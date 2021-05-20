Successfully reported this slideshow.
BÜROKRATİK DAVRANIŞLARIN EKONOMİK TEORİSİ: KAMU TERCİHİ PERSPEKTİFİ PROF. DR. COŞKUN CAN AKTAN Bu sunum şu kaynaktan yarar...
KAMU TERCİHİ PERSPEKTİFİ Geleneksel bürokrasi teorisi, bürokrasinin ekonomik etkileri ve davranışları açısından değil daha...
www.presentationgo.com BÜROKRASİNİN EKONOMİK TEORİSİ BÜROKRATLAR ILE SIYASAL İKTIDAR ARASINDAKI PAZARLıK SÜRECI BÜROKRATIK...
Bürokratik Üretim Sürecinin Yapısı Bürokrasiyi ürettiği mal ve hizmetlerin değeri parasal olarak ölçülemeyen idari faaliye...
Bürokratik Üretim Sürecinin Yapısı Piyasa başarısızlıkları bürokrasinin ortaya çıkış nedenidir. Doğal tekel durumu, bedava...
“sosyal değer gösteren mal ve hizmetlerin üretilmesinde kamu sektörünün, bölünebilir ve pazarlanabilir mal ve hizmetlerin ...
Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Memurların kariyerde yükselme imkanı amirlere bağlı olduğundan, memurlar amirlerini tatmin edecek şek...
Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Politikacılar ve bürokratlar bütçe sürecinde eksik enformasyona sahiptirler. Piyasa güçleri baskı ve ...
Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Buchanan, politikacılar ve bürokratların ekonomik rantları elde etmek için kamu kaynaklarını israf ed...
Bürokratlar ile Siyasal İktidar Arasındaki Pazarlık Süreci Bürolar ile kendisine bütçe ödeneği veren iktidar partisi arası...
Bürokratlar ile Siyasal İktidar Arasındaki Pazarlık Süreci Büro kendisini finanse eden siyasal iktidar tarafından kendisin...
Gündemin Kontrolü Yasama organında politikacılar veya seçmenler tarafından üzerinde oylanacak olan seçenekler olarak, kend...
Gündemin Kontrolü Miller ve Moe’ya göre; gündem kontrolü gücü, büronun ve yasama organının pazarlık gücüne bağlıdır. Romer...
Asimetrik Enformasyon Sorunu ▪ Bürokratın pazarlık yeteneğini arttıran ve siyasal iktidar karşısında onu daha avantajlı ha...
Bürolararası Rekabet Bürolar, kendilerine tahsis edilecek bütçeden daha fazla pay alabilmek için birbirleriyle yarışabilir...
www.presentationgo.com .com Niskanen’a göre bürolararası rekabetin faydaları Maliyetleri düşürerek, verimliliği arttırır. ...
www.presentationgo.com com Bürokratik Etkinsizliğe Yönelik Çözüm Önerileri TULLOCK Tullock’a göre kamu sektöründeki iç teş...
www.presentationgo.com .com Bürokratik Etkinsizliğe Yönelik Çözüm Önerileri NISKANEN Niskanen’a göre devletin aşırı büyüme...
www.presentationgo.com .com SONUÇ Bürokrasi bütçe maksimizasyonu, gündemin kontrolü vb. araçlarla büyür ve kamu sektörünün...
  1. 1. BÜROKRATİK DAVRANIŞLARIN EKONOMİK TEORİSİ: KAMU TERCİHİ PERSPEKTİFİ PROF. DR. COŞKUN CAN AKTAN Bu sunum şu kaynaktan yararlanılarak hazırlanmıştır: Coşkun CanAktan, KamuTercihi İktisadı ve Anayasal Politik İktisat: Ankara: SeçkinYayınları, 2019. Sunum Hazırlayan: OğuzhanOk
  2. 2. KAMU TERCİHİ PERSPEKTİFİ Geleneksel bürokrasi teorisi, bürokrasinin ekonomik etkileri ve davranışları açısından değil daha çok sosyolojik açıdan analiz etmektedir. KamuTercihi iktisatçıları ise bürokrasinin ekonomik teorisini ortaya atmışlar ve bürokrasiye ekonomik bir yaklaşım geliştirmiştirler.
