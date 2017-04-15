Raka Dwi Deswara Sri Mutiah Kimia FMIPA Universitas Negeri Jakarta UJI PROTEIN
UJI XANTHOPROTEAT ▧ Larutan xantoproteat terdiri dari campuran larutan HNO3 pekat atau campuran larutan asam cuka pekat de...
UJI XANTHOPROTEAT
UJI MILLON ▧ Pereaksi Millon adalah larutan merkuro dan merkuri nitrat dalam asam nitrat. ▧ Utuk mendeteksi protein yang m...
UJI MILLON
UJI BIURET ▧ Pendeteksian ada tidaknya ikatan peptida yang membentuk suatu protein dilakukan dengan uji biuret. ▧ Uji posi...
UJI BIURET
UJI NINHIDRIN ▧ Uji paling umum untuk menentukan adanya protein dari suatu bahan. ▧ Semua asam amino dan peptida yang meng...
UJI NINHIDRIN
Uji Belerang / UJI Timbal Sulfida ▧ Terdiri dari larutan NaOH 40% dan larutan Pb(NO3 ) 2 atau Pb-asetat. ▧ Untuk mengident...
Uji Belerang / UJI Timbal Sulfida
Uji Hopkins-Cole ▧ Peraksi yang digunakan dalam uji ini mengandung asam glioksilat. ▧ Uji Hopkins-Cole spesifik pada prote...
Uji Pengendapan dengan Logam ▧ Untuk mengendapkan protein dengan ion logam diperlukan pH larutan di atas titik isoelektrik...
Uji Pengendapan dengan Logam
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
Uji Protein Biokimia
  2. 2. UJI XANTHOPROTEAT ▧ Larutan xantoproteat terdiri dari campuran larutan HNO3 pekat atau campuran larutan asam cuka pekat dengan asam sulfat pekat. ▧ Reaksi yang terjadi pada uji Xantoproteat menghasilkan turunan nitro benzena berwarna kuning tua. ▧ Penambahan alkali atau amonia pekat mengubah warna zat menjadi jingga. ▧ Fungsi dari uji ini adalah untuk mendeteksi keberadaan asam amino yang mengandung inti benzena pada gugus sampingnya, seperti: tirosin, triptofan, dan fenilalanin
  3. 3. UJI XANTHOPROTEAT
  4. 4. UJI MILLON ▧ Pereaksi Millon adalah larutan merkuro dan merkuri nitrat dalam asam nitrat. ▧ Utuk mendeteksi protein yang mengandung asam amino dengan rantai samping gugus fenolik ▧ Hasil positif menghasilkan endapan putih yang dapat berubah menjadi merah oleh pemanasan.
  5. 5. UJI MILLON
  6. 6. UJI BIURET ▧ Pendeteksian ada tidaknya ikatan peptida yang membentuk suatu protein dilakukan dengan uji biuret. ▧ Uji positif ditandai dengan munculnya warna merah muda (jika ikatan peptida sedikit) sampai ungu (jika ikatan peptida banyak) ▧ Prinsip dari reagen ini menggunakan prinsip reaksi antara reagen dengan senyawa CuSO4 pada suasana basa sehingga menghasilkan larutan berwarna ungu
  7. 7. UJI BIURET
  8. 8. UJI NINHIDRIN ▧ Uji paling umum untuk menentukan adanya protein dari suatu bahan. ▧ Semua asam amino dan peptida yang mengandung gugus α-amino bebas memberikan reaksi ninhidrin positif ▧ Menunjukkan reaksi terbentuknya warna biru sampai ungu. ▧ albumin, gelatin, dan fenilanalina dapat bereaksi dengan Ninhidrin membentuk warna ungu
  9. 9. UJI NINHIDRIN
  10. 10. Uji Belerang / UJI Timbal Sulfida ▧ Terdiri dari larutan NaOH 40% dan larutan Pb(NO3 ) 2 atau Pb-asetat. ▧ Untuk mengidentifikasikan adanya gugus belerang seperti sistin dan metionin dalam asam amino. ▧ Protein yang mengandung belerang jika dipanaskan dengan larutan NaOH 40% akan menghasilkan Na2S dan zat lain. ▧ Kemudian, ditetesi denganPb(NO3)2 atau Pb- asetat yang akan memberikan warna cokelat sampai hitam dari PbS terbentuk
  11. 11. Uji Belerang / UJI Timbal Sulfida
  12. 12. Uji Hopkins-Cole ▧ Peraksi yang digunakan dalam uji ini mengandung asam glioksilat. ▧ Uji Hopkins-Cole spesifik pada protein yang mengandung triptofan, sehingga hasil positifnya akan terbentuk cincin ungu.
  13. 13. Uji Pengendapan dengan Logam ▧ Untuk mengendapkan protein dengan ion logam diperlukan pH larutan di atas titik isoelektrik ▧ Untuk pengendapan protein dengan ion negatif memerlukan pH larutan di bawah titik isoelektrik ▧ Ion- ion positif yang dapat mengendapkan protein : Ag+, Ca2+, Zn2+, Hg2+,Pb2+,Cu2+,Fe2+. ▧ Ion-ion negatif yang dapat mengendapkan protein : ion salisilat, trikloroasetat, pikrat, tanat dan sulfosalisilat. ▧ Prinsip uji pengendapan protein dengan logam adalah pembentukan endapan akibat penambahan logam berat akan membentuk endapan logam proteinat.
  14. 14. Uji Pengendapan dengan Logam
×