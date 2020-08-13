Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEACCH dan Transisi Belajar di Masa Pandemi

Materi ini disampaikan pada webinar yang diselenggarakan oleh PPPPTK TK dan PLB

TEACCH dan Transisi Belajar di Masa Pandemi

  1. 1. 8/11/20 1 TEACCH & Transisi Belajar di Masa Pandemi Margaretha, S.Psi., P.G.Dip.Psych., G.Cert.Ed., M.Sc. Ketua Forum Peduli Pendidikan Autisme Propinsi Jawa Timur Pengajar di Fakultas Psikologi Universitas Airlangga Agustus 2020 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 1 1 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 2 2 Yang kita bahas: 1. Autisme dan dampaknya pada anak 2. Treatment and Education for Autistic and Communication Related Handicapped Children (TEACCH) 3. Best practices untuk online learning yang menggunakan prinsip TEACCH 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 3 3
  2. 2. 8/11/20 2 Anak dengan Autisme sama dengan anak lain Anak • Butuh dikasihi • Adalah pribadi yang unik • Suka bermain • Suka bersenang-senang • Belajar dari keluarganya • Punya hal yang disukai dan tidak disukai Februar Children ith Autism are the same as all Children Children • need to be lo ed • ha e indi idual personalities • like to pla • like to ha e fun • learn from their famil • ha e likes and dislikes 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 4 4 Kekuatan dan Minat Semua anak memiliki: • Hal yang suka dilakukan • Hal yang menarik perhatian • Hal yang dikuasai • Hal yang tidak disukai • Hal yang sulit dilakukan 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 5 5 Memahami Autisme • Gangguan Spektrum Autisme (Autism Spectrum Disorder; ASD) telah menjadi dasar diagnosa sejak Mei 2013. • Ada 2 gejala utama: 1. Hendaya dalam Komunikasi Sosial menetap 2. Perilaku minat terbatas dan pola berulang Penting: Identifikasi dan Intervensi dini 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 6 6
  3. 3. 8/11/20 3 Karakteristik Komunikasi sosial dan Interaksi sosial Anak anda dapat berbeda kemampuannya dalam hal: • Bicara • Mendengarkan • Memahami bahasa • Komunikasi non-verbal • Berinteraksi dengan orang lain • Bermain dan berbagi • Memahami orang lain Dampak Apa pengaruhnya pada saya dan keluarga saya 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 7 7 Karakteristik Perilaku minat terbatas & pola berulang Anak dapat menunjukkan keunikan dalam hal: • Melakukan hal yang sama berulang-ulang • Terpaku pada jadwal rutin • Tidak menyukai perubahan • Fokus berlebih pada hal-hal tertentu di lingkungan tertentu • Memiliki kelekatan pada obyek/barang • Memiliki minat yang sangat kuat dan spesifik • Menunjukkan respon berlebih (over- responding) atau kurang merespon (uner- responding) pada stimulus tertentu Dampak Apa pengaruhnya pada saya dan keluarga saya 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 8 8 Belajar Anak dengan autisme cenderung: • Lebih memilih gaya pemrosesan informasi tertentu, misalkan: visual • Fokus pada detail • Berbeda profil fungsi eksekutifnya • Kemampuan mengingatnya bervariasi • Kadang terbatas kemampuan atensinya pada hal-hal tertentu • Sulit melakukan generalisasi di berbagai konteks sosial • Butuh waktu lebih untuk berpikir/memproses informasi 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 9 9
  4. 4. 8/11/20 4 Membantu anak belajar • Respon minat anak • Ikuti apa yang mereka tengah lakukan • Gunakan minat anak untuk mengajari mereka • Saat ini, utamakan belajar yang paling penting - Life skills - Kemampuan akademik dasar 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 10 10 Belajar menggunakan teknologi: merubah kesulitan menjadi berkat • Neurodiversity • Kepekaan terhadap detail, minat terbatas dan perilaku berulang bisa jadi kekuatan • Pengembangan bakat dan minat anak dalam teknologi, sistem informasi dan data analisis. 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 11 11 Memilih layanan/program belajar terbaik untuk anak • Banyak layanan dan terapi “bohong” yang menyatakan bisa menyembuhkan Autisme • Penting! Cari bukti ilmiah independen dari klaim yang disampaikan oleh layanan atau terapi tersebut • Jadilah pembuat keputusan yang baik (membuat keputusan yang berdasarkan bukti-bukti kuat) • Evidence based treatment 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 12 12
  5. 5. 8/11/20 5 Treatment and Education for Autistic and Communication Related Handicapped Children (TEACCH) • “Structured TEACCHing”, dikembangkan oleh Eric Schopler & Robert Reichler (1964) di University of North Carolina, USA. • Kumpulan prinsip dan strategi pengajaran atau treatment berdasarkan karakteristik individu dengan ASD • Termasuk kekuatan belajar visual; kesulitan komunikasi sosial, atensi dan fungsi eksekutif. • Pendekatan individual – desain treatmen per anak • Tujuan untuk meningkatkan: 1. keterlibatan anak dalam aktivitas 2. Fleksibilitas 3. Kemandirian 4. Keyakinan kemampuan diri (self efficacy) • Orang tua sebagai co-therapist 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 13 13 TEACCH = Pembelajaran terstruktur 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 14 14 Structured TEACCH Pengelolaan struktur lingkungan eksternal yang menarget untuk mengurangi hambatan fokus dan fungsi eksekutif • Penggunaan alat bantu visual untuk mendukung/suplemen komunikasi verbal • Penggunaan dukungan terstruktur untuk mendukung kemampuan komunikasi sosial • Penggunaan metode belajar yang mendukung kemandirian anak 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 15 15