  3. 3. www.presentationgo.com BÜROKRASİNİN EKONOMİK TEORİSİ BÜROKRATLAR ILE SIYASAL İKTIDAR ARASINDAKI PAZARLıK SÜRECI BÜROKRATIK ETKINSIZLIĞE YÖNELIK ÇÖZÜM ÖNERILERI GÜNDEMIN KONTROLÜ BÜROLARARASI REKABET BÜTÇE MAKSIMIZASYONU ASIMETRIK ENFORMASYON SORUNU BÜROKRATİK ÜRETİM SÜRECİNİN YAPISI
  4. 4. Bürokratik Üretim Sürecinin Yapısı Bürokrasiyi ürettiği mal ve hizmetlerin değeri parasal olarak ölçülemeyen idari faaliyetlerin yönetiminde uygulanan metot veya ekonomik hesaplamalara konu olmayan faaliyetlerin yönetimi olarak tanımlamıştır. Mises’e göre bürokratik üretim sonucu elde edilen gelirler ile yapılan harcamalar arasında bir bağlantı yoktur.
  5. 5. Bürokratik Üretim Sürecinin Yapısı Piyasa başarısızlıkları bürokrasinin ortaya çıkış nedenidir. Doğal tekel durumu, bedavacı sorunun ve dışsallıklar devletin piyasaya müdahalesine sebep olur. Temel yaklaşımı büroların optimal bir şekilde mal ve hizmet üretemediği yönündedir. NISKANEN
  6. 6. “sosyal değer gösteren mal ve hizmetlerin üretilmesinde kamu sektörünün, bölünebilir ve pazarlanabilir mal ve hizmetlerin üretilmesinde ise özel sektör firmalarının uzmanlaşması gerekir”
  7. 7. Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Memurların kariyerde yükselme imkanı amirlere bağlı olduğundan, memurlar amirlerini tatmin edecek şekilde hareket ederler. Bürolardaki içsel teşvik mekanizmaları önemlidir. Büro personeli bu teşvikleri elde etmek için çaba harcar. TULLOCK
  8. 8. Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Politikacılar ve bürokratlar bütçe sürecinde eksik enformasyona sahiptirler. Piyasa güçleri baskı ve çıkar grupları oluşturup, politikacılara ve bürokratlara baskı uygular. DOWNS
  9. 9. Bütçe Maksimizasyonu Buchanan, politikacılar ve bürokratların ekonomik rantları elde etmek için kamu kaynaklarını israf edeceğini söylemiştir. Niskanen’a göre, bürokratların temel güdüsü içinde kişisel çıkarlarda bulunmaktadır. Niskanen güç, statü vb. konuların bürokratların bütçesi ile bağlantılı olduğunu ve bu nedenle bürokratların asıl amacının bütçe maksimizasyonu olduğu sonucuna ulaşmıştır. BUCHANAN NISKANEN
  10. 10. Bürokratlar ile Siyasal İktidar Arasındaki Pazarlık Süreci Bürolar ile kendisine bütçe ödeneği veren iktidar partisi arasında bir pazarlık söz konusudur. Niskanen bu pazarlığı iki yönlü tekel olarak isimlendirmiştir.
  11. 11. Bürokratlar ile Siyasal İktidar Arasındaki Pazarlık Süreci Büro kendisini finanse eden siyasal iktidar tarafından kendisine sağlanacak finansman kaynağına, sponsor ise büro tarafından üretilen bazı hizmetlere ihtiyaç duymaktadır. Büro bu pazarlıkta daha avantajlıdır. Çünkü büro daha iyi çalışma ve daha uygun maliyet şartlarından fayda sağlar. Sponsor ise bu mal ve hizmetlerin sunumu için farklı bir alternatife sahip olmadığından dezavantajlı konumdadır.
  12. 12. Gündemin Kontrolü Yasama organında politikacılar veya seçmenler tarafından üzerinde oylanacak olan seçenekler olarak, kendi istediği sonuçların elde edilmesini sağlamasına denir. Niskanen’e göre ya hep ya hiç olarak gündemin kontrolünü tanımlamıştır. Buna göre ya büronun kendi tercih ettiği düzeydeki üretim miktarına razı olacak ya da o hizmet hiç üretilmeyecektir.
