?
Bicara • Bicara adalah Suatu proses kemampuan anak untuk berkomunikasi dengan bahasa lisan (verbal) yang memerlukan kombin...
Speech Delay • Kemampuan anak untuk berkomunikasi dengan bahasa lisan/verbal yang tidak sesuai ( terlambat ) dari usia per...
Kejelasan Bicara Caroline Bowen AM. PhD. 2011 usia Kejelasan Bicara 18 bulan 25% 24 Bulan 50%-75% 36 Bulan 75%-100%
Kejelasan Bicara Weiss. 1982 usia Kejelasan Bicara 24 bulan 26% - 50 % 30 Bulan 51%-71% 36 Bulan 71%-80%
Kejelasan Bicara Dr. Peter Flipsen . 2006 usia Kejelasan Bicara 12 bulan 25% 24 Bulan 50% 36 Bulan 75% 48 Bulan 100%
Diagram perkembangan bunyi bicara Sander, Eric K. 1972
Bahasa • Henry Sweet, seorang ahli fonetik dan ahli bahasa Inggris, menyatakan : “ Bahasa adalah ekspresi dari gagasan/ide...
Language Delay • Seorang anak yang mengalami keterlambatan kemampuan mengekspresikan gagasan/ide/pemikiran melalui bunyi-b...
KEMAMPUAN BAHASA BICARA ANAK USIA 4 – 5 TAHUN • Memiliki pemahaman (reseptif) kosa kata 2800 kata atau lebih • Memiliki pe...
KEMAMPUAN BAHASA BICARA ANAK USIA 5-6 dan 7 tahun • Kosakata secara drastis meningkat terus • Memiliki pengucapan (ekspres...
Tidak menyalahkan situasi maupun keadaan
• Central nervous system: susunan saraf pusat • Tactile: yang berhubungan dengan sense of touch/sentuhan • Vestibular: ber...
Refleks Menggenggam s/d 6 bln ( palmar grasp reflex )
Babinski Reflex s/d 1 th
Refleks mencari s/d 4 bln ( rooting reflex )
Refleks menghisap 1 ( suckling reflex )
Jalur otak untuk belajar membedakan selama pembelajaran literasi
Hubungan Penggunaan Antara Media layar dengan Otak anak Prasekolah • Sampel anak sehat 47 anak • Usia 3-5 tahun • Pada Agu...
25 Strategi Bahasa dan Bicara 1. Bicara Sendiri Berbicara dengan lantang apa yang sedang dilakukan 2. Pembicaraan Pararel ...
3. Pengulangan Ulangi kata-kata dengan terus menerus 4. Meningkatkan Kesempatan Menargetkan kata yang sama sepanjang hari ...
6. Tambahkan 1 Kata Tambahkan 1 kata lain lagi yang sedang digunakan oleh anak 7. Model Katakan pada anak bahwa anda ingin...
8. Imitasi Ajarkan pada anak untuk mengikuti kita 9. Visual Perlihatkan Obyek atau gambar ketika kita sedang berbicara 10....
11. Satu Per Satu Berikan hanya satu sehingga anak akan meminta lagi 12. Berikan Dua Pilihan Apakah kamu mau ………. atau ………...
14. Diluar Jangkauan Biarkan anak meminta apa yang ia inginkan 15. Menjadi Pelupa Biarkan anak meminta apa yang mereka but...
17. Mengikuti Perintah Anak Bicarakan tentang ketertarikan anak 18. Hal yang Baru Menjelajah suatu hal yang baru. 19. Ruti...
20. Bernyanyi Ajarkan bahasa dengan berbagai macam lagu 21. Menunggu Berhenti sesaat dan berikan waktu untuk anak memberik...
23. Pertanyaan Terbuka Gunakan pertanyaa apa ? Mengapa ? dll dari pada pertanyaan dengan jawaban IYA & TIDAK 24. Papan Per...
Pengenalan gangguan perkembangan dan keterlambatan bicara
Pengenalan gangguan perkembangan dan keterlambatan bicara
Pengenalan gangguan perkembangan dan keterlambatan bicara
Pengenalan gangguan perkembangan dan keterlambatan bicara
Materi ini disampaikan pada acara webinar yang diselenggarakan oleh PPPPTK TK dan PLB

  1. 1. Gangguan PERKEMBANGAN DAN Keterlambatan Bicara Mengenal Oleh : Waspada, S.Tr.Kes Disampaikan Dalam Rangka Hari Anak nasional 25 Juli 2020 Program Direktorat Jenderal Guru dan Tenaga Kependidikan KEMENDIKBUD RI . PPPPTK TK DAN PLB
  2. 2. Anak merupakan ASET yang sangat berharga bagi orang tua & CALON GENERASI PENERUS BANGSA
  3. 3.  Dasar Hukum : UU Nakes No. 36 tahun 2014.  Permenkes 24 tahun 2013 “ Penyelenggaraan pekerjaan dan Praktik Terapis wicara.  Permenkes 81 tahun 2014 “ Standar Pelayanan Terapi Wicara “  Permenkes 83 tahun 2019 tentang Registrasi Tenaga Kesehatan Profesi Terapis Wicara adalah Tenaga kesehatan yang telah lulus Pendidikan dan memiliki S T R
  4. 4. • 1 dari 5 anak mengalami keterlambatan bahasa. • Is Your Toddler Communicating With You? (Copyright © 2011 American Academy of Pediatrics). • Anak yg mengalami keterlambatan bahasa diprediksi kesulitan memahami bacaan yang akan berdampak pada prestasi akademik di sekolah.