  6. 6. 8/11/20 6 Structured TEACCHing • Sebuah kerangka kerja untuk mendukung pendidikan dan tujuan treatment/terapi: 1. Pengelolaan lingkungan fisik 2. Pembuatan jadwal individual 3. Pembuatan sistem kerja/aktivitas kerja 4. Penyusunan struktur materi yang digunakan dalam tugas dan aktivitas 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 16 16 Layanan TEACCH • Layanan klinis/terapi • Evaluasi diagnostik • Kelompok dukungan/seminar orang tua dan keluarga ABK • Pendidikan • Counseling 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 17 17 TEACCH Intervensi dini Keterlibatan orang tua Komunikasi sosial, joint attention dan pemahaman sosial Mengguna- kan kekuatan & minat anak Structured teaching 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 18 18
  7. 7. 8/11/20 7 Praktik TEACCH • Kumpulan best practices dari pendekatan perilaku • Penanganan ASD dini dan intensif adalah sangat penting (25-38 jam per minggu). • Tidak ada satu model treatment yang cocok untuk semua anak. 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 19 19 • Secara umum, intervensi perilaku pada ASD dapat dikelompokkan menjadi tiga kategori: 1. intervensi yang menargetkan pengembangan komunikasi dan bahasa 2. intervensi yang menargetkan peningkatan kompetensi sosial, dan 3. intervensi yang menargetkan pengurangan atau pengelolaan perilaku yang tidak diinginkan. • Masing-masing tujuan dicapai dengan menggunakan beberapa pendekatan treatment, seperti: Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), Discrete Trial Training (DDT), Pivotal Response Training (PRT), Treatment and Education of Autistic and Related Communication- Handicapped Children (TEACCH), dan Developmental, Individual- Difference Relationship-Based Model (DIR). 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 20 20 Visual • Anak dengan Autisme kebanyakan adalah pembelajar Visual • Informasi visual akan lebih mudah dipahami • Bahkan jika kemampuan komunikasi sudah berkembang, namun Ketika stress, visual akan sangat membantu 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 21 21
  8. 8. 8/11/20 8 Terstruktur • Jelas awal dan akhir • Antisipasi dan membantu menurunkan stress • Membantu fungsi eksekutif • Pola konsisten • Penting bekerjasama antara pusat terapi, sekolah dan di rumah Link: https://accounts.ecrion.com/help/eos4/framed_repository.htm 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 22 22 Pengelolaan tugas • Pecah proses mencapai tujuan menjadi langkah-Langkah sederhana • Dimulai dari yang mudah menjadi lebih menantang • Mulai dari tahap yang anak bisa • Beri reinforcement setiap lolos 1 tahap • Berikan motivator jika sudah selesai seluruh tahap dan mencapai tujuan • Contoh: Jadwal Visual 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 23 23 Kemandirian • Prinsipnya dukungan akan perlahan mulai dikurangi. • Anak akan mengerjakan tugas secara mandiri, tanpa/minimum dukungan à membuat harga diri anak berkembang positif à mandiri • Realistis – mandiri pada kemampuan anak bukan keinginan Guru/Orang tua saja • MULAI DARI YANG ANAK MAMPU LAKUKAN! 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 24 24
  9. 9. 8/11/20 9 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 25 25 Best Practices Membuat struktur kelas • Menggunakan google class untuk menjadi fasilitas belajar anak, membuat jadwal, berbagi file, mengumpulkan tugas, memberi nilai, menyimpan data. Membuat lembar kerja dengan power point • Jadwal visual dan tugas per anak https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RNeqd3Day0 • Berhitung https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGWRPuqTWa0 • Membuat interactive document https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2nrx0SARUo 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 26 26 Sumber belajar: • Inspirasi materi belajar – Diverse learning inspihttps://www.diverselearninghub.com/home-vision-campaigns • Inspirasi teknologi dalam online learning – New EdTech Classroom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvpU2qPAt-k Buat belajar menarik, interaktif, dan terstruktur 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 27 27
  10. 10. 8/11/20 10 Bagaimana jika ada keterbatasan fasilitas? • Kembali ke manual • Sediakan buku kerja buat anak yang bisa dilakukan di rumah • Dukung orang tua BERDAYA • Bekerjasama dengan orang tua - parents are co-therapists 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 28 28 Helping people with Autism to learn If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn - Ignacio Estrada 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 29 29 Sumber • Autism Association of Western Australia https://www.autism.org.au • Buku Patient-Based Approaches to Cognitive Neuroscience oleh Martha J. Farah & Todd E. Feinberg (Eds.). • https://www.autismspeaks.org/what-autism/treatment/teacch • https://www.kompasiana.com/margaretha55702/5ec9b2de097f3630 a15b0f98/menyiapkan-abk-autisme-masuk-sekolah • https://www.kompasiana.com/margaretha55702/5edbaba6d541df07 bf3587f2/mendampingi-anak-asd-transisi-ke-smu 8/13/20 Margaretha - Forum Peduli Autisme Jawa Timur (2020) 30 30