  13. 13. Gündemin Kontrolü Miller ve Moe’ya göre; gündem kontrolü gücü, büronun ve yasama organının pazarlık gücüne bağlıdır. Romer ve Rosenthal büroları gündem koyucu olarak tanımlar ve bürolar monopol gücüyle seçmenleri ya hep ya hiç tercihiyle karşı karşıya bırakabilir.
  14. 14. Asimetrik Enformasyon Sorunu ▪ Bürokratın pazarlık yeteneğini arttıran ve siyasal iktidar karşısında onu daha avantajlı hale getiren temel faktör, bürokratların sahip olduğu yüksek enformasyon düzeyidir. “yasama organının, bürokrasinin hizmeti sunması için gerekli olan mimimum bütçe konusunda enformasyon edinme olanağının veya enformasyon elde etmesini sağlayacak bir güdünün olmaması” NISKANEN
  15. 15. Bürolararası Rekabet Bürolar, kendilerine tahsis edilecek bütçeden daha fazla pay alabilmek için birbirleriyle yarışabilirler. Downs, mal ve hizmet üretiminde bürolar ortaya çıkabilecek rekabetin bürokratik etkinsizlikleri azaltabileceğini savunmuştur. Niskanen ise oluşturduğu modelde büroları tekelci bir yapı olarak ele almıştır.
  16. 16. www.presentationgo.com .com Niskanen’a göre bürolararası rekabetin faydaları Maliyetleri düşürerek, verimliliği arttırır. Bürolararası rekabet ile bütçenin büyümesi arasında yakın bir ilişki vardır. Yeni teknolojiler geliştirme ve bunlardan yararlanma fırsatı tanır. Bürolardaki etkinsiz yönetimin ortaya çıkmasını sağlar. Denetimin artması sağlanır. Politikacıların ve halkın enformasyon miktarı artar.
  17. 17. www.presentationgo.com com Bürokratik Etkinsizliğe Yönelik Çözüm Önerileri TULLOCK Tullock’a göre kamu sektöründeki iç teşvikler artarsa kamu sektörünün etkinliği artar. TULLOCK Tullock ayrıca ekonomide kamu sektörünün azaltılmasınıda çözüm olarak savunmuştur. MISES Mises, toplumun en az devlet müdahalesine ihtiyaç duyduğunu ve toplumun en az bürokrasiye ihtiaç duyduğunu savunmuştur. MISES Mises’a göre çözüm, bürokrasinin toplum üzerindeki etkisini azaltmak ve hükümetin fonksiyonları sınırlamaktır. TULLOCK Tullock ise, kamu bürokrasisinin özel sektördeki firmalar göre daha az etkin olduğunu savunmuştur. MISES Mises’a göre bürokrasideki yöneticileri değiştirmek suretiyle yapılacak bir idari reform başarılı olmayacaktır.
  18. 18. www.presentationgo.com .com Bürokratik Etkinsizliğe Yönelik Çözüm Önerileri NISKANEN Niskanen’a göre devletin aşırı büyümesinin nedeni bürokrasidir, bu mali teşvikler etkin bir şekilde yapılmazsa bürokrasi daha çok büyür. NISKANEN Niskanen’a göre etkinliği geliştirmeyeyönelikalternatif düzenlemeler yapılmalıdır. KAMU TERCİHİ Kamu tercihi iktisatçılarına göre ise bürokraside istihdam edilen memur sayısı sürekli arttığı için kamu sektöründe etkinsizlik artar. Bu etkinsizliğin en iyi çözümü ise devletin küçültülmesi ve desantralizasyondur. 1 2 3
  19. 19. www.presentationgo.com .com SONUÇ Bürokrasi bütçe maksimizasyonu, gündemin kontrolü vb. araçlarla büyür ve kamu sektörünün aşırı büyümesine ve etkinsizliğe yol açar. Bu durumun çözümünün en iyi çözümü ise devletin küçültülmesive yerelleştirilmesidir.