  5. 5. Gambaran Akhir Memulai segala sesuatu dengan The Communication cycle
  6. 6. ENCODING “ Proses ekspresi simbol-simbol bahasa dalam bentuk ujaran, didukung gerakan tangan-wajah- anggauta tubuh lain, untuk memperkuat makna yang disampaikan ”.
  7. 7. S O U R C E THOUGHT & IDEAS ERROR DETECT & CONTROL CONTROL UNIT ENCODING TRANSMISSION NEURAL IMPULSES T.1 Organ of Speech production Articulatory Movement of speech T.2 Hands & Arms Writing gesturing T.3 Face Facial expressions T.4 Other Body parts Posture and Body movement EAR
  8. 8. Encoding/Penyadian A. Ide/Pemikiran B. Impulse Saraf C. Unit Kontrol (Deteksi kesalahan/Kontrol) Area Tranmisi T1 : organ produksi Bicara (pergerakan Organ articulator bicara) T2 : Tangan dan lengan ( menulis / memberi isyarat ) T3 : Wajah ( Ekspresi Wajah ) T4 : Anggota tubuh yang lain ( Sikap dan pergerakan badan ) S1 : Telinga ( Feedback Auditory )
  9. 9. S.1 telinga S P M S.2 mata S P M S.3 CUTANEOUS PROPIO & EXTERO- CEPTORS S P M C O R T I C A L L E V E L AUDITORY CORTEX VISUAL CORTEX CORTEX SOMES- THETIC A S S O C I A T I O N ( THE COMMUNICATION CYLE, Nicolosi & Sanders )
  10. 10. PENERIMA 1. SENSORI (S3) PERGERAKAN ( sensasi/dirasakan, persepsi/direspon, meaning/diartikan ) 2. SENSORI (S2) PENGLIHATAN ( sensasi, persepsi, meaning ) 3. SENSORI ( S1) MENDENGAR ( sensasi, persepsi, meaning )
  11. 11. Organ Bicara
  12. 12. Bidang Layanan Terapis Wicara Mulai Dari : 1. BAYI, 2. ANAK, 3. REMAJA, 4. DEWASA 5. LANSIA
  13. 13. Permasalahan Terjadi Karena : 1. Gangguan Perkembangan 2. Gangguan Genetik 3. Cedera Otak dan stroke 4. Gangguan Neurologis Progresif
  14. 14.  Gangguan Wicara,  GangguaN Bahasa,  Gangguan Suara  Gangguan Irama KelancaraN  Gangguan MAKAN DANmenelan  Gangguan Resonansi  Habilitasi mendengar Jenis Gangguan dalam pelayanan Terapi Wicara
  15. 15. SPEECH DELAY atau LANGUAGE DELAY ?
  16. 16. Bicara • Bicara adalah Suatu proses kemampuan anak untuk berkomunikasi dengan bahasa lisan (verbal) yang memerlukan kombinasi yang serasi dari sistem neuromuskular untuk mengeluarkan fonasi dan artikulasi suara.
  17. 17. Speech Delay • Kemampuan anak untuk berkomunikasi dengan bahasa lisan/verbal yang tidak sesuai ( terlambat ) dari usia pertumbuhannya
  18. 18. Kejelasan Bicara Caroline Bowen AM. PhD. 2011 usia Kejelasan Bicara 18 bulan 25% 24 Bulan 50%-75% 36 Bulan 75%-100%
  19. 19. Kejelasan Bicara Weiss. 1982 usia Kejelasan Bicara 24 bulan 26% - 50 % 30 Bulan 51%-71% 36 Bulan 71%-80%
  20. 20. Kejelasan Bicara Dr. Peter Flipsen . 2006 usia Kejelasan Bicara 12 bulan 25% 24 Bulan 50% 36 Bulan 75% 48 Bulan 100%
  21. 21. Diagram perkembangan bunyi bicara Sander, Eric K. 1972
  22. 22. Bahasa • Henry Sweet, seorang ahli fonetik dan ahli bahasa Inggris, menyatakan : “ Bahasa adalah ekspresi dari gagasan/ide/pikiran melalui bunyi-bunyi wicara yang digabungkan menjadi kata- kata. Kata-kata digabungkan menjadi kalimat.”
  23. 23. Language Delay • Seorang anak yang mengalami keterlambatan kemampuan mengekspresikan gagasan/ide/pemikiran melalui bunyi-bunyi wicara yang dihubungkan menjadi kata-kata sampai dengan kalimat.
  24. 24. KEMAMPUAN BAHASA BICARA ANAK USIA 4 – 5 TAHUN • Memiliki pemahaman (reseptif) kosa kata 2800 kata atau lebih • Memiliki pengucapan (ekspresif) kosa kata 900-2000 kata atau lebih • Menggunakan konsonan dengan 90 % ketepatan • Dapat bercerita tentang pengalaman disekolah, dirumah teman, dll
  25. 25. KEMAMPUAN BAHASA BICARA ANAK USIA 5-6 dan 7 tahun • Kosakata secara drastis meningkat terus • Memiliki pengucapan (ekspresif) kosa kata kurang lebih 13.000 kata • Panjang kata dalam kalimat menurun hingga 4-6 kata dalam kalimat • Di usia 7 tahun Memiliki pemahaman kosa kata kurang lebih 20.000 kata • Dapat menghitung sampai dengan 100 secara rote • Menggunakan hampir seluruh aturan untuk perubahan kata dengan benar
  26. 26. Tidak menyalahkan situasi maupun keadaan
  27. 27. • Central nervous system: susunan saraf pusat • Tactile: yang berhubungan dengan sense of touch/sentuhan • Vestibular: berhubungan dengan sense of balance/keseimbangan (dari telinga bagian dalam) • Proprioception: berhubungan dengan kesadaran dan persepsi posisi dan gerakan tubuh • Olfactory: berhubungan dengan indera penciuman • Visual: berhubungan dengan indera penglihatan • Auditory: berhubungan dengan indera pendengaran • Gustatory: berhubungan dengan indera mengecap
  28. 28. Refleks Menggenggam s/d 6 bln ( palmar grasp reflex )
  29. 29. Babinski Reflex s/d 1 th
  30. 30. Refleks mencari s/d 4 bln ( rooting reflex )
  31. 31. Refleks menghisap 1 ( suckling reflex )
  32. 32. Jalur otak untuk belajar membedakan selama pembelajaran literasi
  33. 33. Hubungan Penggunaan Antara Media layar dengan Otak anak Prasekolah • Sampel anak sehat 47 anak • Usia 3-5 tahun • Pada Agustus 2017- November 2018 • Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) • Terdapat Hubungan yang mempengaruhi kemampuan bahasa dan ketrampilan membaca.
  34. 34. 25 Strategi Bahasa dan Bicara 1. Bicara Sendiri Berbicara dengan lantang apa yang sedang dilakukan 2. Pembicaraan Pararel Berbicara Lantang tentang apa yang anak sedang lakukan
  35. 35. 3. Pengulangan Ulangi kata-kata dengan terus menerus 4. Meningkatkan Kesempatan Menargetkan kata yang sama sepanjang hari 5. Menyerdehanakan Menggunakan Frase dan Kalimat yang pendek
  36. 36. 6. Tambahkan 1 Kata Tambahkan 1 kata lain lagi yang sedang digunakan oleh anak 7. Model Katakan pada anak bahwa anda ingin dia yang mengucapkan
  37. 37. 8. Imitasi Ajarkan pada anak untuk mengikuti kita 9. Visual Perlihatkan Obyek atau gambar ketika kita sedang berbicara 10. Bahasa Isyarat Ajarkan bahasa Isyarat sedini mungkin
  38. 38. 11. Satu Per Satu Berikan hanya satu sehingga anak akan meminta lagi 12. Berikan Dua Pilihan Apakah kamu mau ………. atau ………. 13. Sabotase Berbuat sesuatu sehingga anak akan membutuhkan bantuan kita
  39. 39. 14. Diluar Jangkauan Biarkan anak meminta apa yang ia inginkan 15. Menjadi Pelupa Biarkan anak meminta apa yang mereka butuhkan 16. Menjadi Konyol Mencari perhatian anak dengan aksi yang tak terduga
  40. 40. 17. Mengikuti Perintah Anak Bicarakan tentang ketertarikan anak 18. Hal yang Baru Menjelajah suatu hal yang baru. 19. Rutinitas verbal Gunakan kata-kata yang sama dalam rutinitas sehari-hari.
  41. 41. 20. Bernyanyi Ajarkan bahasa dengan berbagai macam lagu 21. Menunggu Berhenti sesaat dan berikan waktu untuk anak memberikan respon 22.Membuat Komentar Lebih banyak membuat statemen dibandingkan pertanyaan.
  42. 42. 23. Pertanyaan Terbuka Gunakan pertanyaa apa ? Mengapa ? dll dari pada pertanyaan dengan jawaban IYA & TIDAK 24. Papan Permainan KATA Gunakan Peraga seperti Scrabble 25. Katakan Lagi Ulangi lagi dengan tekanan pada kata atau suku kata yang benar

